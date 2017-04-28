Whitwell Wins Exciting Sunday Feature At Humboldt

With the rains from Friday passed, Humboldt Speedway roared back into action on Sunday evening. NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Modifieds drew the attention of the crowd as Tuscon, Arizona’s RC Whitwell used his starting pole position to cruise to his first victory on the bullring at Humboldt Speedway. Whitwell held off former USMTS Champion Jason Hughes in the closing laps for the win. Current track point leader Mitch Keeter finished third.Modifieds will compete on April 28th for $1500 to win, this made possible by the Monarch Cement Company of Humboldt, Kansas.

Pitt Steel provided the ammunition for local Street Stock racers on Sunday

evening. Coffeyville’s Chet Aitken and Humboldt’s Nick Fritch dueled for

lead through the A feature, with Aitken claiming the nights prize. Shane

Cook, Matthew Harp and Bobby Ruff rounded out the top five. This was

Aitken’s first feature win at Humboldt.

In Ray’s Metal Depot B Mod action, drivers fought hard to maintain

composure on a track that demanded precision. Fort Scott, Kansas driver

Brian Bolin held off all challengers to claim his second victory of the

year. Current point leader Dylan Allen and former USRA B Mod National

Champion Andy Bryant sliced their way through the field to finish second

and third respectively. Riley Whitworth and Tim Van Gotten rounded out the

top five. Heat Race wins went to Shane Collins, Bolin, Whitworth and Mike

Striegel.

The Factory Stock division saw Chanute’s Jon Westhoff lead from wire to

wire to claim his first A feature win on the young 2017 season. Westhoff

survived a late race restart to distance himself from Jacob Ellison and

Dereck Wilson. Joey Decoster and Todd Kidwell completed the finishing five.

In Sport Compact Action, the familiar name of John Willard again visited

McCarthy Auto Group / Humboldt Speedway Victory Lane. Willard, electing to

start the A feature from deep in the field, used his experience to blast

his way to the front. Humboldt’s Eric Ikehorn led the majority of the race,

only to see Willard spoil his night near the end. Ikehorn and Barry Luthi

from Topeka, Kansas rounded out the top three.

Racing returns Friday night, April 28th with a $1500 to win NASCAR Whelen

All-American Series Modifieds sponsored by the Monarch Cement Company. B

Mods, Street Stocks, Factory Stocks and Sport Compact will also compete.

For full results and more information visit www,humboldtspeedway.com.

4/23/2017 at Humboldt Speedway

NASCAR Modifieds

A Feature 1: 1. 96-RC Whitwell, 0.000[1]; 2. 12-Jason Hughes, 0.000[6]; 3.

1M-Mitch Keeter, 0.000[3]; 4. 21C-Cody Schniepp, 0.000[2]; 5. 75-Tad Davis,

0.000[5]; 6. 02-Tanner Mullens, 0.000[8]; 7. 227-Chase Domer, 0.000[7]; 8.

21B-Bryce Schniepp, 0.000[4]; 9. 17-Jeremy Chambers, 0.000[9]; 10.

18JR-Chase Sigg, 0.000[11]; 11. 9D8-Paden Phillips, 0.000[14]; 12.

22N-Kevin Newell, 0.000[15]; 13. 9D-Scott Daniels, 0.000[13]; 14. (DNF)

4-Tyler Wolff, 0.000[12]; 15. (DNF) 1-Dennis Bishop, 0.000[10]

Heat 1: 1. 21C-Cody Schniepp, 0.000[1]; 2. 21B-Bryce Schniepp, 0.000[2]; 3.

1M-Mitch Keeter, 0.000[7]; 4. 02-Tanner Mullens, 0.000[3]; 5. 17-Jeremy

Chambers, 0.000[5]; 6. 4-Tyler Wolff, 0.000[6]; 7. 9D-Scott Daniels,

0.000[8]; 8. 22N-Kevin Newell, 0.000[4]

Heat 2: 1. 96-RC Whitwell, 0.000[3]; 2. 75-Tad Davis, 0.000[1]; 3. 12-Jason

Hughes, 0.000[4]; 4. 227-Chase Domer, 0.000[6]; 5. 1-Dennis Bishop,

0.000[2]; 6. 18JR-Chase Sigg, 0.000[7]; 7. 9D8-Paden Phillips, 0.000[5]

NASCAR B Modifieds

A Feature 1: 1. X2-Brian Bolin, 0.000[1]; 2. 98-Dylan Allen, 0.000[16]; 3.

