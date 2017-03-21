Phillips, Heeter, Morton top opening night of USRA National Championships

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (Oct. 13) — Terry Phillips, Brett Heeter and J.C. Morton kicked off opening night of the 3rd Annual USRA National Championships Thursday night at the Lakeside Speedway with hard-fought victories in their respective divisions.

Morton, of Springfield, Mo., has had everything go wrong before at the half-mile oval in Kansas City, Kan., but everything went right for him Thursday in Out-Pace USRA B-Mod action.

After winning his “B” Main, Morton quickly moved toward the front in the 15-lap main event, eventually settling for second at the finish line behind Jim Moody.

But Moody was disqualified for non-conforming suspension parts during post-race technical inspections, thus handing the victory to Morton.

Passing a dozen drivers and adding to it 63 bonus points for the true car count bonus, the win was a big step for Morton in keeping pace in the USRA national points with Ryan Gillmore and Kris Jackson.

Gillmore, however, claimed the runner-up finish with Jackson taking the fourth spot behind Brad Smith. Doug Keller, Iron Man Series points leader Andy Bryant, Steve Clancy, John Allen, Dan Hovden and Josh Most rounded out the top 10.

Brett Heeter’s 12th Holley USRA Stock Car win of the season came at his home track Thursday night as he led all 15 laps en route to pocketing the $500 top prize.

After surviving a flurry of early-race cautions, Heeter had to hold off Elijah Zevenbergen at the checkers to complete the wire-to-wire win.

Dillon Anderson, won the inaugural event here two years ago, finished third, followed by Dan Mackenthun and Dean Cornelius. Sixth through tenth were Todd Staley, Stefan Sybesma, Lynn Panos, Shawn Peter and Kevin Anderson.

In USRA Modified action, Phillips, of Springfield, Mo., withstood early-race challenges from Tim Karrick and Johnny Fennewald, and then maintained his positions through four cautions in capturing the 20-lap USRA Modified nightcap.

Nic Bidinger came from 11th to claim the runner-up position while Lucas Schott edged Jake Gallardo at the finish line for third.

Gallardo, the defending USRA Modified national champ, came into the night’s event as the points leader with Schott ranked second.

Austin Siebert finished fifth, Aaron Marrant was sixth, Jesse Sobbing took the seventh spot, eighth went to Fennewald, Zane DeVilbiss came from 20th on the grid to nab ninth and Fito Gallardo rounded out the top ten.

The United States Racing Association’s fall classic in the center of America’s heartland will feature all four of the organization’s premier sanctioned divisions-USRA Modifieds, Holley USRA Stock Cars, Out-Pace USRA B-Mods and USRA Hobby Stocks-on Friday and Saturday.

Competitors will take part in heat races and main events each night with combined points earned Thursday and Friday setting the line-ups for Saturday’s championship events.

The pit gate and tech area will open at 3 p.m. Friday and grandstand gates will open at 5 p.m. The drivers meeting is set for 6:15 p.m. with the first heat race at 7 p.m. Spectator tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for juniors (ages 11-16), seniors (65 and older) and members of the military. Kids ages 6-10 are $5 and admission is free for children ages 5 and under. Pit passes are $35 for ages 11+ and $25 for ages 5-10.

Saturday’s super show will feature last chance races, pole dashes and main events for all four classes. The top 10 points-earners in each class will run a pole dash to determine the “A” Main starting line-up for the first five rows.

The grandstand gates will open at 4 p.m. Saturday. The drivers meeting is set for 5:15 p.m. with the first heat race at 6 p.m. Grandstand admission is $25 for adults and $20 for juniors (ages 11-16), seniors (65 and older) and members of the military. Kids ages 6-10 are $5 and admission is free for children ages 5 and under. Pit passes are $40 for ages 11+ and $30 for ages 5-10

A limited number of terrace and suite tickets are also available. Call the Lakeside Speedway office at (913) 299-9206 for details and availability. Camping fees are $10 per night. Please come to the track office, sign a waiver and place a tag on camper.

