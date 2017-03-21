Schott wins Grant Junghans Memorial

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (Sept. 30) — More than 8,000 family, friends and fans of the late Grant Junghans gathered at the Lakeside Speedway Friday for the inaugural Grant Junghans Memorial-the biggest one-day event in the history of dirt modified racing.

And when the dust had settled shortly after midnight, there was one man-Lucas Schott-standing in victory lane with a $10,002 paycheck and the most unique and coveted piece of hardware in the sport.

Jesse Sobbing of Malvern, Iowa, led the field of 30 cars to the green flag for the start of the 42-lap feature race, but Jeremy Payne of Springfield, Mo., set the pace for the first two circuits before Dereck Ramirez drove underneath him to lead lap 3.

The Woodward, Okla., racer also had a short reign at the top as Ricky Thornton Jr. churned the thin cushion around the top of the racing surface to pull ahead of Ramirez as they completed the fifth lap.

Thornton, from Chandler, Ariz., and Ramirez stayed true to their preferred high and low lines with Thornton holding the advantage each time they streaked beneath the flagstand for the next eight laps.

Meanwhile, Schott got around Payne for third on lap 8 and closed in on the lead duo while Hughes slowly narrowed the gap between himself and the quartet ahead.

Ramirez inched back ahead of Thornton to lead the 14th lap, and then Schott followed into second six laps later with Hughes following along into the third spot while Thornton, who won the first of two “Deuces Wild” main events Thursday, slipped back to fourth ahead of a hard-charging Cade Dillard.

The first caution of the contest came about just past the halfway mark with 22 laps in the books. On the restart, Hughes dove underneath Ramirez in the first corner and Schott raced to the outside with Hughes leading them out of turn two.

But before a lap could be completed, a two-car tangle at the back of the field brought about another quick yellow flag, and Ramirez was able to hold his ground on the ensuing do-over.

This time it was Schott making hay around the top side of the historic 4/10-mile dirt oval, and he wrestled the lead away from Ramirez with 24 laps complete.

Hughes also snuck by Ramirez two laps later, but he was unable to make a serious charge at Schott.

A handful of lapped cars threatened to slow Schott’s pace in the closing laps, but the 20-year-old from Chatfield, Minn., was undeterred and zipped beneath the checkered flags with a six-car-length cushion between himself and Hughes.

“I don’t know what to think right now,” said the soft-spoken Schott. “It’s pretty crazy we’re standing here in victory lane.

“I knew Ricky would be really good up top and Dereck took off on the bottom so I was just following him for a while, but I saw the top getting clean and I just didn’t know, I was trying to save my stuff a little bit because the track was really abrasive on tires. That restart definitely helped us.”

The win was Schott’s fourth career USMTS triumph, and his first at the Lakeside Speedway.

“I didn’t want to give Jason too much time to reel me in,” Schott added. “I was just trying to keep my car as square as I could and try not to slide it or spin coming off. It got really clean up top, so I tried to conserve as much as possible but the laps couldn’t go down fast enough.

“This is right at the top. This is number one. Pretty cool.”

While Hughes gave it his best effort, the three-time and reigning USMTS national champion had to settle for a runner-up finish and $11,222 second-place earnings.

Rodney Sanders of Happy, Texas-a two-time USMTS national champ in his own right-got by Ramirez late in the race to score third-place money while Dillard’s long haul from Robeline, La., paid off with a fifth-place finish.

Thornton-the 2016 Grant Junghans Rookie of the Year-held on for sixth, Jordan Grabouski snared the seventh spot after winning the fifth Real Wheels “B” Main, Payne collected winnings for eighth place, Chase Junghans came from 26th to take ninth and Zack VanderBeek garnered the final spot in the top 10.

Sponsors making the inaugural Grant Junghans Memorial a success include BriggsAuto.com, Ramirez Motorsports, Rancho Milagro Racing, Day Motor Sports, Mesilla Valley Transportation, and many other supporters from the racing community.

