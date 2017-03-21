Championship Night at Atchison County Raceway!!!

Brown Construction Kids Mods would start the nights racing action inside the Cage with Sturgis Streeter #34S using heat race win momentum to capture his third victory of the 2016 racing season. Streeter would lead every lap with Destyn Whitney #58 right on his heels. The solid second place finish was all Destyn Whitney would need to clinch the 2016 Kids Mods Track Championship. Cade Richards #1R would develop mechanical problems forcing him to finish third.Atchison County Raceway would like to thank John Brown Construction for sponsoring the Kids Mods trophies this 2016 season. We would also like to thank Philip Grenier for putting up the purse for the Kids Mods drivers on this night of racing action.

Hobby Stock would see Tobin Bartlett #28 put an exclamation mark on his 2016 Track Championship by picking up his seventh feature win inside the Cage. One time leader and heat race winner Lane Chew #37 would battle side by side with Bartlett and place a solid second. Kyle Rowland #5 would mount a charge to the front placing third with Josiah Birkinsha #7SI fourth. Lonnie Myers #62 was big mover of the race maneuvering through the pack notching a top five finish. Other heat race winner was Wayne Brook #18.

E-Modified would charge to the track and witness Kyle Henning #1 win both his heat race and feature on this night of racing action. Henning would be challenged by other heat race winner Billy Spilman #63 who would place a very close second. Third place would belong to Joshua Munsen #19X with 2016 E-Modified Track Champion Chris Dishong #41 placing fourth on the night. Matthew Lance #12X who would lead early developed handling problems and would slip to fifth in the feature.

IMCA Stock Car would see Jim Powell Jr #20P win heat race, feature, and Track Championship all in one night. Powell and Brad Whitney #X9 would battle side by side for seven laps until Powell would take the lead for good and cruise to his fifth win inside the Cage. Whitney would finish second with Alvie Christofferson #22A third. Anthony Robertson #82M in his second visit of 2016 would finish fourth with the 5Z of Chuck Ziolkowski rounding out the nights top five. IMCA Stock Car was deemed best in show by track officials with the second finishing position drawn with Brad Whitney picking up the added cash.

IMCA Modified would see heat race winner Tony Lane #71 take the early lead and appear to be the car to beat until a flat right rear tire would take him from win contention. Steven Bowers Jr. #77 would take over the lead and never look back on his way to victory lane and the 2016 IMCA Modified Track Championship. Hall of Famer Tom Charles #81 would charge to the front placing second with IMCA Modified Rookie of the Year Point Leader Tyler Frye #55 placing a solid third. Fourth place would belong to the always fast Derrick Brown #63 with the consistent Rodney Schweizer #74 ending the night fifth. Other heat race winner was the #2 Mike Eisenhut.

Sport Compact would see a new face in victory lane as Jordan Clem #55C would win his heat race and the feature in his first ever race. Clem would be challenged late by 2016 Sport Compact Track Champion John Willard 1/2CR would be forced to settle for second. Toby Teel #7T would finish third with Barry Luthi #66B fourth and David Miller III #55 fifth. Other heat race winner was the 1/2B of Steven Bunton who would take a tumble in turn four taking him from the race.

Atchison County Raceway would like to congratulate all of our 2016 track champions:

Brown Construction Kids Mods: Destyn Whitney #58

Hobby Stock: Tobin Bartlett #28

E-Modified: Chris Dishong #41

IMCA Stockcar: Jim Powell Jr. #20P

IMCA Modified: Steven Bowers Jr. #77

Sport Compact: John Willard 1/2CR

Atchison County Raceway would like to thank all the drivers and fans for a great 2016 racing season. Please watch Facebook and our website for upcoming racing events inside the cage and remember, “Don’t be Afraid of the Cage”!!!

Race Results Atchison County Raceway 9/02/2016:

John Brown Construction Kids Mods:

⦁ 34S Sturgis Streeter (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 58 Destyn Whitney

⦁ 1R Cade Richards

Hobby Stock:

⦁ 28 Tobin Bartlett

⦁ 37 Lane Chew (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 5 Kyle Rowland

⦁ 7SI Josiah Birkinsha

⦁ 62 Lonnie Myers

⦁ 18 Wayne Brooke (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 20T Rick Thompson

⦁ 28K Chris Kiehl

E-Modified:

⦁ 1 Kyle Henning (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 63 Billy Spilman (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 19X Joshua Munsen

⦁ 41 Chris Dishong

⦁ 12X Matthew Lance

⦁ 34S Sturgis Streeter

⦁ 55B John Christofferson

⦁ 15 Corey Meyers

IMCA Stock Car:

⦁ 20P Jim Powell Jr. (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ X9 Brad Whitney

⦁ 22A Alvie Christofferson

⦁ 82M Anthony Robertson

⦁ 5Z Chuck Ziolkowski

⦁ 38 Steven Corning

IMCA Modified:

⦁ 77 Steven Bowers Jr.

⦁ 81 Tom Charles

⦁ 55 Tyler Frye

⦁ 63 Derrick Brown

⦁ 74 Rodney Schweizer

⦁ 2 Mike Eisenhut (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 33 Nicholas Carpenter

⦁ 19 P J Conger

⦁ 71 Tony Layne (Heat Race Winner)

Sport Compact:

⦁ 55C Jordan Clem (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 1/2 CR John Willard

⦁ 7T Toby Teel

⦁ 66B Barry Luthi

⦁ 55 David Miller III

⦁ 17 James Lemke

⦁ 7 Jason Teel

⦁ 1/2B Steven Bunton (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 33D Christian Moorman

⦁ 08 Josh Conrad

⦁ 82K Chris Lewis