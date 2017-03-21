‘Rocket’ too light, ‘Reaper’ gets loot in Chisholm Trail Showdown

PARK CITY, Kan. (Nov. 5) — Polesitter Rodney Sanders crossed the finish line first in Saturday’s main event, but it was Ryan Gustin who took home the $5,000 Chisholm Trail Showdown winner’s paycheck at the 81 Speedway.

Sanders started on the pole and led all 50 laps of the feature race, but after rolling over the scales under the minimum weight ‘The Rocket’ was disqualified and ‘The Reaper’ was awarded the win.

Gustin, who started sixth on the grid, made it a clean sweep of the event by topping the $1,000-to-win B-Mod feature race prior to the USMTS Modified finale.

He also won Friday night’s B-Mod race on the heels of capturing both the qualifying feature and main event in the S&S Fishing & Rental USRA Fall Nationals two weeks ago at the Southern New Mexico Speedway in Las Cruces, N.M.

Dereck Ramirez moved up to pocket the $2,500 runner-up paycheck Saturday, with Terry Phillips, R.C. Whitwell and Zack VanderBeek completing the top five.

Austin Siebert, 16th-starting Joe Duvall, Shaun Peterson, Dan Powers and Scott Green rounded out the top 10.

Peterson earned hard charger honors by passing 34 cars in the feature races. After starting 18th in the “C” Main and 17th in the “B” Main before earning the 20th starting spot in the “A” Main and finishing in the eighth spot.

In the B-Mod main event, Travis Johnson of Enid, Okla., finished second to Gustin for the second straight night. Kip Hughes, 14th-starting Stephen Muilenburg and Mike Roach finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Ryan Gustin won the B-Mod feature.

To learn more about the United States Modified Touring Series, visit www.usmts.com online or call 515-832-7944. You can also like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/usmts, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usmts and Instagram at www.instagram.com/usmts or subscribe to our YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/usmtstv.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Inaugural Chisholm Trail Showdown – Night #2 of 2

81 Speedway, Park City, Kan.

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown and money won.

UNITED STATES MODIFIED TOURING SERIES

“C” MAIN (15 laps, top 12 advance):

1. (1) 55 Scott Green, Derby, Kan.

2. (4) 123 Logan Robertson, Shamrock, Texas.

3. (8) 10b Brandon Givens, Hutchinson, Kan.

4. (9) 60 William Gould, Calera, Okla.

5. (18) 32 Shaun Peterson, Alexandria, Minn.

6. (19) 87 John Webb, Ponca City, Okla.

7. (15) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

8. (7) 1 Kirby Robe, Colwich, Kan.

9. (17) 96jr Jon Herring, Woodward, Okla.

10. (2) 17 Lucas Conley, Spring Hill, Kan.

11. (12) 6 Kris Miller, Woodward, Okla.

12. (16) 91 Ross Shipman, Belle Plaine, Kan.

13. (3) 3 Arne Anderson, Watertown, S.D., $150.

14. (13) 316 Spencer Walker, Wichita, Kan., $150.

15. (11) 59 Bob Sammann, Winona, Minn., $150.

16. (14) 57 Duke Erickson, Sioux Falls, S.D., $150.

17. (5) 30 Justin Rexwinkle, South Coffeyville, Okla., $150.

18. (6) 5 Johnny Whitmore, Wichita, Kan., $150.

19. (10) 44 Marc Robe, Clearwater, Kan., $150.

DNS – 1m Cody Gearhart, Turpin, Okla., $100.

DNS – 35 Jay Purkey, Colwich, Kan., $100.

DNS – 28 Shawn Langhover Jr., Wichita, Kan., $150.

“B” MAIN (15 laps, top 14 advance):

1. (4) 96 R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz.

2. (7) 4a Josh Lanterman, Derby, Kan.

3. (1) 11d Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

4. (5) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

5. (6) 40 Jessy Willard, Mound City, Kan.

6. (3) MC2 Clint McFadden, Valley Center, Kan.

7. (20) 1 Kirby Robe, Colwich, Kan.

8. (13) 55 Scott Green, Derby, Kan.

9. (8) 22 Dustin Belcher, Wichita, Kan.

10. (11) 3j Jake Nightingale, Hutchinson, Kan.

11. (16) 60 William Gould, Calera, Okla.

12. (17) 32 Shaun Peterson, Alexandria, Minn.

13. (18) 87 John Webb, Ponca City, Okla.

14. (19) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

15. (12) 33 Stephen Muilenburg, Sparta, Mo., $250.

16. (21) 96jr Jon Herring, Woodward, Okla., $250.

17. (14) 123 Logan Robertson, Shamrock, Texas, $250.

18. (2) 112 Grady Smith, Oakhurst, Okla., $250.

19. (22) 17 Lucas Conley, Spring Hill, Kan., $250.

