Action Still Underway at I-35 Speedway

Work is well underway for the 2017 Racing Season at I-35 Speedway. With the season ending the last weekend of October it has been nonstop action since. Track maintenance has been occurring as owner Mike Johnson, taking advantage of the nice autumn weather, has been adding dirt to the race track for the upcoming season. This is also the season for meeting with sponsors, potential new sponsors, racing series, other racetracks, racers, and officials as we work to finalize rules and the schedule for the upcoming season.

Speaking of the schedule, the 2016 season ending banquet was held on November 12 in Jamesport. Next year’s banquet has already been scheduled for November 4, 2017 at the same location.

The I-35 Speedway drivers meeting will be conducted on January 21, 2017 at the Cameron Community Center, 915 Ashland Drive, Cameron, Missouri starting at 10:00 a.m. This will be your opportunity to renew reserved parking spots, register your drivers, register for USRA sanctioning (if necessary), and obtain printed copies of the rules and schedule. This meeting will be the deadline date for renewing reserved parking spot(s) from the 2016 racing season. Those spots not reserved after the meeting will be open to anyone to reserve.

More meetings are scheduled, more phone calls are being made, as we work to finish the 2017 rules and set the racing schedule. Additionally, there will be more news in the future about new I-35 Speedway improvements.