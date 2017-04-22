Another Strong Night At Humboldt Speedway!

Mitch Keeter has found Humboldt Speedway his own personal playground. The Webb City, Missouri driver notched his 4th win on the young NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Season Friday in dominating fashion. Keeter led wire to wire for 20 fast paced laps holding off Arkansas driver Tyler Wolff and Arizona’s RC Whitwell.Chase Domer from Nevada, Missouri was the night’s biggest mover, finishing fourth from his tenth place starting position. Heat race wins went to Iola’s Chase Sigg and Keeter. With the win, Keeter is starting to amass National Points for a run at the coveted NASCAR Whelen All-American Series crown.

In Ray’s Metal Depot B Mod Action, Humboldt’s Riley Whitworth used his his outside pole starting position to outdistance Dylan Allen. The win, the first on the year for Whitworth, showcased the fields performance going green to checker without any cautions. Wheatland’s Mike Striegel and Chanute’s Tyler Kidwell rounded out the top five. Jasper, Missouri’s Cody Jolly charged through the field from his seventeenth starting position to finish eighth. Heat race wins went to Jerry Morgan, Whitworth, Allen and Striegel.

In the Street Stock division, Longton’s Shane Cook picked up the feature win holding off Jay Lamons Jr and Chet Aitken. Last week’s winner Rusty Etherton mangaed a fourth with Humboldt’s NIck Fritch rounding out the field in fifth. Heat race wins went to Cook and Fritch. Next week Street Stocks battle for a $600 to win purse.

Friday nights Factory Stock division saw 26 cars check in for the weekly program. The A feature saw Chanute’s Bryce Weldon use a late race pass to secure the win over Jon Westhoff and Joey Decoster. The win, Weldon’s second in a row, saw Weldon maneuver through traffic en route to the win. Heat race winners were Ethan Vance, Jon Westhoff and Missouri’s Tyler Schoen.

The Sports Compact division saw John Willard pick up another win, holding off Topeka’s Barry Luthi and Humboldt’s Marisha Collins. The field, the largest for the young class this season, saw heat race wins go to Brian Vohs and Barry Luthi.

Racing returns next Friday night with hotlaps at 7:30 and racing at 8:00. For more information including live results visit www.humboldtspeedway.com.

Humboldt Speedway is a proud member of NASCAR’s Whelen All-American Series.

4/14/2017 at Humboldt Speedway

NASCAR Modifieds

A Feature 1: 1. 1M-Mitch Keeter, 0.000[1]; 2. 4-Tyler Wolff, 0.000[3]; 3. 96-RC Whitwell, 0.000[4]; 4. 227-Chase Domer, 0.000[10]; 5. 21C-Cody Schniepp, 0.000[6]; 6. 17-Jeremy Chambers, 0.000[11]; 7. 02-Tanner Mullens, 0.000[12]; 8. 1-Dennis Bishop, 0.000[13]; 9. 22K-Kevin Newell, 0.000[14]; 10. 75-Tad Davis, 0.000[5]; 11. 9D8-Paden Phillips, 0.000[9]; 12. 9D-Scott Daniels, 0.000[7]; 13. 18JR-Chase Sigg, 0.000[2]; 14. 21B-Bryce Schniepp, 0.000[8]

Heat 1: 1. 18JR-Chase Sigg, 0.000[1]; 2. 4-Tyler Wolff, 0.000[4]; 3. 21C-Cody Schniepp, 0.000[3]; 4. 9D-Scott Daniels, 0.000[2]; 5. 9D8-Paden Phillips, 0.000[6]; 6. 17-Jeremy Chambers, 0.000[7]; 7. 1-Dennis Bishop, 0.000[5]

Heat 2: 1. 1M-Mitch Keeter, 0.000[2]; 2. 96-RC Whitwell, 0.000[3]; 3. 75-Tad Davis, 0.000[4]; 4. 21B-Bryce Schniepp, 0.000[1]; 5. 227-Chase Domer, 0.000[5]; 6. 02-Tanner Mullens, 0.000[7]; 7. 22K-Kevin Newell, 0.000[6]

