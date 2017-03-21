Lyle Wins Mod A Main, Hunt Doubles Up With Wins In B Mod & Stock Car & Jewett Takes Factory Win At Lakeside

Kansas City, KS – A perfect night greeted fans and racers during the Clyde Ellis Memorial Race on Friday night.

A whopping number of USRA Modifieds, 29, started the Modified Feature on Friday night.

At the front of the field it looked like old times! A pair of multiple time track champions went at it at the front of the pack in Tim Karrick and Chad Lyle.

Karrick would hold the top spot until lap 6 when Lyle went for the top spot with a strong move into turn 4. As the 2 drivers exited turn 4 it was Lyle that was out into the lead.

Behind the leaders Kerry Davis and Darron Fuqua raced side by side and Randal Schiffelbein Jr. worked his way from 11th up into the top 5. Action for positions could be seen all over the speedway.

Lyle, meanwhile, kept going strong out in front of the field.

Schiffelbein wouldn’t be satisfied with just getting into the top 5. He kept battling all the way up to a fight with Karrick for 2nd. As Karrick developed problems Schiffelbein took the 2nd spot away.

At the front of the field Lyle would not be denied on this night. A late race yellow would bunch the field up for a green, white, checkered finish, but it wouldn’t matter. Lyle was the ‘chosen one’ on the night as he went back to the lead on the restart and held the competition at bay to the checkered flag.

Schiffelbein capped his impressive performance with a 2nd place finish, Brian Green held on to finish 3rd, going from 10th to 4th in the feature was Justin Johnson and your point leader, Kerry Davis, rounded out the top 5.

Lucas Conley jumped out to the early advantage in USRA Stock Car Feature, but there were a lot of hungry racers wanting the top spot right on his back bumper.

Brett Heeter, Trevor Hunt, Nate Barnes and Scotty Moore were all keeping pace with Conley. Not only were they staying with Conley but they were putting on a great show behind him.

Conley would have a serious challenge from Heeter and Hunt as they would go 3 wide on the speedway. Hunt would win the challenge as he would become the new leader.

As the race wore on it would be a 2 car breakaway between Hunt and Heeter. A scenario that has played out several times this season. Both have won multiple features on the season.

The battle would rage all the way to the checkered flag. On the last lap Heeter tried his best to get by Hunt but it would happen on this night as Trevor Hunt scooted away to another win in the Stock Car division for 2016.

Heeter finished a close 2nd, Kevin Anderson 3 wheeled his way to a 3rd place finish, 4th would go to Jason Ryun (who started 18th) and Kevin McGinnis, who started 16th, finished in the 5th position.

There was little time for Hunt to celebrate as he had to race in the feature for the USRA B Mods.

Luke Nieman took the early lead in the feature until the first yellow. On the restart Hunt, who won the Stock Car Feature, was back on the run again and took away the top spot from Nieman.

Behind Hunt a good battle was waged for the 2nd spot between Tim Powell and Nieman. Powell would get the best of Nieman and moved into the 2nd spot and a chance to run down the leader, Hunt.

Powell would stay in the 2nd spot and never really got to take a good shot at Hunt. Hunt would go on to pull off the coveted double! A feature win in the USRA Stock Cars followed up with a feature win in the USRA B Mods.

Powell would finish in the 2nd position, Nieman finished in 3rd and the Clancy Brothers, Steven & Chad, would finish 4th and 5th on the night.

The Factory Stock Feature saw another race where more cars continue to come out and do battle.

Marshall Jewett has been a driver that has been on a roll lately. Jewett, along with points leader Jason Ryun, have racked up a majority of the wins this season in the division.

Friday night starting from outside the front row, Jewett blasted to the front of the field and put it on cruise control. Jewett would build up a nice lead until a late race yellow would set up a green, white, checkered finish.

The yellow flag would bunch the field up and put Jay Barnes and Ryun right on the heels of Jewett.

It wouldn’t matter as Jewett went back to the top spot as the green waved and held off the competition all the way to the checkered flag.

Barnes would finish in the runner-up spot, 3rd went to the points leader, Ryun, 4th was JR Billings and rounding out the top 5 was Oliver Harris.

