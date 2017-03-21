Thornton, Marrant deal “Deuces Wild” victories at Lakeside Speedway; Hunt, Bryant also triumph

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (Sept. 29) — USRA drivers converged on the Lakeside Speedway Thursday for the inaugural “Deuces Wild” event-a special prelude to Friday’s Grant Junghans Memorial.

Defending Out-Pace USRA B-Mod national champion Andy Bryant of Fort Scott, Kan., powered his way to the front from the fourth row and captured the $500 top prize in the division’s nightcap.

Last year’s Iron Man Series titlist, Dakota Foster, finished second and J.C. Morton came from the 16th starting spot to grab the third position. Jake Richards was fourth and Shadren Turner rounded out the top five.

Trevor Hunt-a former USMTS Grant Junghans Rookie of the Year and Iron Man Series champion in the Out-Pace USRA B-Mod division-scored a dominating victory in the 18-lap Holley USRA Stock Car main event.

Polesitter Chad Walker held on to finish in the runner-up spot, with Lucas Conley, Nate Barnes and Justin Seifert rounding out the top five.

Ricky Thornton Jr. and Aaron Marrant both have USRA Modified wins on their résumé, but neither had ever won a USMTS main event prior to Thursday night.

Thornton, who finished second in last weekend’s Featherlite Fall Jamboree at the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minn., drove past Dereck Ramirez for the lead on lap 6 of the first 25-lap feature race and then withstood a furious challenge from Johnny Scott on the final circuit.

Enjoying a ten-car-length lead with four laps to go, Thornton changed his line from the high to the low side which allowed Scott to quickly close the gap.

As the pair came to the white flag, Scott slipped underneath Thornton entering turn one and led him down the back-stretch into the third turn.

Thornton drive deep into the final corner and slid up in front of Scott, but Scott turned back under Thornton and the two drag-raced to the flagstand with Thornton beating Scott to the finish line by a nose.

Austin Siebert, Stormy Scott and Travis Saurer rounded out the top five finishers.

In the second 25-lap “Deuces Wild” feature race, Missouri’s Marrant raced around the outside of polesitter Lance Town at the drop of the green flag and proceeded to lead every orbit around the high-banked 4/10-mile dirt oval.

Marrant held off World of Outlaws Late Model Series superstar Shane Clanton for the first half of the race and then kept 2016 USMTS national champion Jason Hughes at bay for the final trips around the track to score his first-ever USMTS victory.

Chase Junghans got around Clanton late in the race for third and Lucas Schott claimed the fifth spot.

Both Thornton and Marrant pocketed $1,500 for their efforts.

Following the dual feature races, the top five finishers from each competed in an eight-lap dash race with Schott taking the win and $500 bonus money. Clanton and New Mexico traveler Fito Gallardo finished second and third, respectively.

The biggest and richest one-day event in the history of dirt modified racing will take place tomorrow when more than 100 drivers converge on the Lakeside Speedway for the inaugural Grant Junghans Memorial presented by BriggsAuto.com.

More than $100,000 will be paid out to drivers on this night, including $10,002 to the winner of the USRA Modified main event. Holley USRA Stock Cars and Out-Pace USRA B-Mods will both be running for $700 to win.

Modifieds will also be co-sanctioned by the United States Modified Touring Series (USMTS).

Sponsors stepping up to make this race possible include BriggsAuto.com, Ramirez Motorsports, Rancho Milagro Racing, Day Motor Sports, Mesilla Valley Transportation, A&A Electric & Underground, Pro-Line Buildings/33z Racing, Malvern Trust & Savings Bank, TOS Motorsports, RealTruck.com/Scott Bintz Racing, Fast Shafts, Midwest Sheet Metal, MB Customs Race Cars, Sput’s Racing Engines, CPD Racing Shocks, VP Race Fuels (Heartland), Real Wheels, Boubin Tire & Automotive, JS Sign & Awning, Shop Quik, Stussy Rock & Construction, B&B Racing Supply, Tillison Family/CCA LLC Investments, River’s Edge Scrap Management, Richard (Gator) & Lana Calhoun, the Wolff Family/Lobo Racing, Home Pride Companies, Chad & Jamie Dolan, Edge Services (Weder family), Pioneer Excavating & Trucking (Tim Thomas), Speedway Motors, Grain Handler USA, Victory Trophies & Plaques, Show-Me Synthetics, the Krohn Family (in memory of Natalie Krohn), Kling Auto & Diesel Repair, RacerWebsite.com, Simpson Race Products, AFCO Racing Products, KEVKO Oil Pans & Components, Deatherage Opticians, Pit Stop Catering, the Sobbing Family and the Southern New Mexico Speedway.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association (USRA)

USRA Weekly Racing Series

Lakeside Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown and money won.

