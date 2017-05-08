Rod End Supply Night at I-35 Speedway!!

Pure Stock would kick off a packed Rod End Supply Night of racing at I-35 Speedway with battle of heat race winners up front. Jacob Grotewiel #11J and C J Turner #91 would battle side by side most of the feature until Grotewiel started to pull away late. Grotewiel would pick up his first ever feature win at I-35 Speedway in just his second time to the track and celebrate in McCarthy Auto Group Winners Circle. Turner would place second with Cody King #29 a very close third as he would battle among the leaders all race. Justin Adkins #15 would place a solid fourth with Caleb Pugh #8s rounding out the nights top five.

Visiting I-35 Speedway, the Show-Me Vintage Racers would try and tame the fast 3/8th mile of dirt. Jim Clevenger #76 and Mike McDowell #24 would start on the front row and pace the field until Leroy Holler #29 would thread the needle in his Model T taking the lead and the win. Heat race winner Damon Clevenger #6 would work his way through the field and charge Holler but be forced to finish second on this night of competition. Jim Clevenger would fade to third with Mike McDowell coming home fourth. Jimmie Smith in #03 would make his way to a solid top five finish in the feature event. Other heat race winner was #4 of Dave Baldwin.

E-Modified would see Randy Smith Jr #75X pick up his third win in a row at I-35 Speedway. Smith would start in the rear of the field and make his way through traffic and never look back on his way to McCarthy Auto Group Winners Circle. Second would belong to heat race winner Ben Stockton #33s who would also start in the back and make his way to the front moving Manlee Lamar #4m to place third. Gary Ainsworth #14 would finish fourth with Jeffery Sears #13J notching his first top five of the 2017 racing season.

Midwest Lightning Sprints would be in house with great racing action from start to finish. Heat race winner Mark Billings #51 would jump to the early lead and appear to be the car to beat until other heat race winner Tom Brown #B20 and Jason Billups #2 would start to reel him in. Billups would work the inside of Billings and take the front never relinquishing picking up the feature win. Billings’ car would fade as the tires went away, but would hold on to place second with Brown third. Fourth would go to Ken Billings #85 with the #94 of Ryan Secrest ending the feature fifth.

Grand Nationals would charge to the track next and see Donnie Brown #26 move to the front of the field early in the race. Brown, whom would break in the heat race, made the needed repairs and stood tall in McCarthy Auto Group Winners Circle with victory #2 this 2017 racing season. Billie Hoover in the #97 would place a strong second with Ronnie Miller #98 third. Fourth would go to John Hanson #54 as Brady Sensenich #60 would round out the top five. Heat race winner was Marty Powell #9P that developed mechanical issues as he took the heat win and was unable to make the feature call.

USRA B-Modified as always would put on a great show for the fans in attendance with a constant battle up front. Bud Wilson #20x would win both heat race and feature on this night of competition. Wilson would be challenged every lap by third place finisher Tim Eaton #211 and second place finisher Doug Keller #7 that worked traffic to perfection. Big mover of the race was Randy Ainsworth #57 as he would start in the rear of the field and make his way to the front placing a solid fourth holding off Ed Noll #15 who finished fifth. Other heat race winner was Dustin Miller #52M.

USRA Stock Car would see a familiar face in McCarthy Auto Group Winners Circle as heat race winner Dean Wray #77 would use a front row starting spot to lead every lap of the feature and capture the win. Richard Moulton #18, in his first race of the year at I-35 Speedway, would impress with a solid second holding Gene Stigall #S20 to finish third. Fourth place would go to Chris Smith #1 with Greg Gilbert #G23 placing fifth. Other heat race winner was Sam Scott #93.

USRA Modifieds would see 2015 and 2016 Track Champion Dennis Elliott #29 lead every lap and capture his first win of 2017. Derrick Hicks #78 would charge to a second place finish with heat race winner Darren Shaw #11 moving form back to front finishing third. Steven Glenn #26s would have a solid night placing fourth with Hall of Famer Buz Kaster #54 celebrating another top five showing. Other heat race winner was Austin Johnson #98.

