Fuqua, Eaton, Scott all USRA Winners on Walker Dozing Night at I-35 Speedway!!

Starting the night of great racing action at I-35 Speedway was the always exciting E-Modified division. Rookie sensation Chris Mercer #13 would set the pace early in the feature holding off all challengers in the early going as heat race winner Jim Masoner #66X would try repeatedly to pass. First and second place form week one, Matt Dorssom #3D and heat race winner Randy Smith Jr #75X would have to start 9th and 10th in the feature and would start their charge to the front. Mercer would continue to lead as Matthew Lance #12x would challenge until contact with he and Dorssom would take Lance from contention. Dorssom would try both high and low but have nothing for Mercer. Mercer would lead from start to finish and pick up his first ever feature win and stand tall in McCarthy Auto Group Winners Circle. Dorssom would place second with Smith third. Masoner would end the night fourth with Manlee Lamar #4M a solid fifth place on the night.

Pure Stock would charge to the track next and see a first time winner in 2017 as Cletus Murray #21M would lead from green to checkers claiming victory. Murray would win both heat race and feature on this night of competition holding off a late race challenge of second place finisher Conner Masoner #47X. Third place would see another good run by CJ Turner #91 with Tim Hoselton #22H fourth. Moving up from the Sport Compact ranks to Pure Stock, other heat race winner Brandon Box would impress with a top five finish.

Midwest Outlaw Vintage Racers would make their first appearance at I-35 Speedway this 2017 racing season. Heat race winner Andy Wiles #53 would set the pace early and appear to be the car to beat until late in the race Jack Simmons #J2 would work past Wiles and take the win. Wiles would go on to place second with Dennis Fair #7 charging to third. Other heat race winner Chris Heitman #39 would end the race fourth with Andrew Buffington #3 going topless to place fifth.

Sport Compact would be low in number but high in quality as Steven Bunton #95 would win both heat race and feature on this night of racing action. JW Witt #4 was second, Mackenzie Edson #3M third with one time leader David Miller #55 losing a wheel and finishing fourth.

Grand National would see Lancaster, KS driver Donnie Brown win both heat race and feature parking his #26 in McCarthy Auto Group Winners Circle. Marty Powell #9P would roar into second place with John Hanson #54 third. Fourth place would go to Ronnie Miller #98 with Chad Fuller #0R fifth.

Midwest Lightning Sprints would see a first time winner as Tyler Miller #25M would work his way to the front and never relinquish the lead on his way to the victory. Miller would be challenged every lap by heat race winner and second place finisher Jason Billups #2. Ryan Secrest #94 would end the night third with Michael Moore #2L fourth and Kyle Lewis #2K fifth on the night.

USRA B-Modifieds would see Randy Ainsworth #57 use a front row starting position to take the early lead and set a blistering pace. Heat race winner Shadren Turner #17T would challenge repeatedly but was unable to find a way around Ainsworth. Daniel Harris #07 would be in the mix the entire feature as the big mover of the race was #211 of Tim Eaton. Eaton would use patience working his way through the pack on the high side taking the lead as Ainsworth would slip in turn four. Eaton would lead the remainder of the laps and capture the win. Turner would place second with Harris third. Eddie Schwope #91 would place fourth with Austin Kaplan #1 finishing fifth. Other heat race winners were Bud Wilson #20X and Ed Noll #15.

USRA Stock Cars would see great racing action from start to finish. Sam Scott #93 would win his heat race and use a front row starting position in the feature to take an early lead. Brad Whitney #X9 would take the lead from Scott only to slip in turn one allowing Scott to retake the front. Scott would continue to lead as the familiar face of Dean Wray #77 would make his way challenging for the top spot. As the laps wound down Sam Scott would stand tall and proud in victory lane with Wray a close second place. Third would go to other heat race winner Mich Ross #34X with Jon Boller Jr a close fourth. The always consistent #33 of Mark Ronnebaum would round out the nights top five.

USRA Modifieds would see the two heat race winners Darren Fuqua #87 and Dennis Elliott #29 start on the front row of the feature with Elliott taking the early lead. Elliott would lead early until Fuqua would mount a charge past Elliott and take the front. Fuqua would go on to win the USRA Modified Feature holding Elliott to place second on this night of competition. John Hanson #2H would impress with a third place showing with Modified Rookie contender Nic Hanes #17X fourth. Hall of Famer Buz Kaster #54, back in a Modified would race his way to a solid fifth place on the night.

