Lake Road Warehouse Night at I-35 Speedway!!!

Pure Stock would charge to the track kicking off a great night of racing action with heat race winner Tobin Bartlett #28 charging to the front and picking up his second win at I-35 Speedway this 2016 racing season. Bartlett would pull away and on to McCarthy Auto Group Winners Circle with Colten Ishmael #17I notching another consistent finishing second. Beau Wells #555 continues to run in the front of the pack ending the night third with other heat race winner Conner Masoner #47x fourth. Kyle Russell #15 would have a solid night behind the wheel rounding out the night’s top five.

E-Modified would be high in number and quality as they would try and tame the fast 3/8ths mile speedway. Two of the three heat race winners would battle for the top spot as Matthew Lance #12X and Sturgis Streeter #34s would get together coming off turn number two taking both contenders from win contention. As the green flag would be shown to the field on the restart, Matt Dorssom would take the lead and never look back on his way to the win. Hard Charger of the race was Josh Munsen #19x as he would come through the pack and challenge Dorssom late but would have to settle for second on this night of racing action. Other heat race winner Randy Smith Jr #20x would be in the mix for the lead all race and end the night third with Anthony Asher #37A finishing fourth. Wendell Segar #88 continues to have solid runs as he would come home fifth on the night.

Chargers would see a first time winner in 2016 as Bill Graham #43 would capture the checkers. Fifth place finisher Buz Kaster #54 would appear to be the car to beat until he would lose a drive shaft on the back straight with one lap to go taking him from the race. Graham would take the lead and the win leaving point leader Houston Johnson #97 to finish second. John Hanson #154 would finish third with Billie Hoover #98 fifth. Heat race winner was Marty Powell #9P.

Midwest Lightning Sprints would witness Jason Billups #2 start on the inside of row one and lead every lap of the feature picking up the win. Tom Brown #B20 would challenge early but place second with Rookie Braydon Cromwell #5 third. Mark Billings #85 would end the night fourth with heat race winner Ryan Secrist #49 fifth.

USRA B-Modifieds would see great racing action from start to checkers with side by side nail biting action. Heat race winner Randy Ainsworth #57 would take the early lead and pull away until a late race yellow would bunch the field of competitors. Steve Starmer #11s would use the high line to perfection and take the lead from Ainsworth and charge on to McCarthy Auto Group Winners Circle adding to his point lead. Ainsworth would finish a close second with other heat race winner Dustin Crist #222 battling all night for the lead a solid and impressive third. Jake Richards’s #17J would out duel Blake Pierce #16 to the checkers for fourth moving Pierce to fifth at the line.

USRA Stock Car would again see Jason Estes #997 win both heat race and feature on this night of racing action at I-35 Speedway. Billie Hoover #21H continues to notch consistent finishes with second and Thomas Roberts #65X back to the track placing third. Jon Boller Jr #20X was the big mover of the race coming from the back to the front claiming fourth as Alvie Christofferson #22X would come across the line fifth. Aaron Sauter #83 was the other heat race winner.

USRA Modifieds would be in fine form on this night as Josh Angst #99 would win both his heat race and feature in just his second trip to I-35 Speedway this 2016 racing season. Angst, who is third in USRA National Points, would be challenge by track point leader Dennis Elliott #29 who would fall a little short and finish second. Zach Sanders #69 would do battle with Derrick Hicks #78 to place third forcing Hicks to end the night fourth. Joe Horgdal #29H was the big mover and shaker of the feature coming through the pack to place fifth. Other heat race winner was the #97 of Houston Johnson.

Sport Compact would see Brandon Box #4B move to the front and claim the victory with heat race winner Steven Bunton #1/2b placing a solid second. Third would belong to Rocky Rhodes #8 with D J Barnes #5 fourth and David Miller III #55 fifth.

I-35 Speedway would like to thank all our drivers and fans for another night of family fun and exciting racing. See everyone next Saturday for Casey’s Night at the Races at I-35 where there is always more “Dirt Trackin at its Best”!!!

Race Results I-35 Speedway 9/17/2016

Pure Stock:

⦁ 28 Tobin Bartlett (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 17I Colten Ishmael

⦁ 555 Beau Wells

⦁ 47x Conner Masoner (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 15 Kyle Russell

⦁ 03D Nathen Dawson

⦁ 12z Daniel Pettit

⦁ 10 Aaron Burrell

⦁ 91 C J Turner

⦁ 29 Cody King

E-Modified:

⦁ 3D Matt Dorssom

⦁ 19x Joshua Munsen

⦁ 20x Randy Smith Jr (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 37A Anthony Asher

⦁ 88 Wendell Segar

⦁ J90 Jorden Dawson

⦁ 4M Manlee Lamer

⦁ 5D Dylan Flowers

⦁ 27 Lee Kenny

⦁ 95s A J Sayers

⦁ 10H Garrett Hill

⦁ 50z Trevor Dunn

⦁ 21c J R Chadwick

⦁ 34s Sturgis Streeter (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 12x Matthew Lance (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 05 Derek Carney

⦁ 66x Jim Masoner Jr

Charger:

⦁ 43 Bill Graham

⦁ 97 Houston Johnson

⦁ 154 John Hanson

⦁ 98 Billie Hoover

⦁ 54 Buz Kaster

⦁ 9p Marty Powell (Heat Race Winner)

Midwest Lightning Sprint:

⦁ 2 Jason Billups

⦁ B20 Tom Brown

⦁ 5 Braydon Cromwell

⦁ 85 Mark Billings

⦁ 49 Ryan Secrist (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 7 Ken Billings

USRA B-Modified:

⦁ 11s Steve Starmer

⦁ 57 Randy Ainsworth (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 222 Dustin Crist (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 17J Jake Richards

⦁ 16 Blake Pierce

⦁ 20 Bud Wilson

⦁ 81 Jacob Blair

⦁ 66x Chris Wright

⦁ 47x Conner Masoner

⦁ 47 Jim Masoner Jr

⦁ 27a Andrew Sheets

⦁ 2 Matt Marrant

⦁ 77 James Long

⦁ 07 Daniel Harris

⦁ 15 Ed Noll

USRA Stock Car:

⦁ 997 Jason Estes (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 21H Billie Hoover

⦁ 65x Thomas Roberts

⦁ 20x Jon Boller Jr

⦁ 22x Alvie Christofferson

⦁ 83a Arron Sauter (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 82m Anthony Robertson

⦁ 23I Ronnie Ishmael

⦁ 64 Casey Gruebel

USRA Modified:

⦁ 99 Josh Angst (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 29 Dennis Elliott

⦁ 69 Zach Sanders

⦁ 78 Derrick Hicks

⦁ 29H Joe Horgdal

⦁ 98 Austin Johnson

⦁ 2H John Hanson

⦁ 97 Houston Johnson (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 82 David Wood

⦁ 03B Craig Spegal

⦁ 96p Marty Powell

⦁ 11 Darren Shaw

⦁ 31 David Coates

⦁ 15 Ed Noll

⦁ 75 Gunner Martin

⦁ R21 Ryan Schaffer

Sport Compact:

⦁ 4B Brandon Box

⦁ 1/2B Steven Bunton (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 8 Rocky Rhodes

⦁ 5 D J Barnes

⦁ 55 David Miller III