OUT-PACE USRA B-MODS

Heat Race #1 (8 laps):

1. (1) 12C Steve Clancy, Odessa, Mo.

2. (3) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.

3. (2) 05 Milt David, Carrier, Okla.

4. (5) 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo.

5. (8) 16 Blake Pierce, Kansas City, Mo.

6. (6) 15 Ed Noll, Excelsior Springs, Mo.

7. (4) 5 Terry Bivins, Lebo, Kan.

8. (10) X2 Brian Bolin, Fort Scott, Kan.

9. (7) 3 Bubba Harvey Jr., Kansas City, Kan.

10. (9) 99 Brad Smith, Belton, Mo.

Heat Race #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) 0 Chase Galvan, Bonner Springs, Kan.

2. (4) 5F Dakota Foster, Gardner, Kan.

3. (5) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo.

4. (7) 17J Jake Richards, Edwardsville, Kan.

5. (9) 57 Tim Powell, Lansing, Kan.

6. (10) 181T Tom Charles, Bonner Springs, Kan.

7. (1) 27 David Moline, Kansas City, Mo.

8. (6) 150 Gary Holthaus, Topeka, Kan.

9. (3) 07 Daniel Harris, Excelsior Springs, Mo.

10. (8) 92M Josh Most, Red Oak, Iowa

Heat Race #3 (8 laps):

1. (2) 42 Gene Claxton, Kansas City, Mo.

2. (4) 17T Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo.

3. (1) 17X Nic Hanes, Trenton, Mo.

4. (6) 9T Terry Bruner, Shawnee, Kan.

5. (8) 20T Mike Tanner, Kansas City, Mo.

6. (9) 17R Ramon Ortega, St. Joseph, Mo.

7. (3) 20F Al Ferguson, Adrian, Mo.

8. (7) 21J Ryan Phillips, Osage City, Kan.

9. (5) 13K Chris Kitch, Belton, Mo.

Heat Race #4 (8 laps):

1. (2) 07C Chad Lyle, Oak Grove, Mo.

2. (1) 3X3 Nick Newton, Kansas City, Kan.

3. (6) 91 Eddie Schwope Jr., St. Joseph, Mo.

4. (9) 34F Josh Everhart, Burlingame, Kan.

5. (7) 44H Trevor Hunt, Kearney, Mo.

6. (4) 9 Don Marrs, Shawnee, Kan.

7. (5) 7M Heath Murry, Tonganoxie, Kan.

8. (8) 32P Jeremy Pittsenbarger, Cameron, Mo.

9. (3) 3K Scott Henney, Kansas City, Kan.

Heat Race #5 (8 laps):

1. (1) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

2. (2) 08 Mike Monnig, Big Springs, Mo.

3. (3) 21C Chad Clancy, Polo, Mo.

4. (4) 57A Randy Ainsworth, Excelsior Springs, Mo.

5. (5) 181 Luke Nieman, Nortonville, Kan.

6. (7) 22B Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan.

7. (6) 33S Ben Stockton, Kansas City, Mo.

8. (9) 49 Patrick Royalty, Kansas City, Kan.

9. (8) 388 Jared Thomson, Tontitown, Ark.

“B” Main #1 (10 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (3) 57 Tim Powell, Lansing, Kan.

2. (2) 21C Chad Clancy, Polo, Mo.

3. (8) 15 Ed Noll, Excelsior Springs, Mo.

4. (7) 181 Luke Nieman, Nortonville, Kan.

5. (1) 05 Milt David, Carrier, Okla.

6. (4) 16 Blake Pierce, Kansas City, Mo., $50.

7. (13) 21J Ryan Phillips, Osage City, Kan., $50.

8. (6) 181T Tom Charles, Bonner Springs, Kan., $50.

