Tompkins Industries Night at I-35 Speedway!!!!!!!

Kicking off the great night of racing action was the USRA Modified make up feature from 9/24/2016 as we started with five laps in the books. As the green flag would be waved to the field heat race winner Zach Sanders #69 would take the lead until a slip on track would take him from the front allowing Derrick Hicks #78 to take over the top spot. Hicks would be challenged every step of the way by other heat raced winner Dennis Elliott #29 as the two would go side by side for the lead. As the laps wound down Hicks would pull away and claim the victory on this night of racing action. Elliott would place a close second with Aaron Marrant #70 racing through the field to place third. Jessy Willard #40J would impress with a solid fourth on the night with Austin Johnson #98 fifth as the checkers fell.

Sport Compact make up feature would follow with Brandon Box #4B winning both heat race and feature continuing his winning ways. Second would belong to a very fast #33D of Devin Schmidt as he would challenge Box and fall a little short with John Willard #1/2cr third. Steven Bunton and David Miller III would do battle to the checkers with the 1/2b of Bunton fourth and 55 of Miller fifth.

As we started this week’s racing action, Pure Stocks would fire to the track in fine racing form to entertain the fans. Heat Race Winner Conner Masoner 47X would jump to the early lead only to spin in turn two allowing other heat race winner Carson Masoner #20X to take the top spot. As the race continued Cody King #29 would pass Carson Masoner for the lead until contact would force a yellow on the track. As the race resumed, King would develop mechanical problems while leading forcing him from contention moving Carson Masoner back to the front. With laps winding down, Conner Masoner would work his way back to the front and around younger brother Carson and on to the win. Conner would win with Carson second as the Masoner brothers would finish one and two on the night. Third would belong to a very fast #87 of Anthony Persell with Colten Ishmael #17I fourth. Fifth would go to one time leader Cody King.

E-Modified would see an action packed feature and a first time winner standing tall in McCarthy Auto Group Winners Circle when the dust had settled. Throw a blanket over the front runners as Matt Dorssom #3D, Josh Munsen #19x and Randy Smith Jr #20X would all do battle for the top spot. As the laps would wind down with Dorssom leading, Munsen would move to the front and as they came to the checkers contact was made and Randy Smith Jr would cross the line first picking up the feature win. This would be the first career feature win at I-35 Speedway for Smith with Munsen finishing second. Seeing the checkers third was Jorden Dawson #J90 who was among the front runners all feature long with Manlee Lamar fourth. Fifth place would go to rookie contender Trevor Dunn #50Z who would claim his first top five of the year. Heat race winner were Josh Munsen, Manlee Lamar and Matt Dorssom.

Chargers would see the familiar face of point leader Houston Johnson #97 as he would hold the winner’s trophy in McCarthy Auto Group Winners Circle. Second would go to Bill Graham #43 with Mich Ross #98M third and heat race winner John Hanson #154 fourth.

Mod Lites would charge to the track low in number but high in quality as heat race winner Jeff Raffurty #98 would take the early lead. Jeff Raffurty would lead as Justin Raffurty #75 would challenge until Cody Miller #7 would pass both cars and charge on to the win. Miller would pick up the feature win with Jeff Raffurty second and Justin Raffurty third. Fourth would belong to Travis Alexander #36 with fifth to Anthony Lane #33X.

USRA B-Modifieds would see great racing action from start to finish throughout the field of competitors. Heat race winners Doug Keller #7 and Steve Starmer #11s would set the pace early racing side by side until the yellow would fall. As the racing resumed Keller would start out front with Randy Ainsworth #57 challenging for the top spot. As the race progressed Ed Noll #15 would find the high side to his liking and pass both Ainsworth and Keller moving on to victory lane. Noll would claim his second feature win of the 2016 racing season at I-35 Speedway. Second place would go to Doug Keller with Ainsworth a solid third on the night. Fourth and fifth would see a battle of the Boller Motorsports cars as Bud Wilson #20X would edge Chris Wright #66X to place fourth with Wright fifth.

Stock Cars would again see Jason Estes win both heat race and feature parking his #997 in McCarthy Auto Group Winners Circle. Estes would be challenged late by second place finisher Alvie Christofferson #22X and Jon Boller #20X who would place third on the night. Fourth place would go to Mich Ross #14X with Billie Hoover #21H rounding out the nights top five.

USRA Modifieds would enter the track with a loaded field of competitors to do battle. Heat race winner Aaron Marrant #70 would take the lead and never look back claiming his third feature win at I-35 Speedway this 2016 racing season. Marrant would be challenged by Jason Cummins #71 who would impress with a second place finish in his first appearance of the year at I-35 Speedway. Other heat race winner Josh Angst #99 would out pace heat race winner Jessy Willard #40J as they would finish third and fourth respectively. Fifth place would go to Derrick Hicks #78 as he would again notch a solid top five.

Feature number two for Sport Compact would see a repeat as Brandon Box #4B would win both heat race and feature. Box would start last on the field and march through the pack picking up the feature win. Second place would go to John Willard #1/2cr as he would hold off the hard charge of third place finisher Devin Schmidt #33D. Fourth would see the young talent D J Barnes as he would hold off Dustin Thompson #24 who would finish fifth.

