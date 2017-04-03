Keeter claims first USMTS win in King of America VII kickoff

HUMBOLDT, Kan. (March 23) — Mitch Keeter recorded his first ever United States Modified Touring Series victory Thursday against what may have been the strongest field of competitors he’s ever been a part of.

Starting on the front row of the 40-lap main event next to polesitter Cade Dillard-a five-time USMTS winner already this season-Keeter never flinched as he led all 40 laps while holding off Dillard and defending USRA Modified national champion Lucas Schott on opening night of the King of America VII Modified Nationals presented by Summit Racing.

Dillard was likely licking his chops as the leaders approached heavy lapped traffic, but the race’s first caution on lap 16 gave Keeter a clear track ahead for the remainder of the race.

The win was worth $3,000, but the winner’s circle at the Humboldt Speedway has become a familiar landing spot for the veteran racer from Webb City, Mo., who had racked up wins in three of the first four nights of racing here in 2017.

While Dillard and Schott settled for second and third behind Keeter, Josh Angst finished fourth behind his fellow Minnesota driver and Dereck Ramirez rounded out the top five while earning the Wehrs Machine “Trick Move of the Race” Award.

Terry Phillips came from twelfth to get sixth at the finish line, Johnny Scott passed ten cars en route to a seventh-place finish, defending USMTS national champ Jason Hughes was eighth, Brad Dierks took the ninth spot and Stormy Scott completed the top ten.

Bryan Rowland, who finished eleventh, garnered his second KSE Racing Products Hard Charger Award of the year after passing 13 cars from his 24th starting spot in the MSD Central Region lid-lifter.

The King of America VII Modified Nationals presented by Summit Racing continues Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, each driver will compete in three heat races from three different starting positions, and passing points will be combined for all three heats with the top 12 in overall points locked into Saturday’s $10,000-to-win, $1,000-to-start “A” Main.

The next 12 drivers will be locked into Saturday’s “B” Main, the next 12 into Saturday’s “C” Main and the remainder will run in “Last Chance” races on Saturday.

The Iron Man Challenge featuring Out-Pace USRA B-Mods will run a complete show of heat races and main events both days, racing for $1,500 to win Friday and $1,000 to win Saturday.

Tickets on Friday are $20 while Saturday’s show is $25. Youth ages 6-12 get in for $5 Friday and $10 on Saturday. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge all weekend.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7:30 on Friday. Saturday’s start time is 6:30.

For those unable to be at the track, every lap of every race will be broadcast live via pay-per-view by www.RacinDirt.com.

The Humboldt Speedway is a located 0.1 mile west of US 169 at the Humboldt Exit, then 0.5 mile south, then 0.9 mile east on Georgia Rd. For more information, call 620-431-2470 or visit www.humboldtspeedway.com. For camping, ATV and/or golf cart permits call 620-473-3694.

To learn more about the United States Modified Touring Series, visit www.usmts.com online or call 515-832-7944. You can also like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/usmts, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usmts and Instagram at www.instagram.com/usmts or subscribe to our YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/usmtstv. Keep up to speed with everything USMTS by joining our email list at www.usmts.com/subscribe.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

USMTS Casey’s Cup powered by S&S Fishing & Rental – MSD Central Region presented by Summit Racing

King of America VII Modified Nationals presented by Summit Racing – Night #1 of 3

Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan.

Thursday, March 23, 2017

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, chassis/engine builder, laps completed and money won.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (2) 29d Brad Dierks, Clarence, Iowa.

2. (4) 4 Billy Vogel (R), West Fargo, N.D.

3. (6) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

4. (8) 85 Thomas Tillison Jr., Wellston, Okla.

5. (3) 48 Brent Dutenhoffer, Watertown, S.D.

6. (1) 48 Jerome Guyot, Fannystelle, Man., Canada.

7. (7) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

8. (5) 23 Adam Kates (R), Tonganoxie, Kan.

DNS – 78 Trevor Egbert, Salado, Texas.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) 2x Brady Gerdes, Villard, Minn.

2. (5) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

3. (3) 9 Kent Arment, Aberdeen, S.D.

4. (7) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

5. (8) 1st Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

6. (6) 20 Trevor Anderson, Watertown, S.D.

7. (4) 111jr Keith Tourville, Webster, Wis.

