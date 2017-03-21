First Night King of the Cage at Atchison County Raceway!!!

The top 6 in each division of the following results will be qualified for the top 6 positions for Saturday night’s feature events. The top 6 starting order will be decided with a dash for the pole Saturday night.

John Brown Construction Kids Modz would enter the cage three strong to do battle. Sturgis Streeter #34S and heat race winner Cade Richards #1R would battle side by side with Streeter taking the front. Streeter would not be denied as he would lead every lap of the feature and claim the victory. Richards would finish second with Destyn Whitney #58 third.

Hobby Stocks would see heat race winner Gerald Wahwahsuck #20T take the early lead and appear to be the car to beat until a mid race caution would again bunch the field. On the restart Tobin Bartlett #28 would use the high line to perfection passing Wahwahsuck and taking the front as lap traffic would come into play. Bartlett would continue to lead picking up the win with Josiah Birkinsha #7SI placing a very close second for the night. Kyle Roland #5, who was in win contention the entire race would finish third with Wayne Brook #18 finishing fourth. Contact with a lap car would force Wahwahsuck to finish fifth in the feature event.

E Modified would enter the cage and see a young star shine as Sturgis Streeter #34S would win both heat race and feature on this night of racing action. Streeter would set a blistering pace at the drop of the green flag holding second place finisher Kyle Henning #1 at bay from green to checker. Streeter would show the poise and consistency of a seasoned veteran driving a flawless race on his way to a victory. Corey Meyers #15 would again have a solid race placing third with Josh Munsen #19X fourth. #07 driven by Willie Wynn would round out the nights top five. Other heat race winner was Chris Dishong #7S.

With the best drivers in the world of racing, A-Modifieds would enter the cage for their feature event. Steven Bowers Jr #77 would use an outside front row starting position to take the lead and never relinquish picking up the feature win. The always fast and competitive #63 of Derrick Brown would race his way to second with #21 of Josh Bloumer a very close third. Heat race winner Richard Layne #0 would battle for the top spot early but fade to fourth in the later stages holding off the charging fifth place finisher Nick Pence #32P.

Sport Compact would buzz onto the 1/5th mile of dirt with action galore in the four car field. Steven Bunton #1/2B would not be denied on this night winning both heat race and feature inside the cage. John Willard #1/2CR and Jordan Clem #55C would have a side banging battle to the checkers with Willard second and Clem third. David Miller III #55 would end our night of racing action in the fourth position.

See everyone Saturday night 10/15/2016 for more exciting racing as the drivers battle for the King of the Cage.

Remember, “Don’t be Afraid of the Cage”!!!

Race Results Atchison County Raceway 10/14/16

John Brown Construction Kids Modz:

⦁ 34S Sturgis Streeter

⦁ 1R Cade Richards (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 58 Destyn Whitney

Hobby Stock:

⦁ 28 Tobin Bartlett

⦁ 7SI Josiah Birkinsha

⦁ 5 Kyle Rowland

⦁ 18 Wayne Brook

⦁ 20T Gerald Wahwahsuck (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 9 Tyler Peach

⦁ 84 Darren McCray

E Modified:

⦁ 34S Sturgis Streeter (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 1 Kyle Henning

⦁ 15 Corey Meyers

⦁ 19X Josh Munsen

⦁ 07 Willie Wynn

⦁ 7S Chris Dishong (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 58 Destyn Whitney

⦁ 77 Kit Bailey

⦁ 37 Jeremiah Asher

⦁ 6J Jeff Goepferich

⦁ 1R Cade Richards

⦁ 63 Billy Spilman

A-Modified:

⦁ 77 Steven Bowers Jr.

⦁ 63 Derrick Brown

⦁ 21 Josh Blumer

⦁ 0 Richard Layne (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 32P Nick Pence

⦁ 74 Rodney Schweizer

⦁ 14C Bill Carter

⦁ 34D Travis Neeley

Sport Compact:

⦁ 1/2B Steven Bunton (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 1/2CR John Willard

⦁ 55C Jordan Clem

⦁ 55 David Miller III