Factory Stock – Feature

Finish Start Car Driver Hometown Points

1 2 7 Marshall Jewett Gardner , Ks 100.00

2 5 99J Jay Barnes Kearney , Mo 95.00

3 3 27C Jason Ryun Kansas City, Mo 91.00

4 4 185 J.r. Billings Kansas City, Ks 87.00

5 7 79 Oliver Harris Tonganoxie , Ks 84.00

6 8 34 Christopher Sparks Kansas City, Ks 81.00

7 9 27 Aidan Lueth Kansas City, Mo 78.00

8 1 50JR Leroy Morrison Raymore , Mo 76.00

9 6 74W Bud Wallis Baldwin City, Ks 74.00

B Mods – Feature

Finish Start Car Driver Hometown Points

1 1 44H Trevor Hunt Kearney , Mo 100.00

2 5 57 Tim Powell Lansing , Ks 95.00

3 2 181 Luke Nieman Nortonville , Ks 91.00

4 4 12C Steve Clancy Odessa , Mo 87.00

5 3 21C Chad Clancy Polo , Mo 84.00

6 6 9 Don Marrs Shawnee , Ks 81.00

7 8 3X3 Nick Newton Kansas City, Ks 78.00

8 9 17T Shadren Turner Saint Joseph, Mo 76.00

9 10 49 Patrick Royalty Kansas City, Ks 74.00

10 14 17J Jake Richards Edwardsville , Ks 72.00

11 18 92 Dennis Melvin Sr. Basehor , Ks 70.00

12 12 17 Dean Galvan Bonner Springs, Ks 68.00

13 7 22M Steve Mcdowell Independence , Mo 66.00

14 15 21V Vic Tranckino Basehor , Ks 64.00

15 13 38 Matt Pugh Overland Park, Ks 62.00

16 20 42 Gene Claxton Kansas City, Mo 60.00

17 11 222 Colten Stevens Basehor , Ks 58.00

18 16 5 Terry Bivins Lebo , Ks 56.00

19 17 17R Ramon Ortega St Joseph, Mo 55.00

20 22 27 David Moline Kansas City, Mo 54.00

21 19 1141 Ernie Roberts Lees Summmit, Mo 53.00

22 21 75 Robert Isabell Iii Bonnor Springs, Ks 52.00

23 26 97J Jeff Elder Smithville , Mo 51.00

24 23 3K Scott Henney Kansas City, Ks 50.00

25 25 27M Matt Oxford Washburn , Mo 50.00

26 24 0 Chase Galvan Bonner Springs, Ks 50.00

Stock Car – Feature

Finish Start Car Driver Hometown Points

1 6 33H Trevor Hunt Kearney , Mo 100.00

2 5 05 Brett Heeter Kansas City, Ks 95.00

3 3 417 Kevin Anderson Kansas City, Mo 91.00

4 18 27 Jason Ryun Kansas City, Mo 87.00

5 16 17 Kevin Mcginnis Kansas City, Ks 84.00

6 13 0T Bobby Tavis Iii Leavenworth , Ks 81.00

7 15 8 Dean Hensler Weatherby Lake, Mo 78.00

8 11 26 Russ Moyer Wellsville , Ks 76.00

9 7 5K Steve Herrick Topeka , Ks 74.00

10 12 46 David Holcomb Kansas City, Ks 72.00

11 1 29 Nate Barnes Kearney , Mo 70.00

12 10 53W Larry Waters Kansas City, Ks 68.00

13 14 31Z Nick Zinn Kansas City, Ks 66.00

14 19 04 Chad Walker Kansas City, Ks 64.00

15 9 16 Paul Lanfermann Ii Atchison , Ks 62.00

16 2 12 Scotty Moore Kansas City, Ks 60.00

17 17 1 Christopher Smith Kansas City, Mo 58.00

18 4 17C Lucas Conley Spring Hill, Ks 56.00

19 8 S20 Gene Stigall Winston , Mo 55.00

Modifieds – Feature

Finish Start Car Driver Hometown Points

1 6 33 Chad Lyle Oak Grove, Mo 100.00

2 11 11JR Randal Schiffelbein Jr Tecumseh , Ks 95.00

3 4 40 Brian Green Pierce City, Mo 91.00

4 10 7J Justin Johnson Gardner , Ks 87.00

5 5 68 Kerry Davis Parkville , Mo 84.00

6 3 1K Tim Karrick Basehor , Ks 81.00

7 26 66T Tyler Schmidt Easton , Ks 78.00

8 1 34 Mark Schafman Edwardsville , Ks 76.00

9 17 86 Buddy Benedict Independence , Mo 74.00

10 13 3B Nic Bidinger Perry , Ks 72.00

11 14 39 Luke Driskell Stilwell , Ks 70.00

12 18 3 Larry “bubba” Harvey, Jr. Kansas City, Ks 68.00

13 16 B Al Broers Edgerton , Ks 66.00

14 29 42 Sam Florence Trimble , Mo 64.00

15 24 8X Chad Thomsen Louisburg , Ks 62.00

16 7 51 Joe Walker Harrisonville , Mo 60.00

17 22 14C James “bill” Carter Kansas City, Ks 58.00

18 27 41 Shane Florence Plattsburg , Mo 56.00

19 8 87 Darron Fuqua Mayetta , Ks 55.00

20 9 13H Eric Hanna Maryville , Mo 54.00

21 25 17 Lucas Conley Spring Hill, Ks 53.00

22 19 90 Terry Schultz Sedalia , Mo 52.00

23 21 5 Kevin Mcginnis Edwardsville , Ks 51.00

24 2 9D8 Paden Phillips Chanute , Ks 50.00

25 15 70 Aaron Marrant Orrick , Mo 50.00

26 12 59 Jared Stiens Maryville , Mo 50.00

27 23 44 Jared Rogers – 50.00

28 28 28 Jerry Liston Jr Kansas City, Ks 50.00

29 20 1 Eddie Ingram Basehor , Ks 45.00 DNS