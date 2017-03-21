Gallardo, Peter, Clancy, Larson score on second night of USRA National Championships at Lakeside Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (Oct. 14) — Four new winners emerged from stellar main events Friday as the Lakeside Speedway wrapped up the second of the 3rd Annual USRA National Championships.

In their first night of action during the tripleheader, the USRA Hobby Stocks took full advantage of their shot at the historic half-mile oval with a nail-biter of a main event.

Scott Spilde paced the first eight laps of the ten-lapper but Cresco, Iowa, veteran Steve Larson slipped by as they came to the white flag and then held Spilde off at the finish.

Stefan Sybesma, pulling double-duty in the Holley USRA Stock Cars too, claimed the third spot, Jamie Songer was fourth and the fifth spot went to Tyler Pospisil.

Sixth through tenth were two-time defending USRA Hobby Stock national champion Dustin Gulbrandson, Greg Gilbert, Weston Koop, Carson Masoner and Nick Brady.

Not to be outdone, the finish to the Out-Pace USRA B-Mod was event closer.

Continuing their battle from Sept. 30 when Chad Clancy nipped Josh Most at the finish line after a race-long side-by-side battle, the pair were at it again with another classic clash.

Clancy, the 2014 Out-Pace USRA B-Mod national champion, grabbed the lead from Doug Keller with five circuits complete. Most followed suit and climbed to second behind Clancy with six to go in the 15-lap main event.

Most closed in on Clancy as the two began a torrid back-and-forth for the final four laps. Coming wheel to wheel out of the final turn, Clancy beat Most to the finish line by less than a half car length-54/1000ths of a second to be exact.

Out-Pace USRA B-Mod national points leader Ryan Gillmore scored his second top-five finish is as many nights with a third-place effort while Thursday’s winner, J.C. Morton, was fourth and Keller fifth.

John Allen, Ed Noll, Steve Clancy, Jake Richards and Blake Pierce rounded out the top 10.

Despite finishing 11th in the main event, last year’s Out-Pace USRA B-Mod national champ Andy Bryant clinched this year’s Iron Man Series title with one night remaining. Cole Denner has clinched the runner-up honors.

And if that wasn’t enough, the Holley USRA Stock Cars had a barnburner of their own with another neck-and-neck finish at the checkered flag.

Shawn Peter of Mabel, Minn., may have led all 15 laps, but it was anything but easy with pressure from start to finish from several competitors.

With Peter, 2014 event winner Dillon Anderson and Lakeside Speedway track champion Brett Heeter scraping along the outside concrete wall, Dan Mackenthun hugged the inside line with Jake Masters glued to his rear bumper.

With a pack of four cars bunched together out of the final corner, Peter crossed the finish line with a bumper-length advantage over Mackenthun with Heeter and Anderson third and fourth.

Less than one second separated the top four at the stripe.

Dean Cornelius got around Masters for fifth, Todd Staley was seventh, Elijah Zevenbergen came from 22nd to eighth, Nate Barnes was ninth and tenth went to Lynn Panos.

Just like Bryant in the Out-Pace USRA B-Mods, Decorah, Iowa’s Kyle Falck finished 11th in the Holley USRA Stock Car feature race, but it was enough to put the wraps on the 2016 Iron Man Series title. Steve Jackson has also clinched the runner-up position for this season.

With three thrillers in the books, the USRA Modifieds had some big shoes to fill and they handily did their part.

Leading the USRA Modified national points and looking to secure his second straight title, Jake Gallardo of Las Cruces, N.M., snagged the lead from Justin Johnson on the second lap, and then withstood a late-race challenge from Nic Bidinger and the top threat to take the title-Lucas Schott.

Darron Fuqua, who won last year’s USRA National Championships main event, held off Jesse Sobbing for fourth. Sixth through tenth were Thursday’s winner Terry Phillips, Austin Siebert, Zane DeVilbiss, Mark Schafman and Josh Angst.

The United States Racing Association’s fall classic in the center of America’s heartland continues Saturday with all four divisions back in action.