8. (1) 8c Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

DNS – 18 J.C. Morton, Springdale, Ark.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (1) 1 Mitch Keeter, Webb City, Mo.

2. (2) 4a Josh Lanterman (R), Derby, Kan.

3. (3) 2j Blake Jegtvig, Hawley, Minn.

4. (4) 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn.

5. (9) 2s Stormy Scott, Cameron, Mo.

6. (5) 73 Mickey Burrell, Fair Grove, Mo.

7. (8) 30 Jordan Grabouski, Beatrice, Neb.

8. (7) 71 Jim Body, Diamond, Mo.

9. (6) 26g Bob Gierke, Westport, Minn.

THE JOIE OF SEATING HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (2) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (3) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

3. (8) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Harcourt, Iowa.

4. (1) 9e Don Eischens, Richmond, Minn.

5. (9) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.

6. (4) 62 Hunter Marriott (R), Brookfield, Mo.

7. (5) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa.

8. (7) 86 Jared Perez, Las Cruces, N.M.

9. (6) 3f Cole Ferguson (R), Dexter, Iowa.

VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):

1. (4) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

2. (2) 20r Bryan Rowland, Woodward, Okla.

3. (3) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

4. (5) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas.

5. (1) 85 Jayson Good, Watertown, S.D.

6. (7) 17 Jeremy Chambers, Parsons, Kan.

7. (9) 10w Ward Imrie, Winnipeg, Man., Canada.

8. (8) 19sb Lance Mari (R), Imperial, Calif.

9. (6) 04jr Adam Ayotte, St. Paul, Minn.

PRODUCTION HEAT RACE #6 (8 laps):

1. (6) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (2) 81 Mike Densberger, Lincoln, Neb.

3. (1) 26 Shawn Fletcher (R), Brainerd, Minn.

4. (5) 95 Dylan Smith, Osceola, Neb.

5. (9) 88d Matt Dotson, Sturgeon, Mo.

6. (4) 55d Michael Dotson (R), Lathrop, Mo.

7. (7) 9D8 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

8. (3) 40 Jessy Willard, Mound City, Kan.

9. (8) G3 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

S&S FISHING & RENTAL HEAT RACE #7 (8 laps):

1. (1) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

2. (5) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

3. (3) 4 Dan Powers (R), Wichita, Kan.

4. (2) 1g Pat Graham, Ankeny, Iowa.

5. (6) 38c Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

6. (7) 99 Jesse Sobbing, Malvern, Iowa.

7. (8) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis.

8. (4) 6s Casey Skyberg, Rapid City, S.D.

9. (9) 14w Clayton Wagamon, Ramsey, Minn.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (1) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

2. (3) 9 Kent Arment, Aberdeen, S.D.

3. (5) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.

4. (2) 81 Mike Densberger, Lincoln, Neb.

5. (6) 95 Dylan Smith, Osceola, Neb., GRT/Speedway, $60.

6. (11) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

7. (4) 26 Shawn Fletcher (R), Brainerd, Minn., SSR/Wagamon, $80.

8. (12) 9D8 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan., BillsBuilt/Stuart, $60.

9. (10) 10w Ward Imrie, Winnipeg, Man., Canada, MBCustom/Millar, $60.

10. (9) 73 Mickey Burrell, Fair Grove, Mo., Shaw/BMS, $60.

11. (16) 04jr Adam Ayotte, St. Paul, Minn., Shaw/Mullins, $60.

12. (7) 9e Don Eischens, Richmond, Minn., SSR/Adams, $60.

13. (13) 71 Jim Body, Diamond, Mo., Shaw/Yeoman, $60.

14. (15) 18 J.C. Morton, Springdale, Ark., PCD/Yeoman, $60.

15. (14) 40 Jessy Willard, Mound City, Kan., MBCustom/Willard, $60.

16. (8) 99 Jesse Sobbing, Malvern, Iowa.

DNS – 48 Brent Dutenhoffer, Watertown, S.D., Lethal/Sput’s, $60.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (4) 4 Dan Powers (R), Wichita, Kan.

2. (6) 1st Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

3. (10) 62 Hunter Marriott (R), Brookfield, Mo.

4. (2) 85 Thomas Tillison Jr., Wellston, Okla.

