Wyman Wires The Field At Lakeside Speedway

Kansas City, Kansas (September 2, 2016) – Lakeside Speedway has a way of bringing out the unexpected in Lucas Oil MLRA events. Since the 2009 season, there have been 10 races held at the Kansas City, Kansas oval. Including Friday’s triumph by JC Wyman, there have been a total of five first time series winners in those 10 races.

Wyman rolled from the outside of the front row and led the entire distance, in a caution-free 40 lap feature, to score the biggest win of his career. The night honored longtime Kansas City racing supporter Clyde Ellis, who was instrumental in Lakeside Speedway among other ventures.

“I’m still kind of speechless,” commented Wyman in Andy’s Frozen Custard Victory Lane. “With the way the track was, it was a workout The car was great, it would turn, it would come off. It worked out well for me.”

Starting 10th, Chase Junghans was the driver to pay attention too during the feature. He quickly worked his way into the top five, and then took his time getting around Terry Phillips for second.

Up front Wyman moved in and out of lapped traffic and Junghans pulled to his back bumper, even showing himself to Wyman with less than five to go. However, Junghans march to the front ended with the runner up position.

“I just had to hit the holes right, and I could get a really good run. His (Wyman’s) car was just a little bit better through the rough. We took the last month off and rebuilt the whole thing. We’ll just see if we can back it up tomorrow night.”

Terry Phillips, Tony Jackson Jr and Justin Asplin made up the balance of the top five finishers.

Saturday attention shifts to Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri for the running of the Larry Phillips Memorial, in conjunction with the Diamond Drag Boat Nationals on Lake Lucas. $5,075 is earmarked for the winner.

Lakeside Speedway Contingecy Awards 9/2/16

Hooker Harness “11th Place” – Tad Pospisil

Andy’s Frozen Custard Victory Lane – JC Wyman

Fasttrack Photos – JC Wyman

Crew Chief of the Race – JC Wyman

Casey’s General Stores “Hard Charger of the Race” – Jason Papich

Sunoco “Rookie of the Race” – Tad Pospisil

Real Racing Wheels – Brent Larson

Wehrs Machine – Austin Siebert

DirtonDirt.com “Pole Award”- Brad Looney

Malvern Bank & Trust “Most Laps Led” – JC Wyman

AR Bodies – Dave Eckrich

KRC – Jim Shereck

RacingJunk.com “Hard Luck Award” – Jesse Stovall

Landrum Springs “Top Performer” – JC Wyman

Performance Bodies “Performer of the Race” – Randy Timms

ProtectTheHarvest.com Clyde Ellis Memorial A Feature (40 laps): 1. JC Wyman 2. Chase Junghans 3. Terry Phillips 4. Tony Jackson Jr 5. Justin Asplin 6. Will Vaught 7. Brad Looney 8. Jason Papich 9. Randy Timms 10. Dave Eckrich 11. Tad Pospisil 12. Jon Mitchell 13. Austin Siebert 14. Jeremy Payne 15. Jacob Magee 16. Josh Hughes 17. Brantlee Gotschall 18. Brent Larson 19. Jim Shereck 20. Gary Billings 21. Jesse Stovall 22. Scott Lewis 23. Curt Acker

Bilstein Shocks Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. Brad Looney 2. Justin Asplin 3. Brantlee Gotschall 4. Chase Junghans 5. Josh Hughes 6. Dave Eckrich 7. Jason Papich 8. Gary Billings

Casey’s General Stores Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. JC Wyman 2. Jesse Stovall 3. Jim Shereck 4. Tad Pospisil 5. Jon Mitchell 6. Jeremy Payne 7. Randy Timms 8. Curt Acker

Chix Gear Racewear Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. Will Vaught 2. Tery Phillips 3. Brent Larson 4. Tony Jackson Jr 5. Scott Lewis 6. Austin Siebert 7. Jacob Magee

