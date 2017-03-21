VanderBeek vindicated in USMTS return to Chateau Raceway

LANSING, Minn. (Sept. 2) — Zack VanderBeek led the first 40 of 42 laps during the United States Modified Touring Series main event at the Chateau Raceway, only to have a right rear tire explode and force him out of the race.

That was Memorial Day Weekend.

On Friday night, the Hunt for the USMTS Casey’s Cup powered by S&S Fishing & Rental invaded 1/3-mile dirt oval in Lansing, Minn., for a second time this season and the results was nearly the same.

VanderBeek took the lead at the start of Friday’s 42-lap feature and, just like back in May, the track took rubber early on.

But unlike the last trip here, VanderBeek and his tires were able to go the distance and the 32-year-old from New Sharon, Iowa, made the turn into Widow Wax Victory Lane to score his 36th career USMTS feature win.

Johnny Scott passed 10 cars en route to a second-place finish while Cade Dillard came from eighth on the grid to claim the third spot.

Rodney Sanders held off Brandon Davis for fourth with Steve Wetzstein, Travis Saurer, Jason Cummins, Ricky Thornton Jr. and Cody Bauman rounding out the top 10.

Points leader Jason Hughes could not outrun a bad draw in his heat race, started 22nd in the main event and climbed to 12th by the end of the race.

Thornton, for his efforts, leap-frogged both Brock Bauman and Mike Jergens to become the new leader in the Grant Junghans Rookie of the Year points standings.

On Saturday, the Hunt for the USMTS Casey’s Cup invades the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minn., for the 11th Annual Barclay Landscaping Labor Day Dual.

This will be the 93rd feature race held at the popular high-banked 3/8-mile clay oval since Kelly Shryock won the first-ever race on May 25, 2002, this is the series’ first visit of the 2016 campaign.

Defending USMTS national champion Jason Hughes swept last year’s Featherlite Fall Jamboree and has won four of last five contests with a series-best 14 career victories at ‘The Creek.’ Rain won the last attempt to race here in July.

Kelly Shryock is second on the all-time list with 10 wins here while Rodney Sanders has collected seven checkered flags. Tim Donlinger and Terry Phillips have five wins each; Ryan Gustin, Jason Cummins and Brad Waits have four apiece; and Zack VanderBeek, Joey Jensen and Brandon Davis have each won three times.

Two-time winners include Corey Dripps, Jason Krohn, Ryan Ruter and Stormy Scott. Drivers who have visited Widow Wax Victory Lane at the Deer Creek Speedway once include Mark Noble, Steve Wetzstein, Darin Walker, Tony Fraise, Dan Daniels, Chad Kinder, Mark Burgtorf, Brad McEwan, Randy Timms, Dean Mahlstedt, Tommy Myer, Mike Sorensen, Mike Spaulding, Dan Chapman, Les Duellman, Mike Hejna, Steve Arpin, Jon Tesch, Jordan Grabouski, Jeremy Payne, Craig Thatcher and Lucas Schott.

Gates open at 3:30 p.m. for Saturday’s blockbuster with hot laps at 5:30 racing at 6. The Iron Man Series featuring Holley USRA Stock Cars and Out-Pace USRA B-Mods will also be on the card, along with Wissota Street Stocks and Midwest Mods.

General admission spectator tickets are $20 and kids ages 12 and under get in for $5. Pit passes are $35. Race fans can find commemorative coupons good for $2 off adult tickets at Casey’s General Stores locations in Lime Springs, Preston, Rochester and Stewartville.

Brock Bauman and his Sour Patch Kids USMTS Modified will be on hand for a meet ‘n’ greet with fans at the Casey’s General Store located at 605 S. Main St. in Stewartville (about 9 miles from the track) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. To find the Casey’s General Store nearest you, visit www.caseys.com.

The Deer Creek Speedway is located of off I-90 at exit 209, then 11.3 miles south on US 63 (0.7 mile north of SR 16). For more information, call toll-free 877-327-7223 and check out www.deercreekspeedway.com online.

The four-night Labor Day Weekend swing wraps up on Sunday at the Cresco Speedway in Cresco, Iowa, for the 13th Annual USMTS Cresco and the next-to-last event in the Hunt for the USMTS Casey’s Cup powered by S&S Fishing & Rental.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

The Hunt for the USMTS Casey’s Cup powered by S&S Fishing & Rental – Event #14 of 17

Chateau Raceway, Lansing, Minn.

Friday, Sept. 2, 2016

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, chassis/engine builder, laps completed and money won.

MSD HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (1) 90 Steve Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

2. (2) 72 Doug Hillson, Blooming Prairie, Minn.