Every day, every division and every lap of the 3rd Annual USRA National Championships will be broadcast live via pay-per-view by RacinDirt. Be sure to visit www.racindirt.com for ordering information.

The Lakeside Speedway is a 4/10-mile semi-banked dirt oval located 1.0 mile west of I-435 (exit 18) on SR 5 (northwest of Kansas City, Kan.). For more information, call 913-299-9206 or check out the track’s website at www.lakesidespeedway.net.

To learn more about the USRA, visit www.usraracing.com or call 515-832-6000. You can also like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/usraracing, follow us at www.twitter.com/usraracing on Twitter and check out our YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/usratv.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association (USRA)

3rd Annual USRA National Championships – Night 1 of 3

Lakeside Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown and money won.

USRA MODIFIEDS

Heat Race #1 (8 laps):

1. (1) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

2. (4) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

3. (2) 00 Jim Moody, Odessa, Mo.

4. (9) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

5. (8) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

6. (7) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

7. (3) 1 Eddie Ingram, Basehor, Kan.

8. (10) 26K Kevin Blackburn, Fulton, Mo.

9. (6) 31 Bill Stettner, Inner Grove Heights, Minn.

10. (5) 45E Ethan Stiers, Rhineland, Mo.

Heat Race #2 (8 laps):

1. (8) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

2. (2) 75 Tad Davis, Mt. Hope, Kan.

3. (5) 99 Jesse Sobbing, Malvern, Iowa.

4. (9) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

5. (6) 49 Bob Timm, Winona, Minn.

6. (1) B Allan Broes, Edgerton, Kan.

7. (3) 3 Larry Harvey, Kansas City, Kan.

8. (7) 18z Zane DeVilbiss, Farmington, N.M.

9. (4) 9 Ken Schrader, Concord, N.C.

Heat Race #3 (8 laps):

1. (3) 21 Johnny Fennewald, Appleton City, Mo.

2. (2) 1k Tim Karrick, Basehor, Kan.

3. (5) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

4. (8) 68 Kerry Davis, Parkville, Mo.

5. (6) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

6. (4) 17 Lucas Conley, Spring Hill, Kan.

7. (9) 51 Joe Walker, Harrisonville, Mo.

8. (7) 7J Justin Johnson, Olathe, Kan.

9. (1) 92 Tyler Grooms, Trenton, Mo.

Heat Race #4 (8 laps):

1. (1) 21T Lance Town, Wellsville, Kan.

2. (3) 34 Mark Schafman, Edwardsville, Kan.

3. (2) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

4. (9) 3B Nic Bidinger, Perry, Kan.

5. (5) 70 Aaron Marrant, Richmond, Mo.

6. (6) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

7. (7) 78 Derrick Hicks, Ravenwood, Mo.

8. (8) 1g Pat Graham, Ankeny, Iowa.

9. (4) 51T Tim Thomas, West Fargo, N.D.

“B” Main #1 (12 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (3) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (1) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

3. (4) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

4. (5) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

5. (10) 7J Justin Johnson, Olathe, Kan.

6. (9) 26K Kevin Blackburn, Fulton, Mo.

7. (7) 51 Joe Walker, Harrisonville, Mo.

8. (2) 00 Jim Moody, Odessa, Mo.

9. (6) 17 Lucas Conley, Spring Hill, Kan.

10. (8) 3 Larry Harvey, Kansas City, Kan.

11. (12) 92 Tyler Grooms, Trenton, Mo.

12. (11) 31 Bill Stettner, Inner Grove Heights, Minn.

13. (13) 45E Ethan Stiers, Rhineland, Mo.

“B” Main #2 (12 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (1) 68 Kerry Davis, Parkville, Mo.

2. (2) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

3. (4) 70 Aaron Marrant, Richmond, Mo.

4. (9) 18z Zane DeVilbiss, Farmington, N.M.

5. (12) 51T Tim Thomas, West Fargo, N.D.

6. (3) 49 Bob Timm, Winona, Minn.

