Whitwell Wins Exciting Sunday Feature At Humboldt

Pitt Steel provided the ammunition for local Street Stock racers on Sunday
evening. Coffeyville’s Chet Aitken and Humboldt’s Nick Fritch dueled for
lead through the A feature, with Aitken claiming the nights prize. Shane
Cook, Matthew Harp and Bobby Ruff rounded out the top five. This was
Aitken’s first feature win at Humboldt.
In Ray’s Metal Depot B Mod action, drivers fought hard to maintain
composure on a track that demanded precision. Fort Scott, Kansas driver
Brian Bolin held off all challengers to claim his second victory of the
year. Current point leader Dylan Allen and former USRA B Mod National
Champion Andy Bryant sliced their way through the field to finish second
and third respectively. Riley Whitworth and Tim Van Gotten rounded out the
top five. Heat Race wins went to Shane Collins, Bolin, Whitworth and Mike
Striegel.
The Factory Stock division saw Chanute’s Jon Westhoff lead from wire to
wire to claim his first A feature win on the young 2017 season. Westhoff
survived a late race restart to distance himself from Jacob Ellison and
Dereck Wilson. Joey Decoster and Todd Kidwell completed the finishing five.
In Sport Compact Action, the familiar name of John Willard again visited
McCarthy Auto Group / Humboldt Speedway Victory Lane. Willard, electing to
start the A feature from deep in the field, used his experience to blast
his way to the front. Humboldt’s Eric Ikehorn led the majority of the race,
only to see Willard spoil his night near the end. Ikehorn and Barry Luthi
from Topeka, Kansas rounded out the top three.
Racing returns Friday night, April 28th with a $1500 to win NASCAR Whelen
All-American Series Modifieds sponsored by the Monarch Cement Company. B
Mods, Street Stocks, Factory Stocks and Sport Compact will also compete.
For full results and more information visit www,humboldtspeedway.com.
4/23/2017 at Humboldt Speedway
NASCAR Modifieds
A Feature 1: 1. 96-RC Whitwell, 0.000[1]; 2. 12-Jason Hughes, 0.000[6]; 3.
1M-Mitch Keeter, 0.000[3]; 4. 21C-Cody Schniepp, 0.000[2]; 5. 75-Tad Davis,
0.000[5]; 6. 02-Tanner Mullens, 0.000[8]; 7. 227-Chase Domer, 0.000[7]; 8.
21B-Bryce Schniepp, 0.000[4]; 9. 17-Jeremy Chambers, 0.000[9]; 10.
18JR-Chase Sigg, 0.000[11]; 11. 9D8-Paden Phillips, 0.000[14]; 12.
22N-Kevin Newell, 0.000[15]; 13. 9D-Scott Daniels, 0.000[13]; 14. (DNF)
4-Tyler Wolff, 0.000[12]; 15. (DNF) 1-Dennis Bishop, 0.000[10]
Heat 1: 1. 21C-Cody Schniepp, 0.000[1]; 2. 21B-Bryce Schniepp, 0.000[2]; 3.
1M-Mitch Keeter, 0.000[7]; 4. 02-Tanner Mullens, 0.000[3]; 5. 17-Jeremy
Chambers, 0.000[5]; 6. 4-Tyler Wolff, 0.000[6]; 7. 9D-Scott Daniels,
0.000[8]; 8. 22N-Kevin Newell, 0.000[4]
Heat 2: 1. 96-RC Whitwell, 0.000[3]; 2. 75-Tad Davis, 0.000[1]; 3. 12-Jason
Hughes, 0.000[4]; 4. 227-Chase Domer, 0.000[6]; 5. 1-Dennis Bishop,
0.000[2]; 6. 18JR-Chase Sigg, 0.000[7]; 7. 9D8-Paden Phillips, 0.000[5]
NASCAR B Modifieds
A Feature 1: 1. X2-Brian Bolin, 0.000[1]; 2. 98-Dylan Allen, 0.000[16]; 3.
