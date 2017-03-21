Bidinger Tops Field For Tom Karrick Modified Win At Lakeside Speedway

Kansas City, KS – A perfect night welcomed race fans and racers to Lakeside Speedway for Joslin’s Jewelry Night at the races. Friday night’s race was the annual Tom Karrick Memorial at Lakeside Speedway and as always the drivers provided a great night of racing to pay tribute to Tom Karrick.

Extra laps and extra money welcomed the USRA Modified drivers on Friday night.

To start off the 30 lap A Main, Nic Bidinger, would lead the field to the green flag from the pole position.

Bidinger has been riding a wave of ups and downs over the past few years after dominating at Lakeside Speedway winning back to back championships. Regaining his prior form would be something that Bidinger would welcome.

It would be a safe assumption to say that Bidinger found his old swagger on Friday night. Bidinger jumped to the lead early in the feature. A battle would develop with Tim Karrick in the early portion of the race as lapped traffic kept the competition tight. Bidinger would slide past the competition and get out in front of Karrick and re-established a large lead on the field.

The only problem for Bidinger was a yellow flag with 9 laps to go would wipe out his advantage. The cars would fire back up again and it was Bidinger back at the front and building the lead again. A scary moment would occur with 2 laps to go as a lapped car would spin and stop right in front of Bidinger. Good thing for Bidinger as he was able to work around him.

A green, white, checkered finish would set the stage for the $1500 to win Tom Karrick Modified Memorial.

Bidinger, Aaron Marrant and Karrick would be the top 3 cars on the restart. As the green flag waved Marrant would put some token pressure on Bidinger, but it was Bidinger’s night as he sped away to the win and the big pay day.

Marrant would finish 2nd, points leader, Kerry Davis, worked his way to a 3rd place finish, 4th would go to Karrick and 5th would be Darron Fuqua.

The USRA B Mod Feature was a thing of beauty. One driver, Steven Clancy, was way out in front of the pack looking for his 4th win of the season and another driver, Trevor Hunt, was looking for anything just to run down Clancy and have a shot at the win.

Lap after lap it appeared on the speedway that Hunt was clipping away at Clancy’s lead. When the top two drivers came down to the white flag. Hunt had erased Clancy’s huge lead.

On the final lap and in the final turn. Hunt went for the move to the top spot. Sliding up in front of Clancy as they came out of turn 4 Hunt would take his first lead of the night and it turned out to be the most important one! Hunt would win the sprint to the finish and the win.

Steven Clancy would have to settle for 2nd on this night, Shad Turner raced his way to a 3rd place finish, 4th went to a hard working Tim Powell and rounding out the top 5, after starting all the way back in 16th, would be Chad Clancy.

A week ago in the USRA Factory Stock division, Trevor Hunt took over the points lead. Brett Heeter, the previous leader, wasn’t happy about the situation at all.

At the beginning of Friday night’s feature Scotty Moore and Steve Herrick held the top two spots. Right behind them showed a lot of great side by side racing for the first five laps as everyone looked to better their positions.

As Heeter worked his way towards the front, Hunt made a blast from 4th to the top position. The field begin to spread out and new faces were at the top of the board.

Hunt, Herrick and Heeter would be the top 3 when the first yellow of the night came out on the track.

On the restart Heeter moved into 2nd and Kevin Anderson, a multiple feature winner this season, took over 3rd.

Hunt and Heeter would break away from the field and race on the extreme high side for the last 5 laps of the main. Hunt held the lead as Heeter stayed right behind him. The white flag would come out and it was time for a mad dash to the finish.

Heading into the final corner of the night Heeter pulled off a slider to perfection. He dove to the bottom of the track, powered to the front and slid up in turn 4 in front of Hunt. He would hold it to the lead and the win.

The win would help Heeter close the point gap to 1 as Championship night draws closer.

Hunt would come home 2nd, Anderson held on to finish 3rd, 4th went to Herrick and Tim Billings rounded out the top 5.

Nick Newton had to work hard for his 4th win of the season in the Grand National division.

Don Marrs got out to the early lead, but Newton was on the move right from the drop of the green flag from his 3rd row outside starting spot.

As the laps clicked off Newton found his way into 2nd and as he closed in on the leader, Marrs, something would start to go wrong on the car and that was all the break Newton would need to blast to the lead.

In the lead Newton would see a yellow flag that would bunch up the field and it put Tim Shields, the points leader, on his back bumper. It wouldn’t matter to Newton. Newton held his line and his momentum the rest of the way and he would not be denied on this night. Newton would take the win.

