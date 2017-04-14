Davis battles for Humboldt checkers!

Following the King of America VII, the 2017 race season got back underway this Friday night at Humboldt Speedway. With a new season comes a new sanctioning body, the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series. In A Modified action M. Hope, Kansas driver Tad Davis defended his 2016 track championship as he held off Fayetteville, Arkansas speedster Tyler Wolff for the 20 lap victory.Three time winner Mitch Keeter held off Tuscon, Arizona ace RC Whitwell for third. Seventh starting Cody Schniepp rounded out the top five. Heat race wins went to Wolff and Davis.

In Ray’s Metal Depot B Mod action, Liberal, Missouri’s Matt Rose wrestled the lead away from pole-sitter Tyler Kidwell and led every circuit lap en route to his first victory this year at Humboldt Speedway. Jasper, Missouri driver Cody Jolly held off Kidwell for second. Jimmie Davis and Dylan Allen, both of Chanute, crossed the finish line simultaneously with Davis edging Allen by inches for 4th. Heat race wins went to Kidwell, Rose and Davis.

In Street Stocks, South Coffeyville, Oklahoma racer Rusty Etherton held off Shane Cook for his first victory at Humboldt Speedway. Nick Fritch completed the top three.

Factory Stocks saw Chanute driver Bryce Weldon pick up the victory, battling hard for 16 laps with fellow Chanute drivers Jon Westhoff and Joey Decoster. Jacob Ellison and last year track champion Derreck Wilson completed the top five. Heat race wins went to Westhoff and Wilson.

Sport Compact racing returned to the Humboldt Speedway on Friday and saw a heated feature contest between St. Joseph driver John Willard and Topeka’s Barry Luthi. The two distanced themselves from the field and put a show for the opening night crowd. Willard drove his machine low around the Humboldt Speedway to secure the win. Humboldt’s Marisha Collins completed the top three.

Racing returns on April 14th with regular points races and Vintage Outlaws. For more information and full results visit www.humboldtspeedway.com.

4/7/2017 at Humboldt Speedway

NASCAR Modifieds

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 75-Tad Davis, 0.000[1]; 2. 4W-Tyler Wolff, 0.000[2]; 3. 1M-Mitch Keeter, 0.000[4]; 4. 96-RC Whitwell, 0.000[3]; 5. 21C-Cody Schniepp, 0.000[7]; 6. 02-Tanner Mullens, 0.000[6]; 7. 21B-Bryce Schniepp, 0.000[5]; 8. 18JR-Chase Sigg, 0.000[10]; 9. 17-Jeremy Chambers, 0.000[8]; 10. 227-Chase Domer, 0.000[9]; 11. 40-Jessy Willard, 0.000[11]; 12. 9D8-Paden Phillips, 0.000[12]; 13. 1-Dennis Bishop, 0.000[13]; 14. 9D-Scott Daniels, 0.000[14]; 15. (DNF) 22N-Kevin Newell, 0.000[15]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 4W-Tyler Wolff, 0.000[1]; 2. 21B-Bryce Schniepp, 0.000[2]; 3. 1M-Mitch Keeter, 0.000[6]; 4. 02-Tanner Mullens, 0.000[8]; 5. 18JR-Chase Sigg, 0.000[4]; 6. 40-Jessy Willard, 0.000[7]; 7. 1-Dennis Bishop, 0.000[3]; 8. 22N-Kevin Newell, 0.000[5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 75-Tad Davis, 0.000[2]; 2. 96-RC Whitwell, 0.000[3]; 3. 21C-Cody Schniepp, 0.000[4]; 4. 17-Jeremy Chambers, 0.000[1]; 5. 227-Chase Domer, 0.000[6]; 6. 9D8-Paden Phillips, 0.000[7]; 7. 9D-Scott Daniels, 0.000[5]

NASCAR B Modifieds

A Feature 1 (16 Laps): 1. 101-Matt Rose, 0.000[2]; 2. 00-Cody Jolly, 0.000[6]; 3. 54-Tyler Kidwell, 0.000[1]; 4. B01-Jimmie Davis, 0.000[3]; 5. 98-Dylan Allen, 0.000[5]; 6. R63-Riley Whitworth, 0.000[10]; 7. 17-Mike Striegel, 0.000[7]; 8. 20C-Shane Collins, 0.000[4]; 9. 16-Matthew Kay, 0.000[12]; 10. 98K-Kenton Allen, 0.000[8]; 11. 37-Tim Van Gotten, 0.000[9]; 12. 22-Brian McGowen, 0.000[18]; 13. 42J-Jerry Morgan, 0.000[16]; 14. 31-Luke Phillips, 0.000[19]; 15. 15R-Ryan Smith, 0.000[15]; 16. D86-Eldon McIntosh, 0.000[11]; 17. 18-Mason Sigg, 0.000[13]; (DNS) 66-Ethan Isaacs, 0.000; (DNS) H1-Mark Hunzinger, 0.000; (DNS) 8-Mike Letterman, 0.000; (DNS) 32-Jordan Larkin, 0.000

