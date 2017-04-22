Horstman Claims NCRA Great Lakes Super Sprint Opener!

Lima, Ohio – April 14, 2017 – The National Championship Racing Association Great Lakes Super Sprint Series kicked off their 2017 race season Friday night and in the end it was Jared Horstman holding off veteran Randy Hanagan to claim the victory at Limaland Motorsports Park in Lima, Ohio in a co-sanctioned event with the National Racing Alliance.

Butch Schroeder and Hanagan started on the front row for the twenty-five-lap feature that went quickly yellow as Jarrod Delong made contact with the backstretch wall and came to a stop.

On the complete restart, Schroeder jumped into the lead and by lap four quickly encounter slower cars. This allowed fourth starting Horstman to get by in lapped traffic on lap five in a lead he would never relinquish.

The night’s final caution fell with eight laps to go when Chase Ridenour spun and on the restart, there was no stopping Horstman as he led the rest of the way to claim the victory, his fourth career with the NCRA GLSS.

Hanagan settled for second while Schroeder, Kyle Sauder and eight starting Todd Heuerman rounded out the top five.

The three, eight lap heat races for the twenty-four-car field were won by Hanagan, Schroeder and Ronnie Blair.

Next up for the NCRA Great Lakes Super Sprint Series will be on Friday night, May 5, at I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa, Michigan and the tracks “Ice Breaker Michigan Opener.”

More information on the NCRA GLSS can be found on their official website www.greatlakessupersprints.com and their facebook page: Great Lakes Super Sprints.

NCRA Great Lakes Super Sprint Series (GLSS)/National Racing Alliance (NRA)

Limaland Speedway/Limaland, Ohio

April 14, 2017

24 Cars

1st Heat: 1) 22h- Randy Hannagan, 2) 17h- Jared Horstman, 3) 6s- JR Stewart, 4) 28- Phil Gressman, 5) 11R- Chase Ridenour, 6) 11- To Allison, 7) 49t- Gregg Salman

37- Noah Dunlap

2nd Heat: 1) B20- Butch Schroeder, 2) 10d- Jarrod DeLong, 3) 18h- Todd Heuerman, 4) 23- Devon Dobie, 5) 49d- Shawn Dancer, 6) 7z- Zachary Hampton, 7) 5w- Jeff Williams, 8) 6s- Sean Hosey

3rd Heat: 1) 35- Ronnie Blair, 2) 2- Kyle Sauder, 3) 85- Dustin Daggett, 4) 16b- Max Stambaugh, 5) 57- Mike Dunlap, 6) 3t- Ralph Brackenberry

A Feature: (25 Laps) 1) 17-Jared Horstman [4]; 2) 22H-Randy Hannagan [2]; 3) B20-Butch Schroeder [1]; 4) 2-Kyle Sauder [6]; 5) 8H-Todd Heuerman [8]; 6) 16B-Max Stambaugh [12]; 7) 23-Devon Dobie [11]; 8) 49D-Shawn Dancer [14]; 9) 11-Tim Allison [16]; 10) 6S-Jr Stewart [7]; 11) 49-Gregg Dalman [19]; 12) 35-Ronnie Blair [3]; 13) 28-Phil Gressman [10]; 14) 19J-Linden Jones [18]; 15) 57-Mike Dunlap [15]; 16) 5W-Jeff Williams [20]; 17) 11R-Chase Ridenour [13]; 18) 6H-Sean Hosey [23]; 19) 7Z-Zachary Hampton [17]; 20) 37-Noah Dunlap [22]; 21) 85-Dustin Daggett [9]; 22) 3T-Ralph Brakenberry [21]; 23) 10J-Jarrod Delong [5]; 24) 15-Brandon Ferguson[24]