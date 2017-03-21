US 36 Circle Track Open for 2017 Racing Season!!!!

US 36 Raceway in Osborn, MO will reopen for the 2017 Dirt Racing season with Jon Boller at the reins! USRA Modifieds, USRA B-Mods, E-Mods, USRA Stock Cars and Pure Stocks all seeing action on the fast high bank 3/8ths mile speedway! And yes we did say sanctioned USRA.

Most all in the racing world knows Jon Boller and the contribution he has made to the sport as a car owner as he will now move to the position of track Manager leasing US 36 Raceway with the goal of it being the premier Friday Night Racing Venue!

Drivers and fans have asked and now they have it for 2017 US 36 Circle Track in operation with the very best in High Bank Racing Action! Special thanks to Jon Boller and Mike Franks for making this happen! Excitement in the air! Make your plans now to support by racing and packing the grandstands on Friday nights!

Watch Facebook for our new site coming soon and also our new website which will be up and running in the near future! Schedule, starting times and prices to be posted very soon!