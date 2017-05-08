Moyer dominates Lucas Oil MLRA stop in Independence

Independence, Iowa (May 6, 2017) – Saturday night wrapped up the weekend’s trio of events for the Lucas Oil MLRA. DirtOnDirt.com polesitter Billy Moyer jumped out to the lead, and stormed away from the field for his second win of the season career win 818.

“We just keep working at it, were doing a bunch of new stuff here,” commented Moyer. “We’ve had a lot of ups ad downs. Were learning what we needed to learn. Just hopefully we keep getting a little bit better.”

Rodney Sanders held second for the feature’s duration. It was his best run of the weekend.

“Billy definitely had the fastest car tonight. It was a good night for us. We were good in our qualifying and our heat race. It was an improvement form last night.”

Chris Simpson stalked Sanders for the duration and finished third. The finish at Independence goes along with a win and runner up this weekend.

“We didn’t qualify where we thought we needed to and changed some stuff for the heat,” said Simpson. “It definitely made the car worse. Billy was the class of the field all night. This is his type of stuff. This dirty sandy stuff, he’s good at. All in all it’s a good night.”

Brent Larson had his best run of the weekend coming home fourth and Jimmy Mars ran fifth.

Next up for the Lucas Oil MLRA is the Show Me 100 over Memorial Day weekend, May 25-27. The $30,000 to win race is the first Late Model crown jewel of the season. Visit LucasOilSpeedway.com for more information.

Independence Motor Speedway Contingency Awards 5/6/17

Andy’s Frozen Custard Victory Lane – Billy Moyer

Casey’s General Store’s “Hard Charger of the Race” – Dave Eckrich

DirtonDirt.com “Pole Award” – Billy Moyer

Hooker Harness “11th Place” – Jesse Stovall

KRC “Hard Luck Award” – Payton Looney

Landrum Springs “Landrum Springs Performer of the Race” – Brantlee Gotschall

Malvern Bank & Trust “Most Laps Led” – Billy Moyer

Midwest Sheet Metal “Points Leader Spoiler Challenge” – Tony Jackson Jr

Mittler Brothers Machine and Tool “Crew Chief of the Race” – Steve Norris

Performance Bodies “Performer of the Race” – Billy Moyer

Real Racing Wheels – Al Humphrey

Sunoco “Rookie of the Race” – Rodney Sanders

Wehrs Machine – Raymond Merrill

Lucas Cattle Company A Feature (40 laps): 1. Billy Moyer 2. Rodney Sanders 3. Chris Simpson 4. Brent Larson 5. Jimmy Mars 6. Bobby Pierce 7. Ricky Thornton Jr 8. Tony Jackson Jr 9. Tyler Bruning 10. Chad Simpson 11. Jesse Stovall 12. Dave Eckrich 13. Spencer Diercks 14. JC Wyman 15. Terry Phillips 16. Brantlee Gotschall 17. Randy Timms 18. Raymond Merrill 19. Payton Looney 20. Justin Asplin 21. Jordan Yaggy 22. Evan Hubert 23. Al Humphrey 24. Paul Parker

Impact Signs, Awnings, Wraps, B Feature (12 laps): 1. Dave Eckrich 2. Terry Phillips 3. Justin Asplin 4. Paul Parker 5. Brantlee Gotschall 6. Evan Hubert 7. Raymond Merrill 8. Jeremy Grady 9. Al Humphrey 10. Mike Stadel 11. Payton Looney

HotRodProcessing.com Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. Rodney Sanders 2. Brent Larson 3. Jesse Stovall 4. Tyler Bruning 5. Randy Timms 6. Dave Eckrich 7. Paul Parker 8. Al Humphrey 9. Mike Stadel

Casey’s General Stores Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. Bobby Pierce 2. Tony Jackson Jr 3. Tricky Thornton Jr 4. Spencer Diercks 5. JC Wyman 6. Terry Phillips 7. Brantlee Gotschall 8. Jeremy Grady 9. Raymond Merrill

Chix Gear Racewear Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. Billy Moyer 2. Chris Simpson 3. Jimmy Mars 4. Chad Simpson 5. Jordan Yaggy 6. Justin Asplin 7. Evan Hubert 8. Payton Looney

