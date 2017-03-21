Schott, Heeter, Clancy, Koop victorious in USRA National Championships at Lakeside Speedway

In USRA Hobby Stock action, Weston Koop took the lead in the 20-lap main event when the green flag waved and set the pace for nine laps around the historic half-mile oval before 12th-starting Jason Fusselman wrestled the top spot away.

With 13 laps complete, Tyler Pospisil grabbed the top spot away from Fusselman and crossed the finish line first seven laps later.

During post-race technical inspection, however, Pospisil was disqualified for a non-conforming rear end, handing the win and $1,000 top prize to Koop, who just edged Fusselman at the stripe.

The driver from Rockwell, Iowa, also pocketed an $325 additional money–$25 for each of his 13 starts this season at the Mason City Motor Speedway.

Two-time defending USRA Hobby Stock national champion Dustin Gulbrandson took a big step toward securing his third straight title with a third-place run, followed by Stefan Sybesma and Jamie Songer.

Greg Gilbert, Steve Larson, Brady Link, Carson Masoner and Scott Spilde rounded out the top 10.

Chad Clancy of Polo, Mo., put together his second impressive run in as many nights and came away with the hardware in the 25-lap Out-Pace USRA B-Mod feature race.

The 2014 Out-Pace USRA B-Mod national champ grabbed the lead from Ryan Gillmore on the second lap and raced uncontested the rest of the way to take the victory worth $3,675.

For the third time in two weeks, Josh Most followed Clancy across the finish line and had to settle for the runner-up paycheck while J.C. Morton, Brad Smith and Kris Jackson rounded out the top five finishers.

Gillmore held on for sixth, Shadren Turner was seventh, eighth place went to John Allen, Steve Clancy nabbed the ninth spot and Tim Powell completed the top 10.

Brett Heeter’s 13th feature win at the Lakeside Speedway came at an opportune time as the Kansas City native collected $3,625 in topping the Holley USRA Stock Car main event.

Elijah Zevenbergen marched to the front to start the race, but Heeter slid past Zevenbergen with five laps down and proceeded to fend off 2014 USRA Nationals winner Dillon Anderson to the checkered flags.

Three-time national champ and current Holley USRA Stock Car national point leader Mitch Hovden finished third in the 30-lap battle, with Zevenbergen hanging on for fourth ahead of Dean Cornelius.

Jake Masters, who started 13th, was sixth with Iron Man Series titlist Kyle Falck, Nate Barnes, Allstar Performance Hard Charger Nathan Wood and Friday’s winner, Shawn Peter, rounded out the top 10.

A little more than two weeks ago, Lucas Schott scored the biggest win of his career when he captured the inaugural Grant Junghans Memorial and a $10,000 paycheck here.

The 20-year-old from Chatfield, Minn., was equally impressive Saturday night as he dominated the 35-lap USRA Modified main event from start to finish.

In addition to taking home $3,600 for his efforts, the win unofficially propelled Schott into the USRA Modified national points lead ahead of defending champ Jake Gallardo, who finished fifth.

Zack VanderBeek moved up to second place early in the contest, but only a handful of cautions kept him within striking distance and he had to settle for second in the end.

Terry Phillips, who won Thursday night’s preliminary feature, brought home the third position, followed by Aaron Marrant, Jake Gallardo, Fito Gallardo, Austin Siebert, Mark Schafman, Josh Angst and Tyler Wolff.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association (USRA)

3rd Annual USRA National Championships – Night 3 of 3

Lakeside Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown and money won.

USRA MODIFIEDS

“B” Main #1 (12 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (1) 21T Lance Town, Wellsville, Kan.

2. (5) 4w Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

3. (3) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

4. (6) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

5. (2) 1K Tim Karrick, Basehor, Kan.

6. (4) 7j Justin Johnson, Olathe, Kan.

7. (10) 51 Joe Walker, Harrisonville, Mo.

8. (8) 17 Lucas Conley, Spring Hill, Kan.

9. (11) 1 Eddie Ingram, Basehor, Kan.

10. (7) 51T Tim Thomas, West Fargo, N.D.

11. (9) 00 Jim Moody, Odessa, Mo.

DNS – B Allan Broers, Edgerton, Kan.

DNS – 86 Buddy Benedict, Independence, Mo.

DNS – 26K Kevin Blackburn, Fulton, Mo.

DNS – 68 Kerry Davis, Parkville, Mo.

