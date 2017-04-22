Franz Opens 2017 With NCRA Modified Victory!

Park City, Kansas – April 15, 2017 – Former five-time series champion Brian Franz kicked off the 20th consecutive season for the National Championship Racing Association of Park City, Kansas presented by Precise Racing Products modified season off in winning fashion as he claimed the victory Saturday night at 81 Speedway in Park City.

Franz and former two-time series champion Marc Hurd started on the front row for the twenty-five-lap feature and when it was all said and done, the tours career feature winner added another to his total by picking up the victory over Hurd.

Former two time and defending series champion Dan Powers worked his way up to a third-place finish after starting eighth while former champion Tyler Davis and Cody Gearhart rounded out the top five.

The five, eight lap heat races for the 43-car field were won by Davis, Dustin Belcher, Josh Lanterman, Ryan McAninch and Powers.

2017 series rookie of the year contender Joe Cleveland took home the eight lap “C” feature victory while Jason McGehee claimed the twelve lap “B” feature.

The next event for the NCRA modified division will be held over the Memorial Day holiday weekend on Saturday night, May 27, at 81 Speedway.

NCRA Modifieds

81 Speedway/Park City, Kansas

April 15, 2017

43 Cars

1st Heat: 1) Tyler Davis, 2) Jake Nightengale, 3) Travis Johnson, 4) Beau Davis, 5) Brandon Massey, 6) Cuyler Calkin, 7) Alex Cammon, 8) Kevin Newell, 9) John Cammon

2nd Heat: 1) Dustin Belcher, 2) Corey Lagroon, 3) Jason McGehee, 4) Ross Shipman, 5) TJ Tolan, 6) Heath Myers, 7) Patrick McManus, 8) Marc Robe, 9) Barry Maupin

3rd Heat: 1) Josh Lanterman, 2) Cody Gearhart, 3) Erick Chesterman, 4) Gary Kilbourn, 5) Johnny Whitmore, 6) Kyle Rohleder, 7) Rodney Chaffin, 8) Kendall Kemp, 9) Jon Herring, Jr.

4th Heat: 1) Marc Hurd, 2) Ryan McAninch, 3) Cecil Dymond, 4) Joe Cleveland, 5) Scott Green, 6) James Weve, 7) Kirby Robe, 8) Shelby Stucky

5th Heat: 1) Brian Franz, 2) Dan Powers, 3) Kyler Kemp, 4) Edward Leecy, 5) Alan Blevins, 6) Clint McFadden, 7) Nic Baalman, 8) Dean Brungardt

C Feature (Top 10 Advance): 1) Joe Cleveland, 2) Kyle Rohleder, 3) Cuyler Calkin, 4) James Weve, 5) Kirby Robe, 6) Shelby Stucky, 7) Alex Cammon, 8) Johnny Whitmore, 9) Nic Baalman, 10) Jon Herring, Jr., 11) John Cammon, 12) Marc Robe, 13) Rodney Chaffin, 14) Gary Kilbourn, 15) Kendall Kemp, 16) Barry Maupin, 17) Clint McFadden, 18) Patrick McManus, 19) Kevin Newell, 20) Edward Leecy, 21) Heath Myers, 22) Dean Brungardt

B Feature (Top 10 Advance): 1) Jason McGehee, 2) Beau Davis, 3) Scott Green, 4) Alan Blevins, 5) Kyler Kemp, 6) Cecil Dymond, 7) TJ Tolan, 8) Joe Cleveland, 9) Alex Cammon, 10) Jon Herring, Jr., 11) Nic Baalman, 12) Shelby Stucky, 13) Brandon Massey, 14) James Weve, 15) Johnny Whitmore, 16) Kyle Rohleder, 17) Erick Chesterman, 18) Jake Nightenggale, 19) Kirby Robe, DNS) Cuyler Calkin

(25 Laps) A Feature: 1) Brian Franz, 2) Marc Hurd, 3) Dan Powers, 4) Tyler Davis, 5) Cody Gearhart, 6) Josh Lanterman, 7) Ryan McAninch, 8) Kyler Kemp, 9) Travis Johnson, 10) Jason McGehee, 11) Beau Davis, 12) Corey Lagroon, 13) TJ Tolan, 14) Alan Blevins, 15) Cecil Dymond, 16) Scott Green, 17) Dustin Belcher, 18) Jon Herring, Jr., 19) Joe Cleveland, 20) Alex Cammon