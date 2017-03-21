Heartland Park Concludes Points Races With Epic Battle Sunday Night!

Topeka – Someone once said that it ain’t over till it’s over! This Sunday night, August 28th, the 2016 points season for the Big Time Bail Bonds Sunday Showdown will come to a close.

The Big Time Bail Bonds Championship Night will crown 4 champions. One from each of the regularly weekly series classes; BillsBuilt Race Cars IMCA Modifieds, Cars 4 Less IMCA Stock Cars, Jersey Mike’s Subs IMCA Northern Sport Mods and the Jersey Mike’s Subs IMCA Hobby Stocks are all ready to battle it out one more time.

Championship Night will hold a lot of excitement as 3 of the 4 titles are still up for grabs and won’t be decided until the last checkered flag falls on Sunday night.

The 2016 race season won’t come to an official close until after the Sept. 3rd Big Time Bail Bonds Clash on Hill. It will be the 1st, and only, Saturday night event on the schedule but it will also feature the Big Time Bail Bonds IMCA Modified Battle Royal (which will pay $1,000 to win), the Cars 4 Less IMCA Stock Car Shootout ($800 to win and $400 in lap led money), $500 to win in the N. Sport Mod Feature and $325 awaits the IMCA Hobby Stock Winner! No special entry fees for the racers, just a pit pass will get everyone in the race. Ticket prices will still be the same as they are each and every week.

RACE NOTES…

What Happened The Last Race At Heartland Park…

Brandon Conkwright edged out Eric Weyer at the stripe last Sunday night to get his 2nd win of the season in the Cars 4 Less IMCA Stock Car Feature, to give his mom a special surprise for her birthday, Steven Bowers Jr., reeled in his 2nd win of the year in the BillsBuilt Race Cars IMCA Modified main event, Matthew Crowell held off all the competition to win his 1st Jersey Mike’s Subs IMCA N. Sport Mod Feature and it was Mike Traskowsky making the most of his start in the Jersey Mike’s Subs IMCA Hobby Stocks A main with a victory.

BillsBuilt Race Cars IMCA Modified Notes…

Jordan Grabouski was the odds on favorite for a championship about a month ago and then thing changed 2 weeks ago. A badly wrecked car and 2 track championships and a possible IMCA Modified National Championship, Grabo decided to take a break from racing at Heartland Park Topeka. This put 2 new drivers at the head of the table. Going into Sunday night’s Championship Night, Steven Bowers Jr. has a mere 4 point lead over 2nd place, Tom Charles, in the points. These 2 Modified veterans will stop at nothing to bring home the title this week. Who will it be?

Jared Rogers posted another strong run on Sunday night for the season finishing in 2nd.

For the 2nd straight race Scott Brown finished inside the top 5 again. This week it was a 3rd place finish.

Tom Charles kept himself in the championship race by going from 13th to 4th in the feature. It also made him last week’s ‘Hard Charger’ of the night.

A total of 40 different drivers have raced this season at Heartland Park Topeka.

Out of 9 races on the year there have been 6 different feature winners in victory lane.

This Week’s Driver to Watch… Steven Bowers Jr. #77, Topeka, KS.

For the 2nd straight year Bowers could be looking at another IMCA Modified Track Championship. This time it would be at Heartland Park Topeka. Two wins on the season and consistent finishes have put him in the position of winning a championship. Bowers only has a 4 point lead and we think the battle between him and Tom Charles is going to be a good one come Sunday night. Keep an eye on Bowers and you will be following all the action.

Cars 4 Less IMCA Stock Car Notes…

It was a great race to the finish last Sunday night in the Cars 4 Less IMCA Stock Cars. Josh Everhart had the competition covered until a late race yellow came out on the speedway. Everhardt developed a flat tire and had to pull off with just 3 laps remaining. His misfortune was a boost for both Erick Weyer and Brandon Conkwright. This two would grind it out until the end and it was Conkwright winning at the stripe.

Hats off to Christine Holt for her race last Saturday night. She turned in a top 5 finish, but she was at the very front most of the night. A big sign that she is getting better every week behind the wheel.

Not only was Brandon Conkwright the winner last week, he was also the ‘Hard Charger’ going from 7th to 1st.

The Championship in this division is all but wrapped up Brandon Conkwright just needs to show up this week and enjoy his season long run to a title.

Out of 9 different feature races completed this season there have been 7 different winners at Heartland Park Topeka.

This Week’s Driver To Watch… Brandon Conkwright #24C, Wamego, KS.

Brandon Conkwright has a 39 point lead over 2nd place Steve Herrick. This means that it’s impossible for Conkwright to lose the title. After the feature Sunday night Conkwright will be able to officially celebrate his title march. Not to bad for the youngster from Wamego. Just because he won the title don’t think that he is just going to phone it in on Sunday night. He still wants to come out and watch him this weekend. Keep an eye on ‘Kid Rocket’ this weekend.

Jersey Mike’s Subs IMCA Northern Sport Mod Notes…

It was close to being a victory a few weeks back for Matthew Crowell. Crowell was in the lead but then saw mechanical issues set in. Crowell went home, made the repairs and came back and won his 1st feature.

A Total of 19 cars were on hand to shoot it out on Sunday night.

In just 9 features raced, there have been a total of 7 different drivers in the Big Time Bail Bonds IMCA N. Sport go to victory lane this season.

Gary Holthaus was the ‘Hard Charger’ last week going from 18th to 9th in the feature.

Curtis Dreasher and Austin Charles will have one race to see who the 2016 champion will be. It will be a barn burner.

41 different drivers have raced at Thunder Hill Speedway this season.