“B” Main #2 (12 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (1) 34 Mark Schafman, Edwardsville, Kan.

2. (2) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

3. (3) 21 Johnny Fennewald, Appleton City, Mo.

4. (9) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

5. (4) 49 Bob Timm, Winona, Minn.

6. (8) 1g Pat Graham, Ankeny, Iowa.

7. (5) 75 Tad Davis, Mt. Hope, Kan.

8. (7) 3 Bubba Harvey, Kansas City, Kan.

9. (10) 92 Tyler Grooms, Trenton, Mo.

10. (11) 31 Bill Stettner, Inver Grove Heights, Minn.

11. (12) 45e Ethan Stiers, Rhineland, Mo.

12. (6) 78 Derrick Hicks, Ravenwood, Mo.

DNS – 66T Tyler Schmidt, Easton, Kan.

DNS – 9 Ken Schrader, Concord, N.C.

DNS – 33x Danny Crane, Columbia, Mo.

Last Chance Race (8 laps, top 8 advance):

1. (2) 75 Tad Davis, Mt. Hope, Kan.

2. (1) 51 Joe Walker, Harrisonville, Mo.

3. (8) 00 Jim Moody, Odessa, Mo.

4. (3) 17 Lucas Conley, Spring Hill, Kan.

5. (9) 78 Derrick Hicks, Ravenwood, Mo., $200.

6. (5) 1 Eddie Ingram, Basehor, Kan., $200.

7. (6) 92 Tyler Grooms, Trenton, Mo., $200.

8. (7) 31 Bill Stettner, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., $200.

9. (4) 3 Bubba Harvey, Kansas City, Kan., $200.

DNS – 86 Buddy Benedict, Independence, Mo., $100.

DNS – 26K Kevin Blackburn, Fulton, Mo., $200.

DNS – B Allan Broers, Edgerton, Kan., $100.

DNS – 33x Danny Crane, Columbia, Mo., $100.

DNS – 68 Kerry Davis, Parkville, Mo., $200.

DNS – 66T Tyler Schmidt, Easton, Kan., $100.

DNS – 9 Ken Schrader, Concord, N.C., $100.

DNS – 45e Ethan Stiers, Rhineland, Mo., $100.

DNS – 51T Tim Thomas, West Fargo, N.D., $200.

Pole Dash (6 laps):

1. (3) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (1) 3B Nic Bidinger, Perry, Kan.

3. (4) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

4. (6) 99 Jesse Sobbing, Malvern, Iowa.

5. (2) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

6. (7) 18z Zane DeVilbiss, Farmington, N.M.

7. (9) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

8. (10) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

9. (5) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

10. (8) 70 Aaron Marrant, Richmond, Mo.

Championship “A” Main (35 laps):

1. (1) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn., $3600.

2. (7) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, $2340.

3. (3) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., $1715.

4. (10) 70 Aaron Marrant, Richmond, Mo., $1690.

5. (5) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., $1065.

6. (14) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., $800.

7. (9) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo., $700.

8. (12) 34 Mark Schafman, Edwardsville, Kan., $600.

9. (15) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn., $500.

10. (13) 4w Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark., $475.

11. (16) 21 Johnny Fennewald, Appleton City, Mo., $450.

12. (6) 18z Zane DeVilbiss, Farmington, N.M., $425.

13. (11) 21T Lance Town, Wellsville, Kan., $400.

14. (20) 49 Bob Timm, Winona, Minn., $390.

15. (24) 51 Joe Walker, Harrisonville, Mo., $380.

16. (19) 1K Tim Karrick, Basehor, Kan., $370.

17. (21) 7j Justin Johnson, Olathe, Kan., $360.

18. (23) 75 Tad Davis, Mt. Hope, Kan., $350.

19. (22) 1g Pat Graham, Ankeny, Iowa, $345.

20. (26) 17 Lucas Conley, Spring Hill, Kan., $340.

21. (28) 1 Eddie Ingram, Basehor, Kan., $335.

22. (25) 00 Jim Moody, Odessa, Mo., $330.

23. (29) 92 Tyler Grooms, Trenton, Mo., $325.

24. (27) 78 Derrick Hicks, Ravenwood, Mo., $320.

25. (18) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn., $315.

26. (31) 3 Bubba Harvey, Kansas City, Kan., $310.

27. (8) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan., $305.