Saturday’s super show will feature last chance races, pole dashes and main events for all four classes. The top 10 points-earners in each class will run a pole dash to determine the “A” Main starting line-up for the first five rows.

The grandstand gates will open at 4 p.m. Saturday. The drivers meeting is set for 5:15 p.m. with the first heat race at 6 p.m. Grandstand admission is $25 for adults and $20 for juniors (ages 11-16), seniors (65 and older) and members of the military. Kids ages 6-10 are $5 and admission is free for children ages 5 and under. Pit passes are $40 for ages 11+ and $30 for ages 5-10

A limited number of terrace and suite tickets are also available. Call the Lakeside Speedway office at (913) 299-9206 for details and availability. Camping fees are $10 per night. Please come to the track office, sign a waiver and place a tag on camper.

Every day, every division and every lap of the 3rd Annual USRA National Championships will be broadcast live via pay-per-view by RacinDirt. Be sure to visit www.racindirt.com for ordering information.

The Lakeside Speedway is a 4/10-mile semi-banked dirt oval located 1.0 mile west of I-435 (exit 18) on SR 5 (northwest of Kansas City, Kan.). For more information, call 913-299-9206 or check out the track’s website at www.lakesidespeedway.net.

To learn more about the USRA, visit www.usraracing.com or call 515-832-6000. You can also like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/usraracing, follow us at www.twitter.com/usraracing on Twitter and check out our YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/usratv.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association (USRA)

3rd Annual USRA National Championships – Night 2 of 3

Lakeside Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

Friday, Oct. 14, 2016

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown and money won.

USRA MODIFIEDS

Heat Race #1 (8 laps):

1. (3) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

2. (5) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

3. (9) 00 Jim Moody, Odessa, Mo.

4. (2) 51T Tim Thomas, West Fargo, N.D.

5. (1) 3 Larry Harvey, Kansas City, Kan.

6. (6) 49 Bob Timm, Winona, Minn.

7. (7) 1 Eddie Ingram, Basehor, Kan.

8. (10) 26K Kevin Blackburn, Fulton, Mo.

9. (4) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

10. (8) 45E Ethan Stiers, Rhineland, Mo.

Heat Race #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) 3B Nic Bidinger, Perry, Kan.

2. (5) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

3. (1) 34 Mark Schafman, Edwardsville, Kan.

4. (4) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

5. (8) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

6. (6) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

7. (7) 33x Danny Crane, Columbia, Mo.

8. (3) 66T Tyler Schmidt, Easton, Kan.

9. (9) 86 Buddy Benedict, Independence, Mo.

10. (10) 31 Bill Stettner, Inner Grove Heights, Minn.

Heat Race #3 (8 laps):

1. (2) 7j Justin Johnson, Olathe, Kan.

2. (5) 18z Zane Devilbiss, Farmington, N.M.

3. (4) 75 Tad Davis, Mt. Hope, Kan.

4. (1) 17 Lucas Conley, Spring Hill, Kan.

5. (6) 1K Tim Karrick, Basehor, Kan.

6. (8) 78 Derrick Hicks, Ravenwood, Mo.

7. (9) 1G Pat Graham, Ankeny, Iowa.

8. (7) 51 Joe Walker, Harrisonville, Mo.

9. (3) 92 Tyler Grooms, Trenton, Mo.

Heat Race #4 (8 laps):

1. (2) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (1) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

3. (7) 99 Jesse Sobbing, Malvern, Iowa.

4. (6) 70 Aaron Marrant, Richmond, Mo.

5. (4) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

6. (5) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

7. (3) 21 Johnny Fennewald, Appleton City, Mo.

8. (8) 21T Lance Town, Wellsville, Kan.

9. (9) 68 Kerry Davis, Parkville, Mo.

“B” Main #1 (9 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (1) 70 Aaron Marrant, Richmond, Mo.

2. (6) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

3. (11) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

4. (3) 17 Lucas Conley, Spring Hill, Kan.

