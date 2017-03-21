Keeter Headlines in Humboldt NASCAR Premiere

The 2017 race season got underway on Saturday night with the opener at Humboldt Speedway. Along with a new season comes a new sanctioning body, the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series. In A Modified action Webb City, Missouri’s Mitch Keeter picked up where he left off last weekend at the Battle at the Bullring. Keeter, starting outside the pole, blasted into the lead and never looked back garnering the feature win. Darren Fuqua and Tad Davis battled behind the leader for the 20 lap feature, with Fuqua besting Davis for the second position. Arkansas driver Steve Holtzkamper and Parsons, Kansas driver Jeremy Chambers rounded out the top five. Heat race wins went to Keeter and Davis.

In Ray’s Metal Depot B Mod action, Ft, Scott driver Brian Bolin passed Pittsburg driver Brian McGowen on lap four en route to his victory. 2015 USRA National Champion Andy Bryant , Chanute’s Dylan Allen and last weeks Battle of the Bullring winner J.C. Morton rounded out the top five. Heat race wins went to Riley Whitworth, Brian McGowen, Levi McGowen, Dylan Allen and Andy Bryant.

In Street Stocks, Longton driver Shane Cook outpaced Nevada, Missouri’s Scott Johnston for the win. Brad Jarman, Nick Fritch and Rusty Etherton completed the top five.

Factory Stocks saw Chanute driver Derrek WIlson pick up yet another victory jumping out from the pole position and leadin every A feature lap.. Joey Decoster and Jon Westhoff rounded out the top three. Heat race wins went to Kyle Rowland, Westhoff and Wilson.

Sport Compact racing returned to the Humboldt Speedway on Saturday and saw a heated A feature contest between Topeka’s Barry Luthi and St. Joseph driver John Willard. The two distanced themselves from the field and put a show for the opening night crowd. Luthi used the high line around the speedway to pick up the win. Willard settled for the runner up spot. Humboldt’s Marisha Collins completed the top three.

Added to the opening night festivities was the return of Mod-Lites, with 32 cars checking in battle for the $1000 to win payday. Des Moones, Iowa driver Josh May powered his Mod Lite into victory lane with a late race pass on second running Justin Kinderknecht from Salina, Kansas. Joe Huggins, Ed Griggs and Dustin Forsberg rounded out the top five. The $1,000 payday attracted drivers from five states to Humboldt Speedway.

Racing returns this week for this year’s King of America VII Modified Nationals presented by Summit Racing. Set for March 23-25, the nation’s best dirt modified drivers will invade the Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kan., for the marquee event will culminate with Saturday’s $10,000-to-win, $1,000-to-start championship race.

