Courtney, Loyet and Grant prevail in Open Wheel Showdown at Lucas Oil Speedway

Wheatland, Missouri (May 7, 2017) – It was an emotional first career Lucas Oil POWRi Midgets win for Tyler Courtney on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Courtney, of Indianapolis, Ind., held off three-time series champion Zach Daum of Pocahontas, Ill., to grab the victory at the 6th annual Impact Signs Awnings & Wraps Open Wheel Showdown.

“It feels like it’s been a long time coming,” Courtney said in victory lane after charging from his sixth-row starting spot to grab the feature win. “I’ve had a couple of chances and never could follow through on my part.”

Other feature winners on a night that saw 114 open-wheel cars check into the pits in three divisions were Brad Loyet (Lucas Oil ASCS Red River/Warrior Region Winged Sprints) and Justin Grant (Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprints).

Courtney passed Grant, who was pulling double duty, for the lead with 10 laps remaining in the POWRi Midgets feature and survived a restart with three laps to go, wiping out a sizable lead and putting Dahm on his bumper. The 26-year-old nicknamed “Sunshine” drives for Clauson-Marshall Racing, the Clauson part being the late Bryan Clauson who lost his life in a racing accident last year.

“We’re trying to carry on Bryan’s legacy,” Courtney said, noting that Clauson’s family has made organ donation an emphasis in helping carry on that legacy.

“We want to get awareness out to make organ donation a common thing,” he said. “(Bryan) was a crucial part of why I’m here tonight.”

Courtney praised his crew for repairing the car after an accident on Friday night at Valley Speedway.

“They did a heck of a job of putting this thing back together,” he said. “This is the least i can do for them.”

Jonathan Beason of Broken Arrow, Okla., finished third with Blake Hahn of Sapulpa, Okla., rallying for fourth after leading early in the race before a spin sent him to tailback.

Loyet wins a thriller: In a classic finish, Brad Loyet made a last-turn pass of Jonathan Cornell to take a thrilling win in the ASCS Winged Sprint feature.

“What did you guys think of that race? Was it OK?” Loyet asked the fans during a victory lane interview. They cheered loudly in appreciation as the driver from Sunset Hills, Mo., pumped his fists.

Loyet, who started sixth, didn’t lead until passing Cornell in the final few hundred yards. He used a dive-bomb slide job going into the final turn.

“We had a really good car and I kind of bided my time,” Loyet said. “It was a fun race and I’m glad we picked up the win.”

Cornell started on the pole and led 19 of the 25 laps. He successful held off repeated bids by Loyet – until the very end.

“I’ll tell you what, it was a heck of a race,” Cornell said. “Brad did a good job. It’s one of those things … that’s kind of frustrating.”

Alex Sewell of Broken Arrow, Okla. wound up third and Josh Baughman was fourth. Veteran Johnny Herrera charged from 14 to fifth.

Nixa’s Kyle Bellm won his heat race and started the feature eighth, but flipped his car on lap three of the feature after clipping a tire barrier in turn three. He was not injured.

Grant goes wire to wire: Justin Grant of Ione, Calif., starting outside front row, led all 25 laps to prevail in the POWRi WAR Sprint feature. Grant said getting the lead at the drop of the green was crucial.

“It’s a lot easier to be out front and lead and not have to race guys,” Grant said. “That makes your night a heck of a lot easier.

“The running theme with this (car) is I can put it wherever I need to.”

Grant was in contention for the POWRi Midget feature win earlier, but a late spin ended his chances in that one.

Zach Daum settled for his second runner-up finish of the night with Korey Weyant of Springfield, Ill., finishing in third.

Up next: The Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series resumes next Saturday, May 13, with NMI Night at the Races Presented by Wild Animal Safari.

All four weekly classes will be in action, including the Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models, the Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds, the Big O Tires Street Stocks and the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods. The Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds will be running a special 25-lap, $750 to win feature.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with hot laps at 7 and racing at 7:35. A limited number of suites are available. Contact admissions director Nichole McMillan (417) 282-5984 by via email Nichole@Lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY RESULTS (May 6, 2017)

6th annual Impact Signs Awnings & Wraps Open Wheel Showdown

Lucas Oil POWRi Midgets

A Feature (30 laps) – 1, Tyler Courtney. 2, Zach Daum. 3, Jonathan Beason. 4, Blake Hahn. 5, Steve Shebester. 6, Logan Seavey. 7, Zeb Wise. 8, Holly Shelton. 9, Tanner Carrick. 10, Jodie Robinson. 11, Tyler Thomas. 12, Spencer Bayston. 13, Ryan Robinson. 14, Andrew Felker. 15, Jake Neuman. 16, Ace McCarthy. 17, Korey Weyan. 18, Grady Chandler. 19, Tucker Klaasmeyer. 20, Matt Moore. 21, Justin Grant. 22, Austin Brown. 23, Alex Sewell. 24, Terry Babb. 25, Joe Miller. 26. Andrew Deal.

