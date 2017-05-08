Dotson, Wray, Harris, Smith & Murray all Claim Opening Night Wins at US 36 Raceway!

Pure Stock would charge to the fast 3/8th mile high banks and set a blistering pace as heat race winner Cletus Murray #21M would take the early lead. Murray would hold off all challengers until Cody King #29 would charge by on the inside. After post race inspection, King would come up a little light giving Cletus Murray the win. Beau Wells #555 would be in the hunt for the win all night long and finish second with Kyle Rowland #5 placing a strong third. Justin Adkins #15 would place fourth with Gary Akers #13 rounding out the nights top five. Other heat race winners were Colten Ishmael #17I and Anthony Persell #87 who would both develop mechanical issues forcing them from the race.

E-Modified would be the next to challenge the smooth fast speedway with heat race winner, Randy Smith Jr. #75X leading every lap of the feature to land in victory lane. Smith would be challenged in the later stages by hard charging Matthew Lance #12X who would finish 2nd and Kit Bailey #77 who would end the feature 3rd. Fourth place would go to the #12GA of Jason Nelson with Jorden Dawson #J90 finishing a solid 5th. Other heat race winner was Gary Don Ainsworth #14.

USRA B-Modifieds would put on a race of epic proportions entertaining all in attendance. Daniel Harris #07 would take the early lead as great side by side, three wide racing would take place behind the leader. Harris would not be shaken and put his race car in victory lane on this night of racing action. Mike Striegel #17 would mount a late race charge to place second with Doug Keller #7 charging thru the pack to place third. Tim Eaton #211 was the big mover of the race as he would come from the back to finish fourth as Tony Layne #71 would impress ending the night with a top 5 finish. Heat Race Winners were Daniel Harris #07, Wes Bestgen #15B & Shadren Turner #17T.

USRA Stock Cars would roll onto the race track 15 strong on this night of competition. Dean Wray #77 would take the early lead and never relinquish to pick up the opening night win. Wray would be challenged early by Alvie Christofferson #22X who would have to settle for second with a hard charging #65X of Thomas Roberts, third place. Mich Ross #34X would battle it out with Aaron Sauter #83 with Ross fourth and Sauter fifth. Heat Race Winners were Wray & Christofferson.

Then it was time for those high flying, fire breathing, alcohol drinking, USRA Modifieds to take to the track. Mark Dotson #85D would use a front row starting position to propel him out front in the early stages of the feature. Dotson would continue to lead holding off all challengers on his way to the win. Dotson would be challenged by Zach Sanders #69 who would finish second and Gunner Martin #75 who would come home third on the night. Nick Pence #32P would end the night with a solid fourth with Shayne Bailey #55D rounding out the nights top five. Heat Race Winners were Zach Sanders and Shane Bailey.

US 36 Raceway would like to thank all drivers and fans for making opening night a booming success. We would like to thank all of our sponsors for the added purse and congratulate the kids on winning the bikes during intermission. See everyone in two weeks for more “Friday Nights under the Lights” at US 36 Raceway!!!

US 36 Raceway Dirt Track Results 5/5/2017

Pure Stock:

⦁ #21M Cletus Murray (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ #555 Beau Wells

⦁ #5 Kyle Rowland

⦁ #15 Justin Adkins

⦁ #13 Gary Akers

⦁ 91 CJ Turner

⦁ #5DJ DJ Barnes

⦁ #14X Isaiah Cortes

⦁ #17I Colten Ishmael (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ #22H Tim Hoselton

⦁ #47X Conner Masoner

⦁ #20X Carson Masoner

⦁ #8S Caleb Pugh

⦁ #84 Darren McCray

⦁ #87 Anthony Persell (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ #29 Cody King

⦁ #03D Nathan Dawson

⦁ #5B Brandon Box

E-Modified:

⦁ #75X Randy Smith Jr. (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ #12X Matthew Lance

⦁ #77 Kit Bailey

⦁ #20GA Jason Nelson

⦁ #J90 Jorden Dawson

⦁ #1R Cade Richards

⦁ #26J Jase Whitt

⦁ #14 Gary Don Ainsworth

⦁ #33 Jason Marrant

⦁ #63D Juston Talbott

⦁ #4M Manlee Lamar

USRA B-Modified:

⦁ #07 Daniel Harris (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ #17 Mike Striegel

⦁ #7 Doug Keller

⦁ #211 Tim Eaton

⦁ #71 Tony Layne

⦁ #66X Chris Wright

⦁ #20X Bud Wilson

⦁ #17T Shadren Turner (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ #91 Eddie Schwope Jr.

⦁ #15B Wes Bestgen (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ #19X Josh Munson

⦁ #16 Paul Lanfermann

⦁ #3X Tony Manley

⦁ #94 Jared Hillyard

⦁ #72 Anthony Hill

⦁ #32P Jeremy Pittsenbarger

⦁ #14B Austin Bouzek

⦁ #222 Dustin Crist

⦁ #777 Brad Dittemore

⦁ #52M Dustin Miller

USRA Stockcar:

⦁ #77 Dean Wray (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ #22X Alvie Christofferson (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ #65X Thomas Roberts

⦁ #34X Mich Ross

⦁ #83 Aaron Sauter

⦁ #19 Jay Barnes

⦁ #94J Josh Steele

⦁ #88 Jeff Dixon

⦁ #82M Anthony Robertson

⦁ #89 Jeb Hays

⦁ #55T Calvin Teal

⦁ #X9 Brad Whitney

⦁ #17H Robert Herring

⦁ #28D Gary Donaldson

⦁ #75 Tracy Summers

USRA Modified:

⦁ #85D Mark Dotson

⦁ #69 Zach Sanders (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ #75 Gunner Martin

⦁ #32P Nick Pence

⦁ #55D Shayne Bailey (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ #22H Clay Hale

⦁ #11 Darren Shaw

⦁ #00 Jim Moody

⦁ #26S Steven Glenn

⦁ #21 Ryan Middaugh