28-Andy Bryant, 0.000[15]; 4. 63-Riley Whitworth, 0.000[2]; 5. 37-Tim Van
Gotten, 0.000[18]; 6. 98K-Kenton Allen, 0.000[11]; 7. 54-Tyler Kidwell,
0.000[10]; 8. 22-Brian McGowen, 0.000[6]; 9. 17-Mike Striegel, 0.000[3];
10. 42J-Jerry Morgan, 0.000[7]; 11. 101-Matt Rose, 0.000[19]; 12. 31-Luke
Phillips, 0.000[14]; 13. 19S-Stefan Palmer, 0.000[20]; 14. B4-Brayton
Skaggs, 0.000[5]; 15. D86-Eldon McIntosh, 0.000[8]; 16. (DNF) H1-Mark
Hunzinger, 0.000[13]; 17. (DNF) 55-Nathan Hagar, 0.000[12]; 18. (DNF)
20C-Shane Collins, 0.000[4]; 19. (DNF) 11-Steve Johnson, 0.000[17]; (DNS)
00-Cody Jolly, 0.000
B Feature 1: 1. 28-Andy Bryant, 0.000[1]; 2. 98-Dylan Allen, 0.000[4]; 3.
11-Steve Johnson, 0.000[2]; 4. 37-Tim Van Gotten, 0.000[11]; 5. 101-Matt
Rose, 0.000[3]; 6. 19S-Stefan Palmer, 0.000[7]; 7. 8-Mike Letterman,
0.000[9]; 8. 7-Jake Storrer, 0.000[10]; 9. 18-Mason Sigg, 0.000[12]; 10.
K25-Kevin Stephens, 0.000[8]; 11. (DNF) 121-Tim Phillips, 0.000[15]; 12.
(DNF) 15R-Ryan Smith, 0.000[6]; (DNS) 12JR-Olen Stephens, 0.000; (DNS)
16-Matthew Kay, 0.000; (DNS) D7-Shawn Duncan, 0.000
Heat 1: 1. 20C-Shane Collins, 0.000[2]; 2. 42J-Jerry Morgan, 0.000[3]; 3.
22-Brian McGowen, 0.000[7]; 4. H1-Mark Hunzinger, 0.000[5]; 5. D7-Shawn
Duncan, 0.000[4]; 6. 19S-Stefan Palmer, 0.000[8]; 7. 18-Mason Sigg,
0.000[6]; 8. (DNF) 121-Tim Phillips, 0.000[1]
Heat 2: 1. X2-Brian Bolin, 0.000[7]; 2. 00-Cody Jolly, 0.000[2]; 3.
54-Tyler Kidwell, 0.000[5]; 4. 11-Steve Johnson, 0.000[4]; 5. 101-Matt
Rose, 0.000[6]; 6. 8-Mike Letterman, 0.000[3]; 7. 37-Tim Van Gotten,
0.000[1]
Heat 3: 1. 63-Riley Whitworth, 0.000[6]; 2. D86-Eldon McIntosh, 0.000[3];
3. 98K-Kenton Allen, 0.000[1]; 4. 31-Luke Phillips, 0.000[5]; 5. 15R-Ryan
Smith, 0.000[4]; 6. K25-Kevin Stephens, 0.000[7]; 7. (DNF) 16-Matthew Kay,
0.000[2]
Heat 4: 1. 17-Mike Striegel, 0.000[6]; 2. B4-Brayton Skaggs, 0.000[4]; 3.
55-Nathan Hagar, 0.000[1]; 4. 28-Andy Bryant, 0.000[5]; 5. 98-Dylan Allen,
0.000[2]; 6. 7-Jake Storrer, 0.000[3]; 7. (DNF) 12JR-Olen Stephens, 0.000[7]
NASCAR Street Stocks
A Feature 1: 1. 29-Chet Aitken, 0.000[4]; 2. 85-Nick Fritch, 0.000[1]; 3.
19-Shane Cook, 0.000[5]; 4. 81H-Mathew Harp, 0.000[2]; 5. X15-Bobby Ruff,
0.000[10]; 6. 00-Nick Whalen, 0.000[7]; 7. 8-Rusty Etherton, 0.000[6]; 8.
67-Devin Irvin, 0.000[11]; 9. 49-Ken Colston, 0.000[8]; 10. (DNF) 26B-Bobby
Brown, 0.000[13]; 11. (DNF) 28K-Chris Kircher, 0.000[3]; 12. (DNF) 0L-Jay
Lamons Jr, 0.000[12]
Heat 1: 1. 85-Nick Fritch, 0.000[1]; 2. 28K-Chris Kircher, 0.000[4]; 3.