5. (5) 78 Derrick Hicks, Ravenwood, Mo.

6. (4) 3 Larry Harvey, Kansas City, Kan.

7. (7) 1G Pat Graham, Ankeny, Iowa.

8. (8) 33x Danny Crane, Columbia, Mo.

9. (10) 51 Joe Walker, Harrisonville, Mo.

10. (2) 51T Tim Thomas, West Fargo, N.D.

11. (12) 92 Tyler Grooms, Trenton, Mo.

12. (9) 26K Kevin Blackburn, Fulton, Mo.

13. (13) 45E Ethan Stiers, Rhineland, Mo.

“B” Main #2 (10 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (2) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (1) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

3. (4) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

4. (3) 1K Tim Karrick, Basehor, Kan.

5. (10) 21T Lance Town, Wellsville, Kan.

6. (5) 49 Bob Timm, Winona, Minn.

7. (6) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

8. (8) 21 Johnny Fennewald, Appleton City, Mo.

9. (12) 68 Kerry Davis, Parkville, Mo.

10. (9) 66T Tyler Schmidt, Easton, Kan.

11. (13) 31 Bill Stettner, Inner Grove Heights, Minn.

12. (11) 86 Buddy Benedict, Independence, Mo.

13. (7) 1 Eddie Ingram, Basehor, Kan.

“A” Main (20 laps):

1. (3) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., $500.

2. (5) 3B Nic Bidinger, Perry, Kan., $400.

3. (14) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn., $300.

4. (4) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan., $200.

5. (9) 99 Jesse Sobbing, Malvern, Iowa, $170.

6. (8) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., $150.

7. (16) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo., $140.

8. (2) 18z Zane Devilbiss, Farmington, N.M., $130.

9. (12) 34 Mark Schafman, Edwardsville, Kan., $120.

10. (6) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn., $110.

11. (22) 21T Lance Town, Wellsville, Kan., $105.

12. (18) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, $100.

13. (13) 70 Aaron Marrant, Richmond, Mo., $95.

14. (1) 7j Justin Johnson, Olathe, Kan., $90.

15. (24) 49 Bob Timm, Winona, Minn., $85.

16. (20) 1K Tim Karrick, Basehor, Kan., $80.

17. (21) 78 Derrick Hicks, Ravenwood, Mo., $75.

18. (23) 3 Larry Harvey, Kansas City, Kan., $75.

19. (11) 75 Tad Davis, Mt. Hope, Kan., $75.

20. (19) 17 Lucas Conley, Spring Hill, Kan., $75.

21. (10) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., $75.

22. (15) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark., $75.

23. (17) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., $75.

24. (7) 00 Jim Moody, Odessa, Mo., $75.

Lap Leaders: Johnson 1, J. Gallardo 2-20.

Total Laps Led: J. Gallardo 19, Johnson 1.

Margin of Victory: 0.600 seconds.

Time of Race: 11 minutes, 58.989 seconds (1 caution).

Provisional Starters: none.

Entries: 38.

HOLLEY USRA STOCK CARS

Heat Race #1 (7 laps):

1. (1) 44 Dillon Anderson, Decorah, Iowa.

2. (2) 9 Dean Cornelius, New Prague, Minn.

3. (7) 92 Dan Mackenthun, Hamburg, Minn.

4. (3) 52 Nathan Wood, Sigourney, Iowa.

5. (4) 83A Aaron Sauter, St. Joseph, Mo.

6. (9) 55H Troy Hansmeier, Waukon, Iowa.

7. (6) 5 James Adkins, Kansas City, Mo.

8. (5) 25 Dan Jones, Waterville, Iowa.

9. (8) 74 Jason Josselyn, Tularosa, N.M.

Heat Race #2 (7 laps):

1. (4) 417 Kevin Anderson, Kansas City, Kan.

2. (2) 00 Danny Cole Jr., Lansing, Iowa.

3. (6) 29 Nate Barnes, Holt, Mo.