Shields finished in the runner-up spot, 3rd went to Dave Powell, Stephen Blake Sr finished 4th and rounding out the top 5 was Marrs.

A double digit car count was evident in the Factory Stock Feature.

Marshall Jewett started in the 9th positions but just 3 laps in he would find his way to the top spot!

A few yellow flags along the way would slow the progress of Jewett, but it wouldn’t matter. Jewett would be too strong on this evening as he would dominate the event from start to finish. The win would be Jewett’s 7th on the season.

Bud Wallis won the battle for the 2nd spot, Lane Chew finished in the 3rd position, 4th went to Oliver Harris and all the way from 11th to 5th in the feature was Christopher Sparks.

Up next for Lakeside Speedway is a double dip of racing Thursday and Friday night. The USMTS will be in town for 2 great shows culminating with Grant Junghans Memorial on Friday night.

Mod Lite – Feature

Finish Start Car Driver Hometown Points

1 9 47 Ed Griggs Pleasant Hill, Mo 0.00

2 6 46 Dillon Raffurty Kansas City, Mo 0.00

3 4 7 Cody Miller Kansas City, Mo 0.00

4 5 36 Travis Alexander Tonganoxie , Ks 0.00

5 7 76 David Raffurty Kansas City, Mo 0.00

6 16 64 Michael Raffurty Kasnas City, Mo 0.00

7 8 98 Jeff Raffurty Karney , Mo 0.00

8 3 14 Tony Sterner Harrisonville , Mo 0.00

9 2 33 Kevin White De Soto, Ks 0.00

10 1 4T Tim Sterner Adrian , Mo 0.00

11 11 3 Nathan Wolfe Lees Summit, Mo 0.00

12 14 2J John Sharp Vassar , Ks 0.00

13 10 7X Erin Turner Newton , Ia 0.00

14 17 8V Cody Vail Louisburg , Ks 0.00

15 12 12V Devin Irvin – 0.00

16 18 75 Justin Raffurty Kansas City, Mo 0.00

17 15 73 Tony Kerr Kansas City, Mo 0.00

18 19 36C Ethan Isaacs Bonner Springs, Ks 0.00

19 13 33M Jason Marrant Missouri City, Mo 0.00

Factory Stock – Feature

Finish Start Car Driver Hometown Points

1 9 7 Marshall Jewett Gardner , Ks 100.00

2 6 74W Bud Wallis Baldwin City, Ks 95.00

3 8 37 Lane Chew Cummings , Ks 91.00

4 5 79 Oliver Harris Tonganoxie , Ks 87.00

5 11 34 Christopher Sparks Kansas City, Ks 84.00

6 1 13 Amanda Akers Independence , Mo 81.00

7 7 28 Jobin Bartlett Atchison , Ks 78.00

8 4 12 Jeremy Mulich – 76.00

9 3 50JR Leroy Morrison Raymore , Mo 74.00

10 2 27A Gary Akers Independence , Mo 72.00

11 10 27C Jason Ryun Kansas City, Mo 70.00

Grand National – Feature

Finish Start Car Driver Hometown Points

1 6 711 Nick Newton Kansas City, Ks 100.00

2 9 42T Tim Shields Kansas City, Mo 95.00

3 2 2 Dave Powell Kearney , Mo 91.00

4 7 15B Stephen Blake Sr Shawnee , Ks 87.00

5 5 9 Don Marrs Shawnee , Ks 84.00

6 10 4 Rick Sparks Kansas City, Ks 81.00

7 4 3E Marshall Jewett Gardner , Ks 78.00

8 8 26 Donnie Brown Lancaster , Ks 76.00

9 1 36J John Brown Lancaster , Ks 74.00

10 3 4R Raven Justice Kansas City, Ks 72.00

B Mods – Feature

Finish Start Car Driver Hometown Points

1 6 44H Trevor Hunt Kearney , Mo 100.00

2 3 12C Steve Clancy Odessa , Mo 95.00

3 7 17T Shadren Turner Saint Joseph, Mo 91.00

4 9 57 Tim Powell Lansing , Ks 87.00

5 16 21C Chad Clancy Polo , Mo 84.00

