After Explosive Opening Night Central Missouri Speedway Comes Back for Week Two!

(Warrensburg, MO) Without question, Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) is coming off its strongest opening night in the track’s 22 years of existence with Earl and Susan Walls at the helm! When all five winning drivers from week one mention how good the track was, and without being prompted to do so, you know it was a grand way to begin the 2017 season.

It wasn’t just the drivers who gave praise, social media was a buzz for days after the CMS opener from fans in the stands. It was a near-perfect night last weekend as 90 cars made their way to CMS in five divisions, USRA Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mod-Lites, USRA B-Mods, and Pure Stocks. A total of 19 events made up the program last week as Jim Moody in USRA Modifieds, Clayton Campbell in Street Stocks, David Raffurty in Mod-Lites, Jake Richards in USRA B-Mods, and Jason Ryun in Pure Stocks, all drove to opening night victories!

Before last week’s events began, Don Johnson in Pure Stocks, Bob Nakoneczny, Kevin White in Mod-Lites, Rob Hardwick in Street Stocks, and Brian Johnson in USRA Modifieds, were recognized by RE/MAX United Realty’s Chuck Barlow with “Best in Show” plaques for displaying their cars at the recent 5th Annual CMS Car Show.

Weekly racing resumes Saturday evening at CMS with pits opening at 4:30, grandstands at 5 and racing at 7:30. General admission adults $12, Military w/I.D. and Seniors 65 to 74 $10, kids ages six to twelve $5, five years and under are free, seniors 75 and older are also free. Seniors 80 and older may receive free pit admission courtesy of promoter Earl Walls, who recently celebrated his own 80th birthday! All pit passes $30.

CMS is located 3.5-miles north of Warrensburg, MO from the junction of Highways 50 and 13 in Warrensburg just north of the new Hwy 13 by-pass round-a-bout, or from the Higginsville exit off I-70, head south on Highway 13 for twelve and half miles.

Keep up with CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Keep up with CMS news and information by pointing your browser to www.centralmissourispeedway.net. The Website includes standings, results, schedule, news, and much more!

CMS wishes to thank its 2017 primary sponsors for their support including Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Budweiser, KMZU 100.7 FM, Sunoco Race Fuels, Midwest Coatings, Better Country KIX 105.7, KSDL, and KSIS FM, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, KRLI FM 103.9 & KAOL 101.3 FM The Grenade, Pepsi, 610 Sports Radio Kansas City, College Town Apartments of Warrensburg, and Heartland Waste.

The list of 2017 business partners includes: Batliner Recycling, Kleinschmidt’s Western Store, OK Wheel Alignment, OK Tire Stores, Economy Lumber & Hardware, blue Springs Truck Line Inc., Brooks Auto LLC, Rick Darling Racing Engines/Head Porting, KMMO Radio, Sabre Solar LLC, KDKD Radio, LJS Graphics, Wilderness Ridge Tent & Canvas, DQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, Zaxby’s, Miller Lite, Victory Trophies & Plaques, Joslins Jewelry, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, RockAuto.com, R & B Septic Services, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Wilderness Ridge Tent and Canvas, and Seeburg Mufflers. To join the CMS business partner team, call Susan Walls at (816) 229-1338. No calls after 8 p.m. please.