9. (14) 3 Bubba Harvey Jr., Kansas City, Kan., $50.

10. (11) 33S Ben Stockton, Kansas City, Mo., $50.

11. (5) 57A Randy Ainsworth, Excelsior Springs, Mo., $50.

12. (10) 20F Al Ferguson, Adrian, Mo., $50.

13. (12) 49 Patrick Royalty, Kansas City, Kan., $50.

14. (15) 13K Chris Kitch, Belton, Mo., $50.

15. (16) 388 Jared Thomson, Tontitown, Ark., $50.

16. (9) 5 Terry Bivins, Lebo, Kan., $50.

17. (17) 92M Josh Most, Red Oak, Iowa, $50.

“B” Main #2 (10 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (3) 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo.

2. (5) 44H Trevor Hunt, Kearney, Mo.

3. (8) 9 Don Marrs, Shawnee, Kan.

4. (11) X2 Brian Bolin, Fort Scott, Kan.

5. (2) 9T Terry Bruner, Shawnee, Kan.

6. (10) 7M Heath Murry, Tonganoxie, Kan., $50.

7. (13) 32P Jeremy Pittsenbarger, Cameron, Mo., $50.

8. (14) 07 Daniel Harris, Excelsior Springs, Mo., $50.

9. (6) 17R Ramon Ortega, St. Joseph, Mo., $50.

10. (12) 150 Gary Holthaus, Topeka, Kan., $50.

11. (1) 17X Nic Hanes, Trenton, Mo., $50.

12. (4) 20T Mike Tanner, Kansas City, Mo., $50.

13. (7) 22B Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan., $50.

14. (9) 27 David Moline, Kansas City, Mo., $50.

15. (16) 99 Brad Smith, Belton, Mo., $50.

16. (15) 3K Scott Henney, Kansas City, Kan., $50.

“A” Main (20 laps):

1. (8) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan., $500.

2. (2) 5F Dakota Foster, Gardner, Kan., $400.

3. (16) 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo., $300.

4. (14) 17J Jake Richards, Edwardsville, Kan., $250.

5. (6) 17T Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo., $200.

6. (17) 21C Chad Clancy, Polo, Mo., $175.

7. (3) 07C Chad Lyle, Oak Grove, Mo., $150.

8. (21) 181 Luke Nieman, Nortonville, Kan., $140.

9. (15) 57 Tim Powell, Lansing, Kan., $130.

10. (12) 34F Josh Everhart, Burlingame, Kan., $125.

11. (13) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo., $120.

12. (4) 0 Chase Galvan, Bonner Springs, Kan., $115.

13. (20) 9 Don Marrs, Shawnee, Kan., $110.

14. (19) 15 Ed Noll, Excelsior Springs, Mo., $105.

15. (9) 91 Eddie Schwope Jr., St. Joseph, Mo., $100.

16. (24) 9T Terry Bruner, Shawnee, Kan., $95.

17. (23) 05 Milt David, Carrier, Okla., $90.

18. (7) 12C Steve Clancy, Odessa, Mo., $85.

19. (18) 44H Trevor Hunt, Kearney, Mo., $80.

20. (10) 3X3 Nick Newton, Kansas City, Kan., $75.

21. (22) X2 Brian Bolin, Fort Scott, Kan., $75.

22. (11) 08 Mike Monnig, Big Springs, Mo., $75.

23. (5) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo., $75.

24. (1) 42 Gene Claxton, Kansas City, Mo., $75.

HOLLEY USRA STOCK CARS

Heat Race #1 (8 laps):

1. (1) 29 Nate Barnes, Kearney, Mo.

2. (5) 83 Aaron Sauter, St. Joseph, Mo.

3. (8) 33H Trevor Hunt, Kearney, Mo.

4. (3) 37 Justin Seifert, Kansas City, Kan.

5. (9) 17C Lucas Conley, Spring Hill, Kan.

6. (6) 53W Larry Waters, Kansas City, Kan.

7. (7) 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa

8. (4) 16 Paul Lanfermann II, Atchison, Kan.

9. (2) 105 Clint Hedge, Bonner Springs, Kan.

Heat Race #2 (8 laps):

1. (7) 417 Kevin Anderson, Kansas City, Mo.

2. (1) 05 Brett Heeter, Kansas City, Kan.

3. (8) 04 Chad Walker, Kansas City, Kan.

4. (2) 1 Christopher Smith, Kansas City, Mo.

5. (3) 41K Vernon Kever, Kansas City, Mo.

6. (5) 5K Steve Herrick, Topeka, Kan.

7. (4) 46 David Holcomb, Kansas City, Kan.

8. (6) T2 Tom Fogarty, Olathe, Kan.

“A” Main (18 laps):

1. (2) 33H Trevor Hunt, Kearney, Mo., $500.

2. (1) 04 Chad Walker, Kansas City, Kan., $400.

3. (5) 17C Lucas Conley, Spring Hill, Kan., $300.

4. (7) 29 Nate Barnes, Kearney, Mo., $250.

5. (3) 37 Justin Seifert, Kansas City, Kan., $200.

6. (12) 5K Steve Herrick, Topeka, Kan., $175.

7. (16) 105 Clint Hedge, Bonner Springs, Kan., $150.

8. (14) 16 Paul Lanfermann II, Atchison, Kan., $140.

9. (11) 53W Larry Waters, Kansas City, Kan., $130.

10. (9) 1 Christopher Smith, Kansas City, Mo., $125.

11. (10) 41K Vernon Kever, Kansas City, Mo., $120.

12. (8) 83 Aaron Sauter, St. Joseph, Mo., $115.

13. (13) 46 David Holcomb, Kansas City, Kan., $110.

14. (4) 05 Brett Heeter, Kansas City, Kan., $105.

15. (15) T2 Tom Fogarty, Olathe, Kan., $100.

16. (6) 417 Kevin Anderson, Kansas City, Mo., $95.

DNS – 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa, $50.

USRA MODIFIEDS

Heat Race #1 (8 laps):

1. (4) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

2. (6) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

3. (9) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

4. (5) 21 Trevor Hunt, Kearney, Mo.

5. (3) 1K Tim Karrick, Basehor, Kan.

6. (2) 7 Kevin Guinn, Fayetteville, Ark.

7. (8) 1s Ryan Mikkelson, Jamestown, N.D.

8. (10) 01 Joey Galloway, Manor, Sask., Canada.

9. (1) 7R Ryan Restad, West Fargo, N.D.

10. (11) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

11. (7) 19 J.C. Matlingly, Springdale, Ark.

Heat Race #2 (8 laps):

1. (3) 02 Tommy Weder Jr., Woodward, Okla.

2. (11) 1st Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

3. (8) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

4. (1) 21 Johnny Fennewald, Appleton City, Mo.

5. (10) 00 Jim Moody, Odessa, Mo.

6. (6) 17 Lucas Conley, Spring Hill, Kan.

7. (9) 96 R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz.

8. (2) 4 Billy Vogel, West Fargo, N.D.

9. (4) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

10. (5) 747 Corey Burch, Junction City, Kan.

11. (7) 4 Dan Powers, Wichita, Kan.

Heat Race #3 (8 laps):

1. (6) 25 Shane Clanton, Zebulon, Ga.

2. (1) 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas.

3. (4) 85 Thomas Tillison Jr., Wellston, Okla.

4. (9) 27L Trevor Latham, Rogers, Ark.

5. (3) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

6. (5) 95 Jordan Grabouski, Beatrice, Neb.

7. (8) 48 Brent Dutenhoffer, Watertown, S.D.

8. (7) 89 Jon Sheets, Nevada, Mo.

9. (10) 11jr Randal Schiffelbein Jr., Tecumseh, Kan.

10. (2) 1 Eddie Ingram, Linn Valley, Kan.

Heat Race #4 (8 laps):

1. (1) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (3) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz.

3. (5) 75 Tad Davis, Mount Hope, Kan.

4. (10) 21T Lance Town, Wellsville, Kan.

5. (9) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

6. (2) 12B Johnny Bone Jr., Pea Ridge, Ark.

7. (7) 68M Dick Trickle II, Warrensburg, Mo.

8. (8) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

9. (6) 2 Mike Eisenhut, Topeka, Kan.

10. (4) 96 Chad Lyle, Oak Grove, Mo.

Heat Race #5 (8 laps):

1. (3) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

2. (5) 1sx Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn.

