Championships Claimed At Thunder Hill Speedway

Mayetta, KS – A huge amount of rained blasted the area all last week. More than 6 inches of rain pummeled Thunder Hill Speedway. Could all the rain keep Thunder Hill Speedway from hosting it’s final race night of the season? Nope.

Mike Conkwright and his staff got to work early on Saturday night and by the end of the night it was one of the best racing surfaces they had all season long. The employees, drivers, fans and sponsors were all happy that the season didn’t end on a rain out!

Championship night culminates the season long efforts of all the drivers. It’s the time of the year when you find out who has been the best of the best in each division.

Four champions were crowned on Saturday night at Thunder Hill Speedway. Each driver has had a spectacular season.

In the BSB Manufacturing IMCA Modified Feature it was Jordan Grabouski taking the win for the 10th time this season. Grabouski came into the night as the points leader with a large lead. It was a forgone conclusion that Grabouski was already the 2016 champion, but the question would remain how would he do on the final night? He would do exactly what Jordan Grabouski does, win.

Grabouski got to the front of the field and powered to his 10th win not looking back the entire way. Steven Bowers would be the closest competitor to Grabouski. The win was his 10th on the season and cemented his title as Thunder Hill Speedway 2016 IMCA Modified Track Champion. Now Grabouski will wait and see if he can collect the IMCA National Championship.

Bowers would finish in the runner up spot, Kyle Olberding would hang on for the 3rd position, 4th went to Tom Charles and 5th would go to Troy Baumgartner.

A large contingent of competitors showed up for the Bud’s Auto Service IMCA Stock Car Feature on Saturday night.

This division has been an exciting one all year long and one driver, Matt Haid, has been able to sit on top of the division since opening night.

Saturday night would be no different for Haid. He would work his way to the front of the field and would motor on to another victory. The win would be his 8th of the season. Colton Miller would close on him late in the race, but just didn’t have enough time to challenge for the lead.

The win gave Haid the title of Thunder Hill Speedway IMCA Stock Car Champion. Consistent finishes going along with those 8 wins helped Haid amass a point total that nobody would surpass this season.

Miller finished in the 2nd spot, Tim Pruett had one of his best runs of 2016 finishing 3rd, 4th went to Brandon Conkwright and 5th was Hank Thompson.

The hottest driver that Thunder Hill Speedway kept things going in the JAG Trucking IMCA Northern Sport Mods on Saturday.

Four short weeks ago Jacob Davis got his 1st win at Thunder Hill Speedway. Since that point in time Davis has gone on to win the next 3 features at Thunder Hill Speedway.

Davis did it Saturday night by weaving in and out of traffic and moving to the front of the pack. At the front, as he has done before, Davis ran away from the competition all the way to the checkered flag.

Davis’s streak of 4 consecutive wins is an impressive one considering the amount of competition he has to race with on a weekly basis.

The Thunder Hill Speedway 2016 IMCA N. Sport Mod Track Championship went to Austin Charles. Charles is one of the young guns in the sport and this season he improved on a top 5 points finish a year ago by winning the championship this season. Consistently, Charles was in the top 5 week after week and coupled with a win it allowed him to take care of the points battle.

Kyle Stallbaumer continued to shine in a runner-up finish, 3rd would go to a former champ, Jeremy Pittsenbarger, Bryan Rigsby finished in the 4th position and rounding out the top 5 was Jaylen Wettengel.

The one division that held any drama for the championship on Saturday night was the Casey’s General Stores IMCA Hobby Stock class.

Ryan Sutter came into the night with an 8 point lead over 2nd place, Nicholas Ronnebaum. Who would it be at the end of the night?

Ronnebaum has had a lot of success on the season winning 6 races. Unfortunately, a couple of bad finishes would see him chasing the points title all year long. Saturday night Ronnebaum did the only thing he knew could possibly win him the championship, win!

Ronnebaum blasted past the competition and went on to win #7 on the season but the question remained where was Ryan Sutter?

Sutter needed to stay within that 8 point cushion. Sutter finished 6th in the feature giving him a 3 point cushion and the title of Thunder Hill Speedway 2016 IMCA Hobby Stock Track Champion. Sutter recorded 2 wins at the beginning of the season and from then on he was ‘Mr. Consistency’ just as he has been in the past.

Jaylen Wettengel drove to the 2nd place finish, Tyler Garst, last year’s champ, finished 3rd, 4th went to Tyler Hinrichs and rounding out the top 5 was Larry Bouton Jr.

Mike and Pam Conkwright would like to thank all the racers, crews, fans and sponsors for participating in the 2016 season at Thunder Hill Speedway.

