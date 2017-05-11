Keeter and Willard Celebrate Five

Humboldt Speedway- On a beautiful Cinco de Mayo evening at the Humboldt Speedway, five was the magic number for Webb City’s Mitch Keeter as he picked up win number five on the 2017 season. Keeter led wire to wire to pick up the win, holding off challenges early from Nevada’s Jon Sheets and Wichita’s Tanner Mullens. The Modified division at Humboldt Speedway is the premiere division in the NASCAR Whelen All-American race series, drivers accumulate points for wins, stay tuned for the initial release of Whelen All-American points soon from NASCAR,

In Ray’s Metal Depot B Mod action, Chanute’s Tyler Kidwell capitalized on his pole position start to pick up his first B Mod victory of the season. Kidwell held off late race pressure from Thayer’s Shane Collins and fellow front row starter Tim Vangotten. Last weeks winner Cody Jolly started third but fell to sixth, Lucas Isaacs and Brian Bolin rounded out the top five.

Just as five was magical to Mitch Keeter in Modifieds, the same goes for St. Joseph, Missouri’s John Willard. WIllard started on the pole and outdistanced Barry Luthi and Eric Ikehorn on a late restart for his fifth win of the season at Humboldt Speedway.

The Factory stock division has been one of the most competitive division at Humboldt Speedway this early 2017 race season. Over that stretch there have been multiple winners, Chanute’s Jon Westhoff added his name to the list again picking up his third consecutive win. Westhoff blasted from his third starting spot and fended off Jacob Ellison and Wayne Johnson for the win.

In Street Stocks, Jay Lamons Jr, found all the speed he needed to maintain his pole position start to pick up the win, South Coffeyville’s Rusty Etherton and Shane Cook provided some late race action but didn’t have enough for Lamons Jr. Street Stocks will have the week off but will return for the May 19th races.

Next Friday at Humboldt Speedway the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products returns to Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kan. before teaming back up with the ASCS Warriors at Springfield. For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the seven regions that make up the ASCS Nation, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com. For this special show, Whelen All-American NASCAR Modifieds, Ray’s Metal Depot B Mods, Factory Stocks and Sport Compacts will compete. Street Stocks will return on May 19th.

On May 19th, Humboldt Speedway will hold Teacher’s Appreciation Night at the Races. Area teachers and support staff will be admitted with their school ID cards. In addition, donations of new school supplies will be accepted. New pencils, pens, paper notebooks and notebook paper will are suggested, these items will be distributed by KNEA Teachers Group into area school for the the 2017-18 school year.

Visit www.humboldtspeedway.com for announcements and information on all the happenings in and around the Humboldt Speedway.

Article Credit: Humboldt Speedway

5/5/2017 at Humboldt Speedway

NASCAR Modifieds

A Feature 1: 1. 1M-Mitch Keeter, 0.000[1]; 2. 8S-Jon Sheets, 0.000[2]; 3. 02-Tanner Mullens, 0.000[3]; 4. 98-Jeff Cutshaw, 0.000[9]; 5. 21C-Cody Schniepp, 0.000[7]; 6. 9D8-Paden Phillips, 0.000[4]; 7. 75-Tad Davis, 0.000[10]; 8. 21B-Bryce Schniepp, 0.000[6]; 9. 227-Chase Domer, 0.000[5]; 10. 1-Dennis Bishop, 0.000[8]; 11. 9D-Scott Daniels, 0.000[13]; 12. 22K-Kevin Newell, 0.000[12]; 13. 23-Michael Page, 0.000[14]; 14. (DNF) 18JR-Chase Sigg, 0.000[11]

Heat 1: 1. 1M-Mitch Keeter, 0.000[4]; 2. 21B-Bryce Schniepp, 0.000[1]; 3. 9D8-Paden Phillips, 0.000[6]; 4. 1-Dennis Bishop, 0.000[3]; 5. 98-Jeff Cutshaw, 0.000[5]; 6. 18JR-Chase Sigg, 0.000[7]; 7. 9D-Scott Daniels, 0.000[2]

Heat 2: 1. 8S-Jon Sheets, 0.000[1]; 2. 02-Tanner Mullens, 0.000[4]; 3. 227-Chase Domer, 0.000[6]; 4. 21C-Cody Schniepp, 0.000[7]; 5. 75-Tad Davis, 0.000[5]; 6. 22K-Kevin Newell, 0.000[2]; 7. 23-Michael Page, 0.000[3]

NASCAR B Modifieds

A Feature 1: 1. 54-Tyler Kidwell, 0.000[1]; 2. 20C-Shane Collins, 0.000[4]; 3. 37-Tim Van Gotten, 0.000[2]; 4. 6-Lucas Isaacs, 0.000[5]; 5. X2-Brian Bolin, 0.000[7]; 6. 00-Cody Jolly, 0.000[3]; 7. 98K-Kenton Allen, 0.000[9]; 8. R63-Riley Whitworth, 0.000[10]; 9. 5-Dakota Foster, 0.000[13]; 10. B4-Brayton Skaggs, 0.000[6]; 11. 121-Tim Phillips, 0.000[17]; 12. B01-Jimmie Davis, 0.000[8]; 13. 31-Luke Phillips, 0.000[18]; 14. 101-Matt Rose, 0.000[16]; 15. 28G-Gordon Goyer, 0.000[11]; 16. 44V-Trevor Vann, 0.000[19]; 17. H1-Mark Hunzinger, 0.000[15]; 18. 8-Mike Letterman, 0.000[21]; 19. 15R-Ryan Smith, 0.000[20]; 20. (DNF) 14T-Quentin Taylor, 0.000[12]; 21. (DNF) K25-Kevin Stephens, 0.000[24]; 22. (DNF) D63-Eldon McIntosh, 0.000[22]; 23. (DNF) 18-Mason Sigg, 0.000[14]; (DNS) 55-Nathan Hagar, 0.000

