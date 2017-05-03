Fuqua Shines At Humboldt In Crate Motor!

Humboldt Speedway- After a rain soaked week, Humboldt Speedway roared back to life Friday night with NASCAR Whelen All-American Racing on the famed Bull Ring. The premiere division for NASCAR / Whelen All -American series at Humboldt Speedway is the Modified division which saw the Monarch Cement Company sponsor a $1500 to win A feature. Last week’s feature winner RC Whitwell started on the pole and paced the field for the first 10 laps.Mayetta, Kansas ace Darron Fuqua worked his way from his fifth starting position to take the lead and the win. Tyler Wolf, Whitwell’s LOBO Racing teammate, finished second and Wichita’s Cody Schniepp rounded out the top three. Current points leader maintained his points lead with a fourth place finish. Picking up the Out Pace Hard Charger award was Tyler Wolf.

In Ray’s Metal Depot B Mod action, Jasper, Missouri’s’ Cody Jolly shook off the gremlins that have plagued him and led wire to wire for his first victory at Humboldt Speedway this season. Thayer’s Shane Collins ran second and Chanute’s Kenton Allen finished third, a career best. Heat race wins went to Jolly, Tim VanGotten and Tyler Kidwell. The points battled has heated up with Riley Whitworth taking over the top spot over Chanute’s Dylan Allen,

The Street Stock division saw yet another new winner as Clever, Missouri’s Darrin Crisler drove to the victory over Jay Lamon’s Jr and Rusty Etherton. Altoona’s Brad Jarman and NIck Fritch rounded out the top five. Crisler, a regular at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri, started on the pole and held off a late-charging Lamons for the win.

The Factory Stock division at Humboldt Speedway had a repeat winner in Chanute’s Jon Westhoff. Westhoff started on the pole after a strong heat race performance and drove to the checkered. Bryce Weldon and Jacob Ellison battled hard for second with Weldon holding on to the second spot. Ethan Vance and Todd Kidwell rounded out the finishing five.

The Sport Compact class saw the domination of John Willard come to end with St. Joe’s Steven Bunton use his pole position starting spot to capitalize and pick up the win. Topeka’s Barry Luthi and John Willard complete the top three. Heat race winners were Bunton and Willard.

Races return to Humboldt Speedway on May 5th for regular NASCAR Whelen All-American Series racing competition. The following week, May 12th, ASCS Red River Region Sprint Cars invade Humboldt Speedway for winged sprint action. For further information and results please visit www.humbioldtspeedway.com.

4/28/2017 at Humboldt Speedway

NASCAR Modifieds

A Feature 1: 1. 87-Darron Fuqua, 0.000[5]; 2. 4W-Tyler Wolf, 0.000[11]; 3. 21C-Cody Schniepp, 0.000[2]; 4. 1M-Mitch Keeter, 0.000[6]; 5. 96-RC Whitwell, 0.000[1]; 6. 227-Chase Domer, 0.000[9]; 7. 18M-JC Morton, 0.000[12]; 8. 75-Tad Davis, 0.000[3]; 9. 02-Tanner Mullens, 0.000[4]; 10. 1-Dennis Bishop, 0.000[13]; 11. 40-Jessy Willard, 0.000[7]; 12. 21B-Bryce Schniepp, 0.000[8]; 13. 22K-Kevin Newell, 0.000[15]; 14. (DNF) 23-Ethan Young, 0.000[14]; 15. (DNF) 9D8-Paden Phillips, 0.000[10]; 16. (DNF) 18JR-Chase Sigg, 0.000[16]

Heat 1: 1. 96-RC Whitwell, 0.000[2]; 2. 75-Tad Davis, 0.000[4]; 3. 87-Darron Fuqua, 0.000[5]; 4. 40-Jessy Willard, 0.000[1]; 5. 227-Chase Domer, 0.000[7]; 6. 4W-Tyler Wolf, 0.000[3]; 7. 1-Dennis Bishop, 0.000[8]; 8. (DNF) 18JR-Chase Sigg, 0.000[6]