19-Shane Cook, 0.000[5]; 4. 00-Nick Whalen, 0.000[6]; 5. (DNF) X15-Bobby
Ruff, 0.000[3]; 6. (DNF) 0L-Jay Lamons Jr, 0.000[2]
Heat 2: 1. 81H-Mathew Harp, 0.000[1]; 2. 29-Chet Aitken, 0.000[3]; 3.
8-Rusty Etherton, 0.000[5]; 4. 49-Ken Colston, 0.000[6]; 5. (DNF) 67-Devin
Irvin, 0.000[4]; (DQ) 26B-Bobby Brown, 0.000[2]
Factory Stock
A Feature 1: 1. 9-Jon Westhoff, 0.000[1]; 2. 21-Jacob Ellison, 0.000[3]; 3.
3-Derrek Wilson, 0.000[5]; 4. 61-Joey Decoster, 0.000[8]; 5. 54-Todd
Kidwell, 0.000[11]; 6. 114-Wayne Johnson, 0.000[6]; 7. 99-Scott Lucke,
0.000[13]; 8. 6-Billy Shadden, 0.000[10]; 9. 7H-Zoe Hannah, 0.000[14]; 10.
02-Jack Bigley, 0.000[12]; 11. (DNF) K84-Kris Dupuy, 0.000[17]; 12. (DNF)
72-William Franklin, 0.000[15]; 13. (DNF) 15X-Tony Melton, 0.000[9]; 14.
(DNF) 13V-Ethan Vance, 0.000[7]; 15. (DNF) 0-Ethan Lamons, 0.000[4]; 16.
(DNF) 23JR-Bryce Weldon, 0.000[2]; 17. (DNF) 007-Brett Anderson, 0.000[16];
(DNS) 77V-Cody Vink, 0.000; (DNS) 28W-Krew Walburn, 0.000
Heat 1: 1. 9-Jon Westhoff, 0.000[6]; 2. 0-Ethan Lamons, 0.000[1]; 3.
13V-Ethan Vance, 0.000[4]; 4. 02-Jack Bigley, 0.000[3]; 5. 7H-Zoe Hannah,
0.000[5]; 6. 007-Brett Anderson, 0.000[2]; 7. (DNF) 28W-Krew Walburn,
0.000[7]
Heat 2: 1. 23JR-Bryce Weldon, 0.000[1]; 2. 3-Derrek Wilson, 0.000[2]; 3.
61-Joey Decoster, 0.000[4]; 4. 54-Todd Kidwell, 0.000[5]; 5. 99-Scott
Lucke, 0.000[6]; (DNS) 77V-Cody Vink, 0.000
Heat 3: 1. 21-Jacob Ellison, 0.000[1]; 2. 114-Wayne Johnson, 0.000[2]; 3.
15X-Tony Melton, 0.000[4]; 4. 6-Billy Shadden, 0.000[6]; 5. 72-William
Franklin, 0.000[5]; 6. K84-Kris Dupuy, 0.000[3]
Sport Compact
A Feature 1: 1. 12CZ-John Willard, 0.000[10]; 2. 22I-Eric Ikehorn,
0.000[2]; 3. 66B-Barry Luthi, 0.000[9]; 4. 4-Curtis Wilson Jr, 0.000[3]; 5.
17-Anthony Johnson, 0.000[7]; 6. 5-Charles Butler Jr, 0.000[6]; 7.
3-Trenton Wilson, 0.000[8]; 8. 14JR-Jillian Wilson, 0.000[11]; 9. (DNF)
18-Marisha Collins, 0.000[5]; 10. (DNF) 6-Cayden Vance, 0.000[1]; 11. (DNF)
76-David Ellsworth, 0.000[4]
Heat 1: 1. 12CZ-John Willard, 0.000[3]; 2. 22I-Eric Ikehorn, 0.000[4]; 3.
66B-Barry Luthi, 0.000[2]; 4. 18-Marisha Collins, 0.000[1]; 5. 17-Anthony
Johnson, 0.000[6]; 6. 3-Trenton Wilson, 0.000[5]
Heat 2: 1. 6-Cayden Vance, 0.000[3]; 2. 4-Curtis Wilson Jr, 0.000[4]; 3.
76-David Ellsworth, 0.000[1]; 4. 5-Charles Butler Jr, 0.000[2]; 5. (DNF)
14JR-Jillian Wilson, 0.000[5]