28-Andy Bryant, 0.000[15]; 4. 63-Riley Whitworth, 0.000[2]; 5. 37-Tim Van

Gotten, 0.000[18]; 6. 98K-Kenton Allen, 0.000[11]; 7. 54-Tyler Kidwell,

0.000[10]; 8. 22-Brian McGowen, 0.000[6]; 9. 17-Mike Striegel, 0.000[3];

10. 42J-Jerry Morgan, 0.000[7]; 11. 101-Matt Rose, 0.000[19]; 12. 31-Luke

Phillips, 0.000[14]; 13. 19S-Stefan Palmer, 0.000[20]; 14. B4-Brayton

Skaggs, 0.000[5]; 15. D86-Eldon McIntosh, 0.000[8]; 16. (DNF) H1-Mark

Hunzinger, 0.000[13]; 17. (DNF) 55-Nathan Hagar, 0.000[12]; 18. (DNF)

20C-Shane Collins, 0.000[4]; 19. (DNF) 11-Steve Johnson, 0.000[17]; (DNS)

00-Cody Jolly, 0.000

B Feature 1: 1. 28-Andy Bryant, 0.000[1]; 2. 98-Dylan Allen, 0.000[4]; 3.

11-Steve Johnson, 0.000[2]; 4. 37-Tim Van Gotten, 0.000[11]; 5. 101-Matt

Rose, 0.000[3]; 6. 19S-Stefan Palmer, 0.000[7]; 7. 8-Mike Letterman,

0.000[9]; 8. 7-Jake Storrer, 0.000[10]; 9. 18-Mason Sigg, 0.000[12]; 10.

K25-Kevin Stephens, 0.000[8]; 11. (DNF) 121-Tim Phillips, 0.000[15]; 12.

(DNF) 15R-Ryan Smith, 0.000[6]; (DNS) 12JR-Olen Stephens, 0.000; (DNS)

16-Matthew Kay, 0.000; (DNS) D7-Shawn Duncan, 0.000

Heat 1: 1. 20C-Shane Collins, 0.000[2]; 2. 42J-Jerry Morgan, 0.000[3]; 3.

22-Brian McGowen, 0.000[7]; 4. H1-Mark Hunzinger, 0.000[5]; 5. D7-Shawn

Duncan, 0.000[4]; 6. 19S-Stefan Palmer, 0.000[8]; 7. 18-Mason Sigg,

0.000[6]; 8. (DNF) 121-Tim Phillips, 0.000[1]

Heat 2: 1. X2-Brian Bolin, 0.000[7]; 2. 00-Cody Jolly, 0.000[2]; 3.

54-Tyler Kidwell, 0.000[5]; 4. 11-Steve Johnson, 0.000[4]; 5. 101-Matt

Rose, 0.000[6]; 6. 8-Mike Letterman, 0.000[3]; 7. 37-Tim Van Gotten,

0.000[1]

Heat 3: 1. 63-Riley Whitworth, 0.000[6]; 2. D86-Eldon McIntosh, 0.000[3];

3. 98K-Kenton Allen, 0.000[1]; 4. 31-Luke Phillips, 0.000[5]; 5. 15R-Ryan

Smith, 0.000[4]; 6. K25-Kevin Stephens, 0.000[7]; 7. (DNF) 16-Matthew Kay,

0.000[2]

Heat 4: 1. 17-Mike Striegel, 0.000[6]; 2. B4-Brayton Skaggs, 0.000[4]; 3.

55-Nathan Hagar, 0.000[1]; 4. 28-Andy Bryant, 0.000[5]; 5. 98-Dylan Allen,

0.000[2]; 6. 7-Jake Storrer, 0.000[3]; 7. (DNF) 12JR-Olen Stephens, 0.000[7]

NASCAR Street Stocks

A Feature 1: 1. 29-Chet Aitken, 0.000[4]; 2. 85-Nick Fritch, 0.000[1]; 3.

19-Shane Cook, 0.000[5]; 4. 81H-Mathew Harp, 0.000[2]; 5. X15-Bobby Ruff,

0.000[10]; 6. 00-Nick Whalen, 0.000[7]; 7. 8-Rusty Etherton, 0.000[6]; 8.

67-Devin Irvin, 0.000[11]; 9. 49-Ken Colston, 0.000[8]; 10. (DNF) 26B-Bobby

Brown, 0.000[13]; 11. (DNF) 28K-Chris Kircher, 0.000[3]; 12. (DNF) 0L-Jay

Lamons Jr, 0.000[12]

Heat 1: 1. 85-Nick Fritch, 0.000[1]; 2. 28K-Chris Kircher, 0.000[4]; 3.