6 8 181 Luke Nieman Nortonville , Ks 81.00

7 5 7MM Mike Higley Kansas City, Mo 78.00

8 10 17J Jake Richards Edwardsville , Ks 76.00

9 18 49 Patrick Royalty Kansas City, Ks 74.00

10 1 17 Dean Galvan Bonner Springs, Ks 72.00

11 12 66XX Dustin Campbell – 70.00

12 15 222 Colten Stevens Basehor , Ks 68.00

13 2 17X Nic Hanes Trenton , Mo 66.00

14 17 21J Ryan Phillips Osage City, Ks 64.00

15 19 42 Gene Claxton Kansas City, Mo 62.00

16 14 16 Blake Pierce Kansas Cirty, Mo 60.00

17 4 5 Terry Bivins Lebo , Ks 58.00

18 21 9T Terry Bruner Shawnee , Ks 56.00

19 20 38 Matt Pugh Overland Park, Ks 55.00

20 13 33S Ben Stockton Kansas City, Mo 54.00

21 22 1 J. Genail Atchison , Ks 53.00

22 23 0 Chase Galvan Bonner Springs, Ks 52.00

23 24 03B Chris Brockway Warrensburg , Mo 51.00

24 11 223 Tim Dawson Callao , Mo 50.00

Stock Car – Feature

Finish Start Car Driver Hometown Points

1 7 05 Brett Heeter Kansas City, Ks 100.00

2 9 33H Trevor Hunt Kearney , Mo 95.00

3 10 417 Kevin Anderson Kansas City, Mo 91.00

4 3 5K Steve Herrick Topeka , Ks 87.00

5 13 27T Tim Billings Liberty , Mo 84.00

6 4 20X John Boller Jr St Joseph, Mo 81.00

7 1 26 Russ Moyer Wellsville , Ks 78.00

8 12 04 Chad Walker Kansas City, Ks 76.00

9 5 17C Lucas Conley Spring Hill, Ks 74.00

10 14 5KO Scott Herrick – 72.00

11 15 16 Paul Lanfermann Ii Atchison , Ks 70.00

12 16 46 David Holcomb Kansas City, Ks 68.00

13 6 41K Vernon Kever Kansas City, Mo 66.00

14 11 53W Larry Waters Kansas City, Ks 64.00

15 2 12 Scotty Moore Kansas City, Ks 62.00

16 18 S20 Gene Stigall Winston , Mo 60.00

17 8 37 Justin Seifert Kansas City, Ks 58.00

18 17 17 Kevin Mcginnis Kansas City, Ks 45.00 DNS

19 19 31Z Nick Zinn Kansas City, Ks 45.00 DNS

Modifieds – Feature

Finish Start Car Driver Hometown Points

1 1 3B Nic Bidinger Perry , Ks 100.00

2 11 70 Aaron Marrant Orrick , Mo 95.00

3 8 68 Kerry Davis Parkville , Mo 91.00

4 2 1K Tim Karrick Basehor , Ks 87.00

5 9 87 Darron Fuqua Mayetta , Ks 84.00

6 10 33 Chad Lyle Oak Grove, Mo 81.00

7 6 34 Mark Schafman Edwardsville , Ks 78.00

8 3 75 Tad Davis Mount Hope, Ks 76.00

9 5 1X Dylan Hoover Vandalia , Mo 74.00

10 13 23 Adam Kates Tonganoxie , Ks 72.00

11 16 7J Justin Johnson Gardner , Ks 70.00

12 22 7D7 Kyle Covert Topeka , Ks 68.00

13 28 13H Eric Hanna Maryville , Mo 66.00

14 12 3 Larry “bubba” Harvey, Jr. Kansas City, Ks 64.00

15 25 42 Sam Florence Trimble , Mo 62.00

16 21 2 Mike Eisenhut Topeka , Ks 60.00

17 15 97K Brian Johnson Independence , Mo 58.00

18 24 1 Eddie Ingram Basehor , Ks 56.00

19 18 29S Jeff Smith Kansas City, Mo 55.00

20 17 74 Rodney Schweizer Kansas City, Ks 54.00

21 23 28 Jerry Liston Jr Kansas City, Ks 53.00

22 4 9D8 Paden Phillips Chanute , Ks 52.00

23 14 40J Jessie Willard – 51.00

24 27 14C James “bill” Carter Kansas City, Ks 50.00

25 7 39 Luke Driskell Stilwell , Ks 50.00

26 26 5 Kevin Mcginnis Edwardsville , Ks 50.00

27 19 86 Buddy Benedict Independence , Mo 50.00

28 20 44 Jared Rogers – 50.00

29 29 69N Cory Wray Jamesport , Mo 45.00 DNS

30 30 40 Brian Green Pierce City, Mo 45.00 DNS