Heat 1 – 1, Justin Grant. 2, Tyler Thomas. 3, Joe Miller. 4, Austin Brown. 5, Jake Neuman. 6, Kory Schudy. 7, Hunter Fisher. 8, Robert Bell. 9, Blake Dwards.

Heat 2 – 1, Terry Babb. 2, Blake Hahn. 3, Jodie Robinson. 4, Korey Weyant. 5, Wesley Smith. 6, Mark Chisholm. 7, Michelle Decker. 8, Paul Babich. 9, Chance Morton.

Heat 3 – 1, Tyler Courtney. 2, Logan Seavey. 3, Andrew Felker. 4, Matt Moore. 5, Luke Howard. 6, Shaun Shapel. 7, Hannah Adair. 8, Mark Hamilton. 9, Cannon McIntosh.

Heat 4 – 1, Spencer Bayston. 2, Alex Sewell. 3, Zach Daum. 4, Holly Shelton. 5, Trey Marcham. 6, Tanner Carrick. 7, Riley Kreisel. 8, Chett Gehrke. 9, Noah Key.

Heat 5 – 1, Ryan Robinson. 2, Jonathan Beason. 3, Grady Chandler. 4, Ace McCarthy. 5, Shelby Bosie. 6, Zane Hendricks. 7, Aidan Rossevans. 8, Pat Schudy. 9, Austin Helt.

Heat 6 – 1, Zeb Wise. 2, Andrew Deal. 3, Steven Shebester. 4, Daniel Robinson. 5, Kade Morton. 6, Troy Simpson. 7 ,Bob Harr. 8, Tucker Klaasmeyer.

Semi 1 – 1, Alex Sewell. 2, Tucker Klaasmeyer. 3, Andrew Deal. 4, Ace McCarthy. 5, Blake Edwards. 6, Holly Shelton. 7, Daniel Robinson. 8, Aidan Roosevans. 9, Wesley Smith. 10, Pat Schudy. 11, Zane Hendricks. 12, Kade Morton. 13, Chett Gehrke. 14, Mark Chisholm. 15, Luke Howard. 16, Cannon McIntosh. 17, Michelle Decker. 18, Hannah Adair. 19, Chance Morton.

Semi 2 – 1, Jonathan Beason. 2, Jake Neuman. 3, Tanner Carrick. 4, Austin Brown. 5, Grady Chandler. 6, Trey Marcham. 7, Kory Schudy. 8, Hunter Fischer. 9, Robert Bell. 10, Noah Key. 11 Troy Simpson. 12, Bob Harr. 13, Riley Kreisel. 14, Shaun Shapel. 15, Shelby Bosie. 16, Austin Helt. 17, Paul Babich. 18, Mark Hamilton.

Lucas Oil ASCS Winged Sprints

A Feature (25 laps) – 1. 05-Brad Loyet[6]; 2. 28-Jonathan Cornell[1]; 3. 8-Alex Sewell[3]; 4. 17-Josh Baughman[7]; 5. 45X-Johnny Herrera[14]; 6. 4-Evan Martin[5]; 7. 1X-Gary Taylor[16]; 8. 93-Dustin Morgan[19]; 9. 38-Cody Baker[10]; 10. 21-Miles Paulus[4]; 11. 86-Tony Bruce Jr[15]; 12. 12S-Taylor Walton[12]; 13. 34-Corey Nelson[11]; 14. 27-Danny Thoman[9]; 15. 3-Brian Gramm[20]; 16. 5D-Zach Daum[13]; 17. 44-Jared Sewell[17]; 18. 84-Brandon Hanks[18]; 19. 14K-Kyle Bellm[8]; 20. 85-Forrest Sutherland[2]

Heat 1 – 1. 28-Jonathan Cornell[1]; 2. 38-Cody Baker[2]; 3. 5D-Zach Daum[3]; 4. 45X-Johnny Herrera[5]; 5. 86-Tony Bruce Jr[4]; 6. 1X-Gary Taylor[6]; 7. D6-Dakota Gaines[8]; 8. 92J-J.R. Topper.