3. (4) 4 Cody Bauman (R), Eureka, Ill.

4. (8) 21 Jacob Bleess (R), Chatfield, Minn.

5. (5) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

6. (7) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

7. (3) 71x Greg Jensen, Albert Lea, Minn.

8. (6) 6 Brock Bauman (R), Eureka, Ill.

9. (9) 75 James Parker, Brownsdale, Minn.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) 89 Jesse Glenz, Cadott, Wis.

2. (5) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

3. (4) 05 Jake Hartung, Elmwood, Wis.

4. (6) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

5. (1) 29h Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn.

6. (8) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

7. (3) 23b Brett Bumgardner (R), Hawkeye, Iowa.

8. (7) 22d Daniel Hilsabeck, Adel, Iowa.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (3) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

2. (1) 37 Mike Jergens (R), Plover, Iowa.

3. (6) 50iii Brandon Davis, Medford, Minn.

4. (2) 52w Nate Wasmund, Rochester, Minn.

5. (7) 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn.

6. (4) 00 Masen Big Eagle, Manor, Sask., Canada.

7. (8) 23 Adam Kates (R), Tonganoxie, Kan.

8. (5) 24 Brad Waits, Rochester, Minn.

ALPINESTARS HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (3) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.

2. (1) 1st Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

3. (2) 99 Jett Big Eagle (R), Manor, Sask., Canada.

4. (4) 1s Ricky Thornton Jr. (R), Chandler, Ariz.

5. (8) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

6. (6) 29 Ron Ver Beek, Oskaloosa, Iowa.

7. (7) 77 Jacob Stark, Austin, Minn.

8. (5) 23k Darwin Karau, Kasson, Minn.

S&S FISHING & RENTAL HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):

1. (1) 1sx Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn.

2. (4) 99 Jesse Sobbing, Malvern, Iowa.

3. (6) 48 Brent Dutenhoffer, Watertown, S.D.

4. (7) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

5. (3) 81 Mike Densberger (R), Lincoln, Neb.

6. (8) 15* Ryan Mikkelson (R), Jamestown, N.D.

7. (5) 1g Pat Graham, Ankeny, Iowa.

8. (2) 111jr Keith Tourville, Webster, Wis.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (1) 21 Jacob Bleess (R), Chatfield, Minn.

2. (2) 05 Jake Hartung, Elmwood, Wis.

3. (5) 1s Ricky Thornton Jr. (R), Chandler, Ariz.

4. (6) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

5. (9) 00 Masen Big Eagle, Manor, Sask., Canada.

6. (14) 23k Darwin Karau, Kasson, Minn.

7. (10) 23 Adam Kates (R), Tonganoxie, Kan., LG2/Speedway, $90.

8. (7) 81 Mike Densberger (R), Lincoln, Neb.

9. (8) 15* Ryan Mikkelson (R), Jamestown, N.D., GRT/Dakota, $90.

10. (11) 23b Brett Bumgardner (R), Hawkeye, Iowa., SSR/Midnight, $90.

11. (13) 22d Daniel Hilsabeck, Adel, Iowa.

12. (12) 1g Pat Graham, Ankeny, Iowa, Skyrocket/Karl, $90.

13. (3) 99 Jett Big Eagle (R), Manor, Sask., Canada., MBCustom/Baxter, $90.

14. (4) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn., MBCustom/Sput’s, $90.

15. (15) 75 James Parker, Brownsdale, Minn., Kraft/JPRE, $75.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (5) 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn.

2. (2) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

3. (1) 4 Cody Bauman (R), Eureka, Ill.

4. (4) 52w Nate Wasmund, Rochester, Minn.

5. (8) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

6. (3) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

7. (13) 24 Brad Waits, Rochester, Minn., Skyrocket/Baiers, $75.

8. (6) 29h Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn., GRT/Action, $75.

9. (9) 29 Ron Ver Beek, Oskaloosa, Iowa, IROC/Midstate, $75.

10. (10) 71x Greg Jensen, Albert Lea, Minn., Skyrocket/Sput’s, $90.

11. (12) 6 Brock Bauman (R), Eureka, Ill., GRT/Mullins, $400.

12. (14) 111jr Keith Tourville, Webster, Wis., Player/MAS, $75.

13. (7) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn., LG2/BuckBuilt, $90.

14. (11) 77 Jacob Stark, Austin, Minn., $75.

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES “A” MAIN (42 laps):

1. (2) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, LG2/Sput’s, 42, $3000.

2. (12) 1st Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., Lethal/Durham, 42, $1700.

