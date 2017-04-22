Kinderknecht Kicks Off NCRA Mod-Lite Season in Victory Lane!

Park City, Kansas – April 15, 2017 – Justin Kinderknecht started his bid for a three-peat championship off on a winning note as he claimed the National Championship Racing Association of Park City, Kansas presented by

Precise Racing Products mod-lite season opener at 81 Speedway in Park City on Saturday night.

Kindernecht started on the pole for the twenty-lap feature and would go on to claim the victory while Briley Goodwin put on a show, starting ninth and came home second. Outside front row starter Ryan Ayers finished third while Alex Loveless and Owen Edwards rounded out the top five.

The two heat races were won by Ryan Ayers and Kinderknecht.

Next up for the NCRA mod-lite division will be on the Memorial Day holiday weekend Saturday night, May 27, at 81

Speedway.

NCRA Mod-Lites

81 Speedway/Park City, Kansas

April 15, 2017

18 Cars

1st Heat: 1) Ryan Ayers, 2) Dustin Forsberg, 3) Trace Ayers, 4) Alex Loveless, 5) Briley Goodwin, 6) Ryan Seacrest, 7) Tyler Bradshaw, 8) Jeremy Heim, 9) Travis Govern

2rd Heat: 1) Justin Kinderknecht, 2) Chad Shartzer, 3) Owen Edwards, 4) Zane Hansen, 5) Jason Roe, 6) Cody Kretchmar, 7) John Miranda, 8) Abby Morris, DQ) Bryan Ward

(20 Laps) A Feature: 1) Justin Kinderknecht, 2) Briley Goodwin, 3) Ryan Ayers, 4) Alex Loveless, 5) Owen Edwards, 6) Dustin Forsberg, 7) Cody Kretchmar, 8) Tyler Bradshaw, 9) Bryan Ward, 10) Ryan Seacrest, 11) Trace Ayers, 12) Chad Shartzer, 13) Zane Lawrence, 14) Abby Morris, 15) Jason Roe, 16) Jeremy Heim, 17) John Miranda