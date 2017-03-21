Two Nights of Racing and Big Payouts on the line at Central Missouri Speedway Labor Day Weekend!

(Warrensburg, MO) It’s hard to believe but the final weekend of racing at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) is just a few days away as the track and its staff welcome racers in several divisions and enthusiastic fans for back-to-back nights of racing on Saturday, September 3rd and Sunday, September 4th.

For complete details about the Labor Day weekend visit www.centralmissourispeedway.net and click on the “Labor Day Weekend at CMS” tab on the main page. On the link tab, site visitors will find order of events, race purses, entry fees, general track information, laps for events, and much more about the weekend. The weekend is highlighted by the $3,000-to-win, 35 lap main event for USRA Modifieds on Sunday evening; however, there are many other featured events throughout the weekend including a full fireworks show after the races on Saturday night, an after-race party with karaoke on Sunday night (Monday is a holiday) in the CMS Party Barn, and a special BBQ sandwich menu throughout the weekend.

Events begin on Saturday with USRA Modifieds competing for their weekly race payout of $1,000-to-win and at least $160 for a-main event starters. Street Stocks and Pure Stocks are also on the card as their championship seasons come to a close. B-Mods will highlight the night with their annual 25-lap track special event, which pays $1,500 to the winner! The Allstar Midget Series is also part of the race program.

The season comes to a close on Sunday night with the $3,000-to-win USRA Main Event, the night also features the ULMA Late Models in their second-to-last championship point’s earning race of the year. USRA B-Mods and the Allstar Midget Series are also set to race on Sunday. Some of the top USRA Modified drivers in the MO-KAN region will be on hand for this event and the best-of-the-best in ULMA drivers will race hard to earn valuable association points as their season comes to a close.

All eyes will be upon Hallsville, Missouri driver and former USRA National Modified Champion, Matt Dotson, who has three previous CMS wins this year including a $3,000-to-win special event over the Memorial Day weekend. Dotson has a very realistic shot at expanding his wallet by $6,500 over the two nights! If he claims the $1,000-to-win weekly show on Saturday night, then drives to victory lane on Sunday night during the $3,000-to-win race, he will earn a $2,500 bonus from promoters Earl and Susan Walls for winning two of the three big summer holiday special events. Unfortunately, the July race fell to Mother Nature but the weather for this weekend is predicted to be near perfect as Dotson goes for an unprecedented weekend and the single-largest possible win purse ever posted at CMS! It will not be easy for Dotson as several of the best drivers in the region usually descend upon CMS to compete one final time at the track for the season. The racing the last few weeks has been nothing short of spectacular with multi-grooved lines available for drivers both high and low.

There are no “track registration fees” for any classes throughout the weekend; however, USRA drivers must have a USRA license or purchase a USRA temp license on-site in order to compete. ULMA Late Model drivers will also need to possess the ULMA yearly license or purchase a $10 temp license on site. There are entry fees for USRA Modified drivers on Sunday and B-Mod Drivers on Saturday.

There are no reserved pit stalls at CMS, pits fill up on a first-come, first parked basis. There is plenty of room in the pits; however, only race haulers/trailers are permitted in the pit area. Personal vehicles are not permitted in the pit area. Parts deliveries may be made; however, the drop-off vehicle must immediately exit the pit area after dropping off any parts, fuel, or other racing-related deliveries.

Primitive camping is permitted on the grounds of CMS. All overnighters must inform the pit office of their arrival and the location in which they will be camping. Camp fires are only permitted in containment fire pits. There are no dump-sites on the grounds.

After the races on Sunday, everyone is invited to close out the season with a night of music, fun and karaoke with Char in the recently unveiled CMS Party Barn. Although there are plenty of tables and places to hang out in the large facility, adult patrons are encouraged to bring a chair, their cooler and beverages of choice.

Shad Badder will be on hand to help raise money for Homes for Our Troops as he will give 2-seater Modified rides for a charitable donation of $50 each for approximately 3 to 5 laps at speed around the track. The Homes for Our Troops volunteer crew will be on hand Sunday night raising funds for the organization and plans to raffle off a home-made patriotic themed coffee table (see website for picture). Homes for Our Troops builds homes for returning wounded and disabled veterans.

“Track” and “Sanctioning” body points nights remaining are: Saturday, September 3rd. Track points awarded for USRA Modified, Street Stock, and Pure Stocks. Allstar Midgets will earn their sanction points. There will be no points awarded of any kind for B-Mods, this is the B-Mod annual track special. USRA Modifieds will earn USRA National Points. September 3rd is the final “Track” points night for Street Stocks and Pure Stocks.

Sunday, September 4th – Track points awarded to USRA Modifieds. USRA Modifieds will also earn National USRA Points. ULMA Late Models will earn their sanction points. Allstar Midgets will earn their sanction points. USRA B-Mods will earn USRA National points only (track points will NOT be awarded to B-mods).

For Saturday, September 3rd, Pit Gates open at 4:30, Grandstands at 5, Driver’s Pill Draw Cutoff 6:15 (no passing points for late drivers), Pit Meeting 6:30, Hot Laps at 7, and Racing at 7:30. Adult Admission is $12, Military w/I.D. $10, Seniors 65 and up $10 and College Students with student I.D. $10, Kids 6 to 12 years $5, children five and under and senior citizens 75 and over free, all Saturday night pit passes are $30.

For Sunday, September 4th, Pit Gates open at 4:30, Grandstands at 5, Driver’s Pill Draw Cutoff 6:15 (no passing points for late drivers), Pit Meeting 6:30, Hot Laps at 7, and Racing at 7:30. Adult Admission is $15, Military w/I.D. $12, Seniors 65 and up $12 and College Students with student I.D. $12, Kids 6 to 12 years $5, children five and under and senior citizens 75 and over free, all Sunday night pit passes are $35.

CMS is located 3.5-miles north of Warrensburg, MO from the junction of Highways 50 and 13 in Warrensburg just north of the new Hwy 13 by-pass round-a-bout, or from the Higginsville exit off I-70, head south on Highway 13 for twelve and half miles. Find CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green. Keep up with CMS news and information by pointing your browser to www.centralmissourispeedway.net. Join our email group at info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Find us on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway.

CMS wishes to thank its 2016 primary sponsors for their support this season! Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Budweiser, KMZU 100.7 FM, Sunoco Race Fuels, KMMO FM 102.9, Midwest Coatings, Better Country KIX 105.7, KSDL, and KSIS FM, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, KRLI FM 103.9 & KAOL 101.3 FM The Grenade, Pepsi, 610 Sports Radio Kansas City, Heartland Waste, and ‘Today’s New Hit Country’ 95.3 FM KDKD. This list of 2016 outstanding business partners includes: Victory Trophies & Plaques, Joslins Jewelry, Batliner Recycling, DQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, Economy Lumber, Kleinschmidt’s Western Store, OK Tire Stores, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, LJS Graphics, Finish Line Performance, Wolf Tire Service, JA Performance and Outdoor Services, RockAuto.com, and Seeburg Mufflers.