7. (10) 1g Pat Graham, Ankeny, Iowa.

8. (6) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

9. (5) B Allan Broes, Edgerton, Kan.

10. (7) 1 Eddie Ingram, Basehor, Kan.

11. (8) 78 Derrick Hicks, Ravenwood, Mo.

12. (11) 9 Ken Schrader, Concord, N.C.

“A” Main (20 laps):

1. (2) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., $500.

2. (11) 3B Nic Bidinger, Perry, Kan., $400.

3. (10) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn., $300.

4. (13) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., $200.

5. (8) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo., $170.

6. (18) 70 Aaron Marrant, Richmond, Mo., $150.

7. (12) 99 Jesse Sobbing, Malvern, Iowa, $140.

8. (6) 21 Johnny Fennewald, Appleton City, Mo., $130.

9. (20) 18z Zane DeVilbiss, Farmington, N.M., $120.

10. (16) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., $110.

11. (17) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, $105.

12. (4) 21T Lance Town, Wellsville, Kan., $100.

13. (23) 26K Kevin Blackburn, Fulton, Mo., $95.

14. (19) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark., $90.

15. (1) 1k Tim Karrick, Basehor, Kan., $85.

16. (7) 34 Mark Schafman, Edwardsville, Kan., $80.

17. (21) 7J Justin Johnson, Olathe, Kan., $75.

18. (22) 51T Tim Thomas, West Fargo, N.D., $75.

19. (24) 49 Bob Timm, Winona, Minn., $75.

20. (15) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., $75.

21. (5) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn., $75.

22. (3) 75 Tad Davis, Mt. Hope, Kan., $75.

23. (9) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan., $75.

24. (14) 68 Kerry Davis, Parkville, Mo., $75.

Lap Leader: Phillips 1-20.

Total Laps Led: Phillips 20.

Margin of Victory: 3.082 seconds.

Time of Race: 15 minutes, 4.998 seconds (4 cautions).

Provisional Starters: none.

Entries: 37.

HOLLEY USRA STOCK CARS

Heat Race #1 (7 laps):

1. (3) 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa.

2. (1) 33 Kevin Donlan, Decorah, Iowa.

3. (2) 16J Jon De Boer, Little Rock, Iowa.

4. (8) 32x Rich Gregoire, Russell, Minn.

5. (5) T2 Tom Fogarty, Olathe, Kan.

6. (10) 5 James Adkins, Kansas City, Mo.

7. (9) 14x Mich Ross, Maysville, Mo.

8. (7) 44JT Jaime Torres, Las Cruces, N.M.

9. (4) 11 Jake Masters, Graettinger, Iowa.

10. (6) 77 Dean Wray, Jamesport, Mo.

Heat Race #2 (7 laps):

1. (2) 66z Elijah Zevenbergen, Ocheyedan, Iowa.

2. (8) 17 Lucas Conley, Spring Hill, Kan.

3. (7) 8 Dean Hensler, Weatherby Lake, Mo.

4. (6) 7 Rick Todd, Des Moines, Iowa.

5. (1) 5KO Scott Herrick, Topeka, Kan.

6. (3) 0T Clint Hedge, Bonner Springs, Kan.

7. (4) X9 Brad Whitney, Trenton, Mo.

8. (5) 74 Jason Josselyn, Tularosa, N.M.

9. (9) 97 Lynn Panos, Calmar, Iowa.

Heat Race #3 (7 laps):

1. (1) 44 Dillon Anderson, Decorah, Iowa.

2. (4) 04 Roger Verdoorn, Sibley, Iowa.

3. (6) 2J Steve Jackson, Polk City, Iowa.

4. (3) 5b Stefan Sybesma, Sanborn, Iowa.

5. (5) 32 Justin Regnerus, Orange City, Iowa.

6. (9) 27 Jason Ryun, Kansas City, Kan.

7. (8) 5k Steve Herrick, Topeka, Kan.

8. (7) 04 Chad Walker, Kansas City, Kan.