Heat 1 (7 Laps): 1. 54-Tyler Kidwell, 0.000[2]; 2. 98-Dylan Allen, 0.000[3]; 3. 17-Mike Striegel, 0.000[6]; 4. R63-Riley Whitworth, 0.000[5]; 5. 66-Ethan Isaacs, 0.000[1]; 6. 42J-Jerry Morgan, 0.000[7]; 7. (DNF) 22-Brian McGowen, 0.000[4]

Heat 2 (7 Laps): 1. 101-Matt Rose, 0.000[2]; 2. 00-Cody Jolly, 0.000[3]; 3. 98K-Kenton Allen, 0.000[1]; 4. D86-Eldon McIntosh, 0.000[5]; 5. 18-Mason Sigg, 0.000[7]; 6. H1-Mark Hunzinger, 0.000[4]; (DNS) 8-Mike Letterman, 0.000

Heat 3 (7 Laps): 1. B01-Jimmie Davis, 0.000[2]; 2. 20C-Shane Collins, 0.000[4]; 3. 37-Tim Van Gotten, 0.000[1]; 4. 16-Matthew Kay, 0.000[5]; 5. 15R-Ryan Smith, 0.000[3]; 6. (DNF) 31-Luke Phillips, 0.000[6]; (DNS) 32-Jordan Larkin, 0.000

NASCAR Street Stocks

A Feature 1 (16 Laps): 1. 8-Rusty Etherton, 0.000[1]; 2. 19-Shane Cook, 0.000[2]; 3. 85-Nick Fritch, 0.000[3]; 4. J31-Hunter Oswald, 0.000[5]; 5. 49-Ken Colston, 0.000[4]; 6. 6-Billy Shadden, 0.000[6]; (DNS) X11-Brad Jarman, 0.000

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 8-Rusty Etherton, 0.000[2]; 2. 19-Shane Cook, 0.000[3]; 3. 85-Nick Fritch, 0.000[6]; 4. 49-Ken Colston, 0.000[4]; 5. J31-Hunter Oswald, 0.000[5]; 6. 6-Billy Shadden, 0.000[7]; (DNS) X11-Brad Jarman, 0.000

Factory Stock

A Feature 1 (16 Laps): 1. 23JR-Bryce Weldon, 0.000[3]; 2. 9-Jon Westhoff, 0.000[2]; 3. 61-Joey Decoster, 0.000[4]; 4. 21-Jacob Ellison, 0.000[6]; 5. 3-Derrek Wilson, 0.000[1]; 6. 114-Wayne Johnson, 0.000[9]; 7. 99-Scott Lucke, 0.000[7]; 8. 0-Ethan Lamons, 0.000[15]; 9. 7H-Zoe Hannah, 0.000[5]; 10. 13V-Ethan Vance, 0.000[8]; 11. (DNF) 89-Jackson McGowen, 0.000[10]; 12. (DNF) 6J-Justin Shadden, 0.000[17]; 13. (DNF) 77V-Cody Vink, 0.000[13]; 14. (DNF) 007-Brett Anderson, 0.000[12]; 15. (DNF) 54-Todd Kidwell, 0.000[11]; 16. (DNF) 28W-Krew Walburn, 0.000[14]; (DNS) K84-Kris Dupuy, 0.000

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Derrek Wilson, 0.000[6]; 2. 23JR-Bryce Weldon, 0.000[5]; 3. 21-Jacob Ellison, 0.000[3]; 4. 7H-Zoe Hannah, 0.000[7]; 5. 54-Todd Kidwell, 0.000[2]; 6. 007-Brett Anderson, 0.000[8]; 7. (DNF) 28W-Krew Walburn, 0.000[1]; 8. (DNF) 0-Ethan Lamons, 0.000[4]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 9-Jon Westhoff, 0.000[6]; 2. 61-Joey Decoster, 0.000[1]; 3. 99-Scott Lucke, 0.000[3]; 4. 13V-Ethan Vance, 0.000[2]; 5. 114-Wayne Johnson, 0.000[7]; 6. 89-Jackson McGowen, 0.000[9]; 7. 77V-Cody Vink, 0.000[5]; 8. (DNF) K84-Kris Dupuy, 0.000[4]; (DNS) 6J-Justin Shadden, 0.000

Sport Compact

A Feature 1 (16 Laps): 1. 12CZ-John Willard, 0.000[1]; 2. 66B-Barry Luthi, 0.000[2]; 3. 18-Marisha Collins, 0.000[3]; 4. 22I-Eric Ikehorn, 0.000[8]; 5. 6-Cayden Vance, 0.000[5]; 6. 3-Trenton Wilson, 0.000[4]; 7. 4-Courtney Wilson, 0.000[7]; 8. (DNF) 5-Charles Butler Jr, 0.000[6]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 12CZ-John Willard, 0.000[2]; 2. 66B-Barry Luthi, 0.000[4]; 3. 18-Marisha Collins, 0.000[5]; 4. 3-Trenton Wilson, 0.000[7]; 5. 6-Cayden Vance, 0.000[6]; 6. 5-Charles Butler Jr, 0.000[8]; 7. 4-Courtney Wilson, 0.000[1]; 8. (DNF) 22I-Eric Ikehorn, 0.000[3]