3. (1) 68 Kerry Davis, Parkville, Mo.

4. (6) 2 Chase Junghans, Manhattan, Kan.

5. (9) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

6. (2) 7d7 Kyle Covert, Topeka, Kan.

7. (7) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

8. (10) 3B Nic Bidinger, Perry, Kan.

9. (4) 11N Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark.

10. (8) 34 Mark Schafman, Edwardsville, Kan.

Heat Race #6 (8 laps):

1. (2) 2s Stormy Scott, Arroyo Hondo, N.M.

2. (4) 70 Aaron Marrant, Richmond, Mo.

3. (1) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

4. (5) 99 Jesse Sobbing, Malvern, Iowa.

5. (7) 186 Jeremy Payne, Springfield, Mo.

6. (8) 7j Justin Johnson, Olathe, Kan.

7. (9) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.

8. (10) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

9. (6) 74 Rodney Schweizer, Kansas City, Kan.

10. (3) 11s Scotty Bough, Nevada, Mo.

“B” Main #1 (12 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (2) 186 Jeremy Payne, Springfield, Mo.

2. (4) 95 Jordan Grabouski, Beatrice, Neb.

3. (6) 48 Brent Dutenhoffer, Watertown, S.D.

4. (11) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

5. (9) 11jr Randal Schiffelbein Jr., Tecumseh, Kan.

6. (8) 4 Billy Vogel, West Fargo, N.D.

7. (7) 01 Joey Galloway, Manor, Sask., Canada.

8. (3) 7j Justin Johnson, Olathe, Kan.

9. (12) 96 Chad Lyle, Oak Grove, Mo., MBCustom/Sput’s, $72.

10. (5) 96 R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz., Hughes/Mullins, $72.

11. (10) 2 Mike Eisenhut, Topeka, Kan., Shaw/Meinholdt, $72.

12. (13) 19 J.C. Matlingly, Springdale, Ark., Hughes/Yeoman, $72.

13. (1) 21 Trevor Hunt, Kearney, Mo., Phoenix/Driskell, $72.

“B” Main #2 (12 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (1) 99 Jesse Sobbing, Malvern, Iowa.

2. (5) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.

3. (4) 12B Johnny Bone Jr., Pea Ridge, Ark.

4. (8) 89 Jon Sheets, Nevada, Mo.

5. (7) 3B Nic Bidinger, Perry, Kan.

6. (2) 1K Tim Karrick, Basehor, Kan.

7. (3) 7 Kevin Guinn, Fayetteville, Ark.

8. (6) 68M Dick Trickle II, Warrensburg, Mo.

9. (13) 4 Dan Powers, Wichita, Kan., BillsBuilt/KBS, $72.

10. (12) 34 Mark Schafman, Edwardsville, Kan., BillsBuilt/Burlington, $72.

11. (9) 7R Ryan Restad, West Fargo, N.D., Shaw/, $72.

12. (10) 11N Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark., Hughes/Kelly, $72.

13. (11) 747 Corey Burch, Junction City, Kan., GRT/, $72.

“B” Main #3 (12 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (1) 21 Johnny Fennewald, Appleton City, Mo.

2. (2) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

3. (5) 1s Ryan Mikkelson, Jamestown, N.D.

4. (3) 17 Lucas Conley, Spring Hill, Kan.

5. (4) 7d7 Kyle Covert, Topeka, Kan.

6. (6) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

7. (8) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

8. (7) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

9. (9) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan., LG2/Speedway, $72.

10. (11) 1 Eddie Ingram, Linn Valley, Kan., Victory/Mullins, $72.

11. (12) 11s Scotty Bough, Nevada, Mo., Phoenix/Yeoman, $72.

12. (10) 74 Rodney Schweizer, Kansas City, Kan., Schweizer/Rich’s, $72.

“A” Main #1 (25 laps):

1. (13) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz., Shaw/Mullins, $1500.

2. (1) 1st Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., GRT/Durham, $1000.

3. (3) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo., MBCustom/Mullins, $750.

4. (2) 25 Shane Clanton, Zebulon, Ga., MBCustom/Sput’s, $650.

5. (9) 1sx Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn., GRT/Sput’s, $550.

6. (18) 85 Thomas Tillison Jr., Wellston, Okla., Hughes/Geddes, $500.