Some of the best and most competitive racing of the night occurred during Intermission as the Heartland Missions & Motorsports Kids Power Wheels would duel on the front straight. With three cars racing the 6 volt division competition was hot and heavy with Frankie Baker picking up the win by and eyelash with Riley Wilson second and Weston LeRoy Romesburg rounding out the nights top three. 12 Volt competition proved even more fierce as you could throw a blanket over the field. Bentley Hicks and Creed Wilson would start on the front row with Jayson Kidd in row two. As the green flag dropped Jayson would make his move and make it three wide into the turn and take the lead. Jayson Kidd would take the victory with Creed Wilson and Bentley Hicks even at the line with second going to the inside car of Creed. Creed Wilson would place second with Bentley Hicks an impressive third.

I-35 Speedway would like to thank all fans and drivers for another great night of racing action and look forward to seeing all return next Saturday night where there is always more “Dirt Trackin at its Best”!

Race Results I-35 Speedway 5/6/2017

Pure Stock:

⦁ 11J Jacob Grotewiel (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 91 C J Turner (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 29 Cody King

⦁ 15 Justin Adkins

⦁ 8s Caleb Pugh

⦁ 5DJ D J Barnes

⦁ 21M Cletus Murray

⦁ 3M Mackenzie Edson

⦁ 69ER Tyler Cadwalder

⦁ 555 Beau Wells

⦁ 22H Tim Hoselton

⦁ 4B Brandon Box

Show-Me Vintage Racers:

⦁ 29 Leroy Holler

⦁ 6 Damon Clevenger (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ Jim Clevenger

⦁ 24 Mike McDowell

⦁ 03 Jimmy Smith

⦁ 01 Steve Hughs

⦁ 7 B B Tex

⦁ 4 Dave Baldwin (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 46 Dave Petty Jr

⦁ 22 John Steenstry

⦁ 30 Larry Schmoe

E-Modified:

⦁ 75X Randy Smith Jr

⦁ 33s Ben Stockton (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 4M Manlee Lamar

⦁ 14 Gary Ainsworth

⦁ 13J Jeffery Sears

⦁ 95s A J Sayers

Midwest Lightning Sprint:

⦁ 2 Jason Billups

⦁ 51 Mark Billings (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ B20 Tom Brown (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 85 Ken Billings

⦁ 94 Ryan Secrest

⦁ 9s David Budeau

⦁ 2L Brent Lewis

⦁ 2K Michael Moore

Grand National:

⦁ 26 Donnie Brown

⦁ 97 Billie Hoover

⦁ 98 Ronnie Miller

⦁ 54 John Hanson

⦁ 60 Brady Sensenich

⦁ 5 Mike Jones

⦁ 9P Mary Powell (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ OR Chad Fuller

USRA B-Modified:

⦁ 20X Bud Wilson (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 7 Doug Keller

⦁ 211 Tim Eaton

⦁ 57 Randy Ainsworth

⦁ 15 Ed Noll

⦁ 91 Eddie Schwope Jr

⦁ 52M Dustin Miller (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 18K Danan Knott

⦁ 07 Daniel Harris

⦁ 20T Jayden Bears

⦁ 10H Garrett Hill

⦁ 9M Derrick Mahoney

USRA Stock Car:

⦁ 77 Dean Wray (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 18 Richard Moulton

⦁ S20 Gene Stigall

⦁ 1 Christopher Smith

⦁ G23 Greg Gilbert

⦁ 89 Jeb Hayes

⦁ 93 Sam Scott (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 34X Mich Ross

⦁ 20J Jayden Bears

USRA Modified:

⦁ 29 Dennis Elliott

⦁ 78 Derrick Hicks

⦁ 11 Darren Shaw (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 26s Steven Glenn

⦁ 54 Buz Kaster

⦁ 17X Nic Hanes

⦁ 2H John Hanson

⦁ 97 Houston Johnson

⦁ 98 Austin Johnson (Heat Race Winner)

⦁ 99J Billie Hoover

⦁ 31 David Coates

Heartland Missions & Motorsports Kids Power Wheels:

6 Volt Class:

⦁ Frankie Baker

⦁ Riley Wilson

⦁ Weston LeRoy Romesburg

12 Volt Class:

⦁ Jayson Kidd

⦁ Creed Wilson

⦁ Bentley Hicks