Lucas Schott poses with the Grant Junghans Memorial trophy with his crew chief and father, John Schott (right).

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series (USMTS)

Grant Junghans Memorial

Lakeside Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

Friday, Sept. 30, 2016

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, chassis/engine builder, laps completed and money won.

MSD HEAT RACE #1 (12 laps):

1. (1) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

2. (2) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

3. (4) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

4. (10) 70 Aaron Marrant, Richmond, Mo.

5. (9) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

6. (5) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

7. (12) 2g Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas.

8. (3) 15* Tim Ward, Mesa, Ariz.

9. (11) 21 Johnny Fennewald, Appleton City, Mo.

10. (7) 25 Scotty Roberts, Columbia, Mo.

11. (13) 11jr Randal Schiffelbein Jr., Tecumseh, Kan.

12. (8) 2 Mike Eisenhut, Topeka, Kan.

13. (6) 69 Zach Sanders, Kearney, Mo.

14. (14) 96 Chad Lyle, Oak Grove, Mo.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (12 laps):

1. (2) 99 Jesse Sobbing, Malvern, Iowa.

2. (5) 2s Stormy Scott, Arroyo Hondo, N.M.

3. (4) 68 Kerry Davis, Parkville, Mo.

4. (10) 1sx Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn.

5. (7) 98 Kevin Stoa, Albert Lea, Minn.

6. (6) 00 Jim Moody, Odessa, Mo.

7. (8) 40 Brian Green, Pierce City, Mo.

8. (13) 7j Justin Johnson, Olathe, Kan.

9. (3) 7 Kevin Guinn, Fayetteville, Ark.

10. (11) 7 Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas.

11. (1) 747 Corey Burch, Junction City, Kan.

12. (12) 92 Tyler Grooms, Trenton, Mo.

13. (9) 17 Lucas Conley, Spring Hill, Kan.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (12 laps):

1. (1) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.

2. (3) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

3. (11) 25 Shane Clanton, Zebulon, Ga.

4. (2) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

5. (4) 1s Ryan Mikkelson, Jamestown, N.D.

6. (9) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

7. (6) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

8. (13) 1K Tim Karrick, Basehor, Kan.

9. (5) 1G Pat Graham, Ankeny, Iowa.

10. (7) R21 Danan Knott, Coffey, Mo.

11. (12) 48 Brent Dutenhoffer, Watertown, S.D.

12. (10) 1 Eddie Ingram, Linn Valley, Kan.

13. (8) 22 Nick Shenberger, Independence, Mo.

ALPINESTARS HEAT RACE #4 (12 laps):

1. (3) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz.

2. (2) 23k Darwin Karau, Kasson, Minn.

3. (12) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

4. (10) 96 R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz.

5. (8) 68M Dean Wille, Warrensburg, Mo.

6. (1) 27L Trevor Latham, Rogers, Ark.

7. (6) 12B Johnny Bone Jr., Pea Ridge, Ark.

8. (11) 4 Dan Powers, Wichita, Kan.

9. (13) 52 Chad Davis, Tulsa, Okla.

10. (7) 10 Marc Hurd, Wichita, Kan.

11. (4) 19 J.C. Matlingly, Springdale, Ark.

12. (9) 86 Buddy Benedict, Independence, Mo.

13. (5) 11s Scotty Bough, Nevada, Mo.

DAY MOTOR SPORTS HEAT RACE #5 (12 laps):

1. (1) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

2. (4) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

3. (2) 73B Shad Badder, Bates City, Mo.

4. (6) 90 Terry Schultz, Sedalia, Mo.

5. (10) 75 Tad Davis, Mount Hope, Kan.

6. (3) 31J Jeremy Rasmussen, Rogers, Ark.

7. (11) 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn.

8. (12) 227 Chase Domer, Nevada, Mo.