28. (30) 31 Bill Stettner, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., $300.

29. (17) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., $300.

30. (2) 3B Nic Bidinger, Perry, Kan., $300.

31. (4) 99 Jesse Sobbing, Malvern, Iowa, $300.

Lap Leader: Schott 1-35.

Total Laps Led: Schott 35.

Margin of Victory: 3.039 seconds.

Time of Race: 41 minutes, 54.347 seconds (3 cautions, 1 red).

Allstar Performance Hard Charger: Walker.

Provisional Starters: Harvey.

Entries: 40.

HOLLEY USRA STOCK CARS

“B” Main #1 (8 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (1) 37 Justin Seifert, Kansas City, Kan.

2. (3) 22x Alvie Christofferson, St. Joseph, Mo.

3. (5) 52 Nathan Wood, Sigourney, Iowa.

4. (6) 0T Clint Hedge, Bonner Springs, Kan.

5. (10) 04 Chad Walker, Kansas City, Kan.

6. (8) 7 Rick Todd, Des Moines, Iowa.

7. (4) 55H Troy Hansmeier, Waukon, Iowa.

8. (7) 83A Aaron Sauter, St. Joseph, Mo.

9. (9) 5KO Scott Herrick, Topeka, Kan.

10. (2) 5B Stefan Sybesma, Sanborn, Iowa.

DNS – 5 James Adkins, Kansas City, Mo.

DNS – 77 Dean Wray, Jamesport, Mo.

“B” Main #2 (8 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (1) 67 Kyle Falck, Decorah, Iowa.

2. (3) 32 Justin Regnerus, Orange City, Iowa.

3. (2) 8 Dean Hensler, Weatherby Lake, Mo.

4. (6) 16j Jon De Boer, Little Rock, Iowa.

5. (4) 00 Danny Cole Jr., Lansing, Iowa.

6. (5) 32x Rich Gregoire, Russell, Minn.

7. (7) 25 Dan Jones, Waterville, Iowa.

8. (8) 44jT Jaime Torres, Las Cruces, N.M.

DNS – 2J Steve Jackson, Polk City, Iowa.

DNS – X9 Brad Whitney, Trenton, Mo.

DNS – 27 Jason Ryun, Kansas City, Kan.

“B” Main #3 (8 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (1) 11 Jake Masters, Graettinger, Iowa.

2. (2) 17 Lucas Conley, Spring Hill, Kan.

3. (4) 04 Roger Verdoorn, Sibley, Iowa.

4. (5) 33 Kevin Donlan, Decorah, Iowa.

5. (3) 69 Jake Ludeking, Decorah, Iowa.

6. (6) 20x Jon Boller Jr., St. Joseph, Mo.

7. (7) T2 Tom Fogarty, Olathe, Kan.

8. (9) 14x Mich Ross, Maysville, Mo.

9. (8) 31z Nick Zinn, Kansas City, Kan.

10. (10) 46 David Holcomb, Kansas City, Kan.

11. (11) 74 Jason Josselyn, Tularosa, N.M.

DNS – 5K Steve Herrick, Topeka, Kan.

DNS – 417 Kevin Anderson, Kansas City, Kan.

Last Chance Race (12 laps, top 8 advance):

1. (2) 00 Danny Cole Jr., Lansing, Iowa.

2. (1) 04 Chad Walker, Kansas City, Kan.

3. (3) 69 Jake Ludeking, Decorah, Iowa.

4. (8) 25 Dan Jones, Waterville, Iowa.

5. (5) 32x Rich Gregoire, Russell, Minn.

6. (6) 20x Jon Boller Jr., St. Joseph, Mo.

7. (4) 7 Rick Todd, Des Moines, Iowa.

8. (13) 5B Stefan Sybesma, Sanborn, Iowa.

9. (14) 46 David Holcomb, Kansas City, Kan., $200.

10. (7) 55H Troy Hansmeier, Waukon, Iowa.

11. (11) 44jT Jaime Torres, Las Cruces, N.M.

12. (12) 31z Nick Zinn, Kansas City, Kan., $200.

13. (15) 74 Jason Josselyn, Tularosa, N.M.

14. (10) 83A Aaron Sauter, St. Joseph, Mo., $200.

15. (9) T2 Tom Fogarty, Olathe, Kan., $200.

DNS – 5 James Adkins, Kansas City, Mo., $100.

