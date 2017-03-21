Final Missouri State Fair Speedway stop cancelled

Wheatland, Missouri (September 27, 2016) – With just days to go before the scheduled running of the Lucas Oil MLRA’s event at the Missouri State Fair Speedway, promoter Gerry Olson has cancelled the event. Citing a lack of guaranteed car count (27 attended a day race there in mid-April) Olson opted to cancel not only Late Models, but the ASCS Warrior Region event as well.

“It’s never our preference to have events cancelled in this fashion, especially not twice in a season,” commented MLRA Series Director Dan Robinson. “But, we respect the decision to cancel, and we’ll move forward. It will make our season finale held at Lucas Oil Speedway that much bigger!”

The stage is now set for a huge weekend to crown the 2016 Lucas Oil MLRA Series Champion, October 7 and 8, at Lucas Oil Speedway, in Wheatland, Missouri. Jesse Stovall currently holds a 72 point advantage over 2015 MLRA Champion Terry Phillips. Tad Pospisil has clinched the season long Sunoco Race Fuels Rookie of the Year Points chase and occupies third.

A new twist to the event will see the addition of the Arkansas based Comp Cams Super Dirt Series in action with the Lucas Oil MLRA too. Hunter Rasdon has a 34 point lead over Kyle Beard, with Jack Sullivan just three markers back of Beard. The CCSDS will crown their champion in Wheatland as well.

Street Stocks will also be in action running for a $5,000 top prize in the Big Buck 50, the fastest growing Street Stock race in the country.

For all of the latest news and information fans are encouraged to visit the series website at www.MLRARacing.com.

Fans may also “like” the Lucas Oil MLRA Facebook page by clicking www.Facebook.com/lucasoilmlra or follow us on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/MLRA.