19-Shane Cook, 0.000[5]; 4. 00-Nick Whalen, 0.000[6]; 5. (DNF) X15-Bobby

Ruff, 0.000[3]; 6. (DNF) 0L-Jay Lamons Jr, 0.000[2]

Heat 2: 1. 81H-Mathew Harp, 0.000[1]; 2. 29-Chet Aitken, 0.000[3]; 3.

8-Rusty Etherton, 0.000[5]; 4. 49-Ken Colston, 0.000[6]; 5. (DNF) 67-Devin

Irvin, 0.000[4]; (DQ) 26B-Bobby Brown, 0.000[2]

Factory Stock

A Feature 1: 1. 9-Jon Westhoff, 0.000[1]; 2. 21-Jacob Ellison, 0.000[3]; 3.

3-Derrek Wilson, 0.000[5]; 4. 61-Joey Decoster, 0.000[8]; 5. 54-Todd

Kidwell, 0.000[11]; 6. 114-Wayne Johnson, 0.000[6]; 7. 99-Scott Lucke,

0.000[13]; 8. 6-Billy Shadden, 0.000[10]; 9. 7H-Zoe Hannah, 0.000[14]; 10.

02-Jack Bigley, 0.000[12]; 11. (DNF) K84-Kris Dupuy, 0.000[17]; 12. (DNF)

72-William Franklin, 0.000[15]; 13. (DNF) 15X-Tony Melton, 0.000[9]; 14.

(DNF) 13V-Ethan Vance, 0.000[7]; 15. (DNF) 0-Ethan Lamons, 0.000[4]; 16.

(DNF) 23JR-Bryce Weldon, 0.000[2]; 17. (DNF) 007-Brett Anderson, 0.000[16];

(DNS) 77V-Cody Vink, 0.000; (DNS) 28W-Krew Walburn, 0.000

Heat 1: 1. 9-Jon Westhoff, 0.000[6]; 2. 0-Ethan Lamons, 0.000[1]; 3.

13V-Ethan Vance, 0.000[4]; 4. 02-Jack Bigley, 0.000[3]; 5. 7H-Zoe Hannah,

0.000[5]; 6. 007-Brett Anderson, 0.000[2]; 7. (DNF) 28W-Krew Walburn,

0.000[7]

Heat 2: 1. 23JR-Bryce Weldon, 0.000[1]; 2. 3-Derrek Wilson, 0.000[2]; 3.

61-Joey Decoster, 0.000[4]; 4. 54-Todd Kidwell, 0.000[5]; 5. 99-Scott

Lucke, 0.000[6]; (DNS) 77V-Cody Vink, 0.000

Heat 3: 1. 21-Jacob Ellison, 0.000[1]; 2. 114-Wayne Johnson, 0.000[2]; 3.

15X-Tony Melton, 0.000[4]; 4. 6-Billy Shadden, 0.000[6]; 5. 72-William

Franklin, 0.000[5]; 6. K84-Kris Dupuy, 0.000[3]

Sport Compact

A Feature 1: 1. 12CZ-John Willard, 0.000[10]; 2. 22I-Eric Ikehorn,

0.000[2]; 3. 66B-Barry Luthi, 0.000[9]; 4. 4-Curtis Wilson Jr, 0.000[3]; 5.

17-Anthony Johnson, 0.000[7]; 6. 5-Charles Butler Jr, 0.000[6]; 7.

3-Trenton Wilson, 0.000[8]; 8. 14JR-Jillian Wilson, 0.000[11]; 9. (DNF)

18-Marisha Collins, 0.000[5]; 10. (DNF) 6-Cayden Vance, 0.000[1]; 11. (DNF)

76-David Ellsworth, 0.000[4]

Heat 1: 1. 12CZ-John Willard, 0.000[3]; 2. 22I-Eric Ikehorn, 0.000[4]; 3.

66B-Barry Luthi, 0.000[2]; 4. 18-Marisha Collins, 0.000[1]; 5. 17-Anthony

Johnson, 0.000[6]; 6. 3-Trenton Wilson, 0.000[5]

Heat 2: 1. 6-Cayden Vance, 0.000[3]; 2. 4-Curtis Wilson Jr, 0.000[4]; 3.

76-David Ellsworth, 0.000[1]; 4. 5-Charles Butler Jr, 0.000[2]; 5. (DNF)

14JR-Jillian Wilson, 0.000[5]