DNS – 417 Kevin Anderson, Kansas City, Kan., $200.

DNS – 5KO Scott Herrick, Topeka, Kan., $200.

DNS – 5K Steve Herrick, Topeka, Kan., $100.

DNS – 2J Steve Jackson, Polk City, Iowa, $200.

DNS – 14x Mich Ross, Maysville, Mo., $200.

DNS – 27 Jason Ryun, Kansas City, Kan., $100.

DNS – X9 Brad Whitney, Trenton, Mo., $100.

DNS – 77 Dean Wray, Jamesport, Mo., $100.

Pole Dash (6 laps):

1. (1) 05 Brett Heeter, Kansas City, Kan.

2. (3) 44 Dillon Anderson, Decorah, Iowa.

3. (5) 66z Elijah Zevenbergen, Ocheyedan, Iowa.

4. (7) 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa.

5. (6) 9 Dean Cornelius, New Prague, Minn.

6. (2) 92 Dan Mackenthun, Hamburg, Minn.

7. (4) 27 Shawn Peter, Mabel, Minn.

8. (8) 97 Lynn Panos, Calmar, Iowa.

9. (10) 15 Mitch Hovden, Decorah, Iowa.

10. (9) 29 Nate Barnes, Holt, Mo.

Championship “A” Main (30 laps):

1. (1) 05 Brett Heeter, Kansas City, Kan., $3625.

2. (2) 44 Dillon Anderson, Decorah, Iowa, $2800.

3. (9) 15 Mitch Hovden, Decorah, Iowa, $2285.

4. (3) 66z Elijah Zevenbergen, Ocheyedan, Iowa, $1350.

5. (5) 9 Dean Cornelius, New Prague, Minn., $905.

6. (13) 11 Jake Masters, Graettinger, Iowa, $800.

7. (12) 67 Kyle Falck, Decorah, Iowa, $700.

8. (10) 29 Nate Barnes, Holt, Mo., $600.

9. (17) 52 Nathan Wood, Sigourney, Iowa, $500.

10. (7) 27 Shawn Peter, Mabel, Minn., $475.

11. (18) 8 Dean Hensler, Weatherby Lake, Mo., $450.

12. (8) 97 Lynn Panos, Calmar, Iowa, $425.

13. (6) 92 Dan Mackenthun, Hamburg, Minn., $400.

14. (15) 32 Justin Regnerus, Orange City, Iowa, $390.

15. (11) 37 Justin Seifert, Kansas City, Kan., $380.

16. (16) 17 Lucas Conley, Spring Hill, Kan., $370.

17. (23) 00 Danny Cole Jr., Lansing, Iowa, $360.

18. (26) 25 Dan Jones, Waterville, Iowa, $350.

19. (22) 33 Kevin Donlan, Decorah, Iowa, $345.

20. (21) 16j Jon De Boer, Little Rock, Iowa, $340.

21. (24) 04 Chad Walker, Kansas City, Kan., $335.

22. (28) 20x Jon Boller Jr., St. Joseph, Mo., $330.

23. (19) 04 Roger Verdoorn, Sibley, Iowa, $325.

24. (25) 69 Jake Ludeking, Decorah, Iowa, $320.

25. (32) 55H Troy Hansmeier, Waukon, Iowa, $315.

26. (20) 0T Clint Hedge, Bonner Springs, Kan., $310.

27. (31) 44jT Jaime Torres, Las Cruces, N.M., $305.

28. (4) 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa, $300.

29. (33) 74 Jason Josselyn, Tularosa, N.M., $300.

30. (14) 22x Alvie Christofferson, St. Joseph, Mo., $300.

31. (30) 5B Stefan Sybesma, Sanborn, Iowa, $300.

32. (27) 32x Rich Gregoire, Russell, Minn., $300.

33. (29) 7 Rick Todd, Des Moines, Iowa, $300.

Lap Leaders: Zevenbergen 1-5, Heeter 6-30.

Total Laps Led: Heeter 25, Zevenbergen 5.

Margin of Victory: 1.060 seconds.

Time of Race: 21 minutes, 33.761 seconds (3 cautions).

Allstar Performance Hard Charger: Wood.

Provisional Starters: Torres, Josselyn, Hansmeier.

Entries: 46.

Iron Man Series Points (final): Falck 1557, Jackson 1442, Wood 1321, Hovden 1080, Donlan 973, Derek Green 951, Anderson 911, Panos 852, Jesse Brown 832, Phil Holtz 777.

