Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) Wins go to Kevin Blackburn, Clayton Campbell, Travis Alexander, Shad Badder, Jake Richards, and David Doelz!

(Warrensburg, MO) Sunshine and warmer weather finally reached into the weekend for race fans and drivers on Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford Race night at CMS. Week three of the 2017 race season produced some thrilling action with 115 cars on hand.

Kevin Blackburn of Fulton claimed the USRA Modified feature for his first victory the season. In the B-Mod feature, Jake Richards from Kansas City seized his second win of the year against another large field of drivers. Clayton Campbell of Otterville grabbed his second feature victory in the Street Stocks. Midwest Mod-Lites saw Travis Alexander of Tonganoxie, Kansas in victory lane for his first-ever feature win and Dave Doelz from Warsaw also celebrated his first-ever feature victory in the Pure Stocks. Shad Badder of Oak Grove grabbed his first-ever United Late Model Association (ULMA) feature win during their first CMS appearance of the year.

Pure Stocks opened the heat racing action with 9 drivers checked in for competition. Scott Martin of Warrensburg grabbed the heat-race victory. The early part of the feature had several cautions periods. Former champion Rodger Detherage retired early from the event allowing David Doelz to inherit the lead and eventually capturing his first-ever feature win. Larry Norris was second ahead of Joey Harper with his best-ever feature finish in third. First-time driver Jeff Hardy was fourth with Detherage finishing fifth.

B-Mod drivers had another chance to hone their driving skills against a large field with 31 drivers on hand. During the four qualifying heat races, Jake Richards, Dean Wille, Doug Wetzel, and Bob Nakoneczny grabbed the wins, for Nakoneczny, it was his first-ever win. In the B-main, Monty Mitchell, Johnathon Knotts, Colten Stevens, Eddie Bray, Jr., Jack Cunningham, and Dean Bachner transferred to the A-main.

The feature began with Wille in command after a lap-three incident with Ryan Edde and Eddie Bray Jr. on the front stretch resulted in a red-flag as Edde’s car rolled on its hood with Bray’s car on top. Both drivers were thankfully okay in the incident but their cars were heavily damaged. When racing resumed, Richards made a late-race pass on the low side to grab the lead. In the end, Richards went on to record his second win of the season ahead of Dean Wille, Steve Clancy, Mike Striegel, and Rex Harris.

The visiting ULMA Late Models had 11 drivers on hand for competition. In the heats, Aaron Marrant and Jon Binning took the wins. In the feature event, Marrant led early with Binning and Shad Badder in hot pursuit. After several laps, Badder took advantage in turn two down low to grab the lead and never looked back. Marrant and Binning settled for second and third with Aaron Poe, Dylan Hoover and Layne Ehlert rounding out the top five.

The Midwest Mod-Lites were entertaining and lightning fast on the track as Jeff Raffurty, David Raffurty and Travis Alexander charged to the checkers for their respective heat wins. In the feature event, 19 drivers completed the first 18 laps without any caution flags but then the racing was halted on multiple occasions late in the event, one for a red-flag incident for Kansas driver Zane Hansen, who walked away from a series of roll-overs in between turns one and two. Travis Alexander shot out into the lead and held off Cody Miller after the late-race cautions and drove to his first-ever feature win. Miller pressured for the lead several times and eventually finished second with Dillon Raffurty, Jeff Raffurty and Ryan Ayers of Salina, Kansas rounding out the top five at the finish.

In the Street Stock division, drivers once again set their sights on the winner’s circle as 17 drivers competed throughout the night. The first heat saw Brett Wood take the win with James McMillin driving to victory in the second prelim event. Wood and McMillin led the field to green for the 15-lap main event with Clayton Campbell close behind. Campbell eventually found a way around Wood on the low side to grab the lead and eventually scored his second win of the season. Wood challenged late but settled for second with David Hendrix, Jay Prevete, and Aaron Poe rounding out the top five.

USRA “Mighty” Modifieds were once again on hand in full force as 27 drivers signed in for competition. Danny Barker, Tim Karrick, Dalton Kirk, and Terry Schultz claimed the heat-race wins. In the B-main, Zach Sanders, David Wood, Nathan Vaughn, Danny Scrogham, Dwight Niehoff, and James Dean Eaton transferred to the A-main. The feature was another barn burner with Blackburn leading the entire distance as drivers jockeyed for positions behind him. Tricky track conditions led to several anxious moments throughout the night including Lewis Jackson’s full-speed ride off the turn three area, where his car came to a halt just shy of going into the watering hole, Jackson was uninjured in the incident.