4. (3) 67 Kyle Falck, Decorah, Iowa.

5. (8) 0T Clint Hedge, Bonner Springs, Kan.

6. (5) 20x Jon Boller Jr., St. Joseph, Mo.

7. (7) 04 Roger Verdoorn, Sibley, Iowa.

8. (9) T2 Tom Fogarty, Olathe, Kan.

9. (1) 44JT Jaime Torres, Las Cruces, N.M.

Heat Race #3 (7 laps):

1. (2) 97 Lynn Panos, Calmar, Iowa.

2. (3) 27 Shawn Peter, Mabel, Minn.

3. (6) 11 Jake Masters, Graettinger, Iowa.

4. (5) 69 Jake Ludeking, Decorah, Iowa.

5. (4) 04 Chad Walker, Kansas City, Kan.

6. (7) 14x Mich Ross, Maysville, Mo.

7. (9) 16j Jon De Boer, Little Rock, Iowa.

8. (8) 5KO Scott Herrick, Topeka, Kan.

9. (1) 22x Alvie Christofferson, St. Joseph, Mo.

Heat Race #4 (7 laps):

1. (1) 8 Dean Hensler, Weatherby Lake, Mo.

2. (3) 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa.

3. (4) X9 Brad Whitney, Trenton, Mo.

4. (7) 05 Brett Heeter, Kansas City, Kan.

5. (6) 2j Steve Jackson, Polk City, Iowa.

6. (8) 32x Rich Gregoire, Russell, Minn.

7. (5) 46 David Holcomb, Kansas City, Kan.

8. (2) 31z Nick Zinn, Kansas City, Kan.

Heat Race #5 (7 laps):

1. (1) 15 Mitch Hovden, Decorah, Iowa.

2. (2) 17 Lucas Conley, Spring Hill, Kan.

3. (6) 32 Justin Regnerus, Orange City, Iowa.

4. (4) 37 Justin Seifert, Kansas City, Kan.

5. (5) 5B Stefan Sybesma, Sanborn, Iowa.

6. (3) 66z Elijah Zevenbergen, Ocheyedan, Iowa.

7. (7) 7 Rick Todd, Des Moines, Iowa.

8. (8) 33 Kevin Donlan, Decorah, Iowa.

“B” Main #1 (12 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (4) 52 Nathan Wood, Sigourney, Iowa.

2. (5) 37 Justin Seifert, Kansas City, Kan.

3. (1) 00 Danny Cole Jr., Lansing, Iowa.

4. (8) 32x Rich Gregoire, Russell, Minn.

5. (3) 69 Jake Ludeking, Decorah, Iowa.

6. (11) 04 Roger Verdoorn, Sibley, Iowa.

7. (16) 22x Alvie Christofferson, St. Joseph, Mo.

8. (6) 55H Troy Hansmeier, Waukon, Iowa.

9. (9) 20x Jon Boller Jr., St. Joseph, Mo.

10. (10) 16j Jon De Boer, Little Rock, Iowa.

11. (13) 25 Dan Jones, Waterville, Iowa.

12. (12) 7 Rick Todd, Des Moines, Iowa.

13. (14) 31z Nick Zinn, Kansas City, Kan.

14. (2) X9 Brad Whitney, Trenton, Mo.

15. (15) 74 Jason Josselyn, Tularosa, N.M.

16. (7) 04 Chad Walker, Kansas City, Kan.

“B” Main #2 (11 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (2) 05 Brett Heeter, Kansas City, Kan.

2. (4) 67 Kyle Falck, Decorah, Iowa.

3. (5) 2j Steve Jackson, Polk City, Iowa.

4. (1) 17 Lucas Conley, Spring Hill, Kan.

5. (9) 66z Elijah Zevenbergen, Ocheyedan, Iowa.

6. (3) 0T Clint Hedge, Bonner Springs, Kan.

7. (6) 83A Aaron Sauter, St. Joseph, Mo.

8. (14) 33 Kevin Donlan, Decorah, Iowa.

