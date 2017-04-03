I-35 Speedway back in Action this Saturday Night!!!

Spring has sprung. Two weeks ago we sprang forward with Daylights Saving Time. Last week I-35 Speedway sprang into action with the start of the 2017 racing season. Lots of race cars and lots of fans packed into the season opening event. This past Monday we sprung into the Spring season. With us now in the Spring season there will be days the weathermen are just flat wrong on their forecast and there will be days where they may get it right.

Starting in April through parts of May the track may elect to move a cancelled Saturday race to a better weather Sunday. If we do this the starting times will be moved forward also (earlier in the day on a Sunday). Once again this does not start until next month.

The second weekend of racing at I-35 Speedway is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, March 25, with Pit Gates opening at 4:30 p.m., Grandstands at5:00 p.m., Drivers Meeting is at 6:00 p.m., racing at 7:00 p.m. General admission is $12, Seniors 62 and up are $10, Children 7 to 12 are $6, 6 and under are Free. Our regular classes will be in competition along with the Show Me Vintage racecars.

We always have fun at I-35 Speedway. This week we challenge everyone to wear your favorite crazy hat as that will be the theme for the night. After all, it is all about the fun, see you at the races this Saturday!