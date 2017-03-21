Tad Davis Scores ACR Mod Win

Coming on to the track first were the John Brown construction kids mods class. Fresh off a heat race win Sturgis Streeter #34s would wheel his way out front and never look back claiming the night’s checkers. Destyn Whitney #58 and Cade Richards #1R would dual to the end with Whitney second and Richards third. Laine Grenier #25 would round out the field.

Tackling the cage next would see the hobby stocks and the familiar face of #28 Tobin Bartlett win both the heat and the feature. Aaron Meyers #14 would race his way to second with #18 Wayne Brooke placing third. Fourth place would find #25 Tyler Hinrichs and rounding out the top five would be #12 Jeremy Mulich.

In one of the best races of the night the E-Modifieds would put on display of true driving skills. With side by side racing throughout the feature Kit Bailey #77 would emerge the victor. Bailey would hold off the hard charge of second place finisher # 1Kyle Henning and the high side charge of #15 Corey Meyers who would be forced to settle for third. Proving that the youth movement is alive and well kid mods winner Sturgis Streeter #34s would place fourth with fellow kids mods competitor #58 Destyn Whitney fifth. Heat race Winner was Corey Meyers.

Up next to the track were the always entertaining stock cars. Heat race Winner #75m Marvin Griffith Jr. would grab the lead early but suffer mechanical issues taking him from contention. Anthony Robertson #82m would inherit the lead and hold off all challengers on his way to the win. Trying his hand at a new class Matthew Lance #47 would prove his driving skills by placing a solid second. Paul Lanfermann #16 would place third and Chuck Ziolkowski #5z finishing fourth. Scott Herrick #5KO would finish out the top five.

Back to the track this week the B-Mods would roar into action. Heat race winner Austin Charles #81 would drive through traffic with ease and claim tonight’s top spot. Doing double duty #77 Kit Bailey would drive his e-modified to place second and third would be #91j Jaylen Wettengel. Fourth place #1 Kyle Henning would also be doing double duty. Rounding out the top five would be #44D Dean Truelove.

Coming on to the track next would be the high flying Modifieds. In his first appearance every at ACR #75 Tad Davis would find the cage to his liking and claim the checkers. After having mechanical issues in his heat race Steven Bowers Jr #77 would drive through traffic but run out of laps to place second. Heat race winners #33 Nicholas Carpenter and #74 Rodney Schweitzer would battle high and low with Carpenter third and Schweitzer placing fourth. Tom Charles #81 would finish fifth.

Rounding out the night’s racing would be the sport compacts with heat race winner Kyle Owen #3B standing tall in victory lane. In a hard fought battle #55c Jordan Clem would settle for second with #7t Toby Teel placing third. Jason Teel #7 would end the night in fourth and Chris Lewis #82k finishing fifth.

Atchison County Raceway would like to thank the fans and the drivers for coming out on this cool fall evening and can’t wait for next Sunday’s racing.

