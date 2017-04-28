Central Missouri Speedway Victories go to Jim Moody, Bobby Ruff, Michael Raffurty, Jacob Ebert, and Jason Ryun!

(Warrensburg, MO) At the beginning of the week it looked as though weekend racing was not going to be possible. However, the skies parted and clear skies with cooler temps and wind poured on Saturday afternoon and into the evening for week number two of the championship season at Central Missouri Speedway!

There were 94 cars on hand for competition for 20 race events. After a long delay after a power failure in which starting positions had to be redrawn, the patient fans were treated to another week of spectacular racing. CMS wishes to apologize for the delay and will work hard to ensure that doesn’t happen again! Even still, we completed the entire program in just over three hours once the first green flag flew.

Pure Stocks began the evening with 15 cars on hand for three heat races and their main event. Larry Norris of Lone Jack, Jason Ryun of Kansas City, and Darrin Christy of KCK picked up the heat race victories. Christy and Norris began the main event on the front row and after an early race caution on lap three, Christy held the lead over Norris, Ryun, Tyler Schoen, and Jason Ballard. A couple laps later, Ryun found a way around teammate Darrin Christy and grabbed the lead. Ryun and the rest of the lead pack raced hard but clean through lapped traffic and in the end, it was Ryun who claimed his second main event win in a row. Christy held off a hard-charging Schoen to take second over Schoen in third. Norris had a strong finish in fourth with Rodger Detherage advancing from fourteenth on the grid to finish fifth. Ninth-starting Christopher Sawyer of Buffalo moved up the finishing order to finish sixth.

USRA B-Mods were 25-cars strong for their evening of action in four heat races and a 20-lap main event, which ultimately had to be cut to 15 due to time constraints. Russ Niehoff of Lockwood, Jacob Ebert of Oak Grove, Cody Brill of Harrisonville, and Monty Mitchell of Windsor drove to victories in preliminary action.

In the feature event, Niehoff and Ebert led the field into turn one with Ebert edging Niehoff to lead the opening laps after a series of restarts. Once the drivers settled into race rhythm, the action was fantastic as Ebert had a pack of wolves breathing down his neck up front. Niehoff and Cody Brill ran multiple laps side-by-side with Monty Mitchell up front early on along with Cody Frazon and veteran racer Rusty Skaggs, who was making his first-ever appearance at CMS, close behind. Steve Clancy started eighth but found a way inside the top five to join the furious battle with the front-runners by moving to the high side to pass cars. In the final laps, Brill made things interesting with several attempts to overtake Ebert but the defending champ withstood all challengers and claimed his first main-event win of the year. Brill was second at the line with Niehoff once again turning in another strong run near the top in third. Clancy settled for fourth just ahead of Frazon in fifth while Rusty Skaggs made his CMS debut a good one coming home in sixth.

Another solid field of Mod-Lites took part in the night’s action with three heat races for the 17 cars on hand. Cody Miller of Kansas City, Michael Raffurty and Dillon Raffurty of Kansas City claimed the heat-race victories. Michael Raffurty and Miller led the field to the green flag in an all number 7 race car front row. Heading into turn one three cars were involved in a tussle with Travis Ruff getting worst end of things as he was forced to retire after starting fourth. When racing resumed, it was all clean and green the rest of the way as the drivers methodically worked every inch of the surface to keep pace with Michael Raffurty who never buckled to pressure from Miller. Dillon Raffurty did all he could to catch the leaders while Ed Griggs, who started seventh made his way inside the top five halfway through the event. In the end, it was Michael Raffurty’s night as he outpaced the rest of the field for the win. Cody Miller finished in second with Dillon Raffurty third. Griggs advanced to fourth with Jeff Raffurty fifth while Charlie Laizure rans strong from eleventh to finish in sixth.

One of the premiere events of the night turned out to be the Street Stock main event. Before the drivers returned for their main event, the 13 drivers on hand took part in a pair of heat races as Bobby Ruff of Belton and Brett Wood of Warrensburg claimed the victories.

Ruff and Wood led the field to green in the main event with Brian Inlow and Marc Carter just behind. Ruff and Wood had their hands full with Carter and Inlow early on until an early spin by Inlow led to a damaged left front for the Concordia driver as went on to finish tenth. When racing resumed, fans were treated to fantastic door-panel-to-door-panel racing with Ruff valiantly keeping Wood, Carter, Jay Prevete, and last week’s winner, Clayton Campbell, all behind him. In the closing laps Wood and Carter changed positions on several occasions as Carter fought hard to find a way around Ruff using the inside lane; however, it was Wood who nearly made the pass on both drivers down the back stretch off turn two but again, Ruff turned away all challengers. A late-race red-flag period waved over the field after a terrifying flip off the turn one embankment by Danny McKenzie of Warrensburg. After a few intense moments of uncertainty, a shaken but okay McKenzie emerged from his damaged car as it came to rest on the jersey barrier on the outer perimeter of the track and waved to the crowd to assure he was okay.