5. (5) 88d Matt Dotson, Sturgeon, Mo., Hughes/ProPower, $60.

6. (11) 30 Jordan Grabouski, Beatrice, Neb., GRT/Schmidt, $60.

7. (17) G3 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., LG2/ProPower, $60.

8. (8) 85 Jayson Good, Watertown, S.D., MasterSbilt/Tim’s, $60.

9. (13) 23 Adam Kates (R), Tonganoxie, Kan., LG2/Speedway, $80.

10. (7) 1g Pat Graham, Ankeny, Iowa, Victory/Karl, $80.

11. (14) 86 Jared Perez, Las Cruces, N.M., Taylor/GMPP, $60.

12. (16) 26g Bob Gierke, Westport, Minn., GRT/Tim’s, $60.

13. (3) 2j Blake Jegtvig, Hawley, Minn., MBCustom/Sturdy, $80.

14. (15) 6s Casey Skyberg, Rapid City, S.D., Shaw/Mullins, $60.

15. (1) 4a Josh Lanterman (R), Derby, Kan., BillsBuilt/Hillsboro, $80.

17. (9) 48 Jerome Guyot, Fannystelle, Man., Canada, Victory/Millar, $60.

18. (12) 111jr Keith Tourville, Webster, Wis., Player/MAS, $60.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #3 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (2) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

2. (4) 2s Stormy Scott, Cameron, Mo.

3. (3) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

4. (1) 20r Bryan Rowland, Woodward, Okla.

5. (12) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa, Hughes/Mullins, $80.

6. (6) 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn., LG2/Sput’s, $60.

7. (5) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas, MBCustom/KPE, $80.

8. (7) 38c Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo., GRT/Midstate, $60.

9. (8) 17 Jeremy Chambers, Parsons, Kan., Custom/Sput’s, $60.

10. (9) 20 Trevor Anderson, Watertown, S.D., Arrow/Victory, $60.

11. (11) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis., MBCustom/Adams, $60.

12. (15) 3f Cole Ferguson (R), Dexter, Iowa, DirtHustler/Mullins, $80.

13. (13) 8c Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo., GRT/CNC, $60.

14. (14) 78 Trevor Egbert, Salado, Texas, GRT/Mullins, $80.

15. (10) 55d Michael Dotson (R), Lathrop, Mo., GRT/GMPP, $80.

16. (16) 14w Clayton Wagamon, Ramsey, Minn., MasterSbilt/Wagamon, $60.

DNS – 19sb Lance Mari (R), Imperial, Calif., MRT/Yeoman, $80.

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES “A” MAIN (40 laps):

1. (2) 1 Mitch Keeter, Webb City, Mo., GRT/Yeoman, 40, $3000.

2. (1) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La., MBCustom/ASI, 40, $1600.

3. (4) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn., MBCustom/Sput’s, 40, $1200.

4. (5) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn., MBCustom/Sput’s, 40, $800.

5. (8) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., LG2/Cornett, 40, $800.

6. (12) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Durham, 40, $700.

7. (17) 1st Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., GRT/Durham, 40, $600.

8. (15) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, 40, $550.

9. (3) 29d Brad Dierks, Clarence, Iowa, MasterSbilt/Sperry, 40, $425.

10. (18) 2s Stormy Scott, Cameron, Mo., GRT/Mullins, 40, $450.

11. (24) 20r Bryan Rowland, Woodward, Okla., BlackWidow/ProPower, 40, $425.

12. (9) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustom/Hatfield, 40, $400.

13. (20) 62 Hunter Marriott (R), Brookfield, Mo., Rage/GMPP, 40, $375.

14. (21) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn., MBCustom/Sput’s, 40, $350.

15. (6) 2x Brady Gerdes, Villard, Minn., SSR/Sput’s, 40, $275.

16. (11) 4 Billy Vogel (R), West Fargo, N.D., MBCustom/Durham, 40, $300.

17. (26) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Sput’s, 40, $300.

18. (16) 9 Kent Arment, Aberdeen, S.D., MasterSbilt/Mullins, 40, $250.

19. (14) 4 Dan Powers (R), Wichita, Kan., BillsBuilt/KBS, 39, $300.

20. (22) 81 Mike Densberger, Lincoln, Neb., Jet/Speedway, 39, $300.

21. (7) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., LG2/ProPower, 33, $250.

