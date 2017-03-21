Big Time Bail Bonds Capital City Clash Full Of Big Time Racing At Heartland Park Topeka

Topeka, KS – Everyone that frequents a local race track wants to see a special from time to time. The racers, fans and sponsors of Heartland Park Topeka’s Dirt Track are no different.

This Saturday night, Sept. 3, everyone will get what they want and then some as the Big Time Bail Bonds Capital City Clash will take center stage at Heartland Park Topeka.

At 7 p.m. the action will roar to life as 4 classes of IMCA race cars will take to the track and compete for a bonus purse!

All 4 weekly racing series divisions that raced all year long at Heartland Park for the Big Time Bail Bonds Sunday Showdown will be on the card. The Bills Built Race Cars IMCA Modifieds, Cars 4 Less IMCA Stock Cars, Jersey Mike’s Subs IMCA N. Sport Mods and the Jersey Mike’s IMCA Hobby Stocks will be ready to battle to the finish on Saturday night. Since this Saturday night is a special event drivers will be lined up by a draw/redraw procedure for the night’s races. Another bonus is that drivers will be awarded state, regional and national points this Saturday night!

Fans can expect to see the Heartland Park regulars this weekend and some new faces to the area. Anytime extra money is thrown up, you never know who will be in attendance on race night.

Drivers racing Saturday night will be rewarded by only having to pay the $25.00 Pit Pass fee to race Saturday night. Most tracks will charge either more money to the racers, via an entry fee for special events, or a higher ticket price to the fans. Heartland Park will do neither. Fans will still see adult admission at $8.00, kids 12 to 5 $2.00 and children 5 and under are FREE! Seniors (62+) and Military will get in for $6.00 when the provide proper id.

The featured event is the Cars 4 Less IMCA Stock Car Shootout. This event will pay the winner $1000 on Saturday night. A big payday for a Stock Car driver. Not only is there $1000 on the line for the winner, but there is also lap money. Every driver that leads a lap will get a bonus of $20 for every lap they lead. It’s possible that if one driver leads from start to finish, that driver would take home a total top prize of $1400. Extra money is up for grabs at every position. To just qualify for the feature a driver will be guaranteed $110. Drivers that don’t qualify for the main event will take home $35.

O’Reilly Auto Parts south location has offered up a $100 ‘Hard Charger’ award during the feature event. The driver that advances the most spots in the feature will take home the $100 bonus.

The Stock Car division has been one of the most exciting divisions at Heartland Park this season and to show the drivers that we appreciate their efforts the Cars 4 Less IMCA Stock Car Showdown will be a 20 lap feature.

Every race will be a big race on Saturday night.

The Big Time Bail Bonds IMCA Modified Battle Royal will see drivers battle it out for $1000 to win and $115 to start Saturday night. This is another class that thrilled the fans this year and this week’s race shouldn’t be any different. Drivers not making the feature event on Saturday will take home $50 for their efforts.

Just like in the Stock Car Feature, O’Reilly Auto Parts south location will be offering up a $100 ‘Hard Charger’ award during the Modified Feature.

In the last hour, Jersey Mike’s Subs, stepped in and added more money for the Jersey Mike’s Subs IMCA N. Sport Mod Showdown and the Jersey Mike’s Subs IMCA Hobby Stock fast 15! Eisenhut, a racer himself in the Modified division, saw a need to step in and lend a hand and it’s brought more excitement to Saturday night’s venue.

Drivers in the Sport Mod division will be racing for $600.00 to win and $80 to start the A Main. This class has seen the most competitors at Heartland Park this season and this extra money might land even more new drivers. Drivers not qualifying for the A Main in this division will collect $35.

Heartland Park Topeka Hobby Stock racers will see a big increase to their regular weekly series purse. A whopping $400 will be on the line for the winner in this race. To just make the A main drivers are guaranteed $50. Racers not qualifying will get $25 for their efforts.

Fans will be in for a treat all night long as great racing, fun promotions at intermission will fill the activity on Saturday night.