9. (13) 7D7 Kyle Covert, Topeka, Kan.

10. (7) 26 Brian Williams, Fayetteville, Ark.

11. (5) 7R Ryan Restad, West Fargo, N.D.

12. (9) X1 Tracy Schaefer, Topeka, Kan.

13. (8) 24jr James Eaton, Bates City, Mo.

REALTRUCK.COM HEAT RACE #6 (12 laps):

1. (8) 1st Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (5) 85 Thomas Tillison Jr., Wellston, Okla.

3. (12) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

4. (10) 95 Jordan Grabouski, Beatrice, Neb.

5. (3) 78 Derrick Hicks, Ravenwood, Mo.

6. (6) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

7. (1) 21T Lance Town, Wellsville, Kan.

8. (13) 3b Nic Bidinger, Perry, Kan.

9. (11) 01 Joey Galloway, Manor, Sask., Canada.

10. (2) 97K Brian Johnson, Independence, Mo.

11. (7) 11N Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark.

12. (4) 42 Sam Florence, Kansas City, Mo.

13. (9) 9D8 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

S&S FISHING & RENTAL HEAT RACE #7 (12 laps):

1. (4) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (2) 97M David Murray Jr., Oberlin, Kan.

3. (9) 186 Jeremy Payne, Springfield, Mo.

4. (12) 02 Tommy Weder Jr., Woodward, Okla.

5. (11) 2 Chase Junghans, Manhattan, Kan.

6. (8) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

7. (10) 4 Billy Vogel, West Fargo, N.D.

8. (3) 118 Terry Beckham II, Webb City, Mo.

9. (5) 1 Kirby Robe, Colwich, Kan.

10. (13) 45 Levi Nielsen, Evansdale, Iowa.

11. (6) 3 Bubba Harvey, Kansas City, Kan.

12. (7) 34 Mark Schafman, Edwardsville, Kan.

13. (1) 74 Rodney Schweizer, Kansas City, Kan.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (12 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (6) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (1) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

3. (3) 2 Chase Junghans, Manhattan, Kan.

4. (2) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis., MBCustom/Tim’s, $152.

5. (11) 25 Scotty Roberts, Columbia, Mo., Allen/, $152.

6. (12) 11jr Randal Schiffelbein Jr., Tecumseh, Kan., /, $152.

7. (5) 78 Derrick Hicks, Ravenwood, Mo., Shaw/Wyman, $152.

8. (8) 4 Dan Powers, Wichita, Kan., BillsBuilt/KBS, $152.

9. (15) 17 Lucas Conley, Spring Hill, Kan., Cheata/Heeter, $152.

10. (10) 45 Levi Nielsen, Evansdale, Iowa, Harris/KSE, $152.

11. (13) 11N Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark., Hughes/Kelly, $152.

12. (9) 7D7 Kyle Covert, Topeka, Kan., GRT/Meinholdt, $152.

13. (16) 74 Rodney Schweizer, Kansas City, Kan., Schweizer/Richs, $152.

14. (4) 68M Dean Wille, Warrensburg, Mo., Shaw/GMPP, $152.

15. (14) 86 Buddy Benedict, Independence, Mo., Goober/Mullins, $152.

16. (7) 7j Justin Johnson, Olathe, Kan., GRT/Driskell, $152.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (12 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (1) 70 Aaron Marrant, Richmond, Mo.

2. (6) 00 Jim Moody, Odessa, Mo.

3. (7) 1K Tim Karrick, Basehor, Kan.

4. (2) 23k Darwin Karau, Kasson, Minn., Killer/Flyin’J, $152.

5. (8) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn., MBCustom/Sput’s, $152.

6. (4) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan., Mullens/Mullens, $152.

7. (9) 15* Tim Ward, Mesa, Ariz., GRT/GMPP, $152.

8. (3) 73B Shad Badder, Bates City, Mo., Rage/Kuntz, $152.