OUT-PACE USRA B-MODS

“B” Main #1 (12 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (3) 50 Kaeden Cornell, Willard, Mo.

2. (2) 7+ Jared Timmerman, Norwalk, Iowa.

3. (4) 181 Luke Nieman, Nortonville, Kan.

4. (5) 20x Bud Wilson, Trenton, Mo.

5. (7) 3 Patrick Royalty, Kansas City, Kan.

6. (1) 16 Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa.

7. (6) 73 Cody Frazon, La Monte, Mo.

8. (9) 9T Terry Bruner, Shawnee, Kan.

9. (12) 17c Cullen Thompson, Herman, Mo.

10. (11) 62 Dustin Crist, St. Joseph, Mo.

11. (10) 17x Nic Hanes, Trenton, Mo.

12. (8) 69N Cory Wray, Jamesport, Mo.

DNS – 926 Chad Frewaldt, Kansas City, Kan.

DNS – 44H Mark Schafman, Edwardsville, Kan.

“B” Main #2 (12 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (2) 17T Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo.

2. (1) 16 Blake Pierce, Kansas City, Mo.

3. (5) 181T Tom Charles, Basehor, Kan.

4. (7) 6 Dustin Kruse, Brandon, S.D.

5. (6) 53 Doug Wetzel, Leeton, Mo.

6. (10) 14N Nick Barger, Madison, S.D.

7. (8) AK47 Christopher Higgins, Bloomfield, N.M.

8. (12) 47 Jim Masoner, St. Joseph, Mo.

9. (11) 27 David Moline, Kansas City, Mo.

10. (9) 47x Conner Masoner, St. Joseph, Mo.

11. (3) 96 Cody Brill, Harrisonville, Mo.

12. (4) 02 Cole Denner, New Hampton, Iowa.

DNS – X2 Brian Bolin, Fort Scott, Kan.

DNS – 17 Chase Galvan, Bonner Springs, Kan.

“B” Main #3 (12 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (1) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

2. (2) 57 Tim Powell, Lansing, Kan.

3. (3) 1 Jon Van Minsel, Spring Grove, Minn.

4. (7) 12L Tyler Lewis, Columbia, Mo.

5. (4) 71 Jim Body Sr., Diamond, Mo.

6. (5) 66x Chris Wright, Chillicothe, Mo.

7. (9) 97j Jeff Elder, Smithville, Mo.

8. (8) 2G Jake Asbell, Carl Junction, Mo.

9. (6) 14 Austin Bouzek, Trenton, Mo.

10. (10) 33s Ben Stockton, Kansas City, Mo.

DNS – 42 Gene Claxton, Kansas City, Kan.

DNS – 00 Dave Kennedy, Sioux Falls, S.D.

DNS – 69 Ryan Phillips, Ottawa, Kan.

DNS – 7B Jim Moody, Odessa, Mo.

“B” Main #4 (12 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (1) 42 Dan Christopher, Decorah, Iowa.

2. (2) 17j Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

3. (4) 9 Don Marrs, Shawnee, Kan.

4. (3) 211 Tim Eaton, St. Joseph, Mo.

5. (7) 36K Jayden Larson, Mankato, Minn.

6. (11) 22 Steve McDowell, Independence, Mo.

7. (9) 07 Daniel Harris, Excelsior Springs, Mo.

8. (12) B Blake Davidson, Mokane, Mo.

9. (5) 38 Matt Pugh, Overland Park, Kan.

10. (6) 08 Mike Monnig, Big Springs, Mo.

11. (10) 33 Danny Martin, Republic, Mo.

12. (8) 71x Jim Body, Diamond, Mo.

DNS – 21J Jeremy Bennett, Ottawa, Kan.

Last Chance Race #1 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (5) 16 Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa.

2. (2) 12L Tyler Lewis, Columbia, Mo.

3. (3) 3 Patrick Royalty, Kansas City, Kan.

4. (9) 9T Terry Bruner, Shawnee, Kan.

5. (16) 69N Cory Wray, Jamesport, Mo., $200.

6. (6) 66x Chris Wright, Chillicothe, Mo., $200.

7. (14) 33s Ben Stockton, Kansas City, Mo., $200.

8. (13) 62 Dustin Crist, St. Joseph, Mo., $200.

9. (4) 71 Jim Body Sr., Diamond, Mo., $200.