Terry Schultz pressured Blackburn for all 25-laps pulling close on several occasions as he was trying to pick up his second win of the year after scoring a victory the night before at Lakeside Speedway but in the end settled for the runner-up finish behind eventual winner Blackburn. Zach Sanders made a rare CMS and finally turned his bad luck at the track around with an outstanding run to finish third after transferring from the B-main! Jim Moody began the night in search of his third-straight victory but settled for a fourth-place run followed by Dalton Kirk who ran consistently throughout the night and came home in fifth, his best finish of the year.

CMS reminds drivers and fans need to be alert and take alternate routes to CMS beginning May 8th as bridge construction begins on Highway 13 just north of Warrensburg over the Blackwater River, Highway 13 will close just north of Warrensburg at the bridge. Alternate routes to CMS from the West include 50 Highway past Warrensburg to the Highway 13 north bypass or Interstate 70 from the Higginsville Exit then 12 miles south to the track. From the South on Highway 13 simply stay on the bypass around Warrensburg, the track is just north of the final roundabout. From the East, simply exit on the Highway 13 bypass north to the track. From the Hwy 50 bypass, the track is 5 miles north.

Weekly racing continues next Saturday evening at CMS with Pit Gates opening at 4:30, grandstands at 5, driver pill draw closes at 6:15, late drivers will not be awarded passing points. The pit meeting takes place at 6:30, hot laps at 7:00 and racing begins at 7:30. General admission adults $12, Military w/I.D. and Seniors 65 to 74 $10, kids ages six to twelve $5, five years and under are free, seniors 75 and older are also free. Seniors 80 and older may receive free pit admission courtesy of promoter Earl Walls, who recently celebrated his own 80th birthday! All pit passes $30.

Keep up with CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Keep up with CMS news and information by pointing your browser to www.centralmissourispeedway.net. The Website includes standings, results, schedule, news, and much more!

CMS wishes to thank its 2017 primary sponsors for their support including Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Budweiser, KMZU 100.7 FM, Sunoco Race Fuels, Midwest Coatings, Better Country KIX 105.7, KSDL, and KSIS FM, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, KRLI FM 103.9 & KAOL 101.3 FM The Grenade, Pepsi, 610 Sports Radio Kansas City, College Town Apartments of Warrensburg, and Heartland Waste.

The list of 2017 business partners includes: Batliner Recycling, Kleinschmidt’s Western Store, OK Wheel Alignment, OK Tire Stores, Blue Springs Truck Line Inc., Brooks Auto LLC, Rick Darling Racing Engines/Head Porting, KMMO Radio, Sabre Solar LLC, KDKD Radio, LJS Graphics, Wilderness Ridge Tent & Canvas, DQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, Zaxby’s, Miller Lite, Victory Trophies & Plaques, Joslins Jewelry, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, RockAuto.com, R & B Septic Services, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Wilderness Ridge Tent and Canvas, and Seeburg Mufflers. To join the CMS business partner team, call Susan Walls at (816) 229-1338. No calls after 8 p.m. please.

FEATURE RESULTS FROM 5-6-7 (Full Results at www.centralmissourispeedway.net)