Heartland Missions & Motorsports Kid Power Wheels would see great racing action during our short Intermission with all the kids having a great time. I-35 Speedway would like to thank all our fans and drivers for another great night of racing and family fun as we hope to see everyone next Saturday Night. Join us at I-35 Speedway where there is always more “Dirt Trackin at its Best”!!!!

Race Results I-35 Speedway 4/8/2017:

E-Modified:

1. 13 Chris Mercer

2. 3D Matt Dorssom

3. 75X Randy Smith Jr (Heat Race Winner)

4. 66X Jim Masoner Jr (Heat Race Winner)

5. 4M Manlee Lamar

6. 77 Kit Bailey

7. 20X Carson Masoner

8. 03K Kaelynn Peterman

9. 12GA Jason Nelson

10. 15 Corey Myers

11. 14 Gary Ainsworth

12. 12X Matthew Lance

13. 21C JR Chadwick

14. 95S AJ Sayers

Pure Stock:

1. 21M Cletus Murray (Heat Race Winner)

2. 47X Conner Masoner

3. 91 CJ Turner

4. 22H Tim Hoselton

5. 4B Brandon Box (Heat Race Winner)

6. 555 Beau Wells

7. 5DJ DJ Barnes

8. 8S Caleb Pugh

9. 29 Cody King

Midwest Outlaw Vintage Racers:

1. J2 Jack Simmons

2. 53 Andy Wiles (Heat Race Winner)

3. 7 Dennis Fair

4. 39 Chris Heitman (Heat Race Winner)

5. 3 Andrew Huffington

6. 03 Jimmy smith

7. 4 Dave Baldwin

8. 51 Allen Guthrie

9. 46 Dave Petty Jr

10. 4J Shirley Nelson

11. 20 James Hubbard

Sport Compact:

1. 95 Steven Bunton (Heat Race Winner)

2. 4 James Witt

3. 3M Mackenzie Edson

4. 55 David Miller III

Grand National:

1. 26 Donnie Brown (Heat Race Winner)

2. 9P Marty Powell

3. 54 John Hanson

4. 98 Ronnie Miller

5. 0R Chad Fuller

6. 97 Billie Hoover

7. 71 Travis Walker

Midwest Lightning Sprint:

1. 25M Tyler Miller

2. 2 Jason Billups (Heat Race Winner)

3. 2L Michael Moore

4. 94 Ryan Secrest

5. 2K Kyle Lewis

6. 9S Merril Lamb

USRA B-Modified:

1. 211 Tim Eaton

2. 17T Shadren Turner (Heat Race Winner)

3. 07 Daniel Harris

4. 91 Eddie Schwope Jr

5. 1 Austin Kaplan

6. 52M Dustin Miller

7. 66X Chris Wright

8. 17C Cullen Thompson

9. 81 Jacob Blair

10. 57 Randy Ainsworth

11. 19X Josh Munsen

12. 94 Jared Hillyard

13. 15 Ed Noll (Heat Race Winner)

14. 47X Conner Masoner

15. 14K Michael King

16. 16 Paul Lanfermann

17. 20X Bud Wilson (Heat Race Winner)

18. 48 Shawn Grady

19. 15B Wes Bestgen

20. 91J Eddie Schwope III

21. 32P Jeremy Pittsenbarger

22. 10H Garrett Hill

USRA Stock Car:

1. 93 Sam Scott (Heat Race Winner)

2. 77 Dean Wray

3. 34X Mich Ross (Heat Race Winner)

4. 20X Jon Boller Jr

5. 33 Mark Ronnebaum

6. 64 Trenton Jeans

7. 83A Aaron Sauter

8. 19 Jay Barnes

9. 55 Alex Anderson

10. X9 Brad Whitney

USRA Modified:

1. 87 Darren Fuqua (Heat Race Winner)

2. 29 Dennis Elliott (Heat Race Winner)

3. 2H John Hanson

4. 17X Nic Hanes

5. 54 Buz Kaster

6. 97 Houston Johnson

7. R21 Ryan Schaffer

8. 69 Zach Sanders

9. 98 Austin Johnson

10. 24JR Jimmy Dean Eaton

11. 21C Chad Clancy

12. 11 Darren Shaw