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 17-Josh Baughman[1]; 2. 85-Forrest Sutherland[3]; 3. 05-Brad Loyet[8]; 4. 12S-Taylor Walton[6]; 5. 84-Brandon Hanks[2]; 6. 93-Dustin Morgan[7]; 7. 26M-Fred Mattox[5]; 8. 10-Kevin Brewer[4]

Heat 3 (8 laps) – 1. 8-Alex Sewell[1]; 2. 34-Corey Nelson[2]; 3. 21-Miles Paulus[7]; 4. 44-Jared Sewell[4]; 5. 7L-Mark Chisholm[3]; 6. 3-Brian Gramm[6]; (DNS) 52-Blake Hahn.

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 14K-Kyle Bellm[6]; 2. 4-Evan Martin[5]; 3. 11M-Jason McDougal[1]; 4. 27-Danny Thoman[7]; 5. 27T-Tucker Klaasmeyer[2]; 6. 20G-Jake Greider[3]; 7. 8M-Kade Morton[4]

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 86-Tony Bruce Jr[3]; 2. 1X-Gary Taylor[8]; 3. 44-Jared Sewell[2]; 4. 84-Brandon Hanks[6]; 5. 93-Dustin Morgan[4]; 6. 3-Brian Gramm[9]; 7. 26M-Fred Mattox[12]; 8. D6-Dakota Gaines[10]; 9. 11M-Jason McDougal[1]; 10. 27T-Tucker Klaasmeyer[7]; 11. 8M-Kade Morton[13]; 12. 7L-Mark Chisholm[5]; 13. 20G-Jake Greider[11]; 14. 92J-J.R. Topper[14]; 15. 10-Kevin Brewer[15]; 16. 52-Blake Hahn[16]

POWRi WAR Sprints

A Feature (25 laps) – 1. 11-Justin Grant[2]; 2. 5D-Zach Daum[1]; 3. 99-Korey Weyant[4]; 4. 77-Clinton Boyles[10]; 5. 28-Brandon Mattox[18]; 6. 24L-Layne Himebaugh[3]; 7. 7M-Chance Morton[6]; 8. 24H-Ty Hulsey[12]; 9. 42-Warren Johnson[7]; 10. 15D-Andrew Deal[17]; 11. 22-David Stephenson[20]; 12. 11W-Wyatt Burks[5]; 13. 17-Max McGhee[22]; 14. 9$-Kyle Clark[9]; 15. 78-Rob Caho[13]; 16. 51B-Joe B. Miller[8]; 17. 65-Chris Parkinson[19]; 18. 5$-Danny Smith[11]; 19. 71-Robert Bell[14]; 20. 77H-Rob Hockett[16]; 21. 75-Glen Saville[21]; 22. 97-Kevin Cummings[15]

Hinchman Racewear Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 99-Korey Weyant[8]; 2. 11W-Wyatt Burks[5]; 3. 7M-Chance Morton[7]; 4. 77H-Rob Hockett[4]; 5. 75-Glen Saville[1]; 6. 52-Isaac Chapple[6]; 7. 77K-Katlynn Leer[3]; 8. (DNF) 82-Vincent (Vinny) Ward[2]

Wilwood Disc Brakes Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 5D-Zach Daum[4]; 2. 77-Clinton Boyles[2]; 3. 71-Robert Bell[3]; 4. 9$-Kyle Clark[8]; 5. 15D-Andrew Deal[6]; 6. 9L-Hunter Lane[1]; 7. 11M-Michael Tyre II[7]; 8. 28-Brandon Mattox[5]

Bell Helmets Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 24C-Layne Himebaugh[7]; 2. 5$-Danny Smith[1]; 3. 24H-Ty Hulsey[6]; 4. 78-Rob Caho[8]; 5. 22-David Stephenson[5]; 6. (DNF) 65M-T.J. Muths[2]; 7. (DNF) 20-Steve Thomas[3]; (DNS) 17-Max McGhee

Schure Built Suspensions Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 51B-Joe B. Miller[1]; 2. 11-Justin Grant[8]; 3. 42-Warren Johnson[6]; 4. 97-Kevin Cummings[5]; 5. 65-Chris Parkinson[4]; 6. 22S-Slater Helt[3]; 7. 31S-Austin Sears[7]; 8. 93-Steve Mahannah[2]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 15D-Andrew Deal[1]; 2. 28-Brandon Mattox[13]; 3. 65-Chris Parkinson[3]; 4. 22-David Stephenson[2]; 5. 75-Glen Saville[4]; 6. 17-Max McGhee[16]; 7. 52-Isaac Chapple[5]; 8. 77K-Katlynn Leer[11]; 9. 20-Steve Thomas[12]; 10. 31S-Austin Sears[9]; 11. 93-Steve Mahannah[15]; 12. 22S-Slater Helt[6]; 13. 11M-Michael Tyre II[8]; 14. 82-Vincent (Vinny) Ward[14]; 15. 9L-Hunter Lane[10]; 16. 65M-T.J. Muths[7].