Heat 2: 1. 21C-Cody Schniepp, 0.000[2]; 2. 02-Tanner Mullens, 0.000[4]; 3. 1M-Mitch Keeter, 0.000[3]; 4. 21B-Bryce Schniepp, 0.000[1]; 5. 9D8-Paden Phillips, 0.000[6]; 6. 18M-JC Morton, 0.000[5]; 7. 23-Ethan Young, 0.000[8]; 8. 22K-Kevin Newell, 0.000[7]

NASCAR B Modifieds

A Feature 1: 1. 00-Cody Jolly, 0.000[1]; 2. 20C-Shane Collins, 0.000[4]; 3. 98K-Kenton Allen, 0.000[6]; 4. R63-Riley Whitworth, 0.000[10]; 5. B01-Jimmie Davis, 0.000[5]; 6. 42J-Jerry Morgan, 0.000[11]; 7. 32-Robbe Ewing, 0.000[12]; 8. 17-Brady Walsh, 0.000[17]; 9. 18-Mason Sigg, 0.000[13]; 10. D86-Eldon McIntosh, 0.000[15]; 11. 22-Brian McGowen, 0.000[8]; 12. 8-Mike Letterman, 0.000[14]; 13. (DNF) 37-Tim Van Gotten, 0.000[3]; 14. (DNF) 54-Tyler Kidwell, 0.000[2]; 15. (DNF) H1-Mark Hunzinger, 0.000[16]; 16. (DNF) 98-Dylan Allen, 0.000[7]; 17. (DNF) 31-Luke Phillips, 0.000[18]; 18. (DNF) C4-Curtis Dreasher, 0.000[9]; 19. (DNF) 15R-Ryan Smith, 0.000[19]; 20. (DNF) K25-Kevin Stephens, 0.000[20]; (DNS) 06-TC Balthazor, 0.000

Heat 1: 1. 00-Cody Jolly, 0.000[2]; 2. 20C-Shane Collins, 0.000[4]; 3. C4-Curtis Dreasher, 0.000[1]; 4. R63-Riley Whitworth, 0.000[5]; 5. 18-Mason Sigg, 0.000[6]; 6. H1-Mark Hunzinger, 0.000[7]; 7. 15R-Ryan Smith, 0.000[3]

Heat 2: 1. 37-Tim Van Gotten, 0.000[1]; 2. B01-Jimmie Davis, 0.000[3]; 3. 98-Dylan Allen, 0.000[5]; 4. 42J-Jerry Morgan, 0.000[2]; 5. 8-Mike Letterman, 0.000[4]; 6. 17-Brady Walsh, 0.000[6]; 7. K25-Kevin Stephens, 0.000[7]

Heat 3: 1. 54-Tyler Kidwell, 0.000[2]; 2. 98K-Kenton Allen, 0.000[1]; 3. 22-Brian McGowen, 0.000[4]; 4. 32-Robbe Ewing, 0.000[3]; 5. D86-Eldon McIntosh, 0.000[5]; 6. 31-Luke Phillips, 0.000[6]; 7. (DNF) 06-TC Balthazor, 0.000[7]

NASCAR Street Stocks

A Feature 1: 1. 9-Darrin Crisler, 0.000[1]; 2. 0L-Jay Lamons Jr, 0.000[2]; 3. 8-Rusty Etherton, 0.000[4]; 4. X111-Brad Jarman, 0.000[6]; 5. 85-Nick Fritch, 0.000[5]; 6. J31-Hunter Oswald, 0.000[8]; 7. 49-Ken Colston, 0.000[9]; 8. (DNF) 19-Shane Cook, 0.000[7]; 9. (DNF) 26B-Bobby Brown, 0.000[3]; 10. (DNF) 05-Daniel Vaughan, 0.000[10]