In the race’s final laps, the top-five drivers went back after it to determine the race outcome as Ruff again led the field back into battle. Ultimately, Ruff went on to win the thrilling event by mere inches over Wood in second as the crowd waited to hear the official call for the finish. Carter ran strong to third with Campbell fourth, Prevete fifth and visiting g driver Scott Johnson of Nevada in sixth.

USRA Modifieds once again came on strong with a solid field of 24 drivers competing in three heat races to determine the starting grid for the night’s curtain call. In one of his strongest-ever showings at CMS, Jimmy Eaton edged Ryan Middaugh for the win in the opening heat with Blue Springs driver Kyle Westerhold coming on strong in heat two for the win. Last week’s main event winner, Jim Moody blasted to a victory in the final heat to setup a talent-rich main event grid.

Middaugh and Westerhold grabbed the most passing points and began the 25-lap main event from the front row. After a strong debut, Westerhold’s car looped around in turn one as many drivers took evasive action to avoid his stalled car. While most got away with only minor damage, unfortunately Westerhold’s night came to an early end. When green-flag conditions returned, it was Richmond, Missouri’s Aaron Marrant who shot to the front to pace the field ahead of Middaugh and Moody. In a repeat of last week’s opening laps, Middaugh and Moody fought hard for positions once again inside the top three as Moody eventually made his way around Middaugh to move into the runner-up spot.

Matt Dotson, Gunner Martin, Eaton and Dalton Kirk also ran near the front and battled for a spot inside the top five as Marrant led over Moody and Middaugh. Moody, who ran both high and low to find a way around Middaugh eventually reeled in Marrant as the two drivers mastered their way through lapped cars. With Marrant up high and Moody low, turn one was the scene of the pass for Moody as he grabbed the lead on lap ten. For the rest of the distance, Moody stretched his lead leaving Marrant and Middaugh to duel for second. After a nice run of green-flag laps, Moody eventually captured his second-consecutive victory and thanked his team for getting him to victory lane once again. Marrant finished second with Middaugh again turning in a solid run to finish third. Matt Dotson maintained fourth position throughout the night while defending champion Kevin Blackburn patiently made his bat from thirteenth on the grid with an outstanding run to fifth. Martin, Kirk, Tanner Mullens, Terry Schultz, and Chad Lyle rounded out the top ten to close out the night.

Racing resumes next Saturday, April 29th for KRLI & ‘The Grenade’ Radio Race Night at CMS. Pit Gates open at 4:30, grandstands at 5, driver pill draw closes at 6:15, late drivers will not be awarded passing points. The pit meeting takes place at 6:30, hot laps at 7:00 and racing begins at 7:30. General admission adults $12, Military w/I.D. and Seniors 65 to 74 $10, kids ages six to twelve $5, five years and under are free, seniors 75 and older are also free. Seniors 80 and older may receive free pit admission courtesy of promoter Earl Walls, who recently celebrated his own 80th birthday! All pit passes $30.

Beginning on Monday, May 8th, Highway 13 will close just north of Warrensburg at the Blackwater River for bridge construction. Alternate routes to CMS from the West include 50 Highway past Warrensburg to the Highway 13 north bypass or Interstate 70 from the Higginsville Exit then 12 miles south to the track. From the South on Highway 13 simply stay on the bypass around Warrensburg, the track is just north of the final roundabout. From the East, simply exit on the Highway 13 bypass north to the track.

CMS is located 3.5-miles north of Warrensburg, MO from the junction of Highways 50 and 13 in Warrensburg just north of the new Hwy 13 by-pass round-a-bout, or from the Higginsville exit off I-70, head south on Highway 13 for twelve and half miles.

Keep up with CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Keep up with CMS news and information by pointing your browser to www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

CMS wishes to thank its 2017 primary sponsors for their support including Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Budweiser, KMZU 100.7 FM, Sunoco Race Fuels, Midwest Coatings, Better Country KIX 105.7, KSDL, and KSIS FM, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, KRLI FM 103.9 & KAOL 101.3 FM The Grenade, Pepsi, 610 Sports Radio Kansas City, College Town Apartments of Warrensburg, and Heartland Waste.

The list of 2017 business partners includes: Batliner Recycling, Kleinschmidt’s Western Store, OK Wheel Alignment, OK Tire Stores, Economy Lumber & Hardware, blue Springs Truck Line Inc., Brooks Auto LLC, Rick Darling Racing Engines/Head Porting, KMMO Radio, Sabre Solar LLC, KDKD Radio, LJS Graphics, Wilderness Ridge Tent & Canvas, DQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, Zaxby’s, Miller Lite, Victory Trophies & Plaques, Joslins Jewelry, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, RockAuto.com, R & B Septic Services, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Wilderness Ridge Tent and Canvas, and Seeburg Mufflers. To join the CMS business partner team, call Susan Walls at (816) 229-1338. No calls after 8 p.m. please.