20. (24) 91 Ross Shipman, Belle Plaine, Kan., $250.

21. (10) 11b Bill Siemers, Mulvane, Kan., $250.

22. (23) 6 Kris Miller, Woodward, Okla., $250.

23. (15) 10b Brandon Givens, Hutchinson, Kan., $250.

24. (9) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan., $250.

“A” MAIN (50 laps):

1. (6) 12 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa, $5000.

2. (5) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., $2500.

3. (10) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., $1700.

4. (13) 96 R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz., $1250.

5. (11) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, $1000.

6. (9) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo., $875.

7. (16) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., $750.

8. (24) 32 Shaun Peterson, Alexandria, Minn., $675.

9. (8) 4 Dan Powers, Wichita, Kan., $600.

10. (20) 55 Scott Green, Derby, Kan., $575.

11. (2) 52 Ryan McAninch, Hutchinson, Kan., $550.

12. (25) 87 John Webb, Ponca City, Okla., $540.

13. (22) 3j Jake Nightingale, Hutchinson, Kan., $530.

14. (18) MC2 Clint McFadden, Valley Center, Kan., $525.

15. (26) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan., $520.

16. (17) 40 Jessy Willard, Mound City, Kan., $515.

17. (23) 60 William Gould, Calera, Okla., $510.

18. (7) 86 Brian Franz, Halstead, Kan., $505.

19. (14) 4a Josh Lanterman, Derby, Kan., $500.

20. (21) 22 Dustin Belcher, Wichita, Kan., $500.

21. (4) 87 Kenny Sweet, Wichita, Kan., $500.

22. (19) 1 Kirby Robe, Colwich, Kan., $500.

23. (3) 85 Thomas Tillison Jr., Wellston, Okla., $500.

24. (15) 11d Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan., $500.

25. (12) 10 Marc Hurd, Wichita, Kan., $500.

DQ – (1) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, $0.

Lap Leader: Sanders 1-50.

Total Laps Led: Sanders 50.

Margin of Victory: 0.933 seconds.

Time of Race: 25 minutes, 17.950 seconds.

Provisional Starters: none.

Hard Charger: Peterson (started 24th, finished 8th).

Entries: 46.

Next Race: season complete.

B-MODS

HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (1) 42K Kip Hughes, Enid, Okla.

2. (4) 86j Travis Johnson, Enid, Okla.

3. (8) 39 Don Reid, Oklahoma City, Okla.

4. (6) 39 Stephen Muilenburg, Sparta, Mo.

5. (5) B55 Brian Davidson, Bennington, Kan.

6. (2) 18 Kyle Wiens, Newton, Kan.

7. (7) 20T Mike Tanner, Kansas City, Mo.

8. (9) 05 Milt David, Carrier, Okla.

9. (3) 19 Terry Collins, Ellenwood, Kan.

HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) 5 Mike Roach, Woodward, Okla.

2. (8) 42c Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa.

3. (9) 24 Cody Schniepp, Wichita, Kan.

4. (7) 33s Garrett Donley, Mooreland, Okla.

5. (6) 23F Fred Traskowsky, Herrington, Kan.

6. (1) 22Y Ben Stockton, Kansas City, Mo.

7. (3) 30D JoJo Paige, Borger, TX.

8. (5) 86 Shelby Stapel, Garden City, Kan.

9. (4) 33D Brenden Damon, Great Bend, Kan.

HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (4) 44 Kale Westover, Oklahoma City, Okla.

2. (3) 710 Brandon Givens, Hutchinson, Kan.

3. (1) 44 Daniel Anders, Joplin, Mo.

4. (9) 69 Ryan Phillips, Osage City, Kan.

5. (8) 92 Jeffery Kaup, Woodward, Okla.

6. (5) 42R Ross McCartney, Lahoma, Okla.

7. (7) 11 Steve Johnson, Joplin, Mo.

8. (2) 10 Alex Wiens, Newton, Kan.

9. (6) 54 Jim Roney, Udall, Kan.

HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (2) 20c Matt Collins, South Coffeyville, Kan.

2. (1) 26x Nate Ginest, Lindsborg, Kan.

3. (3) 31 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

4. (8) 12 Kevin Tabor, Dodge City, Kan.

5. (5) 20J Jackson Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn.

6. (7) 77 Kit Bailey, Smithville, Mo.

7. (4) 07 Zack Suhr, Park City, Kan.

8. (6) 06 Andrew Wallace, Wichita, Kan.

9. (9) 15 Jason Denny, Arkansas City, Kan.

“B” MAIN #1 (12 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (2) 31 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

2. (6) 22Y Ben Stockton, Kansas City, Mo.

3. (3) 92 Jeffery Kaup, Woodward, Okla.

4. (4) B55 Brian Davidson, Bennington, Kan.