NASCAR B Modifieds

A Feature 1: 1. R63-Riley Whitworth, 0.000[2]; 2. 98-Dylan Allen, 0.000[1]; 3. 17-Mike Striegel, 0.000[4]; 4. 54-Tyler Kidwell, 0.000[3]; 5. 22-Brian McGowen, 0.000[5]; 6. 20C-Shane Collins, 0.000[11]; 7. 42J-Jerry Morgan, 0.000[6]; 8. 00-Cody Jolly, 0.000[17]; 9. 121-Tim Phillips, 0.000[8]; 10. 98K-Kenton Allen, 0.000[9]; 11. 16-Matthew Kay, 0.000[7]; 12. 37-Tim Van Gotten, 0.000[18]; 13. 101-Matt Rose, 0.000[10]; 14. B01-Jimmie Davis, 0.000[13]; 15. B2-Chance Bishop, 0.000[12]; 16. 8-Mike Letterman, 0.000[19]; 17. 15R-Ryan Smith, 0.000[20]; 18. 2G-Jacob Asbell, 0.000[16]; 19. 96-Allen Winter, 0.000[14]; 20. 31-Luke Phillips, 0.000[15]

B Feature 1: 1. 00-Cody Jolly, 0.000[8]; 2. 37-Tim Van Gotten, 0.000[11]; 3. 8-Mike Letterman, 0.000[4]; 4. 15R-Ryan Smith, 0.000[2]; 5. 14T-Quentin Taylor, 0.000[1]; 6. D86-Eldon McIntosh, 0.000[10]; 7. H1-Mark Hunzinger, 0.000[3]; 8. 16H-Jake Hereford, 0.000[6]; 9. (DNF) 06-TC Balthazor, 0.000[5]; (DNS) 18-Mason Sigg, 0.000; (DNS) K25-Kevin Stephens, 0.000

Heat 1: 1. 42J-Jerry Morgan, 0.000[1]; 2. 16-Matthew Kay, 0.000[4]; 3. 101-Matt Rose, 0.000[3]; 4. 96-Allen Winter, 0.000[2]; 5. (DNF) 00-Cody Jolly, 0.000[7]; 6. (DNF) K25-Kevin Stephens, 0.000[5]; (DNS) 16H-Jake Hereford, 0.000

Heat 2: 1. R63-Riley Whitworth, 0.000[4]; 2. 54-Tyler Kidwell, 0.000[6]; 3. 20C-Shane Collins, 0.000[3]; 4. 31-Luke Phillips, 0.000[2]; 5. 14T-Quentin Taylor, 0.000[5]; 6. 8-Mike Letterman, 0.000[1]; 7. 06-TC Balthazor, 0.000[7]

Heat 3: 1. 98-Dylan Allen, 0.000[5]; 2. 98K-Kenton Allen, 0.000[2]; 3. 121-Tim Phillips, 0.000[7]; 4. 2G-Jacob Asbell, 0.000[4]; 5. 15R-Ryan Smith, 0.000[1]; 6. (DNF) D86-Eldon McIntosh, 0.000[6]; 7. (DNF) 37-Tim Van Gotten, 0.000[3]

Heat 4: 1. 17-Mike Striegel, 0.000[2]; 2. 22-Brian McGowen, 0.000[5]; 3. B2-Chance Bishop, 0.000[3]; 4. B01-Jimmie Davis, 0.000[6]; 5. H1-Mark Hunzinger, 0.000[4]; (DNS) 18-Mason Sigg, 0.000

NASCAR Street Stocks

A Feature 1: 1. 19-Shane Cook, 0.000[1]; 2. 0L-Jay Lamons Jr, 0.000[6]; 3. 29-Chet Aitken, 0.000[5]; 4. 8-Rusty Etherton, 0.000[7]; 5. 85-Nick Fritch, 0.000[3]; 6. X11-Brad Jarman, 0.000[2]; 7. J31-Hunter Oswald, 0.000[9]; 8. 49-Ken Colston, 0.000[8]; 9. XL7-Colby Carter, 0.000[10]; 10. 0-Ray Roberts, 0.000[4]; (DNS) 08-Jeremy Holm, 0.000

Heat 1: 1. 19-Shane Cook, 0.000[3]; 2. X11-Brad Jarman, 0.000[5]; 3. 0-Ray Roberts, 0.000[6]; 4. 49-Ken Colston, 0.000[2]; 5. (DNF) 08-Jeremy Holm, 0.000[1]; (DNS) XL7-Colby Carter, 0.000

Heat 2: 1. 85-Nick Fritch, 0.000[1]; 2. 29-Chet Aitken, 0.000[2]; 3. 0L-Jay Lamons Jr, 0.000[3]; 4. 8-Rusty Etherton, 0.000[5]; 5. J31-Hunter Oswald, 0.000[4]