Main Event Finishes, full results available at www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

PURE STOCKS

A Main Feature

1st- 27-Jason Ryun, Kansas City

2nd- 3b-Darrin Christy, Kansas City, KS

3rd- 75t-Tyler Schoen, Halfway

4th- 53k-Larry Norris, Lone Jack

5th- 25x-Rodger Detherage, Calhoun

6th- 12s-Christopher Sawyer, Buffalo

7th- 21-Joey Harper, Buckner

8th- 007-Jason Ballard, Yates Center, KS

9th- 28jr-Gale Harper, Warrensburg

10th- 13-Amanda Akers, Independence

11th- 89x-Bennett Evans, Holden

12th- 51-Rob Gard, Warrensburg

13th- 296-Chuck Gard, Warrensburg

DNS- 15H-Dallas Heuser, Corder

DQ- 417-John Shaver, Lamar

USRA B-MODS

A Main Feature

1st- 5-Jacob Ebert, Oak Grove

2nd- 96-Cody Brill, Harrisonville

3rd- 10r-Russell Niehoff, Lockwood

4th- 12c-Steve Clancy, Odessa

5th- 73-Cody Frazon, LaMonte

6th- 21r-Rusty Skaggs, Fort Scott KS

7th- 32-Robbe Ewing, Stockton

8th- 4w-Jared Whitney, Brookline

9th- 30-Rex Harris, Urbana

10th- 10x-Doug Wetzel, Leeton

11th- B4-Brayton Skaggs, Fort Scott KS

12th- 91-Dean Bachner, Olathe, KS

13th- 21b-Bob Nakoneczny, Warrensburg

14th- 36-Jeff Gray, Ozark

15th- 11s-Chris Stout, Oak Grove

16th- 20-Michael Bixby, Harrisonville

17th- 53-Monty Mitchell, Windsor

18th- 98k-Kenton Allen, Chanute KS

19th- 7b-Bobby Russell, Smithville

20th- 53w-Dallas White, Centerview

21st- 28s-Bill Small, Holden

22nd- 14k-Michael King, Warrensburg

23rd- 21p-Darren Phillips, Clinton

24th- 27-Jacob Callahan, Warrensburg

DNS- 03-Chris Brockway, Warrensburg

MIDWEST MOD-LITES

A Main Feature

1st- 7-Mike Raffurty, Kansas City

2nd- 7m-Cody Miller, Kansas City

3rd- 46-Dillon Raffurty, Kansas City

4th- 47-Ed Griggs, Pleasant Hill

5th- 98-Jeff Raffurty, Holt

6th- 111-Charles Laizure, Harrisonville

7th- 76-David Raffurty, Kansas City

8th- 3-Nathan Wolf, Lee’s Summit

9th- 75-Justin Raffurty, Kansas City

10th- 11-Kelly Burgstrom, Edwardsville KS

11th- 36-Travis Alexander, Tonganoxie, KS

12th- 40-Tony Sterner, Harrisonville

13th- 2j-John Sharp, Topeka KS

14th- 33x-Anthony Lane, Belton

15th- 4r-Robert Baslee, Holden

16th- j33-Josh Guy, Knob Noster

17th- x25-Travis Ruff, Belton

STREET STOCKS

A Main Feature

1st- x15-Bobby Ruff, Belton

2nd- 7-Brett Wood, Warrensburg

3rd- 21-Marc Carter, Warrensburg

4th- 30c-Clayton Campbell, Otterville

5th- 25xxx-Jay Prevete, Windsor

6th- 7j-Scott Johnson, Nevada

7th- m20-Michael Mullins, Kingsville

8th- 10a-Aaron Poe, Warrensburg

9th- 09-Chad Eickleberry, Warrensburg

10th- 43-Brian Inlow, Concordia

11th- 13-Martin Mitchell, Raytown

12th- 77-Danny McKenzie, Warrensburg

DNS- 61-Rob Hardwick, Sedalia

USRA MODIFIEDS

A Main Feature

1st- 00m-Jim Moody, Odessa

2nd- 70-Aaron Marrant, Richmond

3rd- 21-Ryan Middaugh, Fulton

4th- 88d-Matt Dotson, Sturgeon

5th- 26k-Kevin Blackburn, Fulton

6th- 75-Gunner Martin, Blue Springs

7th- 30-Dalton Kirk, Edgerton KS

8th- 02-Tanner Mullens, Goddard KS

9th- 90-Terry Schultz. Sedalia

10th- 33-Chad Lyle, Oak Grove

11th- 24jr-Jimmy Eaton, Bates City

12th- 12v-Nathan Vaughn, Sedalia

13th- 73-Mickey Burrell, Fair Grove

14th- 92-Danny Scrogham, Peculiar

15th- 27t-Robbie Test, Kaiser

16th- 3j-Lewis Jackson, Wellsville, KS

17th- 9d-Dwight Niehoff, Lockwood

18th- 14-Kyle Graves, Fulton

19th- 8-Nathan Gold, Springfield

20th- 10w-Shad Badder, Oak Grove

21st- 1k-Tim Karrick, Basehor, KS

22nd- 17k-Kyle Westerhold, Blue Springs

23rd- 96-Danny Barker, Kansas City

24th- 21c-Chad Clancy, Polo