22. (25) 99 Jesse Sobbing, Malvern, Iowa, Jet/GMPP, 19, $300.

23. (13) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan., Venom/Driskell, 19, $250.

24. (10) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Harcourt, Iowa, Hughes/Mullins, 16, $300.

25. (19) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustom/Hatfield, 12, $300.

26. (23) 85 Thomas Tillison Jr., Wellston, Okla., Hughes/Geddes, 10, $300.

(R) = Rookie of the Year contender.

Lap Leader: Keeter 1-40.

Total Laps Led: Keeter 40.

Margin of Victory: 1.635 seconds.

Time of Race: 19 minutes, 6.559 seconds (3 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Sobbing, VanderBeek.

KSE Racing Products Hard Charger: Rowland (started 24th, finished 11th).

Entries: 63.

Next Race: Friday-Saturday, March 24-25, Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan.

MSD Central Region Points: Dillard 95, Schott 91, Ramirez 84, T. Phillips 81, J. Scott 78, Hughes 76, S. Scott 72, Rowland 70, Duvall 68, Marriott 66.

Grant Junghans Rookie of the Year Points: Travis Saurer 1075, R.C. Whitwell 998, Tyler Wolff 958, Vogel 929, Kates 669.

Engine Builder of the Year Points: Mullins 141, Durham 126, ASI 120, Sput’s 97, Cornett 82.

Manufacturers Championship Points: MBCustoms 144, Hughes 144, GRT 128, LG2 108, VanderBuilt 99.

Contingency Awards:

Allstar Performance – Hughes.

American Racer – Clark.

Beyea Custom Headers – Pursley.

BigDeal Car Care – Keeter.

BSB Manufacturing – F. Gallardo.

Casey’s General Stores – Curt Ahlers.

Chix Gear Racewear – Graham.

Day Motor Sports – Sanders, Tillison.

Deatherage Opticians – Michael Dotson.

Dickson Racing Shocks – Gerdes.

E3 Spark Plugs – Schott.

Edelbrock – Keeter.

Fast Shafts – Gerdes.

Forty9Designs.com – Timm, Powers.

Fuel Safe Racing Cells – T. Phillips.

GRT Race Cars – Keeter.

Hooker Custom Harness – Marriott.

Integra Shocks & Springs – Arment.

Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts – VanderBeek.

Keyser Manufacturing – S. Scott.

KSE Racing Products – Rowland.

Out-Pace Racing Products – Vogel.

QA1 – Vogel.

Real Racing Wheels – all non-qualifiers.

Simpson Performance Products – Dierks.

Sweet Manufacturing – Sobbing.

Sybesma Graphics – Dillard.

Tire Demon – Rowland.

VP Racing Fuels – Keeter.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Ramirez.

Wilwood Engineering – J. Scott.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

USMTS OFFICIAL SPONSORS: American Racer Racing Tires, Argo Manufacturing, Casey’s General Stores, Chix Gear Racewear, CP-Carrillo, Deatherage Opticians, Fast Shafts, Intercomp, KSE Racing Products, Leaf Racewear & Safety Equipment, Malvern Bank, MSD, Pace Performance, RacerWebsite.com, RacinDirt.com, RacingJunk.com, S&S Fishing & Rental, Summit Racing Equipment, The Joie of Seating, VP Racing Fuels.

USMTS PARTICIPATING SPONSORS: Arizona Sport Shirts, ASi Racewear, Brodix Cylinder Heads, Duvall Electric, ElbowsUp.com, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Oreo, Production Jars, Rancho Milagro Racing, RHRSwag.com, YouDirt.com.

USMTS CONTINGENCY SPONSORS: 905 Ink, AFCO Racing Products, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, BigDeal Car Care, BSB Manufacturing, Day Motor Sports, Dickson Racing Shocks, E3 Spark Plugs, Edelbrock, FK Rod Ends, Forty9 Designs, Genesis Racing Shocks, GRT Race Cars, Holley Performance Products, Hooker Custom Harness, Integra Shocks & Springs, Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts, Keyser Manufacturing, Out-Pace Racing Products, QA1 Precision Products, Real Racing Wheels, Simpson Performance Products, Sweet Manufacturing, Sybesma Graphics, Tire Demon, Wehrs Machine & Race Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes.