McCarthy Auto Group Show Me Spectacular at I-35 Speedway!!!!!

McCarthy Auto Group Show Me Spectacular at I-35 Speedway!!!!!Pure Stock would set the stage early for a great night of racing action as they would roar to the track. Anthony Persell #87 would follow up his heat race win by charging to the lead setting a blistering pace. Other heat race winner Conner Masoner #47x would pass Persell to take the lead as these two would swap the lead numerous times in the early going. Cody King #29 would use the high line to run down the leaders only to slip off turn 4 and have to tag to the rear of the field. As the green flag was again shown to the field, Carson Masoner #20x would work his way out front and on to the win claiming his sixteenth feature victory of 2016. Persell would end the night a very close second with Jon Boller Jr #7x third on the night. Fourth place would belong to Beau Wells #555 as he would race to the front with Cody King recovering to place fifth.

E-Modifieds would enter the track next with great racing action from green to checkers. Heat race winner Corey Myers #15 would take the early lead until other heat race winner Kit Bailey #77 would charge by on the inside line to the top spot. Bailey would continue to lead until another heat race winner Matt Dorssom would close the gap and start to challenge in the later stages of the feature. On the white flag lap Dorssom would charge to the inside and the two would race side by side to the line with the 3D of Dorssom winning by mere inches. This would be Dorssom’s seventeenth win of the 2016 racing season at I-35 Speedway. Bailey would come home second with Corey Myers a very close third place showing. Josh Munsen #19x would be the big mover coming to the fourth position with Randy Smith Jr #20x rounding out the night’s top five.

ModLites would be high in number and quality as they made their way onto the Speedway to do battle. Heat race winner David Raffurty #76 would take the early lead only to see Dillon Raffurty #46 make the pass and cruise to McCarthy Auto Group Winners Circle. Ed Griggs #47 would challenge Dillon for the top spot but fall a little short and place second on the night. David Raffurty would fade to third with Justin Raffurty #75 fourth and Cody Miller #7 fifth. Other heat race winner was Mike Raffurty #64.

Sport Compact would see John Willard #1/2cr sweep the night winning both heat race and feature on this night of racing action. Steven Bunton #1/2B would lead the majority of the feature until Willard would slip past on the inside and pick up the win with Bunton second on the night. Brandon Box #4B would start back of the pack and move to a solid third place finish with Barry Luthi #66B fourth and Travis Baldwin #A1 fifth.

Non-Wing Sprints would fly to the track and see Korey Weyant #99 win both his heat race and the feature claiming the big paycheck and bragging rights. Other heat race winner Terry Babb #8D would race his way to a solid second with Mitch Wissmiller #1 third on the night. Fourth place would see Clinton Boyles #77 with Rob Hockett #77H rounding out the nights top five.

Fans would see a feature of the highest quality as we would race three and four wide for the win. Heat race winner Ed Noll #15 and Doug Keller #7 would race side by side for the lead with Noll getting the advantage only to see Randy Ainsworth #57 challenge for the top spot. Other heat race winner Andy Bryant #28 would also be in the mix as you could throw a blanket over the top four contenders. First Noll would lead, and then Ainsworth, then Keller, but the last lap that counted for the win would see Andy Bryant move to the inside and pick up the feature win. Noll would place second, Ainsworth third, Keller fourth and Kaden Miller #34 fifth in his first appearance at I-35 Speedway.

Like a record that keeps on playing Midwest Lightning Sprints would see Jason Billups #2 win heat race and feature for his seventh win of 2016 at I-35 Speedway. Presley Taylor #2K would impress as she raced to a solid second place on the night with Mike Trent #7 third. Tom Brown #B20 was fourth with other heat race winner and one time leader Mark Billings #51 fifth on the feature.

With a locked and loaded field the High Flying, Fire Breathing, Alcohol Drinking, USRA Modifieds would roar to the fast smooth 3/8ths mile track. As the green flag was displayed to the field, heat race winner Aaron Marrant #70 would charge to the front with other heat race winner Zach Sanders #69 right on his heels. Marrant would continue to lead until Sanders would put the slide job on Marrant and take the lead as caution would come onto the track. On the restart Marrant would power by Sanders on the high side and charge to McCarthy Auto Group Winners Circle claiming his fourth win at I-35 Speedway this 2016 racing season. Sanders would challenge to the checkers but have to settle for second. Darren Shaw #11 was the big mover of the race as he would come through the field of fast competitors to place third with Kevin Blackburn #26K fourth. Current I-35 Speedway point leader Dennis Elliott #29 would round out the nights top five.

Heartland Missions & Motorsports Power Wheels would see Ally Miller #76 lap the field on her way to the win. Jake Hoover #21J would come second with #78 Brystal Hicks third.

#76 Ally Miller, Power Wheels Feature Winner!

