Heartland Park Topeka Dirt Track To Hold Registration Day, Sat. March 11!

Be Sociable, Share!



















There will be a registration event for all Karl Performance Sunday Night Show Down Dirt Oval Racers on Saturday March 11 from 9:30 am to 11 am in the Tech Building at Heartland Park Topeka. You will be able to complete your IMCA license and HPT registration at this time. Saturday is the deadline to ” re-reserve ” your pit stall for the 2017 season. Pit stall registration will be opened to anyone on Monday March 13th.