Modified-BSB Manufacturing – A Main

Finish Start Car Driver Hometown Points

1 9 30 Jordan Grabouski Beatrice , Ne 40.00

2 6 77 Steven Bowers Jr. Topeka , Ks 39.00

3 4 75 Kyle Olberding Seneca , Ks 38.00

4 5 81 Tom Charles Basehor , Ks 37.00

5 3 70 Troy Baumgartner Auburn , Ks 36.00

6 8 87 Darron Fuqua Mayetta , Ks 35.00

7 11 412 Lance Brooks St. George, Ks 34.00

8 2 X1 Tracy Schaefer Topeka , Ks 33.00

9 12 7 Anthony Tanner Topeka , Ks 32.00

10 1 17JR Ricky Abrams Topeka , Ks 31.00

11 10 77D Tanner Lamb Valley Center, Ks 30.00

12 7 22 Justin Jurgens Cortland , Ne 29.00

Stock Car-Buds Auto Service – A Main

Finish Start Car Driver Hometown Points

1 10 22 Matt Haid Ozawkie , Ks 40.00

2 8 74C Colton Miller Topeka , Ks 39.00

3 2 46 Tim Pruett Atchison , Ks 38.00

4 6 24C Brandon Conkwright Wamego , Ks 37.00

5 3 6 Hank Thompson Kansas City, Ks 36.00

6 4 29 Greg Deters Centralia , Ks 35.00

7 7 75M Marvin Griffith Jr Holton , Ks 34.00

8 12 99 Brian Labonte Lawrence , Ks 33.00

9 5 38 Steven Corning Atchison , Ks 32.00

10 9 91 Brad Labonte Lecompton , Ks 31.00

11 14 12S Dustin Sievers Mcfarland , Ks 30.00

12 16 29J James Clem Huron , Ks 29.00

13 15 03 Lance Dixon Topeka , Ks 28.00

14 1 61 Joe Sowers Effingham , Ks 27.00

15 17 35 Anthony Deters Centralia , Ks 26.00

16 13 W04 Clarence Warman Atchison , Ks 25.00

17 18 57 John Boyce Topeka , Ks 24.00

18 11 39K Shane Schmidt Topeka , Ks 23.00

N. SportMods-JAG Trucking – A Main

Finish Start Car Driver Hometown Points

1 6 18 Jacob Davis Berryton , Ks 40.00

2 9 K27 Kyle Stallbaumer Tecumseh , Ks 39.00

3 5 32P Jeremy Pittsenbarger Cameron , Mo 38.00

4 7 12B Bryan Rigsby Topeka , Ks 37.00

5 4 91J Jaylen Wettengel Topeka , Ks 36.00

6 12 28H Gus Harrison Mclouth , Ks 35.00

7 3 50 Gary Holthaus Topeka , Ks 34.00

8 8 1M Brian Murphy Carbondale , Ks 33.00

9 1 77B Bryan Bowers Topeka , Ks 32.00

10 16 T25 Tim Stallbaumer Tecumseh , Ks 31.00

11 13 M83 Derrick Wichman Hiawatha , Ks 30.00

12 14 22 Doc Blodgett Topeka , Ks 29.00

13 10 81 Austin Charles Basehor , Ks 28.00

14 19 6B Travis Burger Maize , Ks 27.00

15 11 4R Dustin Rawlings Hoyt , Ks 26.00

16 17 R42 Shawn Ray Topeka , Ks 25.00

17 15 27A Andrew Sheetz Tina , Mo 24.00

18 2 38T Bryce Frakes Valley Falls, Ks 23.00

19 18 007 Zach Nitsch Delia , Ks 0.00

Hobby Stocks-Caseys General Store – A Main

Finish Start Car Driver Hometown Points

1 9 7N Nicholas Ronnebaum Onaga , Ks 40.00

2 4 91J Jaylen Wettengel Topeka , Ks 39.00

3 8 53T Tyler Garst Topeka , Ks 38.00

4 7 25 Tyler Hinrichs Americus , Ks 37.00

5 6 3J Larry Bouton Jr Topeka , Ks 36.00

6 10 79 Ryan Sutter Rock Port, Mo 35.00

7 1 M87 Mallory Stiffler Hoyt , Ks 34.00

8 11 68L Larry Hunter Meriden , Ks 33.00

9 3 112 Koby Minnis Topeka , Ks 32.00

10 2 86D Travis Darnall Mayetta , Ks 31.00

11 5 97L Levi Henery Berryton , Ks 30.00

12 13 23C Cody Satterwhite Topeka , Ks 29.00

13 12 14 Ricky Tanner Topeka , Ks 0.00