Heat 1: 1. 0L-Jay Lamons Jr, 0.000[2]; 2. 26B-Bobby Brown, 0.000[3]; 3. 85-Nick Fritch, 0.000[4]; 4. 19-Shane Cook, 0.000[5]; 5. (DNF) 05-Daniel Vaughan, 0.000[1]

Heat 2: 1. 9-Darrin Crisler, 0.000[5]; 2. 8-Rusty Etherton, 0.000[2]; 3. X111-Brad Jarman, 0.000[1]; 4. J31-Hunter Oswald, 0.000[4]; 5. 49-Ken Colston, 0.000[3]

Factory Stock

A Feature 1: 1. 9-Jon Westhoff, 0.000[1]; 2. 23JR-Bryce Weldon, 0.000[3]; 3. 21-Jacob Ellison, 0.000[6]; 4. 13V-Ethan Vance, 0.000[4]; 5. 54-Todd Kidwell, 0.000[8]; 6. 0-Ethan Lamons, 0.000[5]; 7. 99-Scott Lucke, 0.000[7]; 8. 61-Joey Decoster, 0.000[15]; 9. 114-Wayne Johnson, 0.000[10]; 10. 3-Derrek Wilson, 0.000[2]; 11. 15-kylee jarman, 0.000[13]; 12. 7H-Zoe Hannah, 0.000[12]; 13. (DNF) 28W-Krew Walburn, 0.000[9]; (DNS) 6J-Justin Shadden, 0.000; (DNS) K84-Kris Dupuy, 0.000

Heat 1: 1. 9-Jon Westhoff, 0.000[7]; 2. 0-Ethan Lamons, 0.000[1]; 3. 21-Jacob Ellison, 0.000[3]; 4. 99-Scott Lucke, 0.000[2]; 5. 114-Wayne Johnson, 0.000[4]; 6. 6J-Justin Shadden, 0.000[6]; 7. 15-kylee jarman, 0.000[8]; 8. K84-Kris Dupuy, 0.000[5]

Heat 2: 1. 3-Derrek Wilson, 0.000[2]; 2. 23JR-Bryce Weldon, 0.000[5]; 3. 13V-Ethan Vance, 0.000[7]; 4. 54-Todd Kidwell, 0.000[1]; 5. 28W-Krew Walburn, 0.000[6]; 6. 7H-Zoe Hannah, 0.000[4]; 7. (DNF) 61-Joey Decoster, 0.000[3]

Sport Compact

A Feature 1: 1. 95-Steven Bunton, 0.000[1]; 2. 66B-Barry Luthi, 0.000[3]; 3. 12CZ-John Willard, 0.000[9]; 4. 55-David Miller, 0.000[2]; 5. 22I-Eric Ikehorn, 0.000[10]; 6. 18-Marisha Collins, 0.000[5]; 7. 3-Trenton Wilson, 0.000[4]; 8. 14JR-Jillian Wilson, 0.000[7]; 9. (DNF) 5-Charles Butler Jr, 0.000[12]; 10. (DNF) 21-Dennis Aiello, 0.000[6]; 11. (DNF) 4-Courtney Wilson, 0.000[8]; 12. (DNF) 16-Albert Green, 0.000[11]

Heat 1: 1. 95-Steven Bunton, 0.000[4]; 2. 22I-Eric Ikehorn, 0.000[2]; 3. 66B-Barry Luthi, 0.000[3]; 4. 21-Dennis Aiello, 0.000[1]; 5. 14JR-Jillian Wilson, 0.000[6]; (DNS) 5-Charles Butler Jr, 0.000

Heat 2: 1. 12CZ-John Willard, 0.000[3]; 2. 55-David Miller, 0.000[6]; 3. 3-Trenton Wilson, 0.000[2]; 4. 18-Marisha Collins, 0.000[5]; 5. 4-Courtney Wilson, 0.000[1]; 6. 16-Albert Green, 0.000[4]