5. (7) 20T Mike Tanner, Kansas City, Mo.

6. (5) 77 Kit Bailey, Smithville, Mo.

7. (10) 10 Alex Wiens, Newton, Kan., $30.

8. (12) 54 Jim Roney, Udall, Kan., $30.

9. (1) 33s Garrett Donley, Mooreland, Okla., $30.

10. (8) 11 Steve Johnson, Joplin, Mo., $30.

11. (9) 05 Milt David, Carrier, Okla., $30.

12. (11) 19 Terry Collins, Ellenwood, Kan., $30.

“B” MAIN #2 (12 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (2) 39 Stephen Muilenburg, Sparta, Mo.

2. (1) 44 Daniel Anders, Joplin, Mo.

3. (6) 42R Ross McCartney, Lahoma, Okla.

4. (3) 23F Fred Traskowsky, Herrington, Kan.

5. (8) 07 Zack Suhr, Park City, Kan.

6. (4) 20J Jackson Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn.

7. (10) 06 Andrew Wallace, Wichita, Kan., $30.

8. (5) 18 Kyle Wiens, Newton, Kan., $30.

9. (7) 30D JoJo Paige, Borger, Texas, $30.

10. (12) 15 Jason Denny, Arkansas City, Kan., $30.

11. (9) 86 Shelby Stapel, Garden City, Kan., $30.

12. (11) 33D Brenden Damon, Great Bend, Kan., $30.

“A” MAIN (20 laps):

1. (3) 42c Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa, $1000.

2. (4) 86j Travis Johnson, Enid, Okla., $600.

3. (6) 42K Kip Hughes, Enid, Okla., $450.

4. (14) 39 Stephen Muilenburg, Sparta, Mo., $350.

5. (5) 5 Mike Roach, Woodward, Okla., $300.

6. (18) 42R Ross McCartney, Lahoma, Okla., $250.

7. (8) 24 Cody Schniepp, Wichita, Kan., $200.

8. (16) 44 Daniel Anders, Joplin, Mo., $175.

9. (17) 92 Jeffery Kaup, Woodward, Okla., $150.

10. (1) 39 Don Reid, Oklahoma City, Okla., $140.

11. (2) 44 Kale Westover, Oklahoma City, Okla., $130.

12. (13) 31 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan., $120.

13. (9) 710 Brandon Givens, Hutchinson, Kan., $110.

14. (11) 69 Ryan Phillips, Osage City, Kan., $100.

15. (10) 26x Nate Ginest, Lindsborg, Kan., $90.

16. (21) 20T Mike Tanner, Kansas City, Mo., $85.

17. (12) 12 Kevin Tabor, Dodge City, Kan., $80.

18. (19) B55 Brian Davidson, Bennington, Kan., $75.

19. (22) 07 Zack Suhr, Park City, Kan., $75.

20. (23) 77 Kit Bailey, Smithville, Mo., $75.

21. (20) 23F Fred Traskowsky, Herrington, Kan., $75.

22. (15) 22Y Ben Stockton, Kansas City, Mo., $75.

23. (24) 20J Jackson Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn., $75.

24. (7) 20c Matt Collins, South Coffeyville, Kan., $75.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

USMTS OFFICIAL SPONSORS: Alpinestars, American Racer Racing Tires, Argo Manufacturing, Casey’s General Stores, Chix Gear Racewear, COMP Cams, CP-Carrillo, Day Motor Sports, Deatherage Opticians, Fast Shafts, Intercomp, Jerovetz Motorsports Shock Service, Kevko Oil Pans & Components, KSE Racing Products, Leaf Racewear & Safety Equipment, Malvern Trust & Savings Bank, MSD, RacerWebsite.com, RacinDirt.com, RealTruck.com, S&S Fishing & Rental, The Joie of Seating, VP Racing Fuels.

USMTS PARTICIPATING SPONSORS: AMP Energy Drink, Arizona Sport Shirts, ASi Racewear, Brodix Cylinder Heads, Duvall Electric, ElbowsUp.com, Erson Cams, I-29 Trailer Sales, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Oreo, Production Jars, Rivers Edge Scrap Management, Snickers, Sour Patch Kids, YouDirt.com.

USMTS CONTINGENCY SPONSORS: AFCO Racing Products, Allstar Performance, Bell Helmets, Beyea Custom Headers, BSB Manufacturing, Driven Racing Oil, Edelbrock, Eibach Springs, FK Rod Ends, Forty9 Designs, Fuel Safe Racing Cells, Genesis Racing Shocks, GRT Race Cars, Holley Performance Products, Hooker Custom Harness, Integra Shocks & Springs, Keyser Manufacturing, Midwest Sheet Metal, Out-Pace Racing Products, PBM Performance Products, QA1 Precision Products, Quarter Master, Real Racing Wheels, Sybesma Graphics, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Wilwood Engineering.