9. (12) T2 Tom Fogarty, Olathe, Kan.

10. (13) 5KO Scott Herrick, Topeka, Kan.

11. (15) 44JT Jaime Torres, Las Cruces, N.M.

12. (11) 46 David Holcomb, Kansas City, Kan.

13. (8) 14x Mich Ross, Maysville, Mo.

14. (7) 5B Stefan Sybesma, Sanborn, Iowa.

15. (10) 5 James Adkins, Kansas City, Mo.

“A” Main (15 laps):

1. (1) 27 Shawn Peter, Mabel, Minn., $500.

2. (3) 92 Dan Mackenthun, Hamburg, Minn., $400.

3. (14) 05 Brett Heeter, Kansas City, Kan., $300.

4. (2) 44 Dillon Anderson, Decorah, Iowa, $200.

5. (12) 9 Dean Cornelius, New Prague, Minn., $170.

6. (10) 11 Jake Masters, Graettinger, Iowa, $150.

7. (6) 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa, $140.

8. (22) 66z Elijah Zevenbergen, Ocheyedan, Iowa, $130.

9. (9) 29 Nate Barnes, Holt, Mo., $120.

10. (8) 97 Lynn Panos, Calmar, Iowa, $110.

11. (16) 67 Kyle Falck, Decorah, Iowa, $105.

12. (21) 69 Jake Ludeking, Decorah, Iowa, $100.

13. (5) 15 Mitch Hovden, Decorah, Iowa, $95.

14. (20) 17 Lucas Conley, Spring Hill, Kan., $90.

15. (11) 32 Justin Regnerus, Orange City, Iowa, $85.

16. (4) 8 Dean Hensler, Weatherby Lake, Mo., $80.

17. (13) 52 Nathan Wood, Sigourney, Iowa, $75.

18. (23) 04 Roger Verdoorn, Sibley, Iowa, $75.

19. (24) 0T Clint Hedge, Bonner Springs, Kan., $75.

20. (18) 2j Steve Jackson, Polk City, Iowa, $75.

21. (15) 37 Justin Seifert, Kansas City, Kan., $75.

22. (19) 32x Rich Gregoire, Russell, Minn., $75.

23. (17) 00 Danny Cole Jr., Lansing, Iowa, $75.

24. (7) 417 Kevin Anderson, Kansas City, Kan., $75.

Lap Leader: Peter 1-15.

Total Laps Led: Peter 15.

Margin of Victory: 0.060 second.

Time of Race: 20 minutes, 38.315 seconds (3 cautions).

Provisional Starters: none.

Entries: 43.

Next Race: Saturday, Oct. 15, Lakeside Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

Iron Man Series Points: Falck 1549, Jackson 1442, Wood 1297, Hovden 989, Derek Green 951, Donlan 918, Jesse Brown 832, Anderson 816, Panos 784, Phil Holtz 777.

OUT-PACE USRA B-MODS

Heat Race #1 (6 laps):

1. (2) 16 Blake Pierce, Kansas City, Mo.

2. (4) 42 Daniel Christopher, Decorah, Iowa.

3. (1) 20x Bud Wilson, Trenton, Mo.

4. (9) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

5. (8) 50 Kaeden Cornell, Willard, Mo.

6. (6) 17 Chase Galvan, Bonner Springs, Kan.

7. (10) 12L Tyler Lewis, Columbia, Mo.

8. (5) 33s Ben Stockton, Kansas City, Mo.

9. (7) 6 Dustin Kruse, Brandon, S.D.

10. (3) 47x Conner Masoner, St. Joseph, Mo.

Heat Race #2 (6 laps):

1. (1) 92 Josh Most, Red Oak, Iowa.

2. (2) 9 Don Marrs, Shawnee, Kan.

3. (8) 57 Tim Powell, Lansing, Kan.

4. (6) 96 Cody Brill, Harrisonville, Mo.

5. (4) 71 Jim Body Sr., Diamond, Mo.