10. (10) 2G Jake Asbell, Carl Junction, Mo., $200.

11. (11) 17c Cullen Thompson, Herman, Mo., $200.

12. (1) 20x Bud Wilson, Trenton, Mo., $200.

13. (7) 73 Cody Frazon, La Monte, Mo., $200.

14. (12) 14 Austin Bouzek, Trenton, Mo., $200.

15. (15) 17x Nic Hanes, Trenton, Mo., $200.

16. (8) 97j Jeff Elder, Smithville, Mo., $200.

DNS – 42 Gene Claxton, Kansas City, Kan., $200.

DNS – 926 Chad Frewaldt, Kansas City, Kan., $100.

DNS – 69 Ryan Phillips, Ottawa, Kan., $100.

DNS – 44H Mark Schafman, Edwardsville, Kan., $200.

DNS – 7B Jim Moody, Odessa, Mo., $100.

DNS – 00 Dave Kennedy, Sioux Falls, S.D., $200.

Last Chance Race #2 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (2) 211 Tim Eaton, St. Joseph, Mo.

2. (1) 6 Dustin Kruse, Brandon, S.D.

3. (17) 17 Chase Galvan, Bonner Springs, Kan.

4. (3) 53 Doug Wetzel, Leeton, Mo.

5. (14) 96 Cody Brill, Harrisonville, Mo., $200.

6. (15) 71x Jim Body, Diamond, Mo., $200.

7. (11) 38 Matt Pugh, Overland Park, Kan., $200.

8. (5) 14N Nick Barger, Madison, S.D., $200.

9. (4) 36K Jayden Larson, Mankato, Minn.

10. (13) 08 Mike Monnig, Big Springs, Mo., $200.

11. (12) 47x Conner Masoner, St. Joseph, Mo., $200.

12. (9) B Blake Davidson, Mokane, Mo., $200.

13. (10) 27 David Moline, Kansas City, Mo., $200.

14. (6) 22 Steve McDowell, Independence, Mo., $200.

16. (8) 47 Jim Masoner, St. Joseph, Mo., $200.

16. (7) AK47 Christopher Higgins, Bloomfield, N.M., $200.

17. (16) 02 Cole Denner, New Hampton, Iowa.

DNS – X2 Brian Bolin, Fort Scott, Kan., $100.

DNS – 33 Danny Martin, Republic, Mo., $200.

DNS – 21J Jeremy Bennett, Ottawa, Kan., $100.

DNS – 07 Daniel Harris, Excelsior Springs, Mo.

Pole Dash (6 laps):

1. (1) 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo.

2. (2) 66 Ryan Gillmore, Springfield, Mo.

3. (4) 21c Chad Clancy, Polo, Mo.

4. (5) 92 Josh Most, Red Oak, Iowa.

5. (8) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.

6. (3) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo.

7. (6) 98 John Allen, Chanute, Kan.

8. (7) 12C Steve Clancy, Odessa, Mo.

9. (10) 99 Brad Smith, Belton, Mo.

10. (9) 15 Ed Noll, Excelsior Springs, Mo.

Championship “A” Main (25 laps):

1. (3) 21c Chad Clancy, Polo, Mo., $3675.

2. (4) 92 Josh Most, Red Oak, Iowa, $2260.

3. (1) 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo., $2255.

4. (9) 99 Brad Smith, Belton, Mo., $1470.

5. (13) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo., $1135.

6. (2) 66 Ryan Gillmore, Springfield, Mo., $800.

7. (12) 17T Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo., $700.

8. (7) 98 John Allen, Chanute, Kan., $600.

9. (8) 12C Steve Clancy, Odessa, Mo., $500.

10. (17) 57 Tim Powell, Lansing, Kan., $475.

11. (18) 17j Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan., $450.

12. (19) 181 Luke Nieman, Nortonville, Kan., $425.

13. (14) 42 Dan Christopher, Decorah, Iowa, $400.

14. (26) 6 Dustin Kruse, Brandon, S.D., $390.

15. (23) 16 Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa, $380.

16. (24) 211 Tim Eaton, St. Joseph, Mo., $370.

17. (21) 1 Jon Van Minsel, Spring Grove, Minn., $360.

18. (5) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan., $350.

19. (11) 50 Kaeden Cornell, Willard, Mo., $345.

20. (15) 7+ Jared Timmerman, Norwalk, Iowa, $340.