Heartland Missions & Motorsports Kids Power Wheels would take charge of the track during Intermission as Ally Miller #76 would pass the field taking the lead and on to victory picking up the win. Second would go to Jake Hoover #21J with Kayden St John #31K third. Fourth place was the #2G of Leo Gonzalez with fifth to Zoey Dunn #50 with Hayden Romesburg in his first ever race sixth.

I-35 Speedway would like to thank all our drivers and fans for a great night of racing and family fun. See everyone next Saturday Night for the Show Me Spectacular!!!!

Race Results I-35 Speedway 10/1/2016

USRA Modified Make Up Feature from 9/24/2016:

⦁ 78 Derrick Hicks

⦁ 29 Dennis Elliott (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 70 Aaron Marrant

⦁ 40J Jessy Willard

⦁ 98 Austin Johnson

⦁ 0 Richard Layne

⦁ 175 Jason park

⦁ 2H John Hanson

⦁ 97 Houston Johnson

⦁ 15 Ed Noll

⦁ 69 Zach Sanders (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 11 Darren Shaw

⦁ 96P Marty Powell

Sport Compact Make Up Feature from 9/24/2016:

⦁ 4B Brandon Box (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 33D Devin Schmidt

⦁ 1/2CR John Willard

⦁ 1/2B Steven Bunton

⦁ 55 David Miller III

⦁ 9 Christian Pease

⦁ 66B Barry Luthi

⦁ 5 D J Barnes

⦁ 3 Mackenzie Edson

⦁ A1 Travis Baldwin

Pure Stock:

⦁ 47X Conner Masoner (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 20X Carson Masoner (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 87 Anthony Persell

⦁ 17I Colton Ishmael

⦁ 29 Cody King

⦁ 09 Dylan DeOrnellis

⦁ 03D Nathan Dawson

⦁ 12Z Daniel Pettit

⦁ 91 C J Turner

E-Modified:

⦁ 20X Randy Smith Jr

⦁ 19X Josh Munsen (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ J90 Jorden Dawson

⦁ 4M Manlee Lamar (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 50Z Trevor Dunn

⦁ 37A Anthony Asher

⦁ 95S A J Sayers

⦁ 12 Greg Potter

⦁ 66X Jim Masoner Jr

⦁ 3D Matt Dorssom (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 12GA Jason Nelson

⦁ 32 Chuck Adkins

⦁ 55 John Christofferson

⦁ 21C J R Chadwick

⦁ 63 Billy Spilman

⦁ 38A Austin Couch

⦁ 5D Dylan Flowers

Chargers:

⦁ 97 Houston Johnson

⦁ 43 Bill Graham

⦁ 98M Mich Ross

⦁ 154 John Hanson (Heat Race Winner)

Mod Lite:

⦁ 7 Cody Miller

⦁ 98 Jeff Raffurty (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 75 Justin Raffurty

⦁ 36 Travis Alexander

⦁ 33X Anthony Lane

⦁ 36C Cherie Welch

USRA B-Modified:

⦁ 15 Ed Noll

⦁ 7 Doug Keller (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 57 Randy Ainsworth

⦁ 20X Bud Wilson

⦁ 66X Chris Wright

⦁ 11S Steve Starmer (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 10 Johnny McGinnis

⦁ 07 Daniel Harris

⦁ 22B Mitch Booher

⦁ 9M Derrick Mahoney

⦁ 47X Conner Masoner

⦁ 27A Andrew Sheetz

⦁ 47 Jim Masoner Jr

⦁ 32P Jeremy Pittsenbarger

⦁ 2 Matt Marrant

USRA Stock Car:

⦁ 997 Jason Estes (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 22X Alvie Christofferson

⦁ 20X John Boller Jr

⦁ 14X Mich Ross

⦁ 21H Billie Hoover

⦁ 88 Jeff Dixon

USRA Modified:

⦁ 70 Aaron Marrant (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 71 Jason Cummins

⦁ 99A Josh Angst (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 40 Jessy Willard (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 78 Derrick Hicks

⦁ 29 Dennis Elliott

⦁ 69 Zach Sanders

⦁ 98 Austin Johnson

⦁ 97 Houston Johnson

⦁ 45 Levi Neilson

⦁ 175 Jason Park

⦁ 0 Richard Layne

⦁ 22 Nick Shenberger

⦁ 65 Jon Binning

⦁ 71T Tony Layne

⦁ 55D Michael Dotson

⦁ 1W Spencer Wilson

⦁ 2H John Hanson

⦁ 96P Billie Hoover

⦁ 15 Ed Noll

⦁ 17$ Shane Lawson

Sport Compact:

⦁ 4B Brandon Box (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 1/2CR John Willard

⦁ 33D Devin Schmidt

⦁ 5 D J Barnes

⦁ 24 Dustin Thompson

⦁ 66B Barry Luthi

⦁ 55 David Miller III

⦁ 9 Christian Pease

⦁ 1/2B Steven Bunton

Heartland Missions & Motorsports Kids Power Wheels:

⦁ 76 Ally Miller

⦁ 21J Jake Hoover

⦁ 31K Kayden St John

⦁ 2G Leo Gonzalez

⦁ 50 Zoey Dunn

⦁ 20 Hayden Romesburg