6. (7) 181T Tom Charles, Basehor, Kan.

7. (5) 36K Jayden Larson, Mankato, Minn.

8. (9) 44H Mark Schafman, Edwardsville, Kan.

9. (3) 27 David Moline, Kansas City, Mo.

Heat Race #3 (6 laps):

1. (1) 42 Gene Claxton, Kansas City, Kan.

2. (2) X2 Brian Bolin, Fort Scott, Kan.

3. (4) 1 Jon Van Minsel, Spring Grove, Minn.

4. (5) 17J Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

5. (3) 97J Jeff Elder, Smithville, Mo.

6. (6) 14 Austin Bouzek, Trenton, Mo.

7. (9) 66x Chris Wright, Chillicothe, Mo.

8. (8) AK47 Christopher Higgins, Bloomfield, N.M.

9. (7) B Blake Davidson, Mokane, Mo.

Heat Race #4 (6 laps):

1. (2) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo.

2. (1) 211 Tim Eaton, St. Joseph, Mo.

3. (5) 181 Luke Nieman, Nortonville, Kan.

4. (4) 00 Dave Kennedy, Sioux Falls, S.D.

5. (6) 07 Daniel Harris, Excelsior Springs, Mo.

6. (8) 38 Matt Pugh, Overland Park, Kan.

7. (9) 17x Nic Hanes, Trenton, Mo.

8. (3) 2G Jake Asbell, Carl Junction, Mo.

9. (7) 926 Chad Frewaldt, Kansas City, Kan.

Heat Race #5 (6 laps):

1. (2) 98 John Allen, Chanute, Kan.

2. (4) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.

3. (5) 7+ Jared Timmerman, Norwalk, Iowa.

4. (9) 53 Doug Wetzel, Leeton, Mo.

5. (3) 71x Jim Body, Diamond, Mo.

6. (7) 47 Jim Masoner, St. Joseph, Mo.

7. (8) 22 Steve McDowell, Independence, Mo.

8. (6) 69N Cory Wray, Jamesport, Mo.

9. (1) 14N Nick Barger, Madison, S.D.

Heat Race #6 (6 laps):

1. (1) 12c Steve Clancy, Odessa, Mo.

2. (3) 99 Brad Smith, Belton, Mo.

3. (8) 66 Ryan Gillmore, Springfield, Mo.

4. (7) 02 Cole Denner, New Hampton, Iowa.

5. (2) 62 Dustin Crist, St. Joseph, Mo.

6. (9) 73 Cody Frazon, La Monte, Mo.

7. (5) 33 Danny Martin, Republic, Mo.

8. (4) 21J Jeremy Bennett, Ottawa, Kan.

9. (6) 9T Terry Bruner, Shawnee, Kan.

Heat Race #7 (6 laps):

1. (2) 15 Ed Noll, Excelsior Springs, Mo.

2. (6) 21c Chad Clancy, Polo, Mo.

3. (1) 16 Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa.

4. (3) 3 Patrick Royalty, Kansas City, Kan.

5. (9) 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo.

6. (8) 17T Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo.

7. (4) 69 Ryan Phillips, Ottawa, Kan.

8. (5) 17C Cullen Thompson, Herman, Mo.

9. (7) 08 Mike Monnig, Big Spring, Mo.

“B” Main #1 (10 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (1) 99 Brad Smith, Belton, Mo.

2. (3) 1 Jon Van Minsel, Spring Grove, Minn.

3. (4) 96 Cody Brill, Harrisonville, Mo.

4. (8) 12L Tyler Lewis, Columbia, Mo.

5. (6) 71 Jim Body Sr., Diamond, Mo.

6. (5) 00 Dave Kennedy, Sioux Falls, S.D.

7. (13) 14N Nick Barger, Madison, S.D.

8. (7) 38 Matt Pugh, Overland Park, Kan.

9. (10) 69 Ryan Phillips, Ottawa, Kan.

10. (12) 6 Dustin Kruse, Brandon, S.D.