Factory Stock

A Feature 1: 1. 23JR-Bryce Weldon, 0.000[2]; 2. 9-Jon Westhoff, 0.000[4]; 3. 61-Joey Decoster, 0.000[1]; 4. 75T-Tyler Schoen, 0.000[5]; 5. 13V-Ethan Vance, 0.000[3]; 6. 3-Derrek Wilson, 0.000[23]; 7. 21-Jacob Ellison, 0.000[15]; 8. 15-kylee jarman, 0.000[7]; 9. 7H-Zoe Hannah, 0.000[8]; 10. 12-Jason Agee, 0.000[11]; 11. 114-Wayne Johnson, 0.000[9]; 12. 54-Todd Kidwell, 0.000[6]; 13. 89-Jackson McGowen, 0.000[17]; 14. 417-john shaver, 0.000[13]; 15. 6J-Justin Shadden, 0.000[12]; 16. 1/2S-Jeremy Willard, 0.000[18]; 17. 1106-Eddie Coulter, 0.000[22]; 18. 33D-Camryn Davis, 0.000[16]; 19. 0-Ethan Lamons, 0.000[10]; 20. 72-William Franklin, 0.000[14]; 21. 85N-Kris Dupuy, 0.000[19]; 22. 02-Jack Bigley, 0.000[21]; (DNS) 99-Scott Lucke, 0.000

Heat 1: 1. 13V-Ethan Vance, 0.000[1]; 2. 61-Joey Decoster, 0.000[6]; 3. 114-Wayne Johnson, 0.000[2]; 4. 12-Jason Agee, 0.000[5]; 5. 72-William Franklin, 0.000[4]; 6. 89-Jackson McGowen, 0.000[3]; 7. 85N-Kris Dupuy, 0.000[7]; (DNS) 99-Scott Lucke, 0.000

Heat 2: 1. 9-Jon Westhoff, 0.000[1]; 2. 23JR-Bryce Weldon, 0.000[5]; 3. 0-Ethan Lamons, 0.000[3]; 4. 7H-Zoe Hannah, 0.000[7]; 5. 21-Jacob Ellison, 0.000[2]; 6. 33D-Camryn Davis, 0.000[8]; 7. (DNF) 02-Jack Bigley, 0.000[4]; 8. (DNF) 3-Derrek Wilson, 0.000[6]

Heat 3: 1. 75T-Tyler Schoen, 0.000[1]; 2. 54-Todd Kidwell, 0.000[4]; 3. 15-kylee jarman, 0.000[7]; 4. 6J-Justin Shadden, 0.000[2]; 5. 417-john shaver, 0.000[6]; 6. 1/2S-Jeremy Willard, 0.000[5]; 7. (DNF) 1106-Eddie Coulter, 0.000[3]

Sport Compact

A Feature 1: 1. 12CZ-John Willard, 0.000[2]; 2. 66B-Barry Luthi, 0.000[3]; 3. 18-Marisha Collins, 0.000[5]; 4. 22I-Eric Ikehorn, 0.000[7]; 5. 4-Curtis Wilson Jr, 0.000[9]; 6. 3-Trenton Wilson, 0.000[8]; 7. 14JR-Jillian Wilson, 0.000[11]; 8. 6-Cayden Vance, 0.000[6]; 9. (DNF) 55-David Miller, 0.000[4]; 10. (DNF) 5-Charles Butler Jr, 0.000[10]; (DNS) 95-Steven Bunton, 0.000; (DQ) 30-Brian Vohs, 0.000[1]

Heat 1: 1. 30-Brian Vohs, 0.000[2]; 2. 55-David Miller, 0.000[4]; 3. 18-Marisha Collins, 0.000[3]; 4. 22I-Eric Ikehorn, 0.000[5]; 5. 4-Curtis Wilson Jr, 0.000[6]; 6. (DNF) 95-Steven Bunton, 0.000[1]

Heat 2: 1. 66B-Barry Luthi, 0.000[1]; 2. 12CZ-John Willard, 0.000[5]; 3. 6-Cayden Vance, 0.000[2]; 4. 3-Trenton Wilson, 0.000[4]; 5. 5-Charles Butler Jr, 0.000[3]; 6. 14JR-Jillian Wilson, 0.000[6]