SPECIAL THANKS TO A BUNCH OF PEOPLE

Originally this night started out because of the extra money that Big Time Bail Bonds (Ryan & Doreen Weekley), Cortez Transportation Co., Preferred Limo and Heartland Park Topeka put up. Then as we searched for a place to reschedule this event after it was washed out by rain and it took on a life of it’s own. Here is the list of everyone that is making this night so special that we haven’t mentioned before.

Big Time Bail Bonds – 635 SE Quincy St, Topeka, Kansas 66603 Call them at (785) 249-2613. When you are in need of some help there is no other person in town to call other than Big Time Bail Bonds.

Cortez Transportation Co – 1016 N Kansas Ave, Topeka, KS 66608 Call them at (785) 233-5466. No matter what the occasion, Carlos has got the ride for you. You won’t find a better transportation service then Cortez Transportation Co.

Cars 4 Less – 2640 NW Topeka Blvd, Topeka, KS 66617 Call them at (785) 234-1608. For the best used car deals in town look no further than Daniel King and his crew. They will have you riding in style in no time.

Jersey Mike’s Subs – With 2 locations in the Topeka area, Jersey Mike’s Subs not only makes the best subs in the U.S. but they also work hard at giving back to the Topeka Community. Stop by and see them at either location; 718 S Kansas Ave or 2121 SW Wanamaker Rd. The best subs at the best prices!

2 Chefs Catering – 1178 SW Wayne Ave, Topeka, KS 66604 Call them at (785) 506-3192. It doesn’t matter what kind of cuisine you are after or how big your party is, 2 Chefs Catering is the company for you!

Swader’s Towing – 331 Nw Reo St, Topeka, KS Call them at (785) 354-7312. Broke down, stranded or just need a hand. Swader’s Towing, 365 days a year & 24 Hours a day they are there for you when you need them.

Lewis Auto & Truck Parts – 229 NE Burgess St, Topeka, KS 66608 Call them at (785) 233-0561. Your best source for new and used auto parts.

AutoZone – 1735 NW TOPEKA BLVD, TOPEKA, KS 66608. Call them at (785) 232-6809. The one stop shop for everything that you will ever want for your automobile.

Tad’s Body Works – Call Tad at 785-580-7189. Tad can fix anything!

J&J Gallery Bar – 917 N. Kansas Ave., Topeka, KS 66608. Call them at (785) 235-1601. The Best Bar in the Topeka Area featuring the best in LIVE Entertainment!

Meinholdt’s Welding & Machine – 1900 NW Central Ave, Topeka, KS. Call them at 785-234-5221. At Meinholdt Welding & Machine Shop in Topeka, KS, we abide by our founding principal: to provide complete customer satisfaction and fair prices on all metal repair and general welding projects.

C&B Remodeling – 2020 SW Quivira Dr, Topeka, KS 66604. Call them at (785) 806-0688. No job to small or to big for C&B Remodeling.

Country Boy Automotive – 785-806-9831. This guys get it done right and they get it done the first time at great prices!

Herrick Siding & Windows – 785-554-6041. For the best service and prices in the Topeka area give Steve a call at Herrick Siding & Windows.

Sarah’s Lawn Care – For the best in manicured lawns, bushes or trees give Sarah Finan a call at (785) 230-9606.

O’Reilly Auto Parts (South Location) – 4710 Sw Topeka Boulevard, Topeka, KS 66609. Call them at (785) 862-4749. O’Reilly Automotive intends to be the dominant supplier of auto parts!

Jeff & Jo Atkinson – Tech Officials at Heartland Park Topeka and longtime fans of dirt track racing. They provided the extra money to make the Stock Car event pay $1000 to the winner.

Andy Claiborne – Competition director at Heartland Park Topeka and longtime racer and fan of dirt track racing in the area. Andy added money to the Sport Mod and Hobby Stock purses.

Steve Herrick – Longtime area Stock Car racer (former HPT Track Champ) who has donated an extra $100 for the driver that finishes 5th in the Stock Car A Main!

Dodd Proctor – Hobby Stock Racer that put money into this Saturday night’s Hobby Stock Feature.

MAKE PLANS TO COME OUT AND WATCH ONE OF THE BEST RACES OF THE YEAR!!!!