7. (11) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., LG2/AOS, $450.

8. (4) 02 Tommy Weder Jr., Woodward, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, $425.

9. (33) 1s Ryan Mikkelson, Jamestown, N.D., GRT/Dakota, $400.

10. (43) 01 Joey Galloway, Manor, Sask., Canada, GRT/ProPower, $375.

11. (17) 75 Tad Davis, Mount Hope, Kan., GRT/Mullins, $350.

12. (27) 21 Johnny Fennewald, Appleton City, Mo., GRT/Hatfield, $325.

13. (38) 3B Nic Bidinger, Perry, Kan., GRT/Mullins, $300.

14. (48) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis., MBCustom/Tim’s, $270.

15. (32) 12B Johnny Bone Jr., Pea Ridge, Ark., IROC/Yeoman, $250.

16. (46) 7j Justin Johnson, Olathe, Kan., GRT/Driskell, $240.

17. (5) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., LG2/Cornett, $230.

18. (35) 89 Jon Sheets, Nevada, Mo., Intruder/Hatfield, $220.

19. (20) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, IROC/Sput’s, $210.

20. (41) 1K Tim Karrick, Basehor, Kan., Skyrocket/Millert, $205.

21. (15) 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas, MBCustom/PTS, $200.

22. (30) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan., Venom/Driskell, $200.

23. (29) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustom/Hatfield, $200.

24. (23) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Durham, $200.

“A” Main #2 (25 laps):

1. (12) 70 Aaron Marrant, Richmond, Mo., GRT/Burlington, $1500.

2. (8) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, $1000.

3. (22) 2 Chase Junghans, Manhattan, Kan., MBCustom/Sput’s, $750.

4. (7) 2s Stormy Scott, Arroyo Hondo, N.M., GRT/Mullins, $650.

5. (6) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn., MBCustom/Sput’s, $550.

6. (25) 186 Jeremy Payne, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Durham, $500.

7. (14) 21T Lance Town, Wellsville, Kan., MBCustom/Driskell, $450.

8. (21) 00 Jim Moody, Odessa, Mo., GRT/McVey, $425.

9. (34) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark., MBCustom/Hatfield, $400.

10. (26) 99 Jesse Sobbing, Malvern, Iowa, Harris/GMPP, $375.

11. (28) 95 Jordan Grabouski, Beatrice, Neb., Jet/Speedway, $350.

12. (10) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., LG2/AOS, $325.

13. (37) 11jr Randal Schiffelbein Jr., Tecumseh, Kan., $300.

14. (31) 48 Brent Dutenhoffer, Watertown, S.D., Lethal/Sput’s, $270.

15. (39) 7d7 Kyle Covert, Topeka, Kan., GRT/Meinholdt, $250.

16. (19) 68 Kerry Davis, Parkville, Mo., GRT/Sput’s, $240.

17. (42) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustom/Hatfield, $230.

18. (36) 17 Lucas Conley, Spring Hill, Kan., Cheata/Heeter, $220.

19. (45) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan., Hughes/Mullens, $210.

20. (44) 7 Kevin Guinn, Fayetteville, Ark., PCD/Yeoman, $205.

21. (24) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La., MBCustom/ASI, $200.

22. (47) 68M Dick Trickle II, Warrensburg, Mo., Shaw/GMPP, $200.

23. (40) 4 Billy Vogel, West Fargo, N.D., LG2/Durham, $200.

24. (16) 27L Trevor Latham, Rogers, Ark., Hughes/BCD, $200.

Deuces Dash (8 laps):

1. (2) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn., MBCustom/Sput’s, $500.

2. (4) 25 Shane Clanton, Zebulon, Ga., MBCustom/Sput’s, $400.

3. (1) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., LG2/AOS, $300.

4. (8) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, $250.

5. (3) 1sx Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn., GRT/Sput’s, $200.

6. (6) 2 Chase Junghans, Manhattan, Kan., MBCustom/Sput’s, $175.

7. (9) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz., Shaw/Mullins, $150.

8. (10) 70 Aaron Marrant, Richmond, Mo., GRT/Burlington, $125.

9. (5) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo., MBCustom/Mullins, $100.

10. (7) 1st Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., GRT/Durham, $100.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

