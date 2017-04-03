NCRA Sprint Season Kicks Off This Weekend with $15k to Win Event!

Park City, Kansas – March 19, 2017 – Entering their 47th consecutive year as a sanctioning body, the National Championship Racing Association of Park City, Kansas presented by Precise Racing Products 360-ci sprint car division will kick off 2017 in a huge way as they open at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas this Thursday – Saturday night, March 23-25. And for the 7th year in a row the season will kick off with the annual “Park City Cup/Air Capital Shootout” with Saturday night’s championship feature finale paying a career series best $15,000 to win.

Don Droud, Jr. will come into the divisions 28th consecutive season as the defending champion and will again be teamed with the Ochs Brothers Racing #1x. Last year Droud picked up a career-best three feature wins in route to a his first ever series championship by 40-points over six-time series champion C.J. Johnson.

Former two-time series champion Jeremy Campbell will look to open the season the same way he ended 2016, in the winner’s circle, as the Wichita, Kansas veteran reeled off three feature victories in a row and a solid third place finish in the final point standings.

For the seventeenth straight season, Jon Freeman will once again be back on the NCRA trail in quest for his first career series championship, as well Kingman, Kansas driver Jeff Stasa.

After picking up his first ever Hutchinson Grand Nationals championship last year, Norman, Oklahoma’s Danny Wood will hit the road full-time with the series in search for his first ever series title.

The 2017 season will kick off with the largest purse in series history on Thursday night, March 23, with a special time trial session to kick off the evening with quick time receiving $500. This will then be followed by a special practice session before the night comes to a close at 10:00 PM. The special time trial session has no bearing on Friday and Saturday night’s events.

Friday night will see drivers draw for heat race, last chance and feature with the winner taking home $1500.

Championship Saturday night will see drivers once again compete in heat race, last chance and the championship feature with the winner taking home $15,000 while drivers just starting the twenty-two-car championship feature earning $1000. All non-qualifiers will earn $200

General admission grandstand tickets for Thursday night’s open practice and special time trial session are just $10 (kids free) with gates opening at 5:00 PM and practice/time trials starting at 7:00 PM until 10:00 PM. All Thursday night pit passes are $20.

Grandstand general admission tickets for Friday night’s $1500 to win show are $22 for ages 11 and up; free grandstand admission for ages ten and under. Pit gates will open at 5:00 PM with heat race action slated for a 7:00 PM start time. A complete set of heat races, last chance and feature finale will be held. All pit passes are $35, $15 for kids ages ten and under.

Championship Saturday night will see grandstand general admission tickets $22 for ages 11 and up; free grandstand admission for ages ten and under. All pit passes $35, just $15 for ages ten and under. Pit gates will open at 5:00 PM with first heat race set for a 7:00 PM start time. A complete set of heat races, last chance features will set the stage for the night’s 40-lap, $15,000 to win championship feature that will pay $1000 just to start the twenty-two-car field.

Unable to make it for this seventh annual event? No worries as you will still be able to catch both nights of racing action on www.xsan.tv. Until March 23, there is a $5 off weekend viewing pass for this event with promo code: PARKCITY5.

For more information on the NCRA sprint car series, check out their official website www.racencra.com and their official facebook page: NCRA Racing Series. Questions pertaining to this and any other series event can be answered by calling the series home office (316) 755-1781.