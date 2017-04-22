Weekly Racing Series resumes Saturday with $uper $aver $pecial at Lucas Oil Speedway

Wheatland, Missouri (April 18, 2017) – Racing resumes at Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday with round No. 2 of the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series with fans offered a terrific value.

The Springfield News-Leader Media Group presents the first $uper $aver $pecial Night of 2017 with four admissions, four hots dogs and four 20-ounce Coca-Cola products offered to fans arriving before 6:30 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with hot laps at 7 and racing at 7:35 with all four weekly classes back in action after a highly successful doubleheader weekend featuring the Lucas Oil Late Models 4th annual Spring Nationals.

“It was a fantastic weekend of racing at the MLRA Spring Nationals, but now we’re ready to welcome back our weekly classes for their second program of the year,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Dan Robinson said. “This is a terrific chance for the fans to come out a little early and get a great deal with the four admissions, four hot dogs and four Coke products.”

Parity has been the name of the game through the first two weekends. The 10 features contested so far have seen 10 different winners. Two of the three feature on Saturday saw late passes for the lead.

Classes in action on Saturday will be the Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models, the Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds, the Big O Tires Street Stocks and the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods. The Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods will be the featured class of the evening running a special 25-lap, $500 to win main event.

The USRA Modifieds have run three features so far with three-time reigning track champion Jeff Cutshaw of Bolivar off to another strong start. In addition to an opening-night feature win, Cutshaw finished third and sixth last weekend and leads the early points chase.

In additional to the $uper $aver $pecial and regular admission prices, a select number of suites are available. Contact admissions director Nichole McMillan (417) 282-5984 or by email nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for information.

For news and information from the Springfield News-Leader Media Group, visit News-Leader.com.

ADMISSION PRICES

$uper $aver $pecial: 4 admissions, 4 hot dogs and 4 Coca-Cola products for $30 for fans arriving prior to 6:30 p.m.

Regular admission:

Adults (16 and up) $12

Seniors (62 and up)/Military $9

Youth (6-15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass $25

Pit Pass $30

Camping

Reserved with Electric and Water- $35/Night (limited availability)

Reserved Dry Spots- $20/Night (limited availability)

Dry Camping- $10/night

For complete Lucas Oil Speedway event information, archived stories, ticket info and the 2017 racing schedule, visit LucasOilSpeedway.com. Three-day passes for the 25th annual Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com are now on sale. Only about 500 of the three-day passes remain. Call admission director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

Lucas Oil Speedway is located at Highways 83 and 54 in Wheatland, Missouri. A campground with shower and bathroom facilities is also available. With it’s entrance located just outside the pit gate this sprawling scenic camping facility will continue to enhance the racing experience at the Diamond of Dirt Tracks.

Click www.LucasOilSpeedway.com for more information and detailed directions to the speedway or call the Track Hotline at (417) 282-5984.

In addition, fans can get social with Lucas Oil Speedway by following @LucasSpeedway on Twitter, clicking “Like” at www.facebook.com/LucasOilSpeedway and on www.youtube.com/LucasOilSpeedway.