9. (2) 83A Aaron Sauter, St. Josephs, Mo.

Heat Race #4 (7 laps):

1. (2) 05 Brett Heeter, Kansas City, Kan.

2. (3) 92 Dan Mackenthun, Hamburg, Minn.

3. (1) 15 Mitch Hovden, Decorah, Iowa.

4. (4) 29 Nate Barnes, Holt, Mo.

5. (8) 9 Dean Cornelius, New Prague, Minn.

6. (7) 417 Kevin Anderson, Kansas City, Kan.

7. (6) 00 Danny Cole Jr., Lansing, Iowa.

8. (5) 46 David Holcomb, Kansas City, Kan.

DNS – 20t Malcolm Teachout, Granada, Minn.

Heat Race #5 (7 laps):

1. (1) 52 Nathan Wood, Sigourney, Iowa.

2. (5) 55H Troy Hansmeier, Waukon, Iowa.

3. (6) 67 Kyle Falck, Decorah, Iowa.

4. (4) 22x Alvie Christofferson, St. Joseph, Mo.

5. (3) 20x Jon Boller Jr., St. Joseph, Mo.

6. (8) 37 Justin Seifert, Kansas City, Kan.

7. (9) 27 Shawn Peter, Mabel, Minn.

8. (7) 69 Jake Ludeking, Decorah, Iowa.

9. (2) 31z Nick Zinn, Kansas City, Kan.

“B” Main #1 (12 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (1) 33 Kevin Donlan, Decorah, Iowa.

2. (6) 27 Jason Ryun, Kansas City, Kan.

3. (4) 5b Stefan Sybesma, Sanborn, Iowa.

4. (9) 37 Justin Seifert, Kansas City, Kan.

5. (5) 22x Alvie Christofferson, St. Joseph, Mo.

6. (12) 00 Danny Cole Jr., Lansing, Iowa.

7. (8) 20x Jon Boller Jr., St. Joseph, Mo.

8. (2) 16J Jon De Boer, Little Rock, Iowa.

9. (3) 7 Rick Todd, Des Moines, Iowa.

10. (16) 83A Aaron Sauter, St. Josephs, Mo.

11. (13) 74 Jason Josselyn, Tularosa, N.M.

12. (17) 31z Nick Zinn, Kansas City, Kan.

13. (10) 14x Mich Ross, Maysville, Mo.

14. (11) 5k Steve Herrick, Topeka, Kan.

15. (7) 5KO Scott Herrick, Topeka, Kan.

16. (15) 11 Jake Masters, Graettinger, Iowa.

17. (14) 46 David Holcomb, Kansas City, Kan.

“B” Main #2 (12 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (8) 417 Kevin Anderson, Kansas City, Kan.

2. (3) 9 Dean Cornelius, New Prague, Minn.

3. (2) 15 Mitch Hovden, Decorah, Iowa.

4. (15) 97 Lynn Panos, Calmar, Iowa.

5. (4) 29 Nate Barnes, Holt, Mo.

6. (10) 27 Shawn Peter, Mabel, Minn.

7. (7) 32 Justin Regnerus, Orange City, Iowa.

8. (14) 69 Jake Ludeking, Decorah, Iowa.

9. (1) 32x Rich Gregoire, Russell, Minn.

10. (9) 0T Clint Hedge, Bonner Springs, Kan.

11. (6) T2 Tom Fogarty, Olathe, Kan.

12. (12) 44JT Jaime Torres, Las Cruces, N.M.

13. (5) 5 James Adkins, Kansas City, Mo.

14. (11) X9 Brad Whitney, Trenton, Mo.

15. (13) 04 Chad Walker, Kansas City, Kan.

DNS – 20t Malcolm Teachout, Granada, Minn.

DNS – 77 Dean Wray, Jamesport, Mo.

“A” Main (15 laps):

1. (3) 05 Brett Heeter, Kansas City, Kan., $500.

2. (7) 66z Elijah Zevenbergen, Ocheyedan, Iowa, $400.