11. (9) 17x Nic Hanes, Trenton, Mo.

12. (11) 2G Jake Asbell, Carl Junction, Mo.

13. (2) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

“B” Main #2 (10 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (4) 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo.

2. (1) 9 Don Marrs, Shawnee, Kan.

3. (3) 02 Cole Denner, New Hampton, Iowa.

4. (7) 17T Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo.

5. (8) 17 Chase Galvan, Bonner Springs, Kan.

6. (10) 44H Mark Schafman, Edwardsville, Kan.

7. (2) 53 Doug Wetzel, Leeton, Mo.

8. (5) 3 Patrick Royalty, Kansas City, Kan.

9. (6) 97J Jeff Elder, Smithville, Mo.

10. (9) 22 Steve McDowell, Independence, Mo.

11. (12) 27 David Moline, Kansas City, Mo.

12. (11) 69N Cory Wray, Jamesport, Mo.

13. (13) 9T Terry Bruner, Shawnee, Kan.

“B” Main #3 (10 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (2) 181 Luke Nieman, Nortonville, Kan.

2. (4) 17J Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

3. (1) X2 Brian Bolin, Fort Scott, Kan.

4. (7) 181T Tom Charles, Basehor, Kan.

5. (9) 36K Jayden Larson, Mankato, Minn.

6. (6) 71x Jim Body, Diamond, Mo.

7. (8) 14 Austin Bouzek, Trenton, Mo.

8. (5) 07 Daniel Harris, Excelsior Springs, Mo.

9. (10) 33s Ben Stockton, Kansas City, Mo.

10. (13) 08 Mike Monnig, Big Spring, Mo.

11. (12) B Blake Davidson, Mokane, Mo.

12. (3) 20x Bud Wilson, Trenton, Mo.

13. (11) 21J Jeremy Bennett, Ottawa, Kan.

“B” Main #4 (9 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (3) 16 Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa.

2. (2) 7+ Jared Timmerman, Norwalk, Iowa.

3. (1) 211 Tim Eaton, St. Joseph, Mo.

4. (4) 50 Kaeden Cornell, Willard, Mo.

5. (5) 73 Cody Frazon, La Monte, Mo.

6. (12) 926 Chad Frewaldt, Kansas City, Kan.

7. (6) 62 Dustin Crist, St. Joseph, Mo.

8. (9) 33 Danny Martin, Republic, Mo.

9. (10) AK47 Christopher Higgins, Bloomfield, N.M.

10. (11) 17C Cullen Thompson, Herman, Mo.

11. (13) 47x Conner Masoner, St. Joseph, Mo.

12. (7) 47 Jim Masoner, St. Joseph, Mo.

13. (8) 66x Chris Wright, Chillicothe, Mo.

“A” Main (15 laps):

1. (4) 21c Chad Clancy, Polo, Mo., $500.

2. (5) 92 Josh Most, Red Oak, Iowa, $400.

3. (10) 66 Ryan Gillmore, Springfield, Mo., $300.

4. (14) 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo., $200.

5. (1) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo., $170.

6. (8) 98 John Allen, Chanute, Kan., $150.

7. (3) 15 Ed Noll, Excelsior Springs, Mo., $140.

8. (6) 12c Steve Clancy, Odessa, Mo., $130.

9. (19) 17J Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan., $120.

10. (7) 16 Blake Pierce, Kansas City, Mo., $110.

11. (12) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan., $105.

12. (9) 57 Tim Powell, Lansing, Kan., $100.

13. (11) 42 Daniel Christopher, Decorah, Iowa, $95.

14. (15) 181 Luke Nieman, Nortonville, Kan., $90.

15. (21) 96 Cody Brill, Harrisonville, Mo., $85.

16. (20) 7+ Jared Timmerman, Norwalk, Iowa, $80.

17. (16) 16 Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa, $75.

18. (18) 9 Don Marrs, Shawnee, Kan., $75.

19. (22) 02 Cole Denner, New Hampton, Iowa, $75.