3. (8) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La., MBCustom/ASI, 42, $1200.

4. (7) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustom/Hatfield, 42, $1000.

5. (6) 50iii Brandon Davis, Medford, Minn., Tri-Built/KSE, 42, $800.

6. (5) 90 Steve Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn., Skyrocket/Sput’s, 42, $700.

7. (3) 1sx Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn., GRT/Sput’s, 42, $600.

8. (14) 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn., LG2/Sput’s, 42, $550.

9. (17) 1s Ricky Thornton Jr. (R), Chandler, Ariz., MBCustom/GMPP, 42, $600.

10. (18) 4 Cody Bauman (R), Eureka, Ill., GRT/GMPP, 42, $550.

11. (13) 21 Jacob Bleess (R), Chatfield, Minn., MBCustom/BK, 42, $500.

12. (22) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, 42, $450.

13. (20) 52w Nate Wasmund, Rochester, Minn., LG2/Action, 42, $350.

14. (19) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn., MBCustom/Sput’s, 42, $400.

15. (24) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., LG2/Cornett, 42, $400.

16. (25) 81 Mike Densberger (R), Lincoln, Neb., Jet/Speedway, 42, $350.

17. (21) 00 Masen Big Eagle, Manor, Sask., Canada, GRT/Yeoman, 42, $325.

18. (4) 99 Jesse Sobbing, Malvern, Iowa, Harris/GMPP, 42, $400.

19. (16) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustom/Hatfield, 42, $400.

20. (15) 05 Jake Hartung, Elmwood, Wis., SSR/Scott’s, 41, $300.

21. (1) 89 Jesse Glenz, Cadott, Wis., MBCustom/Sput’s, 36, $250.

22. (11) 37 Mike Jergens (R), Plover, Iowa, Harris/KSE, 30, $300.

23. (26) 22d Daniel Hilsabeck, Adel, Iowa, Hilsabeck/Mullins, 28, $300.

24. (9) 48 Brent Dutenhoffer, Watertown, S.D., Lethal/Sput’s, 12, $250.

25. (23) 23k Darwin Karau, Kasson, Minn., Killer/Flyin’J, 10, $250.

26. (10) 72 Doug Hillson, Blooming Prairie, Minn., GRT/Fast, 1, $250.

(R) = Rookie of the Year contender.

Lap Leader: VanderBeek 1-42.

Total Laps Led: Vanderbeek 42.

Margin of Victory: 0.577 second.

Time of Race: 19 minutes, 37.438 seconds (3 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Densberger, Hilsabeck.

KSE Racing Products Hard Charger: Scott (started 12th, finished 2nd).

Entries: 41.

Next Race: Saturday, Sept. 3, Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn.

USMTS Casey’s Cup Points: Hughes 1832, Dillard 1807, Sanders 1754, Sobbing 1749, VanderBeek 1725, Scott 1600, Duvall 1478, Ramirez 1444, C. Bauman 1376, B. Bauman 1370.

Grant Junghans Rookie of the Year Points: Thornton 1584, Jergens 1521, C. Bauman 1517, B. Bauman 1516, Bleess 1404.

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Year Points: Mullins 427, Sput’s 308, ASI 305, Durham 301, GMPP 292.

Manufacturers Championship Points: Hughes 432, MBCustoms 428, LG2 349, Harris 314, GRT 284.

Contingency Awards:

Allstar Performance – Cummins.

American Racer – Stark.

Bell Helmets – M. Big Eagle.

Beyea Custom Headers – Davis.

BSB Manufacturing – Glenz.

Day Motor Sports – Hilsabeck, Dutenhoffer.

Deatherage Opticians – Glenz.

Edelbrock – VanderBeek.

Eibach Springs – Hughes.

Fast Shafts – Glenz.

FK Rod Ends – Ramirez.

Forty9Designs.com – Schott, Duvall.

Fuel Safe – Wetzstein.

GRT Race Cars – Horgdal.

Hooker Harness – Wasmund.

Integra Shocks & Springs – Sobbing.

Jerovetz Motorsports Shock Service – Densberger.

Kevko Oil Pans & Components – Thornton.

Keyser Manufacturing – C. Bauman.

KSE Racing Products – Scott.

Midwest Sheet Metal – Glenz.

MSD – Wetzstein, VanderBeek.

Out-Pace Racing Products – Densberger.

PBM Performance Products – Dillard.

QA1 – Davis.

Real Racing Wheels – all non-qualifiers.

Sybesma Graphics – VanderBeek.

VP Racing Fuels – Cummins.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Bleess.

Wilwood Engineering – Saurer.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