3. (2) 44 Dillon Anderson, Decorah, Iowa, $300.

4. (10) 92 Dan Mackenthun, Hamburg, Minn., $200.

5. (16) 9 Dean Cornelius, New Prague, Minn., $170.

6. (8) 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa, $150.

7. (17) 5b Stefan Sybesma, Sanborn, Iowa, $140.

8. (20) 97 Lynn Panos, Calmar, Iowa, $130.

9. (24) 27 Shawn Peter, Mabel, Minn., $120.

10. (14) 417 Kevin Anderson, Kansas City, Kan., $110.

11. (19) 37 Justin Seifert, Kansas City, Kan., $105.

12. (21) 22x Alvie Christofferson, St. Joseph, Mo., $100.

13. (22) 29 Nate Barnes, Holt, Mo., $95.

14. (1) 55H Troy Hansmeier, Waukon, Iowa, $90.

15. (11) 2J Steve Jackson, Polk City, Iowa, $85.

16. (18) 15 Mitch Hovden, Decorah, Iowa, $80.

17. (9) 8 Dean Hensler, Weatherby Lake, Mo., $75.

18. (15) 27 Jason Ryun, Kansas City, Kan., $75.

19. (23) 00 Danny Cole Jr., Lansing, Iowa, $75.

20. (6) 17 Lucas Conley, Spring Hill, Kan., $75.

21. (13) 33 Kevin Donlan, Decorah, Iowa, $75.

22. (5) 04 Roger Verdoorn, Sibley, Iowa, $75.

23. (12) 67 Kyle Falck, Decorah, Iowa, $75.

24. (4) 52 Nathan Wood, Sigourney, Iowa, $75.

Lap Leader: Heeter 1-15.

Total Laps Led: Heeter 15.

Margin of Victory: 0.189 second.

Time of Race: 24 minutes, 4.418 seconds (5 cautions).

Provisional Starters: none.

Entries: 46.

Next Race: Friday, Oct. 14, Lakeside Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

Iron Man Series Points: Falck 1534, Jackson 1442, Wood 1239, Derek Green 951, Hovden 923, Donlan 873, Jesse Brown 832, Phil Holtz 777, Anderson 729, Panos 712.

OUT-PACE USRA B-MODS

Heat Race #1 (6 laps):

1. (1) 66x Chris Wright, Chillicothe, Mo.

2. (6) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.

3. (4) 20x Bud Wilson, Trenton, Mo.

4. (7) 50 Kaeden Cornell, Willard, Mo.

5. (5) 1 Jon Van Minsel, Spring Grove, Minn.

6. (8) 17 Chase Galvan, Bonner Springs, Kan.

7. (3) 2G Jake Asbell, Carl Junction, Mo.

8. (9) 33 Danny Martin, Republic, Mo.

9. (2) 22 Steve McDowell, Independence, Mo.

Heat Race #2 (6 laps):

1. (1) 44H Mark Schafman, Edwardsville, Kan.

2. (5) 42 Gene Claxton, Kansas City, Kan.

3. (8) X Brian Bolin, Fort Scott, Kan.

4. (7) 17T Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo.

5. (3) 181 Luke Nieman, Nortonville, Kan.

6. (2) 17x Nic Hanes, Trenton, Mo.

7. (6) 181T Tom Charles, Basehor, Kan.

8. (9) 14N Nick Barger, Madison, S.D.

9. (4) 97J Jeff Elder, Smithville, Mo.

Heat Race #3 (6 laps):

1. (2) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo.

2. (4) 53 Doug Wetzel, Leeton, Mo.

3. (6) 12L Tyler Lewis, Columbia, Mo.

4. (3) 6 Dustin Kruse, Brandon, S.D.

5. (5) 15 Ed Noll, Excelsior Springs, Mo.

6. (9) 38 Matt Pugh, Overland Park, Kan.

7. (1) 27 David Moline, Kansas City, Mo.

8. (7) 47 Jim Masoner, St. Joseph, Mo.