21. (20) 181T Tom Charles, Basehor, Kan., $335.

22. (25) 12L Tyler Lewis, Columbia, Mo., $330.

23. (22) 9 Don Marrs, Shawnee, Kan., $325.

24. (31) 02 Cole Denner, New Hampton, Iowa, $320.

25. (33) 07 Daniel Harris, Excelsior Springs, Mo., $315.

26. (29) 9T Terry Bruner, Shawnee, Kan., $310.

27. (32) 36K Jayden Larson, Mankato, Minn., $305.

28. (30) 53 Doug Wetzel, Leeton, Mo., $300.

29. (16) 16 Blake Pierce, Kansas City, Mo., $300.

30. (28) 17 Chase Galvan, Bonner Springs, Kan., $300.

31. (10) 15 Ed Noll, Excelsior Springs, Mo., $300.

32. (6) 7 Doug Keller, Easton, Mo., $300.

33. (27) 3 Patrick Royalty, Kansas City, Kan., $300.

Lap Leaders: Gillmore 1, C. Clancy 2-25.

Total Laps Led: C. Clancy 24, Gillmore 1.

Margin of Victory: 0.709 second.

Time of Race: 15 minutes, 22.086 seconds (1 caution).

Allstar Performance Hard Charger: Kruse.

Provisional Starters: Denner, Larson, Harris.

Entries: 65.

Iron Man Series Points (final): Bryant 1543, Denner 1430, Hovden 1361, Timmerman 1258, Mike Tanner 1208, Kruse 1202, Kyle Anderson 906, Trevor Fecht 837, Kaleb Lienhard 744, Alex Zwanziger 704.

USRA HOBBY STOCKS

“B” Main (6 laps):

1. (2) 07 Chris Hovden, Cresco, Iowa.

2. (9) 55 Jason Fusselman, Shelby, Iowa.

3. (1) 3 Cory Gansen, Clear Lake, Iowa.

4. (3) 29 Brady Link, Waukon, Iowa.

5. (4) 32 Todd Uhl, Sheldon, Iowa.

6. (7) 6x Cory Yeigh, Sioux Falls, S.D.

7. (5) 12 Jeremy Mulich, Turner, Kan.

8. (8) 8 Adam Tiernan, Granger, Iowa.

9. (6) 15 Josh Adkins, Amity, Mo.

DNS – 42T Tyson Overton, Carlisle, Iowa.

Championship “A” Main (20 laps):

1. (2) 52 Weston Koop, Rockwell, Iowa, $1000.

2. (12) 55 Jason Fusselman, Shelby, Iowa, $700.

3. (4) 6 Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls, S.D., $600.

4. (7) 717 Stefan Sybesma, Sanborn, Iowa, $500.

5. (6) 14b Jamie Songer, Ankeny, Iowa, $400.

6. (3) 23G Greg Gilbert, Osceola, Iowa, $300.

7. (9) 22 Steve Larson, Decorah, Iowa, $250.

8. (14) 29 Brady Link, Waukon, Iowa, $225.

9. (1) 20x Carson Masoner, St. Joseph, Mo., $200.

10. (8) 18 Scott Spilde, Cresco, Iowa, $175.

11. (18) 8 Adam Tiernan, Granger, Iowa, $150.

12. (11) 07 Chris Hovden, Cresco, Iowa, $140.

13. (10) 61N Nick Brady, Sioux Falls, S.D., $135.

14. (13) 3 Cory Gansen, Clear Lake, Iowa, $130.

15. (19) 15 Josh Adkins, Amity, Mo., $125.

16. (15) 32 Todd Uhl, Sheldon, Iowa, $120.

17. (17) 12 Jeremy Mulich, Turner, Kan., $115.

18. (16) 6x Cory Yeigh, Sioux Falls, S.D., $110.

19. (20) 42T Tyson Overton, Carlisle, Iowa, $105.

DQ – (5) 26 Tyler Pospisil, Fulda, Minn., $0.

Lap Leaders: Koop 1-9, Fusselman 10-13, Pospisil 14-20.

Total Laps Led: Koop 9, Pospisil 7, Fusselman 4.

Margin of Victory: 2.054 seconds.

Time of Race: 11 minutes, 27.615 seconds (1 caution).

Allstar Performance Hard Charger: Fusselman.

Provisional Starters: none.

Entries: 20.