Pure Stock Feature

1st- 4d-David Doelz, Warsaw

2nd- 53k-Larry Norris, Lone Jack

3rd- 21-Joey Harper, Buckner

4th- 427-Jeff Hardy, Sedalia

5th- 25x-Rodger Detherage, Calhoun

6th- 12-Scott Martin, Warrensburg

7th- 28jr-Gale Harper, Warrensburg

8th- x89-Steve Evans, Warrensburg

DNS- 15H-Dallas Heuser, Corder

USRA B-Mod Feature

1st- 17j-Jake Richards, Lansing, KS

2nd- 68m-Dean Wille, Warrensburg

3rd- 12c-Steve Clancy, Odessa

4th- 17-Mike Striegel, Hermitage

5th- 30-Rex Harris, Urbana

6th- 96-Cody Brill, Harrisonville

7th- 21b-Bob Nakoneczny, Warrensburg

8th- 5f-Dakota Foster, Edgerton KS

9th- 10r-Russell Niehoff, Lockwood

10th- 17k-Jeremy Lile. Higginsville

11th- 20-Michael Bixby, Harrisonville

12th- 98k-Kenton Allen, Chanute KS

13th- 91-Dean Bachner, Olathe, KS

14th- 92jk-Jonathan Knotts, Independence

15th- 222-Colten Stevens, Basehor KS

16th- 11s-Chris Stout, Oak Grove

17th- 00b-Jim Moody, Odessa

18th- 53w-Dallas White, Centerview

19th- 10x-Doug Wetzel, Leeton

20th- 73-Cody Frazon, LaMonte

21st- 15-Ryun Edde, Cross Timbers

22nd- 19k-Eddie Bray, Archie

23rd- 94-Jacob Ebert, Oak Grove

24th- 99c-Jack Cunningham, Wellington

ULMA Late Model Feature

1st- 173-Shad Badder, Oak Grove

2nd- 1x-Aaron Marrant, Richmond

3rd- 65-Jon Binning, Warrensburg

4th- 45-Aaron Poe, Warrensburg

5th- 6-Dylan Hoover, Mexico

6th- 42L-Lane Ehlert, Republic

7th- 23-Cody Holtkamp, Holts Summit

8th- 7E-Phil Edmondson, Marrionville

9th- 54-Jimmy Jobe, Odessa

10th- 21-Johnny Fennewald, Appleton City

11th- 21d-Larry Clawson, Pleasant Valley

Midwest Mod-Lite Feature

1st- 36-Travis Alexander, Tonganoxie, KS

2nd- 7m-Cody Miller, Kansas City

3rd- 46-Dillon Raffurty, Kansas City

4th- 98-Jeff Raffurty, Holt

5th- 19-Ryan Ayers, Salina KS

6th- 47-Ed Griggs, Pleasant Hill

7th- 3-Nathan Wolf, Lee’s Summit

8th- 75-Justin Raffurty, Kansas City

9th- x25-Travis Ruff, Belton

10th- 33-Kevin White, DeSoto, KS

11th- 4r-Robert Baslee, Holden

12th- 40-Tony Sterner, Harrisonville

13th- j33-Josh Guy, Knob Noster

14th- 33x-Anthony Lane, Belton

15th- 7-Mike Raffurty, Kansas City

16th- 76-David Raffurty, Kansas City

17th- 111-Charles Laizure, Harrisonville

18th- 7z-Zane Hansen, Salina KS

DNS- 8v-Cody Vail, Louisburg KS

DNS- 12v-Kellie Vail, Louisburg, KS

Street Stock Feature

1st- 30c-Clayton Campbell, Otterville

2nd- 7-Brett Wood, Warrensburg

3rd- 254-David Hendrix, Waynesville

4th- 25xxx-Jay Prevete, Windsor

5th- 10a-Aaron Poe, Warrensburg

6th- 68m-James McMillin, Warrensburg

7th- 09-Chad Eickleberry, Warrensburg

8th- m20-Michael Mullins, Kingsville

9th- 43-Brian Inlow, Concordia

10th- 22H-Joey Holden, Lee’s Summit

11th- 13-Martin Mitchell, Raytown

12th- 11-Ron Livengood, Sedalia

13th- G1-Nicholas Gibson, Garden City

14th- 77f-Denny Fitzpatrick, Warrensburg

15th- 21-Marc Carter, Warrensburg

16th- 14-Larry Ferris, Kansas City KS

17th- 07-Scott Dukes, Odessa

USRA Modified Feature

1st- 26k-Kevin Blackburn, Fulton

2nd- 90-Terry Schultz. Sedalia

3rd- 69-Zach Sanders, Kearney

4th- 00m-Jim Moody, Odessa

5th- 70-Aaron Marrant, Richmond

6th- 75-Gunner Martin, Blue Springs

7th- 30-Dalton Kirk, Edgerton KS

8th- 96-Danny Barker, Kansas City

9th- 1k-Tim Karrick, Basehor, KS

10th- 38c-Jason Pursley, Hermitage

11th- 68-Dean Wille, Warrensburg

12th- 85s-Tyler Shaw, Mexico

13th- 03-John Allen, Chanute KS

14th- 24jr-Jimmy Eaton, Bates City

15th- 92-Danny Scrogham, Peculiar

16th- 17k-Kyle Westerhold, Blue Springs

17th- 00k-Zack Gilmore, Kansas City

18th- 3j-Lewis Jackson, Wellsville, KS

19th- 12v-Nathan Vaughn, Sedalia

20th- 16s-Kerry Davis, Parkville

21st- 82-David Wood, Richmond

22nd- 227-Chase Domer, Nevada

23rd- 9d-Dwight Niehoff, Lockwood

DNS- 10w-Shad Badder, Oak Grove