9. (16) 96 Chad Lyle, Oak Grove, Mo., MBCustom/Sput’s, $152.

10. (13) 3 Bubba Harvey, Kansas City, Kan., BMS/Harvey, $152.

11. (10) 7 Kevin Guinn, Fayetteville, Ark., PCD/Yeoman, $152.

12. (5) 2g Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas., MBCustom/PTS, $152.

13. (11) R21 Danan Knott, Coffey, Mo., IROC/Knott, $152.

14. (14) X1 Tracy Schaefer, Topeka, Kan., /, $152.

15. (15) 22 Nick Shenberger, Independence, Mo., GRT/Shenberger, $152.

16. (12) 48 Brent Dutenhoffer, Watertown, S.D., Lethal/Sput’s, $152.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #3 (12 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (1) 1sx Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn.

2. (7) 3b Nic Bidinger, Perry, Kan.

3. (2) 97M David Murray Jr., Oberlin, Kan.

4. (3) 75 Tad Davis, Mount Hope, Kan., GRT/Mullins, $152.

5. (9) 118 Terry Beckham II, Webb City, Mo., TRE/Hatfield, $152.

6. (11) 10 Marc Hurd, Wichita, Kan., GRT/Briley, $152.

7. (5) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan., LG2/Speedway, $152.

8. (4) 98 Kevin Stoa, Albert Lea, Minn., Harris/KSE, $152.

9. (8) 12B Johnny Bone Jr., Pea Ridge, Ark., Shaw/Yeoman, $152.

10. (10) 1G Pat Graham, Ankeny, Iowa, Victory/Karl, $152.

11. (6) 27L Trevor Latham, Rogers, Ark., Hughes/BCD, $152.

12. (13) 2 Mike Eisenhut, Topeka, Kan., Shaw/Meinholdt, $152.

13. (12) 747 Corey Burch, Junction City, Kan., GRT/, $152.

14. (14) 42 Sam Florence, Kansas City, Mo., Venom/, $152.

15. (15) 11s Scotty Bough, Nevada, Mo., Phoenix/Yeoman, $152.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #4 (12 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (2) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

2. (1) 96 R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz.

3. (3) 90 Terry Schultz, Sedalia, Mo.

4. (4) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., LG2/AOS, $152.

5. (6) 31J Jeremy Rasmussen, Rogers, Ark., MBCustom/Donrich, $152.

6. (8) 21T Lance Town, Wellsville, Kan., MBCustom/Driskell, $152.

7. (5) 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn., LG2/Sput’s, $152.

8. (9) 21 Johnny Fennewald, Appleton City, Mo., GRT/Hatfield, $152.

9. (14) 34 Mark Schafman, Edwardsville, Kan., BillsBuilt/Burlington, $152.

10. (10) 1 Kirby Robe, Colwich, Kan., DirtDueler/Robe, $152.

11. (12) 19 J.C. Matlingly, Springdale, Ark., Hughes/Yeoman, $152.

12. (15) 24jr James Eaton, Bates City, Mo., /, $152.

13. (13) 92 Tyler Grooms, Trenton, Mo., Hughes/Grooms, $152.

14. (7) 227 Chase Domer, Nevada, Mo., GRT/Schultz, $152.

15. (11) 26 Brian Williams, Fayetteville, Ark., Hughes/Mullins, $152.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #5 (12 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (1) 95 Jordan Grabouski, Beatrice, Neb.

2. (2) 68 Kerry Davis, Parkville, Mo.

3. (4) 1s Ryan Mikkelson, Jamestown, N.D.

4. (6) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark., MBCustom/Hatfield, $152.

5. (8) 52 Chad Davis, Tulsa, Okla., RaceCraft/BMS, $152.

6. (9) 01 Joey Galloway, Manor, Sask., Canada, GRT/ProPower, $152.

7. (5) 4 Billy Vogel, West Fargo, N.D., LG2/Durham, $152.

