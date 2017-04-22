USMTS ready for Thursday night rage in “The Cage”

ATCHISON, Kan. (April 19) — The battling beasts of the USMTS awaken from their 26-day slumber Thursday night with a return to the exciting Atchison County Raceway to kick off a three-day weekend of racing in the tough MSD Central Region presented by Summit Racing Equipment.

Following Thursday’s thrash-fest, the tripleheader continues Friday at the Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., and then wraps up on Saturday with a visit to the I-35 Speedway in Winston, Mo.

Fans at last year’s event at “The Cage” saw a remarkable 50-lap feature won by current points leader Cade Dillard. The race saw only a few cautions which, according to USMTS driver Dereck Ramirez, were needed to catch your breath.

“You don’t need a ton of horsepower to perform at the Atchison County Raceway, and you’ll need all of your concentration to think about the next corner,” said USMTS promoter Todd Staley. “The racing here is intense and, honestly, if you are a real racer or race fan you should be at this show.”

E-Mods will complete the card on Thursday. Pit gates open at 4 p.m. and grandstands open at 5 with the first heat race slated for 7:30. Tickets are $20, youth ages 12-16 are $10 and kids 11 and under get in for free. Pit passes are $35.

Fans can pick up $2-off discount coupon at Casey’s General Stores locations in Atchison, Highland, Leavenworth, Platte City, St. Joseph and Wathena. To find the location nearest you, visit www.caseys.com.

The Atchison County Raceway is located 2.0 miles north of Atchison on Sedgewick Rd. (past 302nd St.). For more information, call (913) 370-2520 and see www.acraceway.com online.

To learn more about the United States Modified Touring Series, visit www.usmts.com online or call 515-832-7944. You can also like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/usmts, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usmts and Instagram at www.instagram.com/usmts or subscribe to our YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/usmtstv. Keep up to speed with everything USMTS by joining our email list at www.usmts.com/subscribe.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

USMTS OFFICIAL SPONSORS: American Racer Racing Tires, Argo Manufacturing, Casey’s General Stores, Chix Gear Racewear, CP-Carrillo, Deatherage Opticians, Fast Shafts, Intercomp, KSE Racing Products, Leaf Racewear & Safety Equipment, Malvern Bank, MSD, Pace Performance, RacerWebsite.com, RacinDirt.com, RacingJunk.com, S&S Fishing & Rental, Summit Racing Equipment, The Joie of Seating, VP Racing Fuels.

USMTS PARTICIPATING SPONSORS: Arizona Sport Shirts, ASi Racewear, Brodix Cylinder Heads, Duvall Electric, ElbowsUp.com, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Oreo, Production Jars, Rancho Milagro Racing, RHRSwag.com, YouDirt.com.

USMTS CONTINGENCY SPONSORS: 905 Ink, AFCO Racing Products, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, BigDeal Car Care, BSB Manufacturing, Day Motor Sports, Dickson Racing Shocks, E3 Spark Plugs, Edelbrock, FK Rod Ends, Forty9 Designs, Fuel Safe, Genesis Racing Shocks, GRT Race Cars, Holley Performance Products, Hooker Custom Harness, Integra Shocks & Springs, Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts, Keyser Manufacturing, Out-Pace Racing Products, QA1 Precision Products, Real Racing Wheels, Simpson Performance Products, Sweet Manufacturing, Sybesma Graphics, Tire Demon, Wehrs Machine & Race Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes.