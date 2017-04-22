Karl Performance Sunday Showdown Ready For This Sunday!

Topeka, KS – This Sunday night, April 23rd, Heartland Park Topeka’s Dirt Track will get going for their sophomore season.

Fans will get a chance to see their favorite IMCA classes once again. Each week the fans will get a chance to see the IMCA Hobby Stocks, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, IMCA Stock Cars and the IMCA Modifieds battle it out each and every week as they will try to be crowned the champion of the Karl Performance Sunday Showdown Series.

Not only will fans get to see their favorite driver and class of cars, but they will be doing so with the best ticket prices in the Midwest! Adult admission is just $8.00, seniors and military patrons will be $6.00 with proper identification, kids 6 to 12 will get in for $2.00 and children 5 and under will be admitted for FREE!!!

The spectator gates will open up at 4:30 p.m., hot laps will be at 6:30 p.m. and the first race goes green at 7:00 p.m.

When the fans roll in on Sunday night they will also see a new concessionaire at the race track. Heartland Park Topeka now will own and operate the concession stand. This means fans will find more windows to be waited on and better prices!!!

On the track last years champs will be looking to duplicate their 2016 success. Steven Bowers Jr. held off Tom Charles last season to win the IMCA Modified crown. This season Bowers is off to a strong start and will be looking forward to getting started in Topeka once again.

Brandon Conkwright made the most of his first season at Heartland Park in the IMCA Stock Car division last season. Conkwright ran away with his 1st championship as a driver. During the practice day it looked as if Conkwright has gotten even better than he was a year ago. There will be several drivers ready to challenge for the title in 2017.

In the IMCA Northern Sport Mod class it was Curtis Dreasher winning last year’s crown over Austin Charles by virtue of 1 feature win. The two tied in the points standings and the tie breaker was feature wins. Dreasher had 1 more feature win than Charles giving him the title! This season look for more of the same competitive fire as this class is chalked full of outstanding drivers.

Another division that was full of close competition and several different features winners was the IMCA Hobby Stocks. Dalton Ronnebaum put together the best season a year ago in route to winning the championship. This season some new faces will be ready to battle it out with the veterans of the class and that should be a good recipe for success.

Head out to Heartland Park Topeka’s Dirt Track this Sunday night for some great IMCA action during the Karl Performance Sunday Showdown.

Gates Open at 4:30 PM

Hot Laps 6:30 PM

1st Race Goes Green 7:00 PM

Adult $8.00

Sr. & Military (with proper i.d.) $6.00

Kids 6 to 12 $2.00

Children 5 and under FREE

Adult Pit Pass $25.00

Kids 12 and Under $10.00

2017 Karl Performance Sunday Showdown

Sunday / April 23

Saturday / September 2

2nd annual Capitol City Clash