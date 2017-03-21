Another Big Loss To The Racing Family

Silver Lake, KS – Today is another bad day for the racing family in the Topeka area as we learned that longtime racer, Bob Troutwine, ran his final race as he left this earth.

Bob had a long battle with cancer and it was a race that he put up a valiant effort. As he had done throughout his racing career, Bob was relentless to the end.

At the beginning of September Bob had a chance to be honored at the final race at Heartland Park Topeka. It was a fitting tribute to a man that has meant so much to the sport.

Fans stood and gave Bob a grand ovation as he went around the track. For many years Troutwine raced week after week and did it for the love of the sport. Wins and losses never mounted on Bob’s mind. Going to the track and being with family and friends and putting on a show is what meant the most to him.

He will be dearly missed by all and the racing community has lost another one of the great ones.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of Bob’s family and friends at this time.