9. (8) 62 Dustin Crist, St. Joseph, Mo.

Heat Race #4 (6 laps):

1. (1) 42 Dan Christopher, Decorah, Iowa.

2. (6) 99 Brad Smith, Belton, Mo.

3. (2) 17C Cullen Thompson, Herman, Mo.

4. (7) 21c Chad Clancy, Polo, Mo.

5. (4) 16 Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa.

6. (5) 9 Don Marrs, Shawnee, Kan.

7. (3) 07 Daniel Harris, Excelsior Springs, Mo.

8. (8) 926 Chad Frewaldt, Kansas City, Kan.

9. (9) 47x Conner Masoner, St. Joseph, Mo.

Heat Race #5 (6 laps):

1. (5) 7+ Jared Timmerman, Norwalk, Iowa.

2. (6) 66 Ryan Gillmore, Springfield, Mo.

3. (7) 69N Cory Wray, Jamesport, Mo.

4. (9) 73 Cody Frazon, La Monte, Mo.

5. (8) 57 Tim Powell, Lansing, Kan.

6. (4) 00 Dave Kennedy, Sioux Falls, S.D.

7. (1) 71 Jim Body Sr., Diamond, Mo.

8. (2) B Blake Davidson, Mokane, Mo.

9. (3) 3 Patrick Royalty, Kansas City, Kan.

Heat Race #6 (6 laps):

1. (1) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

2. (2) 12C Steve Clancy, Odessa, Mo.

3. (3) 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo.

4. (4) 211 Tim Eaton, St. Joseph, Mo.

5. (6) 02 Cole Denner, New Hampton, Iowa.

6. (7) 16 Blake Pierce, Kansas City, Mo.

7. (5) 96 Cody Brill, Harrisonville, Mo.

8. (9) 33s Ben Stockton, Kansas City, Mo.

9. (8) AK47 Christopher Higgins, Bloomfield, N.M.

Heat Race #7 (6 laps):

1. (3) 98 John Allen, Chanute, Kan.

2. (5) 7B Jim Moody, Odessa, Mo.

3. (7) 92 Josh Most, Red Oak, Iowa.

4. (2) 08 Mike Monnig, Big Spring, Mo.

5. (9) 9T Terry Bruner, Shawnee, Kan.

6. (1) 14 Austin Bouzek, Trenton, Mo.

7. (8) 17J Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

8. (4) 71x Jim Body, Diamond, Mo.

9. (6) 36K Jayden Larson, Mankato, Minn.

“B” Main #1 (12 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (4) 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo.

2. (3) 50 Kaeden Cornell, Willard, Mo.

3. (5) 211 Tim Eaton, St. Joseph, Mo.

4. (1) X Brian Bolin, Fort Scott, Kan.

5. (10) 96 Cody Brill, Harrisonville, Mo.

6. (9) 181T Tom Charles, Basehor, Kan.

7. (6) 1 Jon Van Minsel, Spring Grove, Minn.

8. (13) 3 Patrick Royalty, Kansas City, Kan.

9. (8) 00 Dave Kennedy, Sioux Falls, S.D.

10. (12) 22 Steve McDowell, Independence, Mo.

11. (11) 47 Jim Masoner, St. Joseph, Mo.

12. (7) 17 Chase Galvan, Bonner Springs, Kan.

13. (2) 12L Tyler Lewis, Columbia, Mo.

“B” Main #2 (12 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (2) 12C Steve Clancy, Odessa, Mo.

2. (7) 16 Blake Pierce, Kansas City, Mo.

3. (3) 17T Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo.

4. (5) 08 Mike Monnig, Big Spring, Mo.

5. (4) 9T Terry Bruner, Shawnee, Kan.

6. (1) 53 Doug Wetzel, Leeton, Mo.

7. (13) AK47 Christopher Higgins, Bloomfield, N.M.

8. (11) 926 Chad Frewaldt, Kansas City, Kan.

9. (8) 14 Austin Bouzek, Trenton, Mo.

10. (10) 33 Danny Martin, Republic, Mo.

