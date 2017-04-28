Race #2 For The Karl Performance Sunday Showdown at Heartland Park Ready To Go

Topeka, KS – It was a week ago that Heartland Park Topeka’s Dirt Track opened the new season up with the first event of the Karl Performance Sunday Showdown. It was eventful evening.

This week, the first night jitters, will have been put to rest and everyone will be ready to put their best foot forward on Sunday night.

Sunday April 30 will see the 2nd event of the season for the Karl Performance Sunday Showdown. Gates will open at 4 p.m., hot laps are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and the first race will go green at 7 p.m.

The IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Northern Sport Mods and the IMCA Hobby Stocks will be ready to battle it out for supremacy, once again, on Sunday night.

Last week it was Darron Fuqua picking up where he left off last season at Heartland Park Topeka, victory lane! Fuqua held off a stout field of cars to take home the opening night win in the IMCA Modified Feature. He will be looking to repeat the feet if he can this Sunday night.

James Powell Jr. also followed in Fuqua’s footsteps. Powell won the final race of the season in 2016 and he won the first event of 2017. Powell had a great battle with Bryan Rigsby before he would wrestle away the top spot and go on to the win. Several drivers will be looking to do better this week and it could mean that there might be a different winner this weekend in the IMCA Stock Car division.

The IMCA Northern Sport Mod Feature saw a dominating performance by Austin Charles. Charles got out to the front of the field and never looked back as he went on to his 1st win of the 2017 season. A large field of 20 racers checked in to do battle last week. Look for this class to become more competitive as the year goes on and look for some new faces to show up in the top 5 this weekend.

You don’t become an IMCA Hobby Stock National Champion without winning races. Shannon Anderson is one of those racers that has won a lot of races and championshps. Last week he put on another exhibition as he raced his way to his 2nd IMCA Hobby Stock feature win at Heartland Park Topeka. Pretty Amazing considering it was only his 2nd visit, ever, to the track. This class features a lot of up and coming drivers, don’t be surprised to see several new faces in victory lane this season.

IMCA Hobby Stock 2017 – Karl Performance Sunday Showdown Series Top 10 In Points

1 78 Shannon Anderson 40.000 -0

2 57 Eric Cross 39.000 -1

3 79c Chris Lierz 38.000 -2

4 25 Tyler Hinrichs 37.000 -3

5 59 Byron Glotzbach 36.000 -4

6 17 Randy Kohn 35.000 -5

7 96R Nicholas Ronnebaum 34.000 -6

8 250 Tathan Burkhart 33.000 -7

9 86D Travis Darnall 32.000 -8

10 14 Ricky Tanner 31.000 -9

IMCA Northern Sport Mod 2017 – Karl Performance Sunday Showdown Series Top 10 In Points

1 81 Austin Charles 40.000 -0

2 2C Matthew Crowell 39.000 -1

3 27 Jarret Beach 38.000 -2

4 91J Jaylen Wettengel 37.000 -3

5 70 Don Morris 36.000 -4

6 20T Mike Tanner 35.000 -5

7 33 Nicholas Carpenter 34.000 -6

8 77B Bryan Bowers 33.000 -7

9 34F Tony Filbert 32.000 -8

10 21S Mark Smith 31.000 -9

IMCA Stock Car 2017 – Karl Performance Sunday Showdown Series Top 10 In Points

1 20P Jim Powell Jr 40.000 -0

2 12b Bryan Rigsby 39.000 -1

3 91 Shane Wettengel 38.000 -2

4 24c Brandon Conkwright 37.000 -3

5 15x Leif Weyer 36.000 -4

6 27 Dominic Thyfault 35.000 -5

7 97 Jeremie Myers 34.000 -6

8 202 Kenny Ziegler 33.000 -7

9 24K Daniel King 32.000 -8

10 127 Tommy Fose 31.000 -9

IMCA Modified 2017 – Karl Performance Sunday Showdown Series

1 87 Darron Fuqua 40.000 -0

2 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr 39.000 -1

3 7M Clay Money 38.000 -2

4 77 Steven Bowers, Jr. 37.000 -3

5 81 Tom Charles 36.000 -4

6 747 Corey Burch 35.000 -5

7 A2 Randy Wilson 34.000 -6

8 C4 Curtis Dreasher 33.000 -7

9 19 Dave Conkwright 32.000 -8

10 52 Cliff Shepard 31.000 -9

Important Info For This Week’s Races:

Gates Open: 4:00 P.M.

Drivers Meeting: 6:15 P.M.

Hot Laps: 6:30 P.M.

First Heat Race: 7:00 P.M.

Adults: $8.00

Kids 6 to 12: $2.00

Kids 5 and under Free

Pit Pass Adult: $25.00

Kids Under 12 Pit Pass: $10.00

For more information go to www.heartlandpark.com on the world wide web.

Also find Heartland Park Topeka on Facebook at Heartland Park Topeka.

Next Up At Heartland Park Topeka:

May 7, 2017 Karl Performance Sunday Showdown Race #3