I-35 Speedway would like to thank all our fans and drivers for another great McCarthy Auto Group Show Me Spectacular. See everyone in two weeks as we will not race 10/15/2016 but will return to action 10/22/2016.

I-35 Speedway Results 10/8/2016

Pure Stock:

⦁ 20X Carson Masoner

⦁ 87 Anthony Persell (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 7X Jon Boller Jr

⦁ 555 Beau Wells

⦁ 29 Cody King

⦁ 15 Kyle Russell

⦁ 17i Colten Ishmael

⦁ 91 C J Turner

⦁ 47X Conner Masoner (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 03D Nathen Dawson

E-Modified:

⦁ 3D Matt Dorssom (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 77 Kit Bailey (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 15 Corey Myers (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 19X Joshua Munsen

⦁ 20X Randy Smith Jr

⦁ 63 Billy Spilman

⦁ 1 Kyle Henning

⦁ 12GA Daniel Harris

⦁ 4M Manlee Lamar

⦁ 37A Anthony Asher

⦁ 12X Matthew Lance

⦁ J90 Jorden Dawson

⦁ 27 Derrick Mahoney

⦁ 05 Derek Carney

⦁ 55B John Christofferson

⦁ 50Z Trevor Dunn

⦁ 32 Chuck Adkins

⦁ 95s A J Sayers

⦁ 66x Jim Masoner Jr

⦁ 5D Dylan Flowers

ModLites:

⦁ 46 Dillon Raffurty

⦁ 47 Ed Griggs

⦁ 76 David Raffurty (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 75 Justin Raffurty

⦁ 7 Cody Miller

⦁ 98 Jeff Raffurty

⦁ 12 Ryan Secrist

⦁ 3 Nathan Wolfe

⦁ 4T Tim Sterner

⦁ 11 Kelly Bergstrom

⦁ 33X Anthony Lane

⦁ 64 Mike Raffurty (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 95 Mike Kennedy

⦁ 2J John Sharpe

⦁ 73 Tony Kerr

⦁ 33 Kevin White

Sport Compact:

⦁ 1/2cr John Willard (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 1/2B Steven Bunton

⦁ 4B Brandon Box

⦁ 66B Barry Luthi

⦁ A1 Travis Baldwin

⦁ 55 David Miller III

⦁ 5 D J Barnes

Non-Wing Sprint:

⦁ 99 Korey Weyant (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 8D Terry Babb (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 1 Mitch Wissmiller

⦁ 77 Clinton Boyles

⦁ 77H Rob Hockett

⦁ 65 Chris Parkinson

⦁ 24C Craig Carroll

⦁ 24L Layne Himebaugh

⦁ 65M T J Muths

⦁ 65K Ryan Kitchen

⦁ 00 P J Grimes

⦁ 55 Kenny Potter

⦁ 8K Katlynn Leer

⦁ 75K Justin Grant

⦁ 82 Vinny Ward

⦁ 20 Steve Thomas

USRA B-Modified:

⦁ 28 Andy Bryant (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 15 Ed Noll (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 57 Randy Ainsworth

⦁ 7 Doug Keller

⦁ 34 Kaden Miller

⦁ 211 Tim Eaton

⦁ 44 Rustin Miller

⦁ 11s Steve Starmer

⦁ 20x Bud Wilson

⦁ 10 Johnny McGinnis

⦁ 97J Jeff Elder

⦁ 22B Mitch Booher

⦁ 07 Daniel Harris

⦁ 47 Jim Masoner Jr

⦁ 32P Jeremy Pittsenbarger

⦁ 17R Ramon Ortega

⦁ 47X Conner Masoner

Midwest Lightning Sprint:

⦁ 2 Jason Billups (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 2K Presley Taylor

⦁ 7 Mike Trent

⦁ B20 Tom Brown

⦁ 51 Mark Billings (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 9s Beau Heavelow

⦁ 49 Ryan Secrist

⦁ 2L Kyle Lewis

⦁ 85 Ken Billings

⦁ 14 Brian Cobb

⦁ 25M Tyler Miller

⦁ 5 Braydon Cromwell

USRA Modified:

⦁ 70 Aaron Marrant (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 69 Zach Sanders (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 11 Darren Shaw

⦁ 26K Kevin Blackburn

⦁ 29 Dennis Elliott

⦁ 40J Jessy Willard

⦁ 01 Joey Galloway

⦁ 97 Houston Johnson

⦁ 78 Derrick Hicks

⦁ 98 Austin Johnson

⦁ 5X Robbie Reed

⦁ 96 Billie Hoover

⦁ 5 Kevin McGinnis

⦁ 2H John Hanson

⦁ 15 Ed Noll

⦁ 42 Sam Florence

⦁ 1 Eddie Ingram

Heartland Missions & Motorsports Power Wheels:

⦁ 76 Ally Miller

⦁ 21J Jake Hoover

⦁ 78 Brystal Hicks