20. (17) 1 Jon Van Minsel, Spring Grove, Minn., $75.

21. (24) 211 Tim Eaton, St. Joseph, Mo., $75.

22. (13) 99 Brad Smith, Belton, Mo., $75.

23. (2) 42 Gene Claxton, Kansas City, Kan., $75.

24. (23) X2 Brian Bolin, Fort Scott, Kan., $75.

Lap Leaders: Keller 1-5, C. Clancy 6-15.

Total Laps Led: C. Clancy 10, Keller 5.

Margin of Victory: 0.054 second.

Time of Race: 5 minutes, 24.340 seconds.

Provisional Starters: none.

Entries: 64.

Next Race: Saturday, Oct. 15, Lakeside Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

Iron Man Series Points: Bryant 1540, Denner 1430, Hovden 1299, Timmerman 1258, Mike Tanner 1208, Kruse 1138, Kyle Anderson 906, Trevor Fecht 837, Kaleb Lienhard 744, Alex Zwanziger 704.

USRA HOBBY STOCKS

Heat Race #1 (6 laps):

1. (1) 18 Scott Spilde, Cresco, Iowa.

2. (9) 22 Steve Larson, Decorah, Iowa.

3. (2) 42t Tyson Overton, Carlisle, Iowa.

4. (4) 6x Cory Yeigh, Sioux Falls, S.D.

5. (3) 32 Todd Uhl, Sheldon, Iowa.

6. (5) 6 Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

7. (7) 61n Nick Brady, Sioux Falls, S.D.

8. (8) 07 Chris Hovden, Cresco, Iowa.

9. (6) 12 Jeremy Mulich, Turner, Kan.

Heat Race #2 (6 laps):

1. (2) 5B Stefan Sybesma, Sanborn, Iowa.

2. (1) 14B Jamie Songer, Ankeny, Iowa.

3. (4) 26 Tyler Pospisil, Fulda, Minn.

4. (5) 52 Weston Koop, Rockwell, Iowa.

5. (3) 23G Greg Gilbert, Osceola, Iowa.

6. (7) 3 Cory Gansen, Clear Lake, Iowa.

7. (9) 20x Carson Masoner, St. Joseph, Mo.

8. (8) 29 Brady Link, Waukon, Iowa.

9. (6) 15 Josh Adkins, Amity, Mo.

“A” Main (10 laps):

1. (2) 22 Steve Larson, Decorah, Iowa, $300.

2. (1) 18 Scott Spilde, Cresco, Iowa, $250.

3. (4) 5B Stefan Sybesma, Sanborn, Iowa, $200.

4. (5) 14B Jamie Songer, Ankeny, Iowa, $170.

5. (3) 26 Tyler Pospisil, Fulda, Minn., $140.

6. (12) 6 Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls, S.D., $120.

7. (10) 23G Greg Gilbert, Osceola, Iowa, $110.

8. (8) 52 Weston Koop, Rockwell, Iowa, $100.

9. (13) 20x Carson Masoner, St. Joseph, Mo., $95.

10. (14) 61n Nick Brady, Sioux Falls, S.D., $90.

11. (11) 3 Cory Gansen, Clear Lake, Iowa, $85.

12. (15) 07 Chris Hovden, Cresco, Iowa, $80.

13. (16) 29 Brady Link, Waukon, Iowa, $75.

14. (9) 32 Todd Uhl, Sheldon, Iowa, $70.

15. (17) 12 Jeremy Mulich, Turner, Kan., $65.

16. (18) 15 Josh Adkins, Amity, Mo., $60.

17. (6) 6x Cory Yeigh, Sioux Falls, S.D., $60.

18. (7) 42t Tyson Overton, Carlisle, Iowa, $60.

Lap Leaders: Spilde 1-8, Larson 9-10.

Total Laps Led: Spilde 8, Larson 2.

Margin of Victory: 0.886 second.

Time of Race: 12 minutes, 17.348 seconds (2 cautions).

Provisional Starters: none.

Entries: 18.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

