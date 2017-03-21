Season Finale In The Books At ACR

Kicking off a great day of racing action the John Brown Construction Kids Mods would pull onto the track gaining both important seat time and useful practice as these young up and coming drivers would go through the paces. Heat race winner Laine Grenier #25 would see the checkers first in a caution free feature, where he would lead every lap on his way to the win. DJ Barnes #5dj, in a great show of sportsmanship and wanting to race, would be underpowered driving his sport compact but manage to stay out of trouble and on the lead lap to place second.

Next to try to tame “The Cage” would be the Hobby Stocks with Bill Munsen #19 earning the top spot. Munsen lead early until a mid race miscue would send him to the rear only to drive his way back to the front and onto the win. Lester Town #32 would drive with patience and precision staying out of harm’s way to place second. James Wagner #22 would be breaking in a new car and place an impressive third. Heat race winner Chris Christofferson #17c and John Christofferson #55b would challenge for the lead until a late race mishap would take the both from contention with Chris placing fourth and John fifth.

Continuing the close racing the Street Stocks would take to the track next and did not disappoint any in attendance. With three wide side by side action throughout the feature and over three lead changes in just the final couple laps, no one would know who the victor would be until the very end. Pole sitter Brad Whitney #x9 would use a low line move to perfection to earn the top spot by mear feet. Whitney would be challenged every step of the way by second place finisher Tony Hardisty #0 as well as Alvie Christofferson #22a, who placed third. Brandon Crockett #98 would be the hard charger coming from a shotgun starting spot to place fourth. Heat race winner Chuck Ziolkowski #5z would round out the features top five.

With the largest class of the day the B-Modifieds would roar onto the track nearly going caution free and great racing all over the field. Newcomer to the track Nate Thompson #3T would definitely find ACR to his liking by winning not only his heat race but the feature as well. Thompson would be challenged early and often but would use lap traffic to his advantage as well as great driving skill to see the checkered flag first. Corey Myers #15 continued his consistent ways by placing second. Sturgis Streeter #34s and Billy Carreno #23c would have their own race within a race by going side by side for several laps with Streeter claiming third and Carreno fourth. Other Heat race winner Jarrett Beach #21x would be among the frontrunners but fade late to place fifth.

Rounding out a great day of late November racing the Sport Compacts would swarm onto the track. Heat race winner John Willard #½ would be the top car earning first in the feature. Other heat race winner Brandon Box #4b would place second, while James Wagner #46j placed third. James Lemke #17 would be in fine form and appear to be a front contender but slip late and place fourth. DJ Barnes #5dj would round out the top five.

Race Results:

Kids Mods:

⦁ 25 Laine Grenier (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 5dj DJ Barnes

Hobby Stock:

⦁ 19 Bill Munsen

⦁ 32 Lester Town

⦁ 22 James Wagner

⦁ 17c Chris Christofferson (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 55b John Christofferson

⦁ 21m Cletus Murray

Street Stock:

⦁ X9 Brad Whitney

⦁ 0 Tony Hardisty

⦁ 22a Alvie Christofferson

⦁ 98 Brandon Crockett

⦁ 5z Chuck Ziolkowski (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 83a Aaron Sauter

B-Modified:

⦁ 3T Nate Thompson (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 15 Corey Myers

⦁ 34s Sturgis Streeter

⦁ 23c Billy Carreno

⦁ 21x Jarrett Beach (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 77x Kit Bailey

⦁ 1r Cade Richards

⦁ 81j Jeff Jackson

⦁ TE15 Daniyll Lincoln

⦁ 68r Donny Guilbault

⦁ 3d Matt Dorssom

⦁ 2 Chuck Warman

⦁ 5.3 Chris Dishong

⦁ 00 Nick Whalen

Sport Compact:

⦁ 1/2cr John Willard (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 4b Brandon Box (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 46j James Wagner

⦁ 17 James Lemke

⦁ 5dj DJ Barnes

⦁ 20c Colby Acheson

⦁ A1 Travis Baldwin

⦁ 55 David Miller III

⦁ 8 Rocky Rhodes