Heat 1: 1. 54-Tyler Kidwell, 0.000[3]; 2. 00-Cody Jolly, 0.000[6]; 3. 6-Lucas Isaacs, 0.000[8]; 4. 14T-Quentin Taylor, 0.000[2]; 5. 18-Mason Sigg, 0.000[1]; 6. 101-Matt Rose, 0.000[7]; 7. 44V-Trevor Vann, 0.000[5]; 8. D63-Eldon McIntosh, 0.000[4]

Heat 2: 1. 37-Tim Van Gotten, 0.000[3]; 2. B4-Brayton Skaggs, 0.000[2]; 3. B01-Jimmie Davis, 0.000[4]; 4. 28G-Gordon Goyer, 0.000[6]; 5. H1-Mark Hunzinger, 0.000[5]; 6. 121-Tim Phillips, 0.000[7]; 7. 15R-Ryan Smith, 0.000[1]; 8. (DNF) 55-Nathan Hagar, 0.000[8]

Heat 3: 1. 20C-Shane Collins, 0.000[2]; 2. X2-Brian Bolin, 0.000[1]; 3. R63-Riley Whitworth, 0.000[3]; 4. 98K-Kenton Allen, 0.000[7]; 5. 5-Dakota Foster, 0.000[6]; 6. 31-Luke Phillips, 0.000[4]; 7. 8-Mike Letterman, 0.000[5]; 8. (DNF) K25-Kevin Stephens, 0.000[8]

NASCAR Street Stocks

A Feature 1: 1. 0L-Jay Lamons Jr, 0.000[1]; 2. 8-Rusty Etherton, 0.000[5]; 3. 19-Shane Cook, 0.000[2]; 4. 64-Shawn Hendren, 0.000[4]; 5. X111-Brad Jarman, 0.000[6]; 6. 85-Nick Fritch, 0.000[8]; 7. J31-Hunter Oswald, 0.000[10]; 8. 49-Ken Colston, 0.000[11]; 9. (DNF) 29-Chet Aitken, 0.000[7]; 10. (DNF) 12V-Chris Vannoster, 0.000[3]; (DNS) 21-Matthew Kay, 0.000

Heat 1: 1. 0L-Jay Lamons Jr, 0.000[2]; 2. 12V-Chris Vannoster, 0.000[3]; 3. X111-Brad Jarman, 0.000[1]; 4. 29-Chet Aitken, 0.000[4]; 5. 21-Matthew Kay, 0.000[6]; 6. 49-Ken Colston, 0.000[5]

Heat 2: 1. 19-Shane Cook, 0.000[1]; 2. 64-Shawn Hendren, 0.000[3]; 3. 8-Rusty Etherton, 0.000[5]; 4. 85-Nick Fritch, 0.000[2]; 5. J31-Hunter Oswald, 0.000[4]

Factory Stock

A Feature 1: 1. 9-Jon Westhoff, 0.000[3]; 2. 21-Jacob Ellison, 0.000[1]; 3. 114-Wayne Johnson, 0.000[4]; 4. 3-Derrek Wilson, 0.000[2]; 5. 23JR-Bryce Weldon, 0.000[7]; 6. 99-Scott Lucke, 0.000[8]; 7. 7H-Zoe Hannah, 0.000[9]; 8. 13V-Ethan Vance, 0.000[5]; 9. 15-kylee jarman, 0.000[6]; 10. 89-Jackson McGowen, 0.000[10]; 11. 6J-Justin Shadden, 0.000[14]; 12. 15X-Tony Melton, 0.000[15]; 13. (DNF) 0-Ethan Lamons, 0.000[12]; 14. (DNF) 61-Joey Decoster, 0.000[11]; 15. (DNF) 02-Jack Bigley, 0.000[13]

Heat 1: 1. 3-Derrek Wilson, 0.000[4]; 2. 114-Wayne Johnson, 0.000[2]; 3. 9-Jon Westhoff, 0.000[7]; 4. 23JR-Bryce Weldon, 0.000[5]; 5. 99-Scott Lucke, 0.000[6]; 6. 7H-Zoe Hannah, 0.000[8]; 7. (DNF) 02-Jack Bigley, 0.000[3]; 8. (DNF) 15X-Tony Melton, 0.000[1]

Heat 2: 1. 21-Jacob Ellison, 0.000[7]; 2. 13V-Ethan Vance, 0.000[2]; 3. 15-kylee jarman, 0.000[5]; 4. (DNF) 89-Jackson McGowen, 0.000[3]; 5. (DNF) 61-Joey Decoster, 0.000[6]; 6. (DNF) 0-Ethan Lamons, 0.000[4]; 7. (DNF) 6J-Justin Shadden, 0.000[1]

Sport Compact

A Feature 1: 1. 12CZ-John Willard, 0.000[1]; 2. 66B-Barry Luthi, 0.000[3]; 3. 22I-Eric Ikehorn, 0.000[2]; 4. 18-Marisha Collins, 0.000[5]; 5. (DNF) 5-Charles Butler Jr, 0.000[4]; 6. (DNF) 3-Trenton Wilson, 0.000[6]; (DNS) 4-Courtney Wilson, 0.000

Heat 1: 1. 12CZ-John Willard, 0.000[1]; 2. 22I-Eric Ikehorn, 0.000[4]; 3. 66B-Barry Luthi, 0.000[5]; 4. 5-Charles Butler Jr, 0.000[3]; 5. 18-Marisha Collins, 0.000[6]; 6. (DNF) 4-Courtney Wilson, 0.000[7]