11. (9) 27 David Moline, Kansas City, Mo.

12. (6) 181 Luke Nieman, Nortonville, Kan.

13. (12) 97J Jeff Elder, Smithville, Mo.

“B” Main #3 (12 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (3) 21c Chad Clancy, Polo, Mo.

2. (4) 57 Tim Powell, Lansing, Kan.

3. (6) 15 Ed Noll, Excelsior Springs, Mo.

4. (5) 02 Cole Denner, New Hampton, Iowa.

5. (1) 69N Cory Wray, Jamesport, Mo.

6. (8) 17J Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

7. (2) 73 Cody Frazon, La Monte, Mo.

8. (7) 17x Nic Hanes, Trenton, Mo.

9. (9) 07 Daniel Harris, Excelsior Springs, Mo.

10. (13) 36K Jayden Larson, Mankato, Minn.

11. (11) B Blake Davidson, Mokane, Mo.

12. (10) 14N Nick Barger, Madison, S.D.

13. (12) 62 Dustin Crist, St. Joseph, Mo.

“B” Main #4 (12 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (1) 92 Josh Most, Red Oak, Iowa.

2. (6) 16 Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa.

3. (2) 20x Bud Wilson, Trenton, Mo.

4. (5) 38 Matt Pugh, Overland Park, Kan.

5. (4) 6 Dustin Kruse, Brandon, S.D.

6. (9) 71 Jim Body Sr., Diamond, Mo.

7. (12) 47x Conner Masoner, St. Joseph, Mo.

8. (8) 2G Jake Asbell, Carl Junction, Mo.

9. (10) 33s Ben Stockton, Kansas City, Mo.

10. (11) 71x Jim Body, Diamond, Mo.

11. (7) 9 Don Marrs, Shawnee, Kan.

12. (3) 17C Cullen Thompson, Herman, Mo.

“A” Main (15 laps):

1. (13) 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo., $500.

2. (3) 66 Ryan Gillmore, Springfield, Mo., $400.

3. (7) 99 Brad Smith, Belton, Mo., $300.

4. (12) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo., $200.

5. (1) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo., $170.

6. (4) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan., $150.

7. (14) 12C Steve Clancy, Odessa, Mo., $140.

8. (5) 98 John Allen, Chanute, Kan., $130.

9. (20) 16 Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa, $120.

10. (16) 92 Josh Most, Red Oak, Iowa, $110.

11. (22) 17T Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo., $105.

12. (15) 21c Chad Clancy, Polo, Mo., $100.

13. (23) 15 Ed Noll, Excelsior Springs, Mo., $95.

14. (17) 50 Kaeden Cornell, Willard, Mo., $90.

15. (10) 44H Mark Schafman, Edwardsville, Kan., $85.

16. (8) 7+ Jared Timmerman, Norwalk, Iowa, $80.

17. (6) 42 Gene Claxton, Kansas City, Kan., $75.

18. (18) 16 Blake Pierce, Kansas City, Mo., $75.

19. (24) 20x Bud Wilson, Trenton, Mo., $75.

20. (21) 211 Tim Eaton, St. Joseph, Mo., $75.

21. (11) 42 Dan Christopher, Decorah, Iowa, $75.

22. (9) 66x Chris Wright, Chillicothe, Mo., $75.

23. (19) 57 Tim Powell, Lansing, Kan., $75.

DQ – (2) 7B Jim Moody, Odessa, Mo., $75

Lap Leader: Moody 1-15.

Total Laps Led: Moody 15.

Margin of Victory: 0.314 second.

Time of Race: 15 minutes, 1.781 seconds (3 cautions).

Provisional Starters: none.

Entries: 63.

Next Race: Friday, Oct. 14, Lakeside Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

Iron Man Series Points: Bryant 1521, Denner 1430, Timmerman 1256, Hovden 1241, Mike Tanner 1208, Kruse 1093, Anderson 906, Trevor Fecht 837, Kaleb Lienhard 744, Alex Zwanziger 704.