8. (15) 9D8 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan., BillsBuilt/Stewart, $152.

9. (12) 7R Ryan Restad, West Fargo, N.D., Shaw/, $152.

10. (11) 97K Brian Johnson, Independence, Mo., /, $152.

11. (13) 1 Eddie Ingram, Linn Valley, Kan., Victory/Mullins, $152.

12. (7) 40 Brian Green, Pierce City, Mo., MBR/Marti, $152.

13. (3) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan., Venom/Driskell, $152.

14. (14) 69 Zach Sanders, Kearney, Mo., GRT/Burlington, $152.

15. (10) 7 Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas, MBCustom/Brown, $152.

BRIGGSAUTO.COM “A” MAIN (42 laps):

1. (5) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn., MBCustom/Sput’s, 42, $10,002.

2. (8) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, 42, $11,222.

3. (12) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustom/Hatfield, 42, $5502.

4. (3) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., LG2/Cornett, 42, $4502.

5. (11) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La., MBCustom/ASI, 42, $4002.

6. (4) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz., Shaw/Mullins, 42, $3502.

7. (20) 95 Jordan Grabouski, Beatrice, Neb., GRT/Speedway, 42, $3002.

8. (2) 186 Jeremy Payne, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Durham, 42, $2502.

9. (26) 2 Chase Junghans, Manhattan, Kan., MBCustom/Sput’s, 42, $2202.

10. (19) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, IROC/Sput’s, 42, $2002.

11. (6) 1st Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., GRT/Durham, 42, $1802.

12. (15) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Durham, 42, $1902.

13. (10) 85 Thomas Tillison Jr., Wellston, Okla., Hughes/Geddes, 42, $1602.

14. (18) 1sx Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn., GRT/Sput’s, 42, $1502.

15. (16) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., LG2/AOS, 42, $1402.

16. (22) 00 Jim Moody, Odessa, Mo., GRT/McVey, 42, $1302.

17. (21) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo., MBCustom/Mullins, 42, $1222.

18. (24) 96 R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz., Hughes/Mullins, 42, $1222.

19. (14) 02 Tommy Weder Jr., Woodward, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, 42, $1222.

20. (30) 1s Ryan Mikkelson, Jamestown, N.D., MBCustom/GMPP, 41, $1222.

21. (23) 3b Nic Bidinger, Perry, Kan., GRT/Mullins, 41, $1222.

22. (28) 97M David Murray Jr., Oberlin, Kan., Razor/Ultimate, 41, $1312.

23. (13) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustom/Hatfield, 41, $1222.

24. (29) 90 Terry Schultz, Sedalia, Mo., Hughes/Mullins, 41, $1222.

25. (27) 1K Tim Karrick, Basehor, Kan., Skyrocket/Millert, 28, $1222.

26. (1) 99 Jesse Sobbing, Malvern, Iowa, Harris/GMPP, 25, $1222.

27. (25) 68 Kerry Davis, Parkville, Mo., GRT/Sput’s, 23, $1222.

28. (9) 2s Stormy Scott, Arroyo Hondo, N.M., GRT/Mullins, 21, $1222.

29. (7) 25 Shane Clanton, Zebulon, Ga., MBCustom/Sput’s, 21, $1222.

30. (17) 70 Aaron Marrant, Richmond, Mo., GRT/Burlington, 11, $1222.

Lap Leaders: Payne 1-2, Ramirez 3-4, Thornton 5-13, Ramirez 14-23, Schott 24-42.

Total Laps Led: Schott 19, Ramirez 12, Thornton 9, Payne 2.

Margin of Victory: 2.508 seconds.

Time of Race: 23 minutes, 30.461 seconds (2 cautions).

Provisional Starters: none.

KSE Racing Products Hard Charger: Junghans (started 26th, finished 9th).

Entries: 92.

Next Race: Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 3-5, 81 Speedway, Park City, Kan.