Driver to Watch This Week… Curtis Dreasher #C4, Hoyt, KS.

Curtis Dreasher has quitely worked his way to be in the position to battle for a title in 2016. He won on opening night and then just kept turning in solid finish after solid finish. Now on Sunday night he carries in a 4 point lead over Austin Charles. This is going to be a good race folks. Trust me that when I say it will be spectacular, you might want to watch it from beginning to end.

Jersey Mike’s Subs IMCA Hobby Stock Notes…

Mike Traskowksy was one fast competitor last week. Tyler Hinrichs was just as fast if not faster but he had to come through traffic to get to the front and Traskowsky wasn’t going to be denied the win on Sunday night.

With the win Traskowsky becomes only 8 different winner out of 9 races completed.

Traskowsky was not only the winner but also the ‘Hard Charger’ going from 10th to 1st in the feature.

28 different racers have turned laps at Heartland Park Topeka this season.

Driver to Watch This Week… Dalton Ronnebaum #7R, Onaga, KS.

Ronnebaum has had some great success in the 2016 season at Heartland Park Topeka. Ronnebaum earned the hard fought victory earlier in the year in the Hobby Stock division. This week he will be battling to earn the Hobby Stock Track Champion title. Jaylen Wettengel is 16 points back, Tyler Garst is 18 and Alex Boyden is 21 points behind the leader. As this Sunday approaches watch and see if Ronnebaum can hold off all the challenges in front of him and close the season out with a championship.

Big Time Bail Bonds Sunday Showdown

Points as of 8/14/2016

Cars 4 Less IMCA Stock Car 2016

1 24c Brandon Conkwright 341.000 -0

2 5K Steve Herrick 302.000 -39

3 11 Christine Holt 298.000 -43

4 27 Dominic Thyfault 279.000 -62

5 15 Terry Blessing 257.000 -84

6 20P Jim Powell Jr 218.000 -123

7 621 Josh Everhart 207.000 -134

8 c15 Eric Weyer 202.000 -139

9 39K Shane Schmidt 196.000 -145

10 4U Rich Boyden 141.000 -200

Jersey Mike’s Subs IMCA HOBBY STOCKS – 2016

1 7R Dalton Ronnebaum 326.000 -0

2 91J Jaylen Wettengel 310.000 -16

3 53T Tyler Garst 308.000 -18

4 4d Alex Boyden 305.000 -21

5 97L Levi Henery 256.000 -70

6 14 Ricky Tanner 254.000 -72

7 59 Byron Glotzbach 252.000 -74

8 17 Randy Kohn 243.000 -83

9 77 Cody Williams 215.000 -111

10 40G Lafe Garst 128.000 -198

Billsbuilt Race Cars IMCA Modified 2016

1 77 Steven Bowers, Jr. 334.000 -0

2 81 Tom Charles 330.000 -4

3 7D Danny Holt 302.000 -32

4 30 Jordan Grabouski 293.000 -41

5 2 Mike Eisenhut 290.000 -44

6 7 Anthony Tanner 243.000 -91

7 44 Jared Rogers 237.000 -97

8 6B Melvin Bailey 215.000 -119

9 444 Chris Flower 188.000 -146

10 A2 Randy Wilson 167.000 -167

Jersey Mike’s Subs IMCA Northern Sport Mod 2016

1 c4 Curtis Dreasher 331.000 -0

2 81 Austin Charles 328.000 -3

3 45 Dustin Thulin 296.000 -35

4 1 Derek Huffman 296.000 -35

5 21K Dan Charles 285.000 -46

6 91J Jaylen Wettengel 282.000 -49

7 B55 Brian Davidson 265.000 -66

8 23c Billy Carreno 240.000 -91

9 03 Lance Dixon 206.000 -125

10 34F Tony Filbert 200.000 -131

NOTES TO THE RACERS: Driver check in closes at 6:15 p.m. Make sure you are there to check in before 6:15 p.m. If you are not there by 6:15 you will have to start scratch in your heat and it will be up to the track officials if the late driver will be allowed to compete. Please also be aware of the change in running order. This week the Jersey Mike’s Subs IMCA Hobby Stocks will run their heats and feature after the BillsBuilt Race Cars IMCA Modifieds.

Important Information…

Pit Gate Opens at 4:30 p.m.

Spectator Gate Opens at 4:30 p.m.

Draw Ends at 6:15 p.m.

Drivers Meeting at 6:20 p.m.

Hot Laps at 6:30 p.m.

1st Race Goes Green at 7:00 p.m.

Ticket Prices:

Adult $8.00

Kids 6 to 12 $2.00

Children 5 and Under are FREE!

Sr. (62+) & Military (with ID) $6.00

Order of Events:

Jersey Mike’s Subs Sport Mod Heats

Cars 4 Less Stock Car Heats

BillsBuilt Race Cars Modified Heats

Jersey Mike’s Subs Hobby Heats

Jersey Mike’s Subs Hobby B (If needed)

Jersey Mike’s Subs Sport B (If needed)

Intermission 15 minutes

Cars 4 Less Stock B (If needed)

BillsBuilt Race Cars Modified B (If needed)

Features

Jersey Mike’s Subs Sport Mod

Cars 4 Less Stock Car

BillsBuilt Race Cars Modified

Jersey Mike’s Subs Hobby

To follow all the action fans can keep up with Heartland Park Topeka’s Dirt Track by logging on to their website at www.heartlandpark.com or follow them on Facebook at Heartland Park Topeka!

Heartland Park Topeka’s Dirt Track is